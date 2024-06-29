After decades of declining participation rates, hunting is once again gaining popularity in the United States. The number of licensed hunters in the U.S. fell by over 2.3 million between 1980 and 2008. More recently, however, the trend has reversed. Now, for the first time in decades, the number of licensed hunters has topped 15.9 million for two consecutive years.
While the United States is home to a wide range of game — from elk and wild turkey, to rabbits and migratory birds — deer are by far the most sought-after quarry. According to the National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization, there were an estimated 11 million deer hunters in the U.S. — and they collectively harvested over 6.2 million deer in 2022.
The popularity of deer hunting is largely attributable to the animal’s ubiquity. According to some estimates, the U.S. is home to as many as 35 million white-tailed deer alone. Most of the lower 48 states have large populations of white-tailed deer, and even the states that do not, have other varieties of deer species, such as mule- or black-tailed deer. Additionally, deer hunting is an effective wildlife management tool, and every year, revenue derived from the hunting industry is used to fund critical conservation efforts.
More than just a pastime, hunting is also an important source of food for millions of American families, as a single deer can yield between 50 and 70 pounds of meat. Of course, not every hunt results in a successful harvest — most, in fact, do not. According to the NDR, only 41% of deer hunters in the continental U.S. successfully harvested at least one deer in 2022. Success rates vary considerably by state, however, and in some parts of the country, deer hunters are far more likely to harvest game than in others.
Using data from the NDA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best states for deer hunting. States are ranked on the share of hunters who harvested at least one deer in 2022. Only states with available data were considered. All supplemental data is also from the NDA.
Among the 42 states on this list, the share of hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022 ranges from 18% to over 70%. The highest ranking states are overwhelmingly concentrated in the South, while the states with the lowest success rates are mostly in the Northeast. (Here is a look at the states where the most people hunt.)
Likely explanations for lower success rates in the Northeast are varied. Deer hunting is generally considered more difficult in the Northeast than in other parts of the country, partly because even spotting a deer — particularly a buck — typically requires more time in the woods than it would in many Western or Southern states.
In some states, hunting regulations pose additional challenges. In places like South Carolina and Texas, where deer hunters are most likely to be successful, hunters can use centerfire rifles, which are effective at long range. In contrast, many of the lowest ranking states on this, like Massachusetts and New Jersey, limit deer hunters to using either shotguns, muzzleloaders, or bows — which are generally shorter range weapons than can require more skill and experience to operate effectively. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)
Why It Matters
Hunting is big business in the United States. Driven largely by deer hunters, Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 — and another $32.9 billion on hunting equipment and trip-related expenses. While every state is home to thousands of licensed hunters, the likelihood of a successful day in the field varies across the country — and there are only a handful of states where a majority of deer hunters finish the season with at least one kill.
42. New Hampshire
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 18%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 49% rifle or shotgun, 33% bow, 18% muzzleloader
41. Connecticut
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 19%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 36% rifle or shotgun, 47% bow, 7% muzzleloader, 10% other
40. Maine
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 19%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 85% rifle or shotgun, 11% bow, 4% muzzleloader
39. Vermont
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 21%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 48% rifle or shotgun, 34% bow, 18% muzzleloader
38. Washington
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 23%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 23,425 (89.0% antlered buck, 11.0% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: N/A
37. Massachusetts
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 24%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 31% rifle or shotgun, 46% bow, 23% muzzleloader
36. Wisconsin
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 27%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 69% rifle or shotgun, 29% bow, 2% muzzleloader
35. New Jersey
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 28%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 25% rifle or shotgun, 65% bow, 10% muzzleloader
34. Kentucky
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 28%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 73% rifle or shotgun, 20% bow, 7% muzzleloader
33. New Mexico
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 29%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 72% rifle or shotgun, 15% bow, 13% muzzleloader
32. Illinois
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 29%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 55% rifle or shotgun, 43% bow, 2% muzzleloader
31. New York
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 30%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 64% rifle or shotgun, 24% bow, 11% muzzleloader
30. Nevada
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 31%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 84% rifle or shotgun, 14% bow, 2% muzzleloader
29. Minnesota
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 32%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 80% rifle or shotgun, 14% bow, 6% muzzleloader
28. Idaho
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 35%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 92% rifle or shotgun, 6% bow, 2% muzzleloader
27. Arizona
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 36%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 82% rifle or shotgun, 15% bow, 2% muzzleloader, 1% other
26. Nebraska
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 82% rifle or shotgun, 12% bow, 6% muzzleloader
25. Florida
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 67% rifle or shotgun, 24% bow, 9% muzzleloader
24. Indiana
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 64% rifle or shotgun, 26% bow, 10% muzzleloader
23. Pennsylvania
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 59% rifle or shotgun, 35% bow, 6% muzzleloader
22. Utah
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 75% rifle or shotgun, 10% bow, 15% muzzleloader
21. Montana
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 93% rifle or shotgun, 6% bow, 1% muzzleloader
20. Ohio
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 46% rifle or shotgun, 47% bow, 6% muzzleloader, 1% other
19. Wyoming
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 29,315 (74.4% antlered buck, 25.6% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 94% rifle or shotgun, 6% bow, 0% muzzleloader
18. South Dakota
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 82% rifle or shotgun, 16% bow, 2% muzzleloader
17. Iowa
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 52% rifle or shotgun, 36% bow, 12% muzzleloader
16. Missouri
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 44%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 78% rifle or shotgun, 19% bow, 3% muzzleloader
15. Arkansas
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 46%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 75% rifle or shotgun, 15% bow, 9% muzzleloader
14. North Carolina
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 47%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 79% rifle or shotgun, 13% bow, 8% muzzleloader
13. West Virginia
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 50%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 67% rifle or shotgun, 28% bow, 5% muzzleloader
12. Michigan
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 50%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 64% rifle or shotgun, 31% bow, 5% muzzleloader
11. Louisiana
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 51%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 79% rifle or shotgun, 9% bow, 12% muzzleloader
10. North Dakota
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 53%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 77% rifle or shotgun, 21% bow, 2% muzzleloader
9. Oklahoma
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 56%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 60% rifle or shotgun, 31% bow, 9% muzzleloader
8. Virginia
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 57%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 60% rifle or shotgun, 16% bow, 24% muzzleloader
7. Georgia
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 57%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 79% rifle or shotgun, 18% bow, 3% muzzleloader
6. Kansas
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 59%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 56% rifle or shotgun, 40% bow, 4% muzzleloader
5. Rhode Island
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 61%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 17% rifle or shotgun, 42% bow, 42% muzzleloader
4. Mississippi
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 61%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 262,830 (45.3% antlered buck, 54.7% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 81% rifle or shotgun, 19% bow
3. Texas
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 64%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 89% rifle or shotgun, 9% bow, 1% muzzleloader, 1% other
2. Tennessee
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 65%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 72% rifle or shotgun, 13% bow, 15% muzzleloader
1. South Carolina
- Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 71%
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)
- Deer harvested by weapon type: 91% rifle or shotgun, 8% bow, 2% muzzleloader, 1% other
