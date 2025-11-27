S&P 500
Forecasts

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (December 2025)

Key Points

  • Bank of America’s post-2008 focus has been growing its assets under management. Its future business trajectory is trending towards an increase in wealth management in order to provide a “one-stop shopping” experience for customers requiring standard banking functions as well as brokerage, finance, credit and other services. 
  • Bank of America is in the midst of a branch expansion agenda to have a “local” presence throughout the U.S.
  • Digital technology, AI-assisted customer service, and instant payment platforms will see increased use as ways to continue offering top-level service and convenience while also cutting costs.
By Joel South
Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAClost 0.06% over the past month after gaining 0.29% the month prior. That brings the stock’s year-to-date gain to 19.64%. Since hitting its 2025 low on April 4, BAC is up 54.09%. When the company reported Q3 earnings on Oct. 15, 2025, it beat on earnings and revenue expectations, with EPS of $1.06 topping forecasts of 95 cents, and revenue of $28.09 billion — an 11% year-over-year increase — higher than analysts’ expectations for $27.5 billion.

Since its Depression-era roots in San Francisco, Bank of America has weathered close to a century of wars and financial upheavals to rise as one of the top financial institutions in the US, ranking #2 behind JP Morgan Chase by asset size. Bank of America’s massive AUM heft made it a $45 billion “too big to fail” TARP bailout recipient during the 2008 subprime banking meltdown. It also acquired Wall Street investment banking stalwart Merrill-Lynch as a kicker. CEO Brian Moynihan has ruthlessly slashed operations to focus on growing assets under management with lower overhead.

24/7 Wall St. has analyzed the stock, industry, sector and the macro environment to forecast where shares of Bank of America could be heading over the next five years.

Bank of American (BAC) Recent Stock Success

After reaching its five-year high of $49.18 per share in January 2022, Bank of America has struggled to attain that level again. Efforts to climb higher had been thwarted, but after bottoming in late October 2023, the stock has rallied back gaining nearly 109% through the end of October 2025. 

Regardless, investors are much more concerned with future stock’s performance over the next one, five and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Bank of America’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Year Price Revenues Net Income
2015 $13.99 $79.804B $15.910B
2016 $18.67 $80.104B $17.822B
2017 $25.50 $83.730B $18.232B
2018 $21.53 $87.738B $28.147B
2019 $31.47 $85.582B $27.430B
2020 $27.81 $74.208B $17.894B
2021 $41.61 $93.707B $31.978B
2022 $31.70 $92.407B $27.528B
2023 $33.23 $94.187B $26.515B
LTM $40.75 $93.156B $24.517B

Key Drivers for Bank of America’s Stock in the Future

1. Interest Sensitive Balance Sheet: The Federal Reserve’s Fed Funds rate hikes have boosted BAC’s net interest income (NII), but negatively impacted the stock price. Rate cuts might temporarily help lending and mortgage finance, but any renewed inflation signs will be red flags and could trigger further problems.

2. Net Interest Income: The rise in NII due to higher interest rates and corresponding robust loan interest rate growth has been a critical factor for that segment, but at the cost of higher default rates and lower transaction volumes.

3. Branch Growth: Expanding financial centers and branches into currently untapped demographic markets is a part of Bank of America’s “local” growth strategy. Its Branch Expansion agenda aims to have a presence in every state. The physical presence results in a 100% increase in digital sales, and looks to expand its 3,800 branches.

4. Technology: Improved digital offerings and the use of AI and other customer service tools, can boost customer satisfaction and fees that could boost earnings.

5. Capital Deployment Strategies: Bank of America’s dividend increases and share repurchase plans reflect a strong capital position, attractive to dividend hawk-oriented investors. 

Bank of America (BAC) Stock Prediction for 2025

The current Wall Street consensus, median one-year price target for Bank of America is $58.79, which represents 10.94% potential upside from today’s share price. BAC receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering the stock, with 18 assigning it as a “Buy,” one assigning it as a “Hold” and none assigning it as a “Sell.”

24/7 Wall St.‘s 12-month forecast for Bank of America is more conservative. We see BAC ending 2025 at a price of $47.20, or 10.92% lower than today’s share price.

Bank of America (BAC) Stock Forecast 2025–2030 

By 2030, the Branch Expansion program should have met its targeted location goals, and all of them would be primed for using the latest and most sophisticated Bank of America digital financial tools. Bank of America Erica(c) digital assistant, Zelle, Venmo, proprietary digital payment systems, online brokerage and other virtual platforms would be fully implemented and income generating. 24/7 Wall St.’s price target for 2030 is $63.96 per share, representing a potential gain of 20.70% from the current share price.

Year EPS Price %Change From Current Price
2025 $4.17 $47.20 -10.92%
2026 $4.14 $54.60 3.03%
2027 $4.14 $60.72 14.58%
2028 $4.58 $53.95 1.81%
2029 $4.58 $59.15 11.62%
2030 $5.00 $63.96 20.70%

 

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

