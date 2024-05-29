America's Top Pistol Companies

Self-defense is now the most common reason Americans choose to own guns. As of 2023, 72% of gun owners had a firearm primarily for protection, up from just 26% in 1999, according to the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, only 32% of gun owners keep a firearm for hunting, down from 49% a quarter century ago. As reasons for gun ownership have shifted, so too have consumer preferences.
Relatively small and effective at close range, pistols are well-suited to self defense — and for 12 of the last 13 years, pistols have been the best selling firearm in the United States. Nearly 6.2 million pistols were manufactured in the U.S. in 2022, topping the combined unit production of revolvers, rifles, and shotguns by over a million, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
In much of the country, growing demand for pistols has also overlapped with a meaningful expansion of gun rights. By mid-summer 2024, it will be legal for adults to carry a concealed pistol in public in 29 states. As recently as 2012, permitless concealed carry was legal in only four states. It is perhaps no coincidence that Americans bought more pistols in the last two years than in the entire decade of the 2000’s.
Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s top 25 pistol companies. We reviewed domestic manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on total pistol production volume in 2022. It is important to note that pistols are a classification of handguns that excludes revolvers.
The companies on this list manufactured a combined 5.7 million pistols in 2022, accounting for over 93% of all domestic production volume. Among these 25 companies, manufacturing totals range from about 20,900 pistols to nearly 2.2 million. (Here is a look at the top gunmakers in each state.)
Pistols are available in a wide range of calibers, from smaller .22 LR rounds, to larger .45 and .50 caliber rounds. But in recent years, 9mm has emerged as the most popular. Used by the U.S. military and most law enforcement agencies, 9mm is an effective self-defense round that does not have the recoil of larger calibers and is often available at far lower prices. Over 61% of American-made pistols are chambered for 9mm ammunition — and most companies on this list sell more pistols in 9mm than any other caliber. (Here is a look at the top manufacturers behind America’s best selling 9mm pistols.)
Why It Matters
Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023 and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry advocacy group. In recent years, changes in consumer preferences and state-level gun regulations have helped make pistols a boon for gunmakers.
25. CZ-USA
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,868 (0.3% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (75.8% of U.S.-made CZ-USA pistols)
- CZ-USA 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,286 (98.0% pistols)
- CZ-USA pistol manufacturing location(s): Kansas and New York
24. American Tactical Inc.
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 22,142 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Alpha Maxx, Omni
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (100.0% of U.S.-made American Tactical pistols)
- American Tactical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 64,562 (34.3% pistols)
- American Tactical pistol manufacturing location(s): South Carolina
23. IWI US, Inc
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 22,387 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Jericho, Masada
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (76.1% of U.S.-made IWI pistols)
- IWI 2022 total domestic firearm production: 49,122 (45.6% pistols)
- IWI pistol manufacturing location(s): Pennsylvania
22. EPP Team LLC
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 22,457 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): N/A
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (90.6% of U.S.-made EPP Team pistols)
- EPP Team 2022 total domestic firearm production: 22,457 (100.0% pistols)
- EPP Team pistol manufacturing location(s): New York
21. CMMG Inc.
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 23,020 (0.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Banshee
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (33.2% of U.S.-made CMMG pistols)
- CMMG 2022 total domestic firearm production: 30,603 (75.2% pistols)
- CMMG pistol manufacturing location(s): Missouri
20. Walther Manufacturing Inc
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 29,861 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): PDP, PPS, CCP
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (56.8% of U.S.-made Walther pistols)
- Walther 2022 total domestic firearm production: 29,861 (100.0% pistols)
- Walther pistol manufacturing location(s): Arkansas
19. STI Firearms (Staccato)
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 30,390 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Staccato CS, Staccato P, Staccato XC
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (99.7% of U.S.-made Staccato pistols)
- Staccato 2022 total domestic firearm production: 30,390 (100.0% pistols)
- Staccato pistol manufacturing location(s): Texas
18. Diamondback Firearms LLC
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 31,866 (0.5% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): DB9, AM2
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (61.3% of U.S.-made Diamondback pistols)
- Diamondback 2022 total domestic firearm production: 123,025 (25.9% pistols)
- Diamondback pistol manufacturing location(s): Florida
17. Colt’s Manufacturing
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 34,727 (0.6% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Combat Commander, Defender, Delta Elite
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (89.8% of U.S.-made Colt pistols)
- Colt 2022 total domestic firearm production: 158,797 (21.9% pistols)
