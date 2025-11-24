Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for November 24

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Last week, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) lost 6.47% over past five trading sessions after losing 5.48% the five prior. Despite the past few weeks’ AI-fueled sell-off, the stock remains up 10.959% in 2025. Over the past year, PLTR is up 143.76%, and since going public on Oct. 2, 2020, it has gained an eye-popping 1,612.93%.

When Palantir reported Q3 earnings on Nov. 3, it topped quarterly estimates and issued strong guidance, assigning its strong growth to adoption of its AI software platforms. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, with EPS of 21 cents versus 17 cents expected, and revenue of $1.18 billion versus $1.09 billion expected.

Earlier in September, the company announced a new defense partnership with the U.K. government valued at £1.5 billion. In late July, it was announced that Palantir secured a $10 billion software and data contract with the U.S. Army. In May, the Trump administration rewarded a federal contract worth hundreds of millions to Palantir with the objective of creating a database on every U.S. citizen. On April 21, Investor’s Business Daily reported that Palantir won an immigration tracking federal contract from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The ICE contract, which is said to be worth $30 million, will be used to create an immigration Lifecycle Operating System to be used in deportations.

Big Data is expected to be big business in the years ahead. According to platform provider Edge Delta, the market for data services is projected to grow from $220.2 billion in 2023 to $401.2 billion by 2028 — an increase of 82.2%. Palantir is a major player in the space. The company was co-founded by entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who was also the co-founder of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and the first outside investor in Facebook.

The company stands as one of Big Data’s industry dominators. However, finding data-driven assessments of where the company’s stock will be in the medium and long term can be complicated. With Wall Street analysts only going as far as providing one-year price targets, it can be difficult for investors to accurately gauge predictions for stocks like these over longer horizons. But for buy-and-hold investors who want to know where Palantir’s stock might be several years down the road, 24/7 Wall St. has done the legwork and can provide insights around the numbers coming from the company, and which market segments the company is operating in that are most exciting to us.

Palantir’s Results After Four Years

The following is a table that summarizes the performance in share price, revenues, and profits (net income) of PLTR from its inception in 2020 through the end of 2024:

Year Share Price Revenue* Net Income* 2020 $23.55 1.092 1.166 2021 $18.21 1.541 .520 2022 $6.29 1.905 .373 2023 $17.17 2.225 .209 2024 $75.63 2.87 .462

*Revenue and net income in $billions

Since going public, Palantir saw its revenue grow experience explosive growth while net income has fallen, although it has ticked up from 2023 to 2024. That drop in net income can be easily attributed, though. The company’s IPO in 2020 raised $2.6 billion, but that was shortly followed by 2022’s year-long bear market. Nonetheless, by 2023, the Big Data firm was able to reach profitability for the first time in its then 20-year history.

The momentum has continued with a series of earnings beats, most recently in March when Palantir reported that in Q1, the company beat on EPS by 1.11% and revenue by 2.52%. That marked the seventh consecutive EPS beat for the company, and the ninth in 10 quarters.

Key Drivers of Palantir’s Stock Performance

1. Palantir’s Expansion and Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Platforms: In addition to its AI bootcamps, the company offers clients four platforms to help manage, analyze, and secure their sensitive data. The first, AIP, focuses on introducing AI into companies’ operations. Foundry, Palantir’s operating system for modern enterprises, allows customers to harmonize and automate decision-making in complex settings while bridging the divide between core business and operating teams with data teams and modeling teams. Gotham, its third platform, focuses on a global scale, with the company billing the software as the weapons system for decision-making, which has extensive applications in defense and combat. Finally, Palantir’s Gotham platform is an operating system for continuous delivery with a focus on deployment — that is, integrating a machine-learning model into a production environment. Palantir is also making a strong push into modular sales to attract smaller clients and scale them with customer solutions as they grow. This strategy will significantly expand Palantir’s customer base and provide years of earnings growth.

2. Government Demand: Palantir’s revenue from government sources has outperformed revenue from commercial sources each year since 2020, with notable growth every year. In 2023, government-sourced revenue regifted $1.222 billion compared to $1.002 billion for commercially-sourced revenue. The company’s government clients include the United States Intelligence Community and the United States Department of Defense (DoD). Palantir’s software as a service (SaaS) is one of only five that are authorized for the DoD’s Mission Critical National Security Systems. By revenue, the U.S. government is the company’s largest client, and with ever-growing defense spending as a fixture of the U.S. federal government’s budget, the relationship is ripe. Bottom line, government demand is still core to Palantir, and with modular sales, the company will pack a double punch of private and public.

3. Space Partnerships: Last June, Palantir signed a strategic partnership with Voyager Space with the aim of leveraging its AI intelligence to drive innovation in space technology. According to its press release, Voyager will now fully integrate Palantir’s AI capabilities into its defense solutions, enhancing communications, military research and development, and bolstering intelligence and space research with the end goal of making space more accessible to the defense community. Voyager will be using Palantir’s Foundry platform. This marks the second strategic space partnership for the company, which also signed an agreement with Starlab Space on June 20, 2024. In this deal, Palantir became the exclusive supplier of enterprise-wide software data management solutions for the Starlab commercial space station — a planned low Earth orbit venture that is expected to launch no later than 2028 and is a joint venture between Starlab and Airbus.

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Prediction in 2025

According to Wall Street analysts, the current median one-year price target for Palantir’s stock is $187.87, which represents potential upside of 19.21% from today’s share price. Of the 16 analysts covering PLTR, the stock is a consensus “Hold,” with 11 analysts assigning it a “Hold” rating, three assigning it a “Buy” rating and two assigning it a “Sell” rating.

24/7 Wall St.’s 12-month forecast is bearish, with a projection for Palantir’s stock price to be $120 with EPS coming in right at $0.43, based on strong CAGR growth in sales of government contracts, upwards of 26% annually, and having factored for $3.186 billion in forecast revenue. Our price target represents 23.85% downside potential from the current stock price.

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue* Net Income* EPS 2025 $3.467 $1.178 $0.47 2026 $4.198 $1.465 $0.56 2027 $5.203 $1.686 $0.71 2028 $6.185 $2.050 $0.87 2029 $7.300 $2.496 $1.06 2030 $8.482 $2.990 $1.27

*Revenue and net income in $billions

Palantir (PLTR) Stock Price Target for 2025–2030

On the back of forecast revenue in excess of $8 billion, we expect Palantir’s net income to surpass $2 billion for the first time, and post an EPS of $1.27. We expect free cash flow to approach $6 billion by posting $5.895 billion. The price projection for 2030 is $192, or 21.83% potential upside from today’s stock price.