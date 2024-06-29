The Best States for Deer Hunting Tom Reichner / Shutterstock.com

After decades of declining participation rates, hunting is once again gaining popularity in the United States. The number of licensed hunters in the U.S. fell by over 2.3 million between 1980 and 2008. More recently, however, the trend has reversed. Now, for the first time in decades, the number of licensed hunters has topped 15.9 million for two consecutive years.

While the United States is home to a wide range of game — from elk and wild turkey, to rabbits and migratory birds — deer are by far the most sought-after quarry. According to the National Deer Association, a wildlife and habitat preservation organization, there were an estimated 11 million deer hunters in the U.S. — and they collectively harvested over 6.2 million deer in 2022.

The popularity of deer hunting is largely attributable to the animal’s ubiquity. According to some estimates, the U.S. is home to as many as 35 million white-tailed deer alone. Most of the lower 48 states have large populations of white-tailed deer, and even the states that do not, have other varieties of deer species, such as mule- or black-tailed deer. Additionally, deer hunting is an effective wildlife management tool, and every year, revenue derived from the hunting industry is used to fund critical conservation efforts.

More than just a pastime, hunting is also an important source of food for millions of American families, as a single deer can yield between 50 and 70 pounds of meat. Of course, not every hunt results in a successful harvest — most, in fact, do not. According to the NDR, only 41% of deer hunters in the continental U.S. successfully harvested at least one deer in 2022. Success rates vary considerably by state, however, and in some parts of the country, deer hunters are far more likely to harvest game than in others.

Using data from the NDA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best states for deer hunting. States are ranked on the share of hunters who harvested at least one deer in 2022. Only states with available data were considered. All supplemental data is also from the NDA.

Among the 42 states on this list, the share of hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022 ranges from 18% to over 70%. The highest ranking states are overwhelmingly concentrated in the South, while the states with the lowest success rates are mostly in the Northeast. (Here is a look at the states where the most people hunt.)

Likely explanations for lower success rates in the Northeast are varied. Deer hunting is generally considered more difficult in the Northeast than in other parts of the country, partly because even spotting a deer — particularly a buck — typically requires more time in the woods than it would in many Western or Southern states.

In some states, hunting regulations pose additional challenges. In places like South Carolina and Texas, where deer hunters are most likely to be successful, hunters can use centerfire rifles, which are effective at long range. In contrast, many of the lowest ranking states on this, like Massachusetts and New Jersey, limit deer hunters to using either shotguns, muzzleloaders, or bows — which are generally shorter range weapons than can require more skill and experience to operate effectively. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

Why It Matters

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hunting is big business in the United States. Driven largely by deer hunters, Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 — and another $32.9 billion on hunting equipment and trip-related expenses. While every state is home to thousands of licensed hunters, the likelihood of a successful day in the field varies across the country — and there are only a handful of states where a majority of deer hunters finish the season with at least one kill.

42. New Hampshire

Source: kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 18%

18% Total deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer)

14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 49% rifle or shotgun, 33% bow, 18% muzzleloader

41. Connecticut

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 19%

19% Total deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer)

10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 36% rifle or shotgun, 47% bow, 7% muzzleloader, 10% other

40. Maine

Source: Cappi Thompson / Moment via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 19%

19% Total deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer)

43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 85% rifle or shotgun, 11% bow, 4% muzzleloader

39. Vermont

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 21%

21% Total deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer)

17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 48% rifle or shotgun, 34% bow, 18% muzzleloader

38. Washington

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 23%

23% Total deer harvested in 2022: 23,425 (89.0% antlered buck, 11.0% antlerless deer)

23,425 (89.0% antlered buck, 11.0% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: N/A

37. Massachusetts

Source: jdwfoto / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 24%

24% Total deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer)

15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 31% rifle or shotgun, 46% bow, 23% muzzleloader

36. Wisconsin

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 27%

27% Total deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 69% rifle or shotgun, 29% bow, 2% muzzleloader

35. New Jersey

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 28%

28% Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer)

38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 25% rifle or shotgun, 65% bow, 10% muzzleloader

34. Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 28%

28% Total deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer)

144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 73% rifle or shotgun, 20% bow, 7% muzzleloader

33. New Mexico

Source: Laurie Drake / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 29%

29% Total deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer)

9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 72% rifle or shotgun, 15% bow, 13% muzzleloader

32. Illinois

Source: GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 29%

29% Total deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer)

157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 55% rifle or shotgun, 43% bow, 2% muzzleloader

31. New York

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 30%

30% Total deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 64% rifle or shotgun, 24% bow, 11% muzzleloader

