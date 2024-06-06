States Where the Most Hunters Use Muzzleloaders splendens / iStock via Getty Images

When the U.S. Army adopted the breech loading Springfield Model 1873 rifle as its standard infantry weapon over 150 years ago, muzzleloading firearms became effectively obsolete in professional circles. Still, while the advent of self-contained cartridges and repeating arms marked a significant leap in firearm technology, a small subset of American hunters continue to carry muzzleloading rifles. (Here is a look at every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

By virtually any metric, there is no comparison between muzzleloading rifles and modern semi-automatic, bolt-action, or lever-action repeaters. Many of today’s hunting rifles have an effective range well-beyond 500 yards, and are capable of delivering follow-up shots in quick succession. The effective range of a muzzleloader, meanwhile, is typically limited to 150 yards or less. Additionally, between pouring a measured amount of powder into the muzzle, pushing a projectile down the barrel with a ramrod, and setting up the ignition system, it can take well over a minute to prepare a second shot with a muzzleloader.

For most American hunters, the limitations of muzzleloading firearms are prohibitive. But for those who embrace the challenge, there are many added benefits. In much of the country, the muzzleloading hunting season is far longer than it is for those using modern rifles. Hunters with muzzleloaders are also often allowed higher bag limits and access to many places where centerfire rifles are not permitted.

Using data from the National Deer Association, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people hunt with muzzleloaders. States are ranked on the share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022. Only the 41 states with available data were included in this analysis. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger estimated number of deer harvested with a muzzleloader ranks higher. Supplemental data on deer harvest totals is also from the NDA, while the total number of paid hunting license holders per 1,000 people was calculated using data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Depending on the state, the share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022 ranges from 1% to 42%. Several of the highest ranking states on this list are small and relatively densely populated. These places include Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where deer hunting with a centerfire rifle is prohibited.

Conversely, the lowest ranking states on this list are typically not densely populated places. These states, concentrated in the Midwest and the West, often have large swathes of public land where long-range shots that require a modern rifle are more common. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

Hunting is an increasingly popular pastime in the United States. According to the FWS, the number of licensed hunters hit a 35-year high in 2021, topping 15.9 million for the first time since 1987. Hunting is also big business. Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 — and another $32.9 billion on hunting equipment and trip-related expenses. Deer are by far the most commonly hunted game in the U.S., and while most hunters use a rifle or a shotgun, hundreds of thousands of deer were harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022.

41. Montana

Source: Danita Delimont / Shutterstock.com

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 1% (approx. 454 deer)

1% (approx. 454 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer)

45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 211.3 per 1,000 people (237,312 total)

40. Texas

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 1% (approx. 6,807 deer)

1% (approx. 6,807 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer)

680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 37.7 per 1,000 people (1,132,186 total)

39. Nevada

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 110 deer)

2% (approx. 110 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer)

5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 34.0 per 1,000 people (107,978 total)

38. Arizona

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 137 deer)

2% (approx. 137 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer)

6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.0 per 1,000 people (287,033 total)

37. North Dakota

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 601 deer)

2% (approx. 601 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer)

30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 190.1 per 1,000 people (148,101 total)

36. Idaho

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 855 deer)

2% (approx. 855 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer)

42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 150.0 per 1,000 people (290,834 total)

35. South Dakota

Source: aitcheyedigital / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 1,108 deer)

2% (approx. 1,108 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer)

55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 249.8 per 1,000 people (227,312 total)

34. Illinois

Source: GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 3,157 deer)

2% (approx. 3,157 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer)

157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 22.8 per 1,000 people (287,438 total)

33. South Carolina

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 3,588 deer)

2% (approx. 3,588 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 40.8 per 1,000 people (215,340 total)

32. Wisconsin

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 6,806 deer)

2% (approx. 6,806 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 112.8 per 1,000 people (664,738 total)

31. Georgia

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 8,136 deer)

3% (approx. 8,136 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer)

271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.1 per 1,000 people (819,893 total)

30. Missouri

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 8,992 deer)

3% (approx. 8,992 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer)

299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 82.5 per 1,000 people (509,942 total)

29. Alabama

Source: sdbower / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 9,262 deer)

3% (approx. 9,262 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 308,729 (44.6% antlered buck, 55.4% antlerless deer)

308,729 (44.6% antlered buck, 55.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 95.9 per 1,000 people (486,674 total)

28. Maine

Source: pavdw / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 4% (approx. 1,751 deer)

4% (approx. 1,751 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer)

