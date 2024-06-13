America's Top Gun Companies, Ranked 2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The only country home to more guns than people, the United States is the world’s largest consumer market for firearms. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, America’s arms and ammunition industry employs over 384,000 people both directly and indirectly, and generated $90.1 billion in economic output in 2023 — more than double the annual gross domestic product of the state of Vermont.

As of 2022, the latest year of available data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, there were more than 3,600 licensed gunmakers in the United States. Gun sales have surged in recent years, and collectively, these companies manufactured nearly 13.4 million firearms in 2022, the second-highest production volume of any year since at least the mid-1980s, and only about 412,000 fewer units than the multi-decade high reported in 2021. For context, U.S. gun companies made an average of 3.7 million firearms annually throughout the first decade of the 2000’s. (Here is a look at the top gunmaker in each state.)

But, as is the case in many other industries, gun manufacturing is dominated by a handful of companies. According to the ATF, America’s 25 largest gunmakers accounted for 87% of all domestically manufactured firearms in 2022.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s 25 most popular gun companies. Gunmakers are ranked by total domestic firearm production volume in 2022. Among the companies on this list, 2022 production totals range from about 81,400 to more than 2.3 million.

Of all firearm classifications used by the ATF, pistols are the most popular. Nearly 6.2 million pistols — 45.9% of total production volume — were manufactured domestically in 2022. Rifles, meanwhile, accounted for 26.7% of all domestically manufactured guns, revolvers for 6.2%, shotguns for 4.9%, and miscellaneous — a category that covers all other gun types, including firearm frames and receivers — for 16.2%.

For eight of the 25 companies on this list, pistols made up over half of total manufacturing output in 2022, including three companies that only make pistols. New Hampshire based gunmaker Sig Sauer produced nearly 2.2 million pistols in 2022 alone, or more than one-in-every-three American-made pistols. (Here is a look at the top 25 American pistol companies.)

Among the remaining companies, seven are primarily rifle-makers, five mostly make miscellaneous firearms, two focus primarily on revolvers, and one makes more shotguns than any other firearm type. Meanwhile, Kel-Tec and Ruger are the only two companies on this list for which no firearm classification accounts for 50% or more of total gun production.

Why It Matters

Gun sales have hit all-time highs in the U.S. in recent years — and recent trends in consumer preferences are reflected in firearm manufacturing statistics. Americans are now more likely to own a gun for personal protection than for any other purpose. Partially as a result, pistols are now the best-selling firearm type in the United States, even as sales of other firearm types, particularly rifles, have also surged — and the companies meeting consumer demand are the backbone of the multi-billion dollar arms and ammunition industry.

25. Daniel Defense LLC

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 81,435 (0.6% of all U.S.-made firearms)

81,435 (0.6% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 24.0% pistols; 0% revolvers; 76.0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

24.0% pistols; 0% revolvers; 76.0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): Delta 5, DD4 RIII, MK12

Delta 5, DD4 RIII, MK12 Firearm production location(s): Georgia

24. Strassells Machine Inc. (High-Point)

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 87,800 (0.7% of all U.S.-made firearms)

87,800 (0.7% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 47.7% pistols; 0% revolvers; 52.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

47.7% pistols; 0% revolvers; 52.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): 995, 1095, 4095, 3895

995, 1095, 4095, 3895 Firearm production location(s): Ohio

23. Century Arms Inc.

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 106,970 (0.8% of all U.S.-made firearms)

106,970 (0.8% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 9.4% pistols; 0% revolvers; 40.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 50.2% misc.

9.4% pistols; 0% revolvers; 40.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 50.2% misc. Popular firearm model(s): VSKA, BFT-47

VSKA, BFT-47 Firearm production location(s): Vermont

22. SCCY Industries

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 113,159 (0.8% of all U.S.-made firearms)

113,159 (0.8% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 100% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

100% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): DVG-1, CPX-1

DVG-1, CPX-1 Firearm production location(s): Florida

21. Radical Firearms

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 121,600 (0.9% of all U.S.-made firearms)

121,600 (0.9% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 13.3% pistols; 0% revolvers; 84.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 2.4% misc.

