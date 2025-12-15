S&P 500
Forecasts

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2026-2030 (Dec 2025)

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) net income losses have been enormous, but there is a different story emerging that could suggest a turnaround of the company’s income statement.
  • Lumen’s P/E ratio was in negative territory for years, but the shift toward auxiliary AI services may right the ship.
  • Here is where 24/7 Wall St. sees Lumen stock headed by the end of the decade.
Published
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2026-2030 (Dec 2025)

Concerns about the prospects for Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) have lingered. However, recent quarterly results suggested a positive shift in its financial health due to a focus on strengthening its balance sheet and improving liquidity by reducing debt. The global telecommunications company has also focused on improving customer satisfaction. However, it still faces challenges with declining revenue and with free cash flow.

The Louisiana-based company has been around a long time, so it was a surprise to some that the stock was at risk of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange when in 2023, its price per share briefly dipped under $1.00. Those struggles continued into 2024, but by mid-summer, the stock surged when demand for its high-speed fiber-network solutions began to grow. The company secured deals with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other leading tech companies that are requiring increased connectivity between their data centers because of the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI).

More recently, Lumen partnered with IBM to unlock scalable AI for businesses, as well as with Google Cloud to provide advanced cloud and network solutions to meet the growing demands of AI workloads. Lumen strengthened its financial position and freed up capital for long-term growth by refinancing its term loans, as well as selling off its fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T. CEO Kate Johnson projected the company’s return to growth by 2029.

24/7 Wall St. has performed analysis to determine if the company is fundamentally flawed, or if AI demand and strategic partnerships will be enough to see its stock continue on its bull run.

Lumen’s Recent Success

From July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, the shares went on a tear. The stock, which was trading at just $1.11 at the start of the third quarter of 2024, surged 540% by the end of the third quarter. That was quite the reversal, given how the stock has slid 82.8% since hitting its all-time high of $49.45 on June 1, 2007. But market drivers are far different today than they were then, and with the emphasis on AI development, Lumen stock is struggling to hold on to that bounce after falling 15.0% over the past five years.

Year Share Price Revenue* Net Income*
2014 $39.70 $18.031 $0.851
2015 $25.87 $17.900 $0.795
2016 $24.12 $17.470 $0.744
2017 $16.99 $17.656 $0.356
2018 $14.90 $23.433 $0.964
2019 $13.42 $22.401 $5.157
2020 $9.75 $20.712 $1.351
2021 $12.55 $19.687 $2.019
2022 $5.22 $17.478 $1.713
2023 $1.83 $14.557 $7.334
2024 $5.31 $13.108 −$0.550

*Revenue and net income in $billions

Over the past decade, Lumen’s revenue decreased by more than 19%, while net income grew by over 761.8%. As the company battled through its dated infrastructure and a significant debt load, shares fell significantly from $39.70 in 2014 to $1.83 in 2023. However, Lumen has been able to better balance its books, with total assets and total liabilities nearly aligned in 2023 to the tune of $34.02 billion and $33.57 billion, respectively.

Three Key Drivers of Lumen Stock Performance

Quantum Technology | Quantum computing concept. Digital communication network. Technological abstract.
metamorworks / iStock via Getty Images

As the 56-year-old tech company looks forward to the rest of the decade, 24/7 Wall St. has identified three key drivers that are likely to have a positive impact on Lumen Technologies’ growth metrics and stock performance through 2030.

1. Strategic Partnerships With Tech Giants: The aforementioned strategic partnerships with Microsoft, the second-largest publicly traded company by market cap at $3.74 trillion, and Corning with its $70.16 billion market cap, should position Lumen for increased revenues and earnings for the foreseeable future. The partnership, announced in early August 2024, will result in Lumen more than doubling its total intercity network miles in order to unlock the next phases and capabilities of AI for cloud data centers (like Microsoft’s), enterprises and public agencies. According to the company’s press release, Lumen expects the deal with Microsoft to improve its cash flow by more than $20 million over the next 12 months.

2. Debt Restructuring: In March 2024, the company announced it had successfully extended its debt maturities, closing an approximately $1 billion revolving credit line maturing in June 2028 and completing the private placement of $1.325 billion due in November 2029. These efforts should free up funds and allow the company to address capital expenditures that will enable it to address the demands of the previously discussed strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Corning.

3. Insider Activity: While insider trading is never an absolute indication of growth, following the money can suggest what company executives’ sentiment is. And over the past 12 months, Lumen Technologies’ insiders have been buying shares but not selling them. CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased a significant number of shares in both May and August 2025. CFO Christopher Stansbury has also been acquiring shares.

How Lumen’s Next Few Years Could Play Out

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Analysts currently have a consensus median one-year price target for Lumen stock of $7.23, though that is less than the current price. For now, they see no upside potential. Of 11 analysts covering the stock, only two recommend buying shares.

By the end of 2026, 24/7 Wall St.’s forecast for Lumen shares is just $4.63, which represents downside potential of more than 45%, based on an annualized EPS of −$0.26.

However, beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2030, we expect Lumen to post positive EPS, growing from $0.05 to $0.59, based on revenue growth from $12.369 billion in 2027 to $13.070 billion in 2030.

Year Revenue* EPS
2026 $12.229 −$0.26
2027 $12.369 $0.05
2028 $12.473 $0.39
2029 $12.862 $0.38
2030 $13.070 $0.69

*Revenue in $billions

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall St. estimates that Lumen Technologies stock will be trading for $8.04 per share. Here is how it gets there:

Year Price Target Potential Upside
2026 $4.63 −45.5%
2027 $5.58 −34.4%
2028 $6.52 −23.3%
2029 $6.41 −24.6%
2030 $8.04 −5.4%

Verizon Posts $5 Billion Profit While Lumen Loses $621 Million Chasing AI Infrastructure

 

