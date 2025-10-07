Costco (NASDAQ: COST) Price Prediction and Forecast (October 2025)

Forecasts
By
Joel South
Oct 7, 2025 | Updated 11:11 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) lost 6.03% over the past month after gaining 1.30% the month prior. Since its year-to-date low on March 13, the stock has gained 2.54%. On the year, COST is up 0.37% while paying shareholders a dividend that yields a modest 0.57%, or $1.30 per share quarterly.
When Costco reported its Q3 earnings on May 29, it announced net income of $1.9 billion and diluted EPS of $4.28 compared to $1.68 billion and $3.78, respectively, year-over-year. The company beat Wall Street estimates for both revenue and EPS while also reporting an 8% jump in sales, with CEO Ron Vachris saying on the earnings call that Costco rushed shipments ahead of tariffs and has rerouted goods from countries with higher tariffs to non-U.S. markets.
The warehouse retail club, headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., sells high volumes of foods and general merchandise at discounted prices through membership warehouses. With 905 locations worldwide and 624 locations in the U.S., it is the largest warehouse club, ahead of rivals Sam’s Club, Wholesale Club and BJ’s, and boasts nearly 136.8 million members. Costco’s volume discount warehouse pricing model has been a life preserver for many families pooling resources to buy in bulk and divide afterwards. This has been a key driver of recent growth. Nevertheless, investors are much more concerned with future stock performance over the next one, five and 10 years.
While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther looking insights based on Costco’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.
Worldwide, Costco memberships have consistently renewed at 90%. In the past 10 years, the store count expanded at a compound annual rate of 3% as management opened 23 net new locations in fiscal 2023 and 31 new locations in 2024.
*Total Revenues and Net Income in $billions
1. ‘If It Ain’t Broken’: It’s reasonable to expect Costco to continue growing its revenue and earnings within its 10-year mean range. Costco’s massive scale makes the threat of disruption minimal. Similar to Walmart, It’s hard for smaller chains to compete with Costco’s ability to obtain optimum discount pricing from its suppliers.
2. Durability: Costco’s durability is fueled by its loyal membership base. Memberships carry a 90% renewal rate worldwide, driving repeat purchase behavior. As long as management doesn’t rock the boat with its policy of putting the customer first, Costco will maintain its industry standing.
3. Emerging AI Focus and Expanding Business Lines: A.I. and e-commerce will become key components of Costco’s international expansion strategy. Additionally, broadened international relationships should open the doors for more localized supply chain opportunities. This will help to maintain margins and reduce shipping and other costs to international outlets and their customers.
The median one-year price target from Wall Street analysts is $1,089.90, which represents 19.34% potential upside from today’s share price. Based on 24 analysts covering Costco, the stock receives a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with 15 analysts assigning it as a “Buy,” nine assigning it as a “Hold” and zero assigning it as a “Sell.”
However, 24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Costco is $1,013.41, or 10.97% potential upside from today’s price. Our assumption is based on an EPS of $17.80 and a P/E ratio of 51.
While Costco’s expansion to new countries will launch, local assimilation success will vary depending on regional culture, tastes and practices. As customer service is a major part of Costco’s member loyalty, the etiquette required for each location will not be a cookie cutter winner across the board. Not unlike Walmart’s growing pains in its China venture, Costco will experience its own challenges. Additionally, Costco’s investment in automated warehouse technologies should continue to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The company’s e-commerce segment should continue to show solid year-over-year growth and take a big leap forward by the end of the decade, thanks to AI.
Greater individualized customization of the purchasing experience in different nations and regions should finally become manifest. Additional enhancements in cold storage and last-mile delivery solutions for maintaining grocery produce freshness should be a winner with customers around the globe. However, this may be offset by potentially higher domestic expenses, due to food supply conflicts between farmers and distributors, like Tyson Foods, as well as the USDA.
By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall St. estimates that Costco’s stock will be trading for $1,599.54, equating to a 75.15% gain from the current share price. That calculation is based on an EPS of $27.70 and a P/E ratio of 37.
The image featured for this article is © YvanDube / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 29, 2025
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is poised to become a leading dividend stock, driven by its consistent dividend history, robust growth, and a…
Costco and Sam’s Club stand out for low prices on everyday needs like groceries and health products. Costco and Sam’s…
Costco’s journey through the retail landscape showcases a blend of innovative practices and tech-forward strategies, setting the stage for an…
This is a milestone for the company that widely introduced selling bulk items to consumers via giant box stores.
In today’s economy, many customers prioritize their savings, turning to warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club for lower prices and discounted…
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) remains a retail titan, celebrated for its membership-driven model and consistent growth. With a stock price hovering around…
Costco and BJ’s both offer low prices on food, beauty products, electronics, and other goods in bulk. BJ’s and Costco…
24/7 Wall St. Insights Costco has two membership options for customers: the Gold Star Membership and the Executive Membership. Both…
Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…