30. Nevada

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 31%

31% Total deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer)

5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 84% rifle or shotgun, 14% bow, 2% muzzleloader

29. Minnesota

Source: LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 32%

32% Total deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer)

172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 80% rifle or shotgun, 14% bow, 6% muzzleloader

28. Idaho

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 35%

35% Total deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer)

42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 92% rifle or shotgun, 6% bow, 2% muzzleloader

27. Arizona

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 36%

36% Total deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer)

6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 82% rifle or shotgun, 15% bow, 2% muzzleloader, 1% other

26. Nebraska

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%

40% Total deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer)

40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 82% rifle or shotgun, 12% bow, 6% muzzleloader

25. Florida

Source: Richard Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%

40% Total deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer)

93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 67% rifle or shotgun, 24% bow, 9% muzzleloader

24. Indiana

Source: Christina Gray / Moment via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%

40% Total deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer)

121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 64% rifle or shotgun, 26% bow, 10% muzzleloader

23. Pennsylvania

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 40%

40% Total deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer)

422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 59% rifle or shotgun, 35% bow, 6% muzzleloader

22. Utah

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%

41% Total deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer)

27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 75% rifle or shotgun, 10% bow, 15% muzzleloader

21. Montana

Source: Danita Delimont / Shutterstock.com

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%

41% Total deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer)

45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 93% rifle or shotgun, 6% bow, 1% muzzleloader

20. Ohio

Source: bryanakers / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 41%

41% Total deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer)

210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 46% rifle or shotgun, 47% bow, 6% muzzleloader, 1% other

19. Wyoming

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%

42% Total deer harvested in 2022: 29,315 (74.4% antlered buck, 25.6% antlerless deer)

29,315 (74.4% antlered buck, 25.6% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 94% rifle or shotgun, 6% bow, 0% muzzleloader

18. South Dakota

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%

42% Total deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer)

55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 82% rifle or shotgun, 16% bow, 2% muzzleloader

17. Iowa

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 42%

42% Total deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer)

109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 52% rifle or shotgun, 36% bow, 12% muzzleloader

16. Missouri

Source: zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 44%

44% Total deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer)

299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 78% rifle or shotgun, 19% bow, 3% muzzleloader

15. Arkansas

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 46%

46% Total deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer)

185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 75% rifle or shotgun, 15% bow, 9% muzzleloader

14. North Carolina

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 47%

47% Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer)

163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 79% rifle or shotgun, 13% bow, 8% muzzleloader

13. West Virginia

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 50%

50% Total deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer)

118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 67% rifle or shotgun, 28% bow, 5% muzzleloader

12. Michigan

Source: Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 50%

50% Total deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer)

339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 64% rifle or shotgun, 31% bow, 5% muzzleloader

11. Louisiana

Source: DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 51%

51% Total deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer)

217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 79% rifle or shotgun, 9% bow, 12% muzzleloader

10. North Dakota

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 53%

53% Total deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer)

30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 77% rifle or shotgun, 21% bow, 2% muzzleloader

9. Oklahoma

Source: Khosro / Shutterstock.com

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 56%

56% Total deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer)

134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 60% rifle or shotgun, 31% bow, 9% muzzleloader

8. Virginia

Source: lovingav / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 57%

57% Total deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer)

186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 60% rifle or shotgun, 16% bow, 24% muzzleloader

7. Georgia

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 57%

57% Total deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer)

271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 79% rifle or shotgun, 18% bow, 3% muzzleloader

6. Kansas

Source: ricardoreitmeyer / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 59%

59% Total deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer)

80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 56% rifle or shotgun, 40% bow, 4% muzzleloader

5. Rhode Island

Source: Pjard / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 61%

61% Total deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 17% rifle or shotgun, 42% bow, 42% muzzleloader

4. Mississippi

Source: Michael Treglia / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 61%

61% Total deer harvested in 2022: 262,830 (45.3% antlered buck, 54.7% antlerless deer)

262,830 (45.3% antlered buck, 54.7% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 81% rifle or shotgun, 19% bow

3. Texas

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 64%

64% Total deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer)

680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 89% rifle or shotgun, 9% bow, 1% muzzleloader, 1% other

2. Tennessee

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 65%

65% Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer)

163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 72% rifle or shotgun, 13% bow, 15% muzzleloader

1. South Carolina

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Hunters who shot at least one deer in 2022: 71%

71% Total deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Deer harvested by weapon type: 91% rifle or shotgun, 8% bow, 2% muzzleloader, 1% other