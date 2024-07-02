This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

Guns and Hunting

By Sunday morning, at least 27 people had been shot, four fatally, in different gun violence incidents across Chicago, according to ABC Eyewitness News.

This deadly weekend follows last weekend that recorded three mass shootings that left dozens dead or wounded: one shooting was at a party in Alabama, another in an entertainment district in Ohio, and third in a grocery store in Arkansas. In addition, at least two law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally.

Some people put the blame for the gun violence on the abundance of guns at the hands of civilians in the U.S. But while the U.S. certainly has by far the most civilian guns per capita of any nation on the planet, it does not necessarily have the highest incidence of gun violence.

To identify the countries where people own the most guns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed estimated civilian firearm possession in 230 countries from the Small Arms Survey‘s Global Firearms Holdings database. The study, which it is important to note reflects conditions in 2017, was done using surveys, expert estimates, as well as analogous comparison. Countries on the list are ranked by the estimated number of civilian firearms per 100 people. We used the total number of guns to break ties.

We also added gross domestic product per capita in current U.S. dollars for 2022 or the most recent year available from the World Bank. For reference, the world GDP per capita was $12,688 in 2022. Of the 35 countries on the list with GDP data, only 11 have a lower GDP per capita than the world average. Meanwhile, 13 of the 25 wealthiest countries in the world are on the list, including the richest three.

Countries like Indonesia, Japan, Malawi, South Korea, and several Pacific island states have fewer than 1 firearm per 100 people. The countries on the list, however, have about 17 or more guns per 100 people. Among the countries on the list are a few that have been mired in armed conflict, including civil war. These countries include Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. In Yemen, the rate is particularly high, at 53 guns per 100 civilians.

Among the Western countries, Austria, Finland, and Canada have 30 or more guns per 100 people. But, the U.S. leads the list with a staggering 121 firearms per 100 civilians, about double second place Falkland Island. Still, while the violent firearm deaths are high relative to Western countries, they are not the highest in the world, ranking 40th highest. (Also see: This Is the Country Where the Most People Die Violent Deaths.)

Why it matters

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images
The U.S. surgeon general issued on Tuesday an advisory, declaring firearm violence in America a public health crisis. In 2022, 48,204 people died from firearm‑related injuries, including suicides, homicides, and unintentional deaths. This is about 20% more than in 2019 and a whopping 50% increase from 2010. It is important to understand the role gun ownership plays.

40. Paraguay

Source: mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,140,000 – #58 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 392,000 – 34.4% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 370 or 5.52 per 100,000 people (#47 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $6,153 (#91 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 6,812,000 (South America)

39. United Arab Emirates

Source: Richard Sharrocks / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,569,000 – #44 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 5 or 0.05 per 100,000 people (#47 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $53,708 (#22 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 9,398,000 (Western Asia)

38. Saudi Arabia

Source: MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 5,468,000 – #19 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 233 or 0.65 per 100,000 people (#110 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $30,448 (#49 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 32,743,000 (Western Asia)

37. Cyprus, North

Source: tunart / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 17.4 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 61,000 – #160 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 49,142 – 80.6% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: N/A
  • Country 2017 population and region: 349,000 (Western Asia)

36. Greece

Greece-1169 - Temple of Aphaia Aegina by archer10 (Dennis)
Greece-1169 - Temple of Aphaia Aegina (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 17.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,920,000 – #41 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,010,000 – 52.6% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 32 or 0.31 per 100,000 people (#91 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $20,867 (#61 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 10,893,000 (Southern Europe)

35. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

Mount Roraima, Venezuela by M M
Mount Roraima, Venezuela (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by M M
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.5 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 5,895,000 – #17 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8,255 or 29.27 per 100,000 people (#9 highest)
  • GDP per capita: N/A
  • Country 2017 population and region: 31,926,000 (South America)

34. Jordan

Jordan-18C-133 - Royal Tombs by archer10 (Dennis)
Jordan-18C-133 - Royal Tombs (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.7 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,473,000 – #48 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 120,000 – 8.1% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 31 or 0.28 per 100,000 people (#88 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $4,311 (#74 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 7,877,000 (Western Asia)

33. Bahamas

Bahamas by Alkan de Beaumont Chaglar
Bahamas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alkan de Beaumont Chaglar
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.8 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 74,000 – #156 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 17,110 – 23.1% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 133 or 32.61 per 100,000 people (#5 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $31,458 (#48 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 397,000 (Caribbean)

32. Luxembourg

Luxembourg by Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Poirrier
Luxembourg (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Poirrier
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.9 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 110,000 – #144 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 86,000 – 78.2% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 0.16 per 100,000 people (#69 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $125,006 (#3 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 584,000 (Western Europe)

31. Monaco

Avenue of Yachts in Monaco by trishhartmann
Avenue of Yachts in Monaco (BY 2.0) by trishhartmann
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 7,000 – #193 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $240,862 (#1 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 38,000 (Western Europe)

30. French Guiana

Source: evenfh / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 55,000 – #164 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 24 or 8.07 per 100,000 people (#34 highest)
  • GDP per capita: N/A
  • Country 2017 population and region: 283,000 (South America)

29. Réunion

Source: Infografick / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 171,000 – #127 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 12 or 1.24 per 100,000 people (#99 highest)
  • GDP per capita: N/A
  • Country 2017 population and region: 873,000 (Eastern Africa)

28. Iraq

1120. Central Bank of Iran, Tehran by Ensie & Matthias
1120. Central Bank of Iran, Tehran (BY-SA 2.0) by Ensie & Matthias
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 7,588,000 – #15 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,620 or 10.61 per 100,000 people (#27 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $5,937 (#89 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 38,654,000 (Western Asia)

