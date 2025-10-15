Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 2025)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) net income losses have been enormous, but there is a different story emerging that could suggest a turnaround of the company’s income statement.

The company’s P/E ratio was in negative territory for years, but the shift toward auxiliary AI services may right the ship.

24/7 Wall St. sees solid upside potential by the end of the decade.

If you’re looking for some stocks with huge potential, make sure to grab a free copy of our “The Next Nvidia” report. It features a software stock we’re confident has 10× potential.

Concerns about the prospects for Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) have lingered. However, recent quarterly results suggested a positive shift in its financial health due to a focus on strengthening its balance sheet and improving liquidity by reducing debt. The global telecommunications company has also focused on improving customer satisfaction. However, it still faces challenges with declining revenue and with free cash flow.

The Louisiana-based company has been around a long time, so it was a surprise to some that the stock was at risk of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange when in 2023, its price per share briefly dipped under $1.00. Those struggles continued into 2024, but by mid-summer, the stock surged when demand for its high-speed fiber-network solutions began to grow. The company secured deals with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other leading tech companies that are requiring increased connectivity between their data centers because of the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI).

More recently, Lumen partnered with IBM to unlock scalable AI for businesses, as well as with Google Cloud to provide advanced cloud and network solutions to meet the growing demands of AI workloads. Lumen strengthened its financial position and freed up capital for long-term growth by refinancing its term loans, as well as selling off its fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T. CEO Kate Johnson projected the company’s return to growth by 2029.

24/7 Wall St. has performed analysis to determine if the company is fundamentally flawed, or if AI demand and strategic partnerships will be enough to see its stock continue on its bull run.

Lumen’s Recent Success

From July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, the shares went on a tear. The stock, which was trading at just $1.11 at the start of the third quarter of 2024, surged 540% by the end of the third quarter. That was quite the reversal, given how the stock has slid 91.8% since hitting its all-time high of $49.45 on June 1, 2007. But market drivers are far different today than they were then, and with the emphasis on AI development, Lumen stock is struggling to hold on to that bounce after falling 25.8% over the past five years.

Year Share Price Revenue* Net Income* 2014 $39.70 $18.031 $0.851 2015 $25.87 $17.900 $0.795 2016 $24.12 $17.470 $0.744 2017 $16.99 $17.656 $0.356 2018 $14.90 $23.433 $0.964 2019 $13.42 $22.401 $5.157 2020 $9.75 $20.712 $1.351 2021 $12.55 $19.687 $2.019 2022 $5.22 $17.478 $1.713 2023 $1.83 $14.557 $7.334 2024 $5.31 $13.108 −$0.550

*Revenue and net income in $billions

Over the past decade, Lumen’s revenue decreased by more than 19%, while net income grew by over 761.8%. As the company battled through its dated infrastructure and a significant debt load, shares fell significantly from $39.70 in 2014 to $1.83 in 2023. However, Lumen has been able to better balance its books, with total assets and total liabilities nearly aligned in 2023 to the tune of $34.02 billion and $33.57 billion, respectively.

Three Key Drivers of Lumen Stock Performance

metamorworks / iStock via Getty Images

As the 56-year-old tech company looks forward to the rest of the decade, 24/7 Wall St. has identified three key drivers that are likely to have a positive impact on Lumen Technologies’ growth metrics and stock performance through 2030.

1. Strategic Partnerships With Tech Giants: The aforementioned strategic partnerships with Microsoft, the second-largest publicly traded company by market cap at $3.096 trillion, and Corning with its $36.16 billion market cap, should position Lumen for increased revenues and earnings for the foreseeable future. The partnership, announced in early August 2024, will result in Lumen more than doubling its total intercity network miles in order to unlock the next phases and capabilities of AI for cloud data centers (like Microsoft’s), enterprises and public agencies. According to the company’s press release, Lumen expects the deal with Microsoft to improve its cash flow by more than $20 million over the next 12 months.

2. Debt Restructuring: In March 2024, the company announced it had successfully extended its debt maturities, closing an approximately $1 billion revolving credit line maturing in June 2028 and completing the private placement of $1.325 billion due in November 2029. These efforts should free up funds and allow the company to address capital expenditures that will enable it to address the demands of the previously discussed strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Corning.

3. Insider Activity: While insider trading is never an absolute indication of growth, following the money can suggest what company executives’ sentiment is. And over the past 12 months, Lumen Technologies’ insiders have been doing far more buying than they have been selling. In fact, inside buyers have purchased a total of 12,924,936 million shares versus insider sellers offloading just 2,913,990. Put differently, the leadership at Lumen has out-purchased sellers by more than 343% over the past year.

How Lumen’s Next Five Years Could Play Out

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Analysts currently have a consensus median one-year price target for Lumen stock of $5.24, though that is less than the current price. For now, they see no upside potential. Of 12 analysts covering the stock, only three recommend buying shares.

By the end of 2025, 24/7 Wall St.’s forecast for Lumen shares is just $4.61, which represents downside potential of more than 34%, based on an annualized EPS of −$0.46.

However, beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2030, we expect Lumen to post positive EPS, growing from $0.05 to $0.59, based on revenue growth from $12.369 billion in 2027 to $13.070 billion in 2030.

Year Revenue* EPS 2025 $12.407 −$0.46 2026 $12.229 −$0.26 2027 $12.369 $0.05 2028 $12.473 $0.39 2029 $12.862 $0.38 2030 $13.070 $0.69

*Revenue in $billions

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall St. estimates that Lumen Technologies stock will be trading for $8.04 per share. Here is how it gets there:

Year Price Target Potential Upside 2025 $4.61 −34.7% 2026 $4.63 −34.4% 2027 $5.58 −20.9% 2028 $6.52 −7.6% 2029 $6.41 −9.2% 2030 $8.04 13.9%

Two Elite Dividend ETFs That Yield Over 5%