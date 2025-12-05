S&P 500
6,895.70
+0.54%
Dow Jones
48,069.60
+0.46%
Nasdaq 100
25,832.20
+0.90%
Russell 2000
2,535.73
+0.18%
FTSE 100
9,706.80
-0.05%
Nikkei 225
50,814.00
+0.39%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Spark Optimism as Traders Await Santa Claus Rally

Forecasts

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Dec 5)

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • AppLovin Corp. (NASDAQ: APP) has seen incredibly strong growth, driven by its core business model that helps online advertisers boost monetization and marketing efforts for their solutions.
  • Key drivers propelling AppLovin going forward include its enhancements in AI-powered advertising and its expansion into e-commerce advertising.
  • Here’s where this stock has come since its inception, and where AppLovin could be headed over the next few years.
By Joel South Published
AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Dec 5)

After hitting an all-time high of $525.15 in February, AppLovin Corp.’s (NASDAQ: APP) share price tumbled more than 35% due to a pending class action lawsuit and to short seller reports. However, the software company’s better-than-expected quarterly reports this year have given the stock a boost. The stock hit a new high of $745.61 in September. AppLovin stock may be taking another run at that high and is now 83.0% higher than a year ago, outperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in that time.

Since the company went public in 2021, its share price is 1,078.8% higher. This has clearly been a top growth stock that investors have benefited from owning in recent years. AppLovin has been among the top tech stocks seeing a lot of love from the market, but is that still true?

These days, the company focuses on providing software solutions that enhance the marketing and monetization of online advertisers. With AppLovin, there are certainly catalysts worth considering, and we’ll get to those shortly. It continues to benefit from the strong secular growth trends that investors are seeking increased exposure to. As investors continue to pile into such stocks, retail investors appear eager to gain outsized exposure in anticipation of a continued boom.

It is worth remembering that AppLovin experienced a drawdown of more than 90% from its post-pandemic high in 2021. So, is this stock headed for further declines, or is its momentum sustainable? Let’s dive into some catalysts and price predictions around where this stock could go for the rest of 2025 through to the end of this decade.

Three Key Drivers for AppLovin

Laptop or computer with chart. Investment in business and financial concept of growth and success. Investor data analysis for planning in strategy of stock market fund. Invest for earning or profit.
Koto Amatsukami / Shutterstock.com

As mentioned, AppLovin investors have to contend with plenty of news. For instance, analysts covering AppLovin have not been as bullish on the company as many may think, having issued warnings about the stock in the past year due to concerns about the company’s fundamentals. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan recently maintained their Neutral ratings on the shares, though they did raise their price targets.

Nonetheless, we see these key drivers propelling AppLovin going forward.

1. AI-Powered Advertising Enhancements 

AppLovin’s Axon AI engine has been a game-changer, optimizing ad targeting and expanding beyond gaming into new categories like e-commerce, fintech, and automotive advertising. During the Q4 2024 earnings call, CEO Adam Foroughi highlighted that for the first time, AppLovin captured a significant share of holiday shopping ad spend—validating that its AI models are effective outside gaming.

  • Scaling AI Beyond Gaming: The company initially focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, but early pilots have shown AI-driven success across multiple verticals. This means that any business in any industry could potentially tap into AppLovin’s advertising platform.
  • Personalized Advertising With Generative AI: The company is developing automated tools and AI-generated ad creatives to improve engagement. AppLovin’s self-service platform (currently in development) will eventually allow businesses to run ads autonomously with AI-optimized targeting, a major step toward scaling its reach.

AppLovin’s AI capabilities are proving to be industry-agnostic, opening the door for millions of global advertisers.

2. Expansion Into E-commerce Advertising

Foroughi described the fourth quarter of 2024 as a major milestone, marking AppLovin’s first significant penetration into e-commerce advertising. Historically, the company primarily monetized mobile gaming ads, but now retail and consumer brands are joining the platform in large numbers.

  • Surging Demand From E-commerce Brands: Advertisers saw strong return on investment during the holiday season, prompting continued demand for the platform in 2025.
  • Pilot Program Scaling Up: While AppLovin hasn’t disclosed the number of e-commerce advertisers, industry checks suggest a significant influx of brands seeking access.
  • Self-Service Expansion Is the Next Big Growth Driver: Currently, the company manually onboards advertisers, but the launch of automated tools and a self-serve platform will allow thousands of new businesses to join.

E-commerce advertising is set to be a major revenue contributor. Once self-serve tools become operational, adoption could scale exponentially.

3. Strategic Divestment of Mobile Gaming Unit

AppLovin is officially exiting game development—a move that frees up resources to focus entirely on advertising technology.

  • $900 Million Sale of Apps Business: AppLovin announced that it has signed an exclusive term sheet to sell its mobile gaming division, with $500 million in cash and $400 million in equity in a private company.
  • Why This Matters: The company originally acquired gaming studios to train its AI models, but it was never meant to be a core business. Now that AI is self-sufficient, AppLovin no longer needs to develop its own games.
  • Shifting to a Pure Ad-Tech Model: With gaming divested, the company can fully concentrate on expanding its advertising ecosystem, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Google and Meta in the ad tech space.

Divesting from mobile games is a significant pivot for the company, as it paves the way for AppLovin to become a pure advertising technology company.

Stock Price Prediction for 2025

There are clearly strong reasons why AppLovin’s stock rose so much this past year. Simply put, investors have been betting on AppLovin as a potential AI winner, as its AI advancements have driven customer success and accelerated the company’s growth. If the company can continue to prioritize generating outsized free cash flow and return capital to shareholders to a greater degree, this multiple could be warranted. Here’s where the stock could be headed, assuming the company’s multiple stays the same and earnings grow according to analyst estimates.

Wall Street’s consensus one-year price target for AppLovin has risen to $728.25, which is 6.5% higher than the current share price. On average, 27 analysts covering AppLovin recommend buying shares, six of them with Strong Buy ratings. Citigroup and Wells Fargo have maintained Buy-equivalent ratings.

24/7 Wall St.’s forecast projects AppLovin’s stock price to be $680.00 by year’s end, which suggests no gain in the next few weeks. However, we expect the stock to return to its strong growth rate and outperform analysts’ expectations going forward.

AppLovin Price Target for 2030

Bet_Noire / Getty Images

By the end of the decade, we estimate AppLovin’s stock price will be $910.70 per share, with less than 10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our estimated stock price is over 33% higher than the current stock price.

Year Price Target Upside Potential
2025 $680.00 −0.6%
2026 $696.50 1.9%
2027 $723.50 5.8%
2028 $704.10 3.0%
2029 $791.50 15.8%
2030 $910.70 33.2%

Palantir Technologies Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

