America's Top Hunting Destinations

The United States spans over 3.5 million square miles of land area, and most of the 15.9 million licensed hunters nationwide do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, nearly 39 million hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps were issued in 2022, and the vast majority of them — 88% — were issued by local authorities to in-state residents.

Still, when it comes to hunting, every state has a unique ecology and regulatory environment. As a result, Americans who are willing and able to travel to hunt can often benefit from fewer legal restrictions, access to larger swathes of land, and a greater diversity and abundance of wild game. A recent report from the FWS shows that some states are far more popular hunting destinations than others.

Using data from the U.S. FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular hunting destinations in America. We ranked all 50 states on the number of hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued to out-of-state visitors in 2022.

Depending on the state, the number of hunting authorizations granted to out-of-staters ranges from about 2,000 to well-over a quarter million. Many of the lowest ranking states on this list are densely populated places with strict hunting regulations. Largely concentrated in the Northeast, these states include Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, states where deer hunting with a modern, centerfire rifle is prohibited, and hunters are limited to shorter-range weapons, like shotguns, muzzleloaders, and bows. (Here is a look at the states where the most people hunt with a bow.)

The highest ranking places on this list, meanwhile, are mostly Southern and Western states. These places generally have below-average population densities and relatively few firearm restrictions. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, in many of these states, much of the total land area is government controlled and open to the public for recreational purposes, including hunting in many cases.

For any hunting trip, the difference between success and failure can come down to one of many factors — including luck and the hunter’s skill and experience. However, data from the National Deer Association shows that success rates tend to be above average in many of the higher ranking states on this list. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifles.)

Deer are by far the most commonly hunted game in the United States — and in seven of the 10 highest-ranking states, the share of deer hunters who harvested at least one deer in 2022 is greater than or equal to the national average of 41%. Meanwhile the share of hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022 matches or exceeds the 41% national average in only two of the 10 lowest ranking states on this list.

Why It Matters

Herd of white-tailed deer in field on winter morning.
In a reversal of a longer-term trend, the number of Americans who hunt has been climbing in recent years. Not only a popular pastime, hunting is also big business. According to the 2022 National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, Americans spent more than $45.2 billion on hunting in 2022 — including $12.3 billion in travel and trip-related hunting expenditures. Sales of hunting licenses, tags, and permits alone generated over $1 billion in government revenue in 2022 — more than 40% of which came from sales to out-of-state hunters.

50. Hawaii

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 1,995 (14% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $209,475 (2nd least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 890 square miles (10th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: N/A

49. Connecticut

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 5,094 (5% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $402,510 (4th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 41 square miles (2nd fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 19%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 10,445

48. Delaware

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 7,761 (13% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $615,575 (5th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 76 square miles (3rd fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 16,848

47. Rhode Island

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 8,642 (16% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $161,338 (the least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 11 square miles (the fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 61%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 2,705

46. Washington

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 17,879 (2% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $1,422,441 (9th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 16,879 square miles (12th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 23%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 23,425

45. Vermont

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 17,986 (10% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $1,082,197 (6th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 545 square miles (7th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 21%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 17,461

44. Massachusetts

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 22,314 (5% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $379,825 (3rd least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 249 square miles (5th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 24%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 15,853

43. New Hampshire

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 24,480 (14% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $1,677,694 (11th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,060 square miles (13th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 18%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 14,082

42. New Jersey

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 25,337 (8% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $1,292,108 (7th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,585 square miles (20th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 28%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,324

41. Indiana

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 25,667 (6% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $2,998,052 (13th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 930 square miles (11th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 121,854

40. California

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 27,568 (3% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $1,342,387 (8th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 50,508 square miles (3rd most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 22,872

39. Florida

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 29,638 (9% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $1,708,530 (12th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 7,923 square miles (16th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 93,484

38. North Carolina

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 31,042 (9% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $3,065,332 (14th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 2,322 square miles (23rd fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 47%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,831

37. Oklahoma

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 33,665 (9% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $6,447,425 (24th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,334 square miles (17th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 56%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 134,158

36. Louisiana

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 37,624 (7% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $1,674,634 (10th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 962 square miles (12th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 51%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 217,700

35. Maine

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 38,953 (16% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $3,591,001 (16th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 522 square miles (6th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 19%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 43,787

34. Nevada

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 39,144 (26% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $4,368,483 (17th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 74,664 square miles (2nd most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 31%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 5,500

