States Where the Most People Bought Guns in April

The FBI conducted over 2.2 million firearm background checks in April alone. While background checks do not correspond one to one with gun sales, they remain the best proxy of gun sales, and if anything, can be indicative of trends. April’s background check figures were both lower than the March and February figures (2.5 million and 2.3 million, respectively) and from the April 2023 background check figure of 2.6 million. April’s checks seem to be more in line with 2019 figures, before the pandemic boom in gun sales.

Looking at per capita sales, there were 4.7 adjusted background checks (checks minus rechecks) for every 1,000 residents in April. In some states, this figure was lower and in others much higher.

To determine the states where the most people bought guns last month, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States were ranked based on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS in April 2024 per 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, while data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms per 100,000 residents in 2022 is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database.

The number of background checks per capita ranges from 1 per 1,000 residents in Hawaii to nearly 12 per 1,000 residents in Idaho. Hawaii also had the fewest checks in April at just over 1,400, while Texas had the most checks at nearly 134,000. Despite this, Texas had lower background checks per capita than the national average at 4.4 checks per 1,000 residents.

In all, a total of 29 states have a higher background check per capita figure than the national average, with checks in nine states reaching over 8 per 1,000 residents.

When it comes to gun deaths per capita, it is difficult to draw a relationship as the time periods are different. Mississippi has the most deaths per 100,000 residents at 29.6, while Rhode Island has the fewest at 3.2.

50. Hawaii

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 1.0 per 1,000 residents

1.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 1,432 (the lowest)

1,432 (the lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest)

4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (11th lowest)

49. New York

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 1.4 per 1,000 residents

1.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 28,036 (22nd highest)

28,036 (22nd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest)

5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest) Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (4th highest)

48. New Jersey

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 1.5 per 1,000 residents

1.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 14,283 (17th lowest)

14,283 (17th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest)

5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest) Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (11th highest)

47. Rhode Island

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 1.9 per 1,000 residents

1.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 2,125 (2nd lowest)

2,125 (2nd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest)

3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (7th lowest)

46. Nebraska

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 2.6 per 1,000 residents

2.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 5,221 (5th lowest)

5,221 (5th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest)

12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest)

45. California

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 2.8 per 1,000 residents

2.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 107,239 (2nd highest)

107,239 (2nd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest)

8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest) Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (the highest)

44. Massachusetts

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 3.0 per 1,000 residents

3.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 20,993 (24th lowest)

20,993 (24th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest)

3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest) Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (16th highest)

43. Iowa

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 3.0 per 1,000 residents

3.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 9,723 (11th lowest)

9,723 (11th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest)

11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (20th lowest)

42. Nevada

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 3.6 per 1,000 residents

3.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 11,485 (12th lowest)

11,485 (12th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest)

18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest) Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (19th lowest)

41. Georgia

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents

3.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 41,757 (15th highest)

41,757 (15th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest)

19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest) Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (8th highest)

40. Maryland

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents

3.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 23,508 (25th highest)

23,508 (25th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest)

13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest) Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (19th highest)

39. Illinois

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.0 per 1,000 residents

4.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 49,748 (7th highest)

49,748 (7th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest) Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (6th highest)

38. Ohio

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents

4.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 49,715 (8th highest)

49,715 (8th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest)

15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest) Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (7th highest)

37. Louisiana

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents

4.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 19,304 (21st lowest)

19,304 (21st lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest)

28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest) Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (25th highest)

36. Texas

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.4 per 1,000 residents

4.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 133,950 (the highest)

133,950 (the highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest)

15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest) Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (2nd highest)

35. Kentucky

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.5 per 1,000 residents

4.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 20,295 (22nd lowest)

20,295 (22nd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest)

18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest) Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (25th lowest)

34. Washington

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.5 per 1,000 residents

4.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 35,309 (19th highest)

35,309 (19th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest)

12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest) Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (13th highest)

33. Kansas

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.6 per 1,000 residents

4.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 13,412 (15th lowest)

13,412 (15th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest) Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (17th lowest)

32. Florida

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.6 per 1,000 residents

4.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 105,104 (3rd highest)

105,104 (3rd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest) Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (3rd highest)

31. Delaware

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.7 per 1,000 residents

4.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 4,810 (4th lowest)

4,810 (4th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest)

11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (6th lowest)

30. Virginia

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 4.7 per 1,000 residents

4.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 40,926 (16th highest)

40,926 (16th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest)

14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest) Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (12th highest)

29. Indiana

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.0 per 1,000 residents

5.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 34,225 (20th highest)

34,225 (20th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest)

17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest) Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest)

28. Arizona

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.0 per 1,000 residents

5.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 37,256 (18th highest)

37,256 (18th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest)

20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest) Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (14th highest)

