Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Nov 2025)

From late 2020 to the summer of 2024, Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) stock was on a tear, up more than 635%, before taking a breather this year. The past couple of years have been a transformative time for the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, with substantial financial growth driven by its innovative medicines and GLP-1 drugs, significant regulatory successes, and continued investment in its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities. Meanwhile, it has struggled to meet overwhelming demand and faces intense competition in the weight-loss space.

Now, the share price is 34.6% higher than six months ago, including an 18.6% run in the past month, when Lilly struck a deal with the U.S. government to significantly lower prices on GLP-1 products in exchange for expanded access and coverage within federal programs. It also posted positive clinical trial results and robust third-quarter earnings in that time, and it finalized its acquisition of Adverum Biotechnologies and announced a partnership with AI chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA).

The question for investors is whether the stock will continue a sustained run higher or the year’s earlier volatility will resume. What will Lilly stock do in the next three to five years, and beyond? 24/7 Wall St. looks at projected revenue and net income to give you our best estimate of future stock prices from 2025 to 2030.

Other “experts” look at past growth rates and assign future stock prices to those past numbers. However, we will walk you through our assumptions and provide the key drivers we see propelling Lilly’s stock in the future.

Lilly’s Recent Success

How did Lilly’s stock price soar so much in the past few years? Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2016 $80.36 $21.22 $2.74 2017 $77.55 $19.94 ($0.21) 2018 $122.13 $21.49 $3.23 2019 $140.83 $22.32 $8.32 2020 $206.46 $24.54 $6.19 2021 $238.31 $28.32 $5.58 2022 329.07 $28.54 $6.25 2023 $745.91 $34.12 $5.24 2024 $745.91 $45.04 $10.59

*Revenue and net income in billions

Since 2016, Lilly’s revenue grew by 60%, but income grew by 91%. Typically, you would not expect a company growing at its top line by 7% annually to see an 828% increase in share price. However, investor sentiment for the next line of drugs front ran the stock price.

For example, in 2016 Lilly was trading 13 times the trailing 12 months earnings and the market has increased its valuation each year. It currently trades at a 45 times earnings multiple.

This raises a valid question. Is Lilly overvalued, or will future revenues make up for the expensive valuation?

Three Key Drivers of Lilly Stock

Innovated Drug Pipeline: The current drug pipeline is loaded with several very high-potential drugs in development. For instance, Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Jardiance in the cardiometabolic category, Taltz in immunology, and Verzenio in oncology are the future of Lilly’s growth. While the aforementioned are the safer bets, the company has a handful of other drugs that could hold blockbuster potential.

Strategic Acquisitions: The acquisition of Morphic, with its promising drug candidate MORF-057, is a testament to Lilly’s strategic vision. This drug, if successful in late-stage trials, could become a major success in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Lilly’s focus on acquiring mid-sized companies (16 since 2020) with promising pipelines has bolstered its own research and development efforts, positioning it well for future growth.

Operational Efficiency: With a sound balance sheet, Lilly should continue to improve operational efficiency and manage costs to have net income growth rates above revenue growth.

How Lilly’s Next Five Years Could Play Out

The current Wall Street consensus one-year price target of Lilly stock has risen to $973.85, though that is marginally lower than today’s price. Yet, all but nine of the 29 analysts covering Lilly stock recommend buying shares. Three of them have Strong Buy ratings. Their consensus price targets range from $770 to $1,250.

Valuing Lilly’s stock price for the coming years, we will take a look at expected revenue and net income and give our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price-to-earnings multiple.

Revenue Net Income EPS 2025 $52.80 $17.29 19.11 2026 $62.50 $22.49 25.03 2027 $70.87 $27.12 30.39 2028 $80.68 $32.2 25.97 2029 $87.99 $36.45 40.58 2030 $96.67 $41.12 46.29

*Revenue and net income reported in billions

We expect Lilly’s P/E ratio in 2025 to be 50 with an EPS of $19.11, resulting in a price target of $955.50 $763.16. This prediction is based on strong revenue growth of 18.37% to $52.80 billion and net income expansion to $17.29 billion, continuing the upward trajectory from previous years.

For 2026, we anticipate a P/E ratio of 45 with an EPS of $25.03, leading to a price target of $1,126.35. This reflects significant revenue growth of 18.37% to $62.50 billion and an increase in net income to $22.49 billion, driving higher earnings per share.

Heading into 2027, we project the P/E ratio to remain at 40, with EPS increasing to $30.39. Thus, we get a price target of $1,215.60. Continued revenue growth of 13.39% to $70.87 billion and net income expansion to $27.12 billion justifies this substantial increase in stock price.

With an EPS of $25.97 and a P/E ratio of 42 in 2028, we forecast the stock price to be $1,090.74. A slight dip in EPS growth is expected, but sustained strong performance in net income to $32.20 billion and revenue growth of 13.84% to $80.68 billion keep the stock highly valued.

By 2029, we estimate Lilly’s EPS to rise to $40.58, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 35. This gives us a price target of $1,420.30. The continuous revenue growth of 9.06% to $87.99 billion and net income expansion to $36.45 billion supports this higher valuation.

By 2030, we estimate Lilly’s EPS to rise to $46.29, with the P/E ratio at 35. This gives us a price target of $1,620.15. The continuous revenue growth of 9.86% to $96.67 billion and net income expansion to $41.12 billion supports this higher valuation.

Price Target Potential Upside 2025 $955.50 −3.4% 2026 $1,126.35 13.9% 2027 $1,215.60 22.9% 2028 $1,090.74 10.3% 2029 $1,420.30 43.7% 2030 $1,620.15 63.9%