33. Virginia

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 49,764 (7% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $4,678,792 (19th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 3,393 square miles (23rd most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 57%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 186,788

32. Minnesota

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 55,378 (4% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $4,524,901 (18th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 10,177 square miles (13th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 32%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 172,265

31. Utah

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 59,055 (13% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $9,381,174 (18th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 49,505 square miles (4th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 27,536

30. Maryland

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 69,347 (21% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $3,401,869 (15th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 174 square miles (4th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 76,687

29. Alabama

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 71,212 (8% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $8,911,937 (20th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,303 square miles (16th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 308,729

28. New York

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 74,720 (7% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $4,824,470 (20th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 7,173 square miles (18th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 30%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 231,961

27. Wyoming

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 76,602 (29% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $23,191,142 (4th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 40,308 square miles (8th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 29,315

26. Texas

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 83,243 (5% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $12,970,984 (10th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 6,745 square miles (19th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 64%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 680,671

25. Michigan

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 83,509 (4% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $5,431,851 (22nd least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 9,963 square miles (14th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 50%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 339,189

24. Oregon

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 84,257 (7% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $7,474,126 (24th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 48,927 square miles (5th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 29,751

23. Iowa

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 90,046 (13% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $8,620,865 (22nd most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,211 square miles (15th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 109,600

22. Alaska

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 91,169 (16% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $12,274,324 (11th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 167,114 square miles (the most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: N/A

21. Illinois

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 91,817 (6% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $16,746,726 (6th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,160 square miles (14th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 29%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 157,854

20. Arizona

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 96,698 (18% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $7,609,123 (23rd most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 36,515 square miles (9th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 36%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 6,809

19. Ohio

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 97,436 (13% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $10,684,108 (15th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,426 square miles (19th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 210,973

18. Mississippi

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 97,553 (23% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $9,327,410 (19th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 2,851 square miles (25th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 61%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 262,830

17. Missouri

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 108,283 (7% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $13,950,779 (9th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 2,953 square miles (25th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 44%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 299,719

16. Nebraska

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 111,442 (28% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $10,606,910 (16th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 813 square miles (9th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 40,289

15. South Carolina

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 112,674 (12% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $5,805,512 (23rd least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,746 square miles (22nd fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 71%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 179,414

14. Pennsylvania

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 120,937 (5% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $7,361,669 (25th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 7,267 square miles (17th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 422,960

13. Kentucky

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 126,527 (23% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $11,882,351 (13th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 2,373 square miles (24th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 28%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 144,493

12. South Dakota

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 132,728 (34% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $15,561,869 (7th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 6,077 square miles (20th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 55,380

11. North Dakota

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 139,058 (25% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $6,940,545 (25th least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 4,046 square miles (22nd most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 53%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 30,031

10. Arkansas

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 152,329 (30% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $11,906,167 (12th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 4,410 square miles (21st most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 46%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 185,579

9. New Mexico

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 167,307 (33% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $14,890,329 (8th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 45,975 square miles (7th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 29%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 9,266

8. West Virginia

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 169,407 (23% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $5,414,317 (21st least of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,733 square miles (21st fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 50%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 118,499

7. Tennessee

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 171,230 (12% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $11,359,997 (14th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 1,401 square miles (18th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 65%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,244

6. Georgia

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 180,995 (11% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $10,604,484 (17th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 2,989 square miles (24th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 57%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 271,211

5. Kansas

Kansas City Road, Forest Grove

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 184,400 (42% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $19,151,284 (5th most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 728 square miles (8th fewest of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 59%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 80,815

4. Montana

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 242,808 (22% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $31,822,706 (2nd most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 34,355 square miles (10th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 45,369

3. Idaho

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 248,599 (21% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $24,809,335 (3rd most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 47,424 square miles (6th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 35%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 42,770

2. Colorado

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 260,246 (32% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $68,199,461 (the most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 31,086 square miles (11th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: N/A
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,047

1. Wisconsin

  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, & stamps issued, 2022: 282,662 (6% of all state-issued hunting authorizations)
  • Non-resident hunting license, tag, permit, & stamp sales, 2022: $8,808,008 (21st most of 50 states)
  • Open government-controlled land: 8,383 square miles (15th most of 50 states)
  • Deer hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 27%
  • Total deer harvested in 2022: 340,282