13.3% pistols; 0% revolvers; 84.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 2.4% misc. Popular firearm model(s): RF-10

RF-10 Firearm production location(s): Texas

20. Diamondback Firearms LLC

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 123,025 (0.9% of all U.S.-made firearms)

123,025 (0.9% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 25.9% pistols; 10.1% revolvers; 63.4% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0.5% misc.

25.9% pistols; 10.1% revolvers; 63.4% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0.5% misc. Popular firearm model(s): DB10, DB9R

DB10, DB9R Firearm production location(s): Florida

19. FN America, LLC

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 138,595 (1.0% of all U.S.-made firearms)

138,595 (1.0% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 74.6% pistols; 0% revolvers; 25.4% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

74.6% pistols; 0% revolvers; 25.4% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): 509, Reflex, FNX-9

509, Reflex, FNX-9 Firearm production location(s): South Carolina

18. RemArms

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 155,999 (1.2% of all U.S.-made firearms)

155,999 (1.2% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 0.0% pistols; 0% revolvers; 31.2% rifles; 53.7% shotguns; 15.1% misc.

0.0% pistols; 0% revolvers; 31.2% rifles; 53.7% shotguns; 15.1% misc. Popular firearm model(s): 1100, 870, V3

1100, 870, V3 Firearm production location(s): Georgia and New York

17. Anderson Manufacturing

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 157,264 (1.2% of all U.S.-made firearms)

157,264 (1.2% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 2.2% pistols; 0% revolvers; 4.8% rifles; 0% shotguns; 93.0% misc.

2.2% pistols; 0% revolvers; 4.8% rifles; 0% shotguns; 93.0% misc. Popular firearm model(s):

Firearm production location(s): Kentucky

16. Colt’s Manufacturing

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 158,797 (1.2% of all U.S.-made firearms)

158,797 (1.2% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 21.9% pistols; 62.2% revolvers; 13.1% rifles; 0% shotguns; 2.8% misc.

21.9% pistols; 62.2% revolvers; 13.1% rifles; 0% shotguns; 2.8% misc. Popular firearm model(s): Kodiak, Python, Anaconda, King Cobra

Kodiak, Python, Anaconda, King Cobra Firearm production location(s): Connecticut

15. Beretta USA

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 180,447 (1.3% of all U.S.-made firearms)

180,447 (1.3% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 69.6% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 30.4% shotguns; 0% misc.

69.6% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 30.4% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): M9, 92FS, PX4

M9, 92FS, PX4 Firearm production location(s): Tennessee

14. Kel Tec CNC Industries

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 196,118 (1.5% of all U.S.-made firearms)

196,118 (1.5% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 43.4% pistols; 0% revolvers; 35.6% rifles; 21.0% shotguns; 0% misc.

43.4% pistols; 0% revolvers; 35.6% rifles; 21.0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): P322

P322 Firearm production location(s): Florida

13. Aero Precision

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 202,265 (1.5% of all U.S.-made firearms)

202,265 (1.5% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 0.0% pistols; 0% revolvers; 1.1% rifles; 0% shotguns; 98.9% misc.

0.0% pistols; 0% revolvers; 1.1% rifles; 0% shotguns; 98.9% misc. Popular firearm model(s):

Firearm production location(s): Washington

12. Kimber Inc.

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 230,325 (1.7% of all U.S.-made firearms)

230,325 (1.7% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 91.4% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 1.8% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

91.4% pistols; 6.9% revolvers; 1.8% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV

LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV Firearm production location(s): Alabama and New York

11. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 287,650 (2.1% of all U.S.-made firearms)

287,650 (2.1% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 100% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

100% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): G3, GX4, TS9

G3, GX4, TS9 Firearm production location(s): Georgia

10. Heritage Manufacturing

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 308,040 (2.3% of all U.S.-made firearms)

308,040 (2.3% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 0.0% pistols; 93.3% revolvers; 6.7% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

0.0% pistols; 93.3% revolvers; 6.7% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): Barkeep, Rough Rider, Roscoe

Barkeep, Rough Rider, Roscoe Firearm production location(s): Georgia

9. Henry Repeating Arms

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 365,867 (2.7% of all U.S.-made firearms)

365,867 (2.7% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 1.5% pistols; 0% revolvers; 91.5% rifles; 5.5% shotguns; 1.5% misc.

