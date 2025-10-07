Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 2025)

Forecasts
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long attracted students and tech-minded users with its ergonomic approach to computing and communications. Its popularity soared in the 1990s, and even the Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump referenced its high-growth stock.
Back in 2018, Apple made financial history by becoming the first U.S. company to reach a $1 trillion market cap. Millions of iPhones, MacBooks, iPods, and other Apple products have developed fiercely loyal followings, especially in creative fields like music and video production, graphic design, and many other industries.
As one of the Magnificent 7 tech stocks, Apple has been a solid industry leader since its late founder, Steve Jobs, passed the helm to then-COO Tim Cook in 2011. The company has since been a ubiquitous success story, with even the notoriously Luddite-prone Warren Buffett buying its stock for a time.
However, investors are much more concerned with future stock performance over the next one, five, to 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts calculate 12-month forward projections, it is clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Apple’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.
Other developments over the past decade or so:
Free software update Apple Intelligence is expected to be a huge driver of sales for the next half-decade. The processing power requirements for AI use will drive users to upgrade to the latest M4 chip or other equipped iPhones, MacBooks, and other devices.
Apple’s wearables segment, with significant emphasis on Vision Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods, may receive a huge marketing push in the coming years. All these products are slated for substantial updates and act as key growth drivers for the company.
Apple services, already past the 1 billion subscription milestone, should continue to grow, thanks to new content like the popular Severance and The Studio, as well as flexible virtual credit card installment payments for Apple Wallet, and iCloud storage for AI projects.
The consensus recommendation of 48 Wall Street analysts who follow the stock is to buy shares, with four of them having Strong Buy ratings. The mean 12-month price target on Apple stock has risen to $246.88, but would be a retreat of less than 4% from the current price. 24/7 Wall St.’s projected price for 2025 is $230.07, or over a 10% pullback.
We believe that the latest National Labor Relations Board complaint investigation, Apple’s soft iPhone 16 sales, and other obstacles will slow, but not reverse, developments with Apple Intelligence, services, and wearables toward greater popularity. Nevertheless, the company should be able to gain momentum heading into the 2025 Christmas season.
Apple’s historical P/E ratio for the past decade is 20.72, so we have conservatively calculated the price numbers with a 20 P/E.
24/7 Wall St. projects a 2026 price of $251.45. This would be about 2% lower than the current share price. The initial Apple Intelligence campaign starting in 2024 and continuing through 2025 should have run its course, iPhone sales, which still comprise over half of Apple’s total revenues, as of 2024, as well as iPad MacBook sales will continue, but likely slow down until the next campaign cycle. Toward the end of 2026, we think the company will finally resolve its Masimo Apple Watch app lawsuit, as well as its U.S. government labor and DOJ issues, which should help in 2027.
In 2027, Apple TV+ original content should build on the popularity of Severance and Ted Lasso with both new TV series and feature films. With top-notch talent, like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and many others starring in Apple TV+ original programming, subscription growth should offer a boost to revenues. Additional products, like AirPods and HomePods, should also see sales growth commensurate with other media-related subscription upswings. We project a 2027 price of $260.79.
2028 is a year of “what-ifs.” On the bullish side, we think that Apple will continue on the trajectory established in 2027 with new programming for Apple TV+ and ancillary media device sales.
However, some geopolitical analysts in the U.S. Department of Defense believe that China may be prepared to annex Taiwan by the end of 2027. Apple is dependent on Taiwan Semiconductor for its M4 and other chips.
With Huawei successfully dominating the Chinese smartphone market, an invasion of Taiwan could cripple MacBook Air and Pro production, as well as other devices that Apple does not already assemble in Vietnam or other nations. The resulting events would severely affect Apple’s operations, forcing it to concentrate on the U.S. domestic and European markets. We project a 2028 price of $305.70, based on China staying its hand. Otherwise, the target price would be half of that if an invasion were to commence.
Apple’s wearables—which include its Vision Pro VR devices, Apple Watch, and others—should see a jump in popularity in 2029. The latest iterations of these devices, equipped with Apple Intelligence, will likely get collaborative marketing deals with celebrities and fashion designers for mass marketing campaigns. Our projected 2029 price is $333.76.
By 2030, Apple Intelligence could be fully integrated with all Apple devices and services in its ecosystem, as well as with IoT devices outside the Apple Universe. It would likely feature new updates and added premium features available by subscription. The latest Apple Intelligence iteration will likely demand even greater computing power and speed, conveniently available only with the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac equipped with an even more powerful processor. Intense marketing to demonstrate the lifestyle convenience available for those who are “all-in” with the Apple Digital Universe will drive sales across the board.
24/7 Wall St. predicts a stock price of $356.75 in 2030, which represents about 39% upside potential. Here is another look at how it gets there:
