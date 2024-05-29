America's Top Pistol Companies artas / iStock via Getty Images

Self-defense is now the most common reason Americans choose to own guns. As of 2023, 72% of gun owners had a firearm primarily for protection, up from just 26% in 1999, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, only 32% of gun owners keep a firearm for hunting, down from 49% a quarter century ago. As reasons for gun ownership have shifted, so too have consumer preferences.

Relatively small and effective at close range, pistols are well-suited to self defense — and for 12 of the last 13 years, pistols have been the best selling firearm in the United States. Nearly 6.2 million pistols were manufactured in the U.S. in 2022, topping the combined unit production of revolvers, rifles, and shotguns by over a million, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

In much of the country, growing demand for pistols has also overlapped with a meaningful expansion of gun rights. By mid-summer 2024, it will be legal for adults to carry a concealed pistol in public in 29 states. As recently as 2012, permitless concealed carry was legal in only four states. It is perhaps no coincidence that Americans bought more pistols in the last two years than in the entire decade of the 2000’s.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s top 25 pistol companies. We reviewed domestic manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on total pistol production volume in 2022. It is important to note that pistols are a classification of handguns that excludes revolvers.

The companies on this list manufactured a combined 5.7 million pistols in 2022, accounting for over 93% of all domestic production volume. Among these 25 companies, manufacturing totals range from about 20,900 pistols to nearly 2.2 million. (Here is a look at the top gunmakers in each state.)

Pistols are available in a wide range of calibers, from smaller .22 LR rounds, to larger .45 and .50 caliber rounds. But in recent years, 9mm has emerged as the most popular. Used by the U.S. military and most law enforcement agencies, 9mm is an effective self-defense round that does not have the recoil of larger calibers and is often available at far lower prices. Over 61% of American-made pistols are chambered for 9mm ammunition — and most companies on this list sell more pistols in 9mm than any other caliber. (Here is a look at the top manufacturers behind America’s best selling 9mm pistols.)

Why It Matters

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023 and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry advocacy group. In recent years, changes in consumer preferences and state-level gun regulations have helped make pistols a boon for gunmakers.

25. CZ-USA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,868 (0.3% of all U.S.-made pistols)

20,868 (0.3% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B

P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (75.8% of U.S.-made CZ-USA pistols)

9mm (75.8% of U.S.-made CZ-USA pistols) CZ-USA 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,286 (98.0% pistols)

21,286 (98.0% pistols) CZ-USA pistol manufacturing location(s): Kansas and New York

24. American Tactical Inc.

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 22,142 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)

22,142 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Alpha Maxx, Omni

Alpha Maxx, Omni Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (100.0% of U.S.-made American Tactical pistols)

.40/.45/.50 cal (100.0% of U.S.-made American Tactical pistols) American Tactical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 64,562 (34.3% pistols)

64,562 (34.3% pistols) American Tactical pistol manufacturing location(s): South Carolina

23. IWI US, Inc

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 22,387 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)

22,387 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Jericho, Masada

Jericho, Masada Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (76.1% of U.S.-made IWI pistols)

9mm (76.1% of U.S.-made IWI pistols) IWI 2022 total domestic firearm production: 49,122 (45.6% pistols)

49,122 (45.6% pistols) IWI pistol manufacturing location(s): Pennsylvania

22. EPP Team LLC

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 22,457 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)

22,457 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): N/A

N/A Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (90.6% of U.S.-made EPP Team pistols)

9mm (90.6% of U.S.-made EPP Team pistols) EPP Team 2022 total domestic firearm production: 22,457 (100.0% pistols)

22,457 (100.0% pistols) EPP Team pistol manufacturing location(s): New York

21. CMMG Inc.

Source: infospeed / iStock via Getty Images

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 23,020 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)

23,020 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Banshee

Banshee Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (33.2% of U.S.-made CMMG pistols)

9mm (33.2% of U.S.-made CMMG pistols) CMMG 2022 total domestic firearm production: 30,603 (75.2% pistols)

30,603 (75.2% pistols) CMMG pistol manufacturing location(s): Missouri

20. Walther Manufacturing Inc

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 29,861 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols)

29,861 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): PDP, PPS, CCP

PDP, PPS, CCP Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (56.8% of U.S.-made Walther pistols)

9mm (56.8% of U.S.-made Walther pistols) Walther 2022 total domestic firearm production: 29,861 (100.0% pistols)

29,861 (100.0% pistols) Walther pistol manufacturing location(s): Arkansas

19. STI Firearms (Staccato)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 30,390 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols)

30,390 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Staccato CS, Staccato P, Staccato XC

Staccato CS, Staccato P, Staccato XC Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (99.7% of U.S.-made Staccato pistols)

9mm (99.7% of U.S.-made Staccato pistols) Staccato 2022 total domestic firearm production: 30,390 (100.0% pistols)

30,390 (100.0% pistols) Staccato pistol manufacturing location(s): Texas

18. Diamondback Firearms LLC

Source: Votesmall / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 31,866 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols)

31,866 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): DB9, AM2

DB9, AM2 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (61.3% of U.S.-made Diamondback pistols)

9mm (61.3% of U.S.-made Diamondback pistols) Diamondback 2022 total domestic firearm production: 123,025 (25.9% pistols)

123,025 (25.9% pistols) Diamondback pistol manufacturing location(s): Florida

17. Colt’s Manufacturing

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 34,727 (0.6% of all U.S.-made pistols)

34,727 (0.6% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Combat Commander, Defender, Delta Elite

Combat Commander, Defender, Delta Elite Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (89.8% of U.S.-made Colt pistols)

.40/.45/.50 cal (89.8% of U.S.-made Colt pistols) Colt 2022 total domestic firearm production: 158,797 (21.9% pistols)

158,797 (21.9% pistols) Colt pistol manufacturing location(s): Connecticut

16. Strassells Machine Inc (High-Point)

Source: Jack Kingsman / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 41,900 (0.7% of all U.S.-made pistols)

41,900 (0.7% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): YC9, C9

YC9, C9 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (62.3% of U.S.-made High-Point pistols)

9mm (62.3% of U.S.-made High-Point pistols) High-Point 2022 total domestic firearm production: 87,800 (47.7% pistols)

87,800 (47.7% pistols) High-Point pistol manufacturing location(s): Ohio

15. Browning Arms

Source: Dragunova / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 47,974 (0.8% of all U.S.-made pistols)

47,974 (0.8% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Buck Mark, 1911-22

Buck Mark, 1911-22 Most produced pistol caliber(s): .22 LR (81.6% of U.S.-made Browning pistols)

.22 LR (81.6% of U.S.-made Browning pistols) Browning 2022 total domestic firearm production: 47,996 (100.0% pistols)

47,996 (100.0% pistols) Browning pistol manufacturing location(s): Utah

14. Bond Arms, Inc

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 52,104 (0.8% of all U.S.-made pistols)

52,104 (0.8% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Honey B, Roughneck, Stinger, Bullpup 9

Honey B, Roughneck, Stinger, Bullpup 9 Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (51.5% of U.S.-made Bond Arms pistols)

.40/.45/.50 cal (51.5% of U.S.-made Bond Arms pistols) Bond Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 52,104 (100.0% pistols)

52,104 (100.0% pistols) Bond Arms pistol manufacturing location(s): Texas

13. Shadow Systems LLC

Source: 2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 76,685 (1.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)

76,685 (1.2% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): CR920, MR920, DR920

CR920, MR920, DR920 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (100.0% of U.S.-made Shadow Systems pistols)

9mm (100.0% of U.S.-made Shadow Systems pistols) Shadow Systems 2022 total domestic firearm production: 76,685 (100.0% pistols)

76,685 (100.0% pistols) Shadow Systems pistol manufacturing location(s): Texas

12. Kel Tec CNC Industries

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 85,151 (1.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)

85,151 (1.4% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): P322

P322 Most produced pistol caliber(s): .22 LR (97.9% of U.S.-made Kel Tec pistols)

.22 LR (97.9% of U.S.-made Kel Tec pistols) Kel Tec 2022 total domestic firearm production: 196,118 (43.4% pistols)

196,118 (43.4% pistols) Kel Tec pistol manufacturing location(s): Florida

11. FN America, LLC

Source: westtexasfish / iStock via Getty Images

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 103,451 (1.7% of all U.S.-made pistols)

103,451 (1.7% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): 509, Reflex, FNX-9

509, Reflex, FNX-9 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (73.9% of U.S.-made FN America pistols)

9mm (73.9% of U.S.-made FN America pistols) FN America 2022 total domestic firearm production: 138,595 (74.6% pistols)

138,595 (74.6% pistols) FN America pistol manufacturing location(s): South Carolina

10. SCCY Industries

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 113,159 (1.8% of all U.S.-made pistols)