1.5% pistols; 0% revolvers; 91.5% rifles; 5.5% shotguns; 1.5% misc. Popular firearm model(s): Frontier, Varmint Express, American Eagle, Golden Boy

Frontier, Varmint Express, American Eagle, Golden Boy Firearm production location(s): New Jersey and Wisconsin

8. Glock

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 465,117 (3.5% of all U.S.-made firearms)

465,117 (3.5% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 100% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

100% pistols; 0% revolvers; 0% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): G17, G19, G26

G17, G19, G26 Firearm production location(s): Georgia

7. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 551,448 (4.1% of all U.S.-made firearms)

551,448 (4.1% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 24.9% pistols; 0% revolvers; 18.4% rifles; 0% shotguns; 56.8% misc.

24.9% pistols; 0% revolvers; 18.4% rifles; 0% shotguns; 56.8% misc. Popular firearm model(s): Dagger

Dagger Firearm production location(s): South Carolina

6. Springfield Inc.

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 562,466 (4.2% of all U.S.-made firearms)

562,466 (4.2% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 45.9% pistols; 0% revolvers; 54.1% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc.

45.9% pistols; 0% revolvers; 54.1% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): Saint AR-15, SA-16, M1A

Saint AR-15, SA-16, M1A Firearm production location(s): Illinois

5. Savage Arms

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 719,641 (5.4% of all U.S.-made firearms)

719,641 (5.4% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 1.2% pistols; 0% revolvers; 84.6% rifles; 14.2% shotguns; 0% misc.

1.2% pistols; 0% revolvers; 84.6% rifles; 14.2% shotguns; 0% misc. Popular firearm model(s): AXIS, Mark II, 110, Hunter

AXIS, Mark II, 110, Hunter Firearm production location(s): Massachusetts

4. Smith & Wesson

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 973,994 (7.3% of all U.S.-made firearms)

973,994 (7.3% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 64.3% pistols; 21.4% revolvers; 13.4% rifles; 0.8% shotguns; 0.1% misc.

64.3% pistols; 21.4% revolvers; 13.4% rifles; 0.8% shotguns; 0.1% misc. Popular firearm model(s): M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS

M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS Firearm production location(s): Massachusetts and Missouri

3. Maverick Arms, Inc. (Mossberg)

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 1,404,697 (10.5% of all U.S.-made firearms)

1,404,697 (10.5% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 0.4% pistols; 0% revolvers; 5.3% rifles; 19.0% shotguns; 75.4% misc.

0.4% pistols; 0% revolvers; 5.3% rifles; 19.0% shotguns; 75.4% misc. Popular firearm model(s): 590, 940, Gold Reserve

590, 940, Gold Reserve Firearm production location(s): Connecticut and Texas

2. Sturm, Ruger & Company

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 1,565,743 (11.7% of all U.S.-made firearms)

1,565,743 (11.7% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 44.2% pistols; 11.2% revolvers; 44.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0.2% misc.

44.2% pistols; 11.2% revolvers; 44.3% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0.2% misc. Popular firearm model(s): 10/22, Security 9, SR22

10/22, Security 9, SR22 Firearm production location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina

1. Sig Sauer

Firearms manufactured domestically in 2022: 2,346,752 (17.5% of all U.S.-made firearms)

2,346,752 (17.5% of all U.S.-made firearms) 2022 production by firearm type: 93.2% pistols; 0% revolvers; 6.2% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0.6% misc.

93.2% pistols; 0% revolvers; 6.2% rifles; 0% shotguns; 0.6% misc. Popular firearm model(s): P365, P320, P226

P365, P320, P226 Firearm production location(s): New Hampshire