27. Vermont

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.1 per 1,000 residents

5.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 3,272 (3rd lowest)

3,272 (3rd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest)

12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest) Total population, 2023: 647,464 (2nd lowest)

26. North Carolina

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.2 per 1,000 residents

5.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 55,943 (6th highest)

55,943 (6th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest) Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (9th highest)

25. South Carolina

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.3 per 1,000 residents

5.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 28,308 (21st highest)

28,308 (21st highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest)

20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (23rd highest)

24. Arkansas

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.4 per 1,000 residents

5.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 16,536 (19th lowest)

16,536 (19th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest)

21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest) Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (18th lowest)

23. Connecticut

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.7 per 1,000 residents

5.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 20,793 (23rd lowest)

20,793 (23rd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest)

6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (22nd lowest)

22. Mississippi

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 5.8 per 1,000 residents

5.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 17,039 (20th lowest)

17,039 (20th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest)

29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest) Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (16th lowest)

21. Missouri

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 6.0 per 1,000 residents

6.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 37,453 (17th highest)

37,453 (17th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest)

24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest) Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (18th highest)

20. Maine

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 6.2 per 1,000 residents

6.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 8,601 (10th lowest)

8,601 (10th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest)

11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (9th lowest)

19. Michigan

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 6.4 per 1,000 residents

6.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 63,804 (5th highest)

63,804 (5th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest)

15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest) Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (10th highest)

18. Tennessee

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 6.4 per 1,000 residents

6.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 45,635 (10th highest)

45,635 (10th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest)

20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest) Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (15th highest)

17. South Dakota

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 6.4 per 1,000 residents

6.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 5,929 (7th lowest)

5,929 (7th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest)

15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest) Total population, 2023: 919,318 (5th lowest)

16. New Mexico

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 6.5 per 1,000 residents

6.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 13,738 (16th lowest)

13,738 (16th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest)

27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest) Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (15th lowest)

15. Oklahoma

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 6.6 per 1,000 residents

6.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 26,749 (23rd highest)

26,749 (23rd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest)

19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest) Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (23rd lowest)

14. Utah

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 7.1 per 1,000 residents

7.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 24,375 (24th highest)

24,375 (24th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest)

13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (21st lowest)

13. North Dakota

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 7.1 per 1,000 residents

7.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 5,602 (6th lowest)

5,602 (6th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest)

16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest) Total population, 2023: 783,926 (4th lowest)

12. Pennsylvania

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 7.2 per 1,000 residents

7.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 92,909 (4th highest)

92,909 (4th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)

14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest) Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (5th highest)

11. Minnesota

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 7.6 per 1,000 residents

7.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 43,569 (13th highest)

43,569 (13th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest)

9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest) Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (22nd highest)

10. Wisconsin

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 7.6 per 1,000 residents

7.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 45,173 (11th highest)

45,173 (11th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest) Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (20th highest)

9. West Virginia

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 8.2 per 1,000 residents

8.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 14,443 (18th lowest)

14,443 (18th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest)

16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest) Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (12th lowest)

8. Alaska

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 8.4 per 1,000 residents

8.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 6,164 (8th lowest)

6,164 (8th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest)

22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest) Total population, 2023: 733,406 (3rd lowest)

7. Colorado

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 8.4 per 1,000 residents

8.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 49,483 (9th highest)

49,483 (9th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest)

17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (21st highest)

6. Alabama

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 8.6 per 1,000 residents

8.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 44,070 (12th highest)

44,070 (12th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest)

25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (24th highest)

5. New Hampshire

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 8.8 per 1,000 residents

8.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 12,393 (14th lowest)

12,393 (14th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest)

10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (10th lowest)

4. Oregon

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 10.0 per 1,000 residents

10.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 42,198 (14th highest)

42,198 (14th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest) Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (24th lowest)

3. Montana

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 10.6 per 1,000 residents

10.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 12,055 (13th lowest)

12,055 (13th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest)

23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest) Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (8th lowest)

2. Wyoming

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 10.7 per 1,000 residents

10.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 6,229 (9th lowest)

6,229 (9th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest)

20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest) Total population, 2023: 584,057 (the lowest)

1. Idaho

Firearm background checks per capita, April 2024: 11.9 per 1,000 residents

11.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, April 2024: 23,370 (25th lowest)

23,370 (25th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest)

17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest) Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (13th lowest)

In the absence of a national gun registry that tracks the sale of every gun, firearm background checks provide the best estimates to gun sales, especially trends. Still, they have limitations, and now the measure may further change once the Biden administration’s rule closing the “gun show loophole” is enacted. The issue of gun rights and gun control has always been a hot topic for Americans, with debates flaring up with each mass shooting. Keeping apprised of trends in gun sales can help provide some context.