113,159 (1.8% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): DVG-1, CPX-1

DVG-1, CPX-1 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (93.7% of U.S.-made SCCY pistols)

9mm (93.7% of U.S.-made SCCY pistols) SCCY 2022 total domestic firearm production: 113,159 (100.0% pistols)

113,159 (100.0% pistols) SCCY pistol manufacturing location(s): Florida

9. Beretta USA

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 125,588 (2.0% of all U.S.-made pistols)

125,588 (2.0% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): M9, 92FS, PX4

M9, 92FS, PX4 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (73.6% of U.S.-made Beretta pistols)

9mm (73.6% of U.S.-made Beretta pistols) Beretta 2022 total domestic firearm production: 180,447 (69.6% pistols)

180,447 (69.6% pistols) Beretta pistol manufacturing location(s): Tennessee

8. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Source: Kristover / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 137,105 (2.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)

137,105 (2.2% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Dagger

Dagger Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (54.9% of U.S.-made Palmetto State Armory pistols)

9mm (54.9% of U.S.-made Palmetto State Armory pistols) Palmetto State Armory 2022 total domestic firearm production: 551,448 (24.9% pistols)

551,448 (24.9% pistols) Palmetto State Armory pistol manufacturing location(s): South Carolina

7. Kimber Mfg Inc

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 210,418 (3.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)

210,418 (3.4% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV

LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (50.2% of U.S.-made Kimber pistols)

.40/.45/.50 cal (50.2% of U.S.-made Kimber pistols) Kimber 2022 total domestic firearm production: 230,325 (91.4% pistols)

230,325 (91.4% pistols) Kimber pistol manufacturing location(s): Alabama

6. Springfield Inc

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 258,101 (4.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)

258,101 (4.2% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Hellcat, Echelon, XD

Hellcat, Echelon, XD Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (65.9% of U.S.-made Springfield pistols)

.40/.45/.50 cal (65.9% of U.S.-made Springfield pistols) Springfield 2022 total domestic firearm production: 562,466 (45.9% pistols)

562,466 (45.9% pistols) Springfield pistol manufacturing location(s): Illinios

5. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 287,650 (4.7% of all U.S.-made pistols)

287,650 (4.7% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): G3, GX4, TS9

G3, GX4, TS9 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (58.4% of U.S.-made Taurus pistols)

9mm (58.4% of U.S.-made Taurus pistols) Taurus 2022 total domestic firearm production: 287,650 (100.0% pistols)

287,650 (100.0% pistols) Taurus pistol manufacturing location(s): Georgia

4. Glock

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 465,117 (7.6% of all U.S.-made pistols)

465,117 (7.6% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): G17, G19, G26

G17, G19, G26 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (64.6% of U.S.-made Glock pistols)

9mm (64.6% of U.S.-made Glock pistols) Glock 2022 total domestic firearm production: 465,117 (100.0% pistols)

465,117 (100.0% pistols) Glock pistol manufacturing location(s): Georgia

3. Smith & Wesson

Source: Parsecboy/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 626,461 (10.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)

626,461 (10.2% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS

M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (55.5% of U.S.-made S&W pistols)

9mm (55.5% of U.S.-made S&W pistols) S&W 2022 total domestic firearm production: 973,994 (64.3% pistols)

973,994 (64.3% pistols) S&W pistol manufacturing location(s): Massachusetts and Missouri

2. Sturm, Ruger & Company

Source: Coati077 / Wikimedia Commons

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 692,655 (11.3% of all U.S.-made pistols)

692,655 (11.3% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): Max-9, Security 9, SR1911

Max-9, Security 9, SR1911 Most produced pistol caliber(s): .380 ACP (33.4% of U.S.-made Ruger pistols)

.380 ACP (33.4% of U.S.-made Ruger pistols) Ruger 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,565,743 (44.2% pistols)

1,565,743 (44.2% pistols) Ruger pistol manufacturing location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina

1. Sig Sauer

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 2,188,269 (35.6% of all U.S.-made pistols)

2,188,269 (35.6% of all U.S.-made pistols) Popular pistol model(s): P365, P320, P226

P365, P320, P226 Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (82.2% of U.S.-made Sig Sauer pistols)

9mm (82.2% of U.S.-made Sig Sauer pistols) Sig Sauer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 2,346,752 (93.3% pistols)

2,346,752 (93.3% pistols) Sig Sauer pistol manufacturing location(s): New Hampshire