- Colt pistol manufacturing location(s): Connecticut
16. Strassells Machine Inc (High-Point)
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 41,900 (0.7% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): YC9, C9
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (62.3% of U.S.-made High-Point pistols)
- High-Point 2022 total domestic firearm production: 87,800 (47.7% pistols)
- High-Point pistol manufacturing location(s): Ohio
15. Browning Arms
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 47,974 (0.8% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Buck Mark, 1911-22
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .22 LR (81.6% of U.S.-made Browning pistols)
- Browning 2022 total domestic firearm production: 47,996 (100.0% pistols)
- Browning pistol manufacturing location(s): Utah
14. Bond Arms, Inc
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 52,104 (0.8% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Honey B, Roughneck, Stinger, Bullpup 9
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (51.5% of U.S.-made Bond Arms pistols)
- Bond Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 52,104 (100.0% pistols)
- Bond Arms pistol manufacturing location(s): Texas
13. Shadow Systems LLC
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 76,685 (1.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): CR920, MR920, DR920
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (100.0% of U.S.-made Shadow Systems pistols)
- Shadow Systems 2022 total domestic firearm production: 76,685 (100.0% pistols)
- Shadow Systems pistol manufacturing location(s): Texas
12. Kel Tec CNC Industries
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 85,151 (1.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): P322
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .22 LR (97.9% of U.S.-made Kel Tec pistols)
- Kel Tec 2022 total domestic firearm production: 196,118 (43.4% pistols)
- Kel Tec pistol manufacturing location(s): Florida
11. FN America, LLC
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 103,451 (1.7% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): 509, Reflex, FNX-9
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (73.9% of U.S.-made FN America pistols)
- FN America 2022 total domestic firearm production: 138,595 (74.6% pistols)
- FN America pistol manufacturing location(s): South Carolina
10. SCCY Industries
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 113,159 (1.8% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): DVG-1, CPX-1
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (93.7% of U.S.-made SCCY pistols)
- SCCY 2022 total domestic firearm production: 113,159 (100.0% pistols)
- SCCY pistol manufacturing location(s): Florida
9. Beretta USA
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 125,588 (2.0% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): M9, 92FS, PX4
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (73.6% of U.S.-made Beretta pistols)
- Beretta 2022 total domestic firearm production: 180,447 (69.6% pistols)
- Beretta pistol manufacturing location(s): Tennessee
8. Palmetto State Armory, LLC
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 137,105 (2.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Dagger
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (54.9% of U.S.-made Palmetto State Armory pistols)
- Palmetto State Armory 2022 total domestic firearm production: 551,448 (24.9% pistols)
- Palmetto State Armory pistol manufacturing location(s): South Carolina
7. Kimber Mfg Inc
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 210,418 (3.4% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (50.2% of U.S.-made Kimber pistols)
- Kimber 2022 total domestic firearm production: 230,325 (91.4% pistols)
- Kimber pistol manufacturing location(s): Alabama
6. Springfield Inc
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 258,101 (4.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Hellcat, Echelon, XD
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .40/.45/.50 cal (65.9% of U.S.-made Springfield pistols)
- Springfield 2022 total domestic firearm production: 562,466 (45.9% pistols)
- Springfield pistol manufacturing location(s): Illinios
5. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 287,650 (4.7% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): G3, GX4, TS9
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (58.4% of U.S.-made Taurus pistols)
- Taurus 2022 total domestic firearm production: 287,650 (100.0% pistols)
- Taurus pistol manufacturing location(s): Georgia
4. Glock
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 465,117 (7.6% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): G17, G19, G26
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (64.6% of U.S.-made Glock pistols)
- Glock 2022 total domestic firearm production: 465,117 (100.0% pistols)
- Glock pistol manufacturing location(s): Georgia
3. Smith & Wesson
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 626,461 (10.2% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (55.5% of U.S.-made S&W pistols)
- S&W 2022 total domestic firearm production: 973,994 (64.3% pistols)
- S&W pistol manufacturing location(s): Massachusetts and Missouri
2. Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 692,655 (11.3% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): Max-9, Security 9, SR1911
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): .380 ACP (33.4% of U.S.-made Ruger pistols)
- Ruger 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,565,743 (44.2% pistols)
- Ruger pistol manufacturing location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina
1. Sig Sauer
- Pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 2,188,269 (35.6% of all U.S.-made pistols)
- Popular pistol model(s): P365, P320, P226
- Most produced pistol caliber(s): 9mm (82.2% of U.S.-made Sig Sauer pistols)
- Sig Sauer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 2,346,752 (93.3% pistols)
- Sig Sauer pistol manufacturing location(s): New Hampshire
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.