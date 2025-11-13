S&P 500
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Struggle to Find Footing Despite Tailwinds

Forecasts

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Nov 13)

Quick Read

  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been a market darling, with a meteoric rise since it came public in 2010.
  • Tesla investors have had much to worry about in 2025, and the roller-coaster share price shows it.
  • Due to Tesla’s innovation and diversification, 24/7 Wall St. sees strong upside potential for the stock by the end of the decade.
By Joel South
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Nov 13)

© 24/7 Wall St.

Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price is 3.5% lower than a week ago, when it was trading near an all-time high, after shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk’s record-breaking $1 trillion pay package and some key executives left the company. The stock is still 35.3% higher than six months ago, outperforming the S&P 500 in that time.

Tesla stock is 31.3% than a year ago. Plenty of investors are still drawn to the EV market leader, which has experienced a meteoric rise that has resulted in a gain of almost 27,000% since the company’s initial public offering on June 29, 2010. It debuted at $17 per share, or roughly $1 per share when adjusted for stock splits.

Regardless, investors are more concerned with the stock’s future performance over the next one, five, and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it is clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Tesla’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Tesla’s Recent Success

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Tesla has managed to thrive, boosting earnings and revenue even in high-interest-rate environments. Tesla’s Model S was the best-selling plug-in electric car in both 2015 and 2016. The mass-market Model 3 sedan followed, becoming the best-selling electric car from 2018 to 2021. The Model Y, a mass-market SUV version of the Model 3, debuted in 2019, with deliveries beginning in 2020. Since then, Tesla stock has experienced incredible growth.

Along with Tesla’s energy storage business and its charging station network, the company saw its revenues grow.

Fiscal Year Price Revenues Net Income
2015 $16.00 $4.046 B −$888.7 M
2016 $14.25 $7.000 B −$674.9 M
2017 $21.60 $11.759 B −$1.962 B
2018 $21.18 $21.461 B −$976 M
2019 $29.53 $24.578 B −$862 M
2020 $235.23 $31.536 B $721 M
2021 $352.26 $53.823 B $5.519 B
2022 $123.18 $81.462 B $12.556 B
2023 $248.48 $96.773 B $14.997 B
2024 $403.84 $97.690 B $7.13 B

Key Drivers for Tesla’s Performance

Jag_cz / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Improved Margins: Tesla’s management has been cutting manufacturing costs and expanding margins, resulting in strong revenue and net income gains since 2020. Its gigafactories in Shanghai, China, and Berlin, Germany, should help Tesla reduce export-related red tape and tariffs for upcoming EVs, resulting in lower overseas prices and increased sales. And Tesla has begun hiring for its new  “megafactory” near Houston.

R&D Paying Off: Thanks to its FSD and robotaxi R&D, Tesla is leading, well ahead of GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo. Chinese companies like Apollo Go and WeRide are viewed as better-equipped robotaxi competitors in a field that may soon grow rapidly. Musk said Tesla plans to have 500 robotaxis in Austin and 1,000 in Silicon Valley by year-end.

Diversified Business Segments: Tesla’s Supercharger, energy, and battery businesses have grown rapidly, further distinguishing it from its EV peers as a company with many more technological initiatives. Musk recently announced plans for a large Optimus robot production line in Fremont, California.

Tesla Stock Forecast Through 2030

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Wall Street’s consensus 12-month price target for Tesla is $392.05 per share, but that is 9.0% lower than the most recent closing price. On average, analysts recommend holding shares. While Wedbush just maintained its Overweight rating and $600 price target on the stock, BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating, though it also raised its target price to $471.

24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Tesla is $351.73, which likewise shows no upside potential. Our forecast through the end of the decade is based on the company seeing projected revenue growth climb from $112.09 billion in 2025 to $297.43 billion in 2030, alongside normalized EPS growth of $1.91 in 2025 to $11.24 in 2030.

Year Normalized EPS Projected Revenue Projected Stock Price Potential Upside
2025 $1.91 $112.091 B $351.73 −18.3%
2026 $2.98 $133.938 B $461.73 7.2%
2027 $3.84 $155.708 B $556.71 29.3%
2028 $5.76 $193.500 B $837.58 94.5%
2029 $8.60 $248.572 B $980.46 127.7%
2030 $11.24 $297.430 B $1,116.86 159.4%

Tesla Bull, Base, and Bear Stock Price Prediction and Forecast

 

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

