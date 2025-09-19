Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (September 2025)

Forecasts
By
Joel South
Sep 19, 2025 | Updated 10:21 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) lost 5.18% over the past month after exploding for a gain of 12.19% and 24.45% the two months prior. Despite the recent pullback, the chipmaker stock’s strong performance of late has brought its year-to-date gain to 30.92%, and over the past year, AMD is now now climbed back into the green with a gain of 0.76%.
When Advanced Micro Devices reported Q2 earnings on Aug. 5, it beat on revenue with $7.69 billion against $7.42 billion expected, but missed on earnings with EPS of 48 cents against expectations of 49 cents.
The company continues to see growth with its gaming chips in Japan, with market share reaching 45% and maintaining a target goal of achieving 70% market share. According to PC Gamer, “The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is simply the best gaming GPU around right now. It’s certainly the best gaming chip that AMD has ever made, but it’s also capable of outperforming Intel’s top CPU when it comes to gaming frame rates and is doing so for a lot less cash. It’s also a lot less power-thirsty, too.” Rave reviews such as this would have been considered unthinkable over a decade ago.
After 50 years of playing second best to rival Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Advanced Micro Devices surpassed it, thanks to CEO Dr. Linda Su, who took the reins in 2014 with AMD able to unveil the Ryzen in 2017, which became a game changer. Based on a principle of multiple microscopic CPUs working in tandem, AMD’s Ryzen CPU outperformed Intel’s CPUs in speed and efficiency, and most importantly, cost only half as much. Ryzen and its later updates subsequently added tens of billions to AMD’s revenues, and in 2022, AMD surpassed Intel in market cap, although not in chip market share.
To know where the stock may be heading, 24/7 Wall St. dove into the company’s past performance and its forward projections to establish price targets from now through 2030.
Despite AMD’s phenomenal turnaround over the past decade, not everything has been smooth sailing and concern-free.
Regardless, investors are much more concerned with stock’s future performance over the next one, five and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant.
24/7 Wall St. aims to present some further-looking insights based on AMD’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.
A huge part of AMD’s success has been the Damocles sword decision to have all foundry work performed by Taiwan Semiconductor.
After stints at IBM and Texas Instruments, Dr. Lisa Su became COO of AMD, assuming the CEO position in 2014. Soon afterwards, she started her overhaul of the company by splitting it into 2 divisions:
Dr. Su oversaw the release of the Radeon 300 and Fury series, the last of the Bulldozer derivatives, and then the RX 400 series of GPUs in 2016.
Based on AMD’s Zen architecture, both Epyc for servers and workstations Ryzen for laptops and desktops debuted in 2017. They innovatively took multiple micro CPUs to work as a team for superior computing power and speed. Ryzen, in particular, took the computing world and Intel by surprise, as it catapulted AMD to previously uncharted levels. 2020 saw AMD announce the acquisition of Xilinx for its field programmable gate arrays (FPGA). AMD would discontinue Xilinx production of its complex programmable logic devices (CPLD) in early 2024.
Pensando Systems was added to AMD’s portfolio in 2022, with Mipsology to follow in 2023. On the AI front, 2023 saw AMD acquire Nod.ai, followed by Silo.AI, Europe’s largest private AI Lab, in 2024.
Lisa Su’s release of AMD’s MI300 GPU has thrown down the gauntlet for AI to her cousin, CEO Jensen Huang of Nvidia, which controls close to 70% of the AI GPU market at present.
1. AMD’s MI300 GPU: These GPUs and similar products are addressing AI workloads for cloud computing, which is stirring up interest. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) are already using the MI300. As a result, AMD is now on the radar alongside other AI related stocks.
2. The ZT Systems Acquisition: AMD acquired ZT Systems for $4.9 billion, which is now serving as a key building block of Lisa Su’s AI development strategy. By integrating ZT’s expertise in data center infrastructure, AMD will be able to offer complete AI solutions, encompassing hardware, software, and system-level integration. Therefore, AMD will soon provide a one-stop, comprehensive and integrated offering to clients seeking robust AI solutions.
3. Data Center Growth: Already an enormous component of AMD’s revenue, the company’s data center segment generated $12.6 billion in revenue in 2024, representing a 94% increase compared to 2023. In Q3 2024 alone, this slice of the company’s revenue grew by a record 122%. AMD’s data center business is increasingly focused on facilitating demand for AI growth.
According to Wall Street analysts AMD, the consensus 12-month price target is $188.00, which represents potential upside of 19.04% from today’s price. Of the 34 analysts covering AMD, 22 assign it a “Buy” rating, 12 assign it a “Hold” rating and zero assign it a “Sell” rating. Overall, the stock receives a “Moderate Buy” rating.
24/7 Wall St.’s year-end projection for AMD is $127.97, which represents potential downside of 18.97% from today’s price. We believe Dr. Su’s goal of end-to-end AI utility is already underway, with AMD competing with Nvidia in a similar fashion and strategy to how it challenged Intel: with comparable or superior speed and performance for lower prices.
At present, no smartphone utilizes any AMD CPUs. Nevertheless, AMD has already announced the availability of Ryzen chips for mobile devices. By 2030, the growth of AI-powered mobile gaming should reach the point where the demand for Ryzen performance in smartphones by game-oriented users should see Ryzen-powered smartphones. This would be a huge boon for AMD, as the smartphone market is a major one that has long eluded it.
The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall Street
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
While much attention has been devoted of late to high flying stocks dealing with hot trends, like Artificial Intelligence, cloud…
Chipmaker AMD is launching its latest AI chip on Wednesday, and the company is expected to outline its AI plans…
24/7 Wall Street Insights NVIDIA’s phenomenal bull run and continued prospects warrant a long-term “buy-and-hold” strategy that can span to…
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is having a shockingly bad year. Despite sales and profits growing, shares have been cut nearly…
AMD's launch party for its latest AI processors included appearances by several special guests all aligned behind the new chips.
The artificial intelligence story is just heating up. According to Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), “AI will…
On a Mission to Dominate British chip design titan Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) sent shockwaves through the tech industry earlier this…
Before its NYSE IPO in September 1979, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) traded over the counter for 7 years.…
Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox could be a game changer in its rivalry with AMD.