43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 154.2 per 1,000 people (213,686 total)

27. Kansas

Source: ricardoreitmeyer / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 4% (approx. 3,233 deer)

4% (approx. 3,233 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer)

80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.3 per 1,000 people (277,050 total)

26. West Virginia

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 5% (approx. 5,925 deer)

5% (approx. 5,925 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer)

118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 149.3 per 1,000 people (265,103 total)

25. Michigan

Source: Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 5% (approx. 16,959 deer)

5% (approx. 16,959 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer)

339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 63.2 per 1,000 people (634,627 total)

24. Nebraska

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 2,417 deer)

6% (approx. 2,417 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer)

40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 122.6 per 1,000 people (241,271 total)

23. Minnesota

Source: LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 10,336 deer)

6% (approx. 10,336 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer)

172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.8 per 1,000 people (542,085 total)

22. Ohio

Source: bryanakers / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 12,658 deer)

6% (approx. 12,658 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer)

210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 30.2 per 1,000 people (354,606 total)

21. Pennsylvania

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 25,378 deer)

6% (approx. 25,378 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer)

422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.6 per 1,000 people (981,320 total)

20. Connecticut

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 7% (approx. 731 deer)

7% (approx. 731 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer)

10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.9 per 1,000 people (28,670 total)

19. Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 7% (approx. 10,115 deer)

7% (approx. 10,115 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer)

144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 70.7 per 1,000 people (318,869 total)

18. North Carolina

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 8% (approx. 13,106 deer)

8% (approx. 13,106 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer)

163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 60.8 per 1,000 people (650,361 total)

17. Florida

Source: Richard Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 8,414 deer)

9% (approx. 8,414 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer)

93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 9.8 per 1,000 people (219,074 total)

16. Oklahoma

Source: Khosro / Shutterstock.com

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 12,074 deer)

9% (approx. 12,074 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer)

134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 92.7 per 1,000 people (372,663 total)

15. Arkansas

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 16,702 deer)

9% (approx. 16,702 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer)

185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 114.1 per 1,000 people (347,418 total)

14. New Jersey

Source: luvemakphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 10% (approx. 3,832 deer)

10% (approx. 3,832 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer)

38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.7 per 1,000 people (70,907 total)

13. Indiana

Source: Christina Gray / Moment via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 10% (approx. 12,185 deer)

10% (approx. 12,185 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer)

121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.3 per 1,000 people (268,630 total)

12. Delaware

Source: wangjs / Flickr

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 11% (approx. 1,853 deer)

11% (approx. 1,853 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 16,848 (25.9% antlered buck, 74.1% antlerless deer)

16,848 (25.9% antlered buck, 74.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 15.7 per 1,000 people (16,034 total)

11. New York

Source: johnandersonphoto / Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 11% (approx. 25,516 deer)

11% (approx. 25,516 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.1 per 1,000 people (553,475 total)

10. Iowa

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 12% (approx. 13,152 deer)

12% (approx. 13,152 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer)

109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 68.6 per 1,000 people (219,432 total)

9. Louisiana

Source: DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 12% (approx. 26,124 deer)

12% (approx. 26,124 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer)

217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.4 per 1,000 people (433,219 total)

8. New Mexico

Source: Laurie Drake / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 13% (approx. 1,205 deer)

13% (approx. 1,205 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer)

9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.9 per 1,000 people (160,322 total)

7. Utah

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 15% (approx. 4,130 deer)

15% (approx. 4,130 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer)

27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (267,238 total)

6. Tennessee

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 15% (approx. 24,487 deer)

15% (approx. 24,487 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer)

163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 119.7 per 1,000 people (844,172 total)

5. New Hampshire

Source: kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 18% (approx. 2,535 deer)

18% (approx. 2,535 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer)

14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 43.2 per 1,000 people (60,323 total)

4. Vermont

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 18% (approx. 3,143 deer)

18% (approx. 3,143 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer)

17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 93.8 per 1,000 people (60,719 total)

3. Massachusetts

Source: jdwfoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 23% (approx. 3,646 deer)

23% (approx. 3,646 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer)

15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 8.9 per 1,000 people (61,865 total)

2. Virginia

Source: mirceax / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 24% (approx. 44,829 deer)

24% (approx. 44,829 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer)

186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.7 per 1,000 people (248,951 total)

1. Rhode Island

Source: Pjard / iStock via Getty Images

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 42% (approx. 1,136 deer)

42% (approx. 1,136 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.4 per 1,000 people (8,099 total)