27. France

Source: saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 12,732,000 – #11 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 4,501,235 – 35.4% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 250 or 0.39 per 100,000 people (#97 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $40,886 (#35 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 64,939,000 (Western Europe)

26. Germany

Germany by p2bg
Germany (BY 2.0) by p2bg
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 15,822,000 – #8 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 5,830,000 – 36.8% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 60 or 0.07 per 100,000 people (#53 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $48,718 (#27 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 80,636,000 (Western Europe)

25. Portugal

Source: mussikatz / Flickr
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 21.3 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 2,186,000 – #38 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,400,000 – 64.0% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 28 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $24,515 (#58 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 10,265,000 (Southern Europe)

24. Greenland

Source: Elizabeth M. Ruggiero / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 22.3 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 13,000 – #185 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 1.78 per 100,000 people (#85 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $57,116 (#16 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 56,000 (Northern America)

23. Pakistan

Source: HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 22.3 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 43,917,000 – #4 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 6,000,000 – 13.7% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,208 or 1.82 per 100,000 people (#83 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $1,589 (#24 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 196,744,000 (Southern Asia)

22. Sweden

The old town from Skeppholmen, Stockholm, Sweden by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
The old town from Skeppholmen, Stockholm, Sweden (BY 2.0) by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com)
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 23.1 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 2,296,000 – #35 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,955,478 – 85.2% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 52 or 0.50 per 100,000 people (#105 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $56,424 (#18 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 9,921,000 (Northern Europe)

21. Kosovo

Kosovo by William John Gauthier
Kosovo (CC BY-SA 2.0) by William John Gauthier
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 23.8 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 436,000 – #89 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 43,206 – 9.9% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $5,340 (#84 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 1,831,000 (Southern Europe)

20. New Zealand

Source: georgeclerk / E+ via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 26.3 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,212,000 – #53 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,200,000 – 99.0% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 21 or 0.41 per 100,000 people (#98 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $48,419 (#28 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 4,605,000 (Australia/New Zealand)

19. Switzerland

Source: extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 27.6 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 2,332,000 – #34 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 791,719 – 34.0% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 9 or 0.10 per 100,000 people (#58 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $93,260 (#8 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 8,454,000 (Western Europe)

18. Malta

Fort St. Elmo; Valletta, Malta by foxypar4
Fort St. Elmo; Valletta, Malta (BY 2.0) by foxypar4
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.3 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 119,000 – #139 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 96,425 – 81.0% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $34,128 (#43 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 421,000 (Southern Europe)

17. Liechtenstein

Up in the hills. by young shanahan
Up in the hills. (CC BY 2.0) by young shanahan
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.8 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 11,000 – #187 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $197,505 (#2 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 38,000 (Western Europe)

16. Norway

Norway by Nouhailler
Norway (BY-SA 2.0) by Nouhailler
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.8 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,537,000 – #47 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,254,638 – 81.6% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $108,729 (#5 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 5,331,000 (Northern Europe)

15. Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic of

Macedonia-02719 - Samuel's Fortress by archer10 (Dennis)
Macedonia-02719 - Samuel's Fortress (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 29.8 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 621,000 – #74 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 169,687 – 27.3% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 18 or 0.86 per 100,000 people (#110 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $6,591 (#94 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 2,083,000 (Southern Europe)

14. Austria

Vienna - Austria by Emmanuel Dyan
Vienna - Austria (BY 2.0) by Emmanuel Dyan
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 30.0 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 2,577,000 – #33 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 837,000 – 32.5% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 18 or 0.20 per 100,000 people (#77 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $52,085 (#23 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 8,592,000 (Western Europe)

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina-02260 - Old Bridge - Other side by archer10 (Dennis)
Bosnia and Herzegovina-02260 - Old Bridge - Other side (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.2 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,185,000 – #55 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 353,000 – 29.8% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 16 or 0.49 per 100,000 people (#104 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $7,569 (#105 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 3,793,000 (Southern Europe)

12. Iceland

Source: patpongs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.7 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 106,000 – #145 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 73,000 – 68.9% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $73,467 (#12 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 334,000 (Northern Europe)

11. Lebanon

Source: Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.9 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,927,000 – #40 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 142 or 2.54 per 100,000 people (#68 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $4,136 (#71 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 6,039,000 (Western Asia)

10. Finland

Source: Kehinde Temitope Odutayo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 32.4 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,793,000 – #42 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,542,396 – 86.0% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $50,872 (#24 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 5,541,000 (Northern Europe)

9. Cyprus, Rep. of

View of Aglandjia Nicosia Republic of Cyprus by AlsosforestCyprus
View of Aglandjia Nicosia Republic of Cyprus (BY-SA 3.0) by AlsosforestCyprus
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.0 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 285,000 – #110 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 154,327 – 54.1% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.48 per 100,000 people (#103 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $32,048 (#47 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 839,000 (Western Asia)

8. Uruguay

Source: Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.7 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 1,198,000 – #54 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 605,313 – 50.5% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 220 or 6.42 per 100,000 people (#41 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $20,795 (#62 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 3,457,000 (South America)

7. Canada

Canada by Davy Landman
Canada (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Davy Landman
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.7 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 12,708,000 – #12 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 2,081,442 – 16.4% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 342 or 0.90 per 100,000 people (#108 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $55,522 (#19 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 36,626,000 (Northern America)

6. Montenegro

Source: MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 39.1 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 245,000 – #114 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 103,536 – 42.3% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8 or 1.27 per 100,000 people (#97 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $10,093 (#95 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 626,000 (Southern Europe)

5. Serbia

Serbia-0364 - Entering Belgrade by archer10 (Dennis)
Serbia-0364 - Entering Belgrade (BY-SA 2.0) by archer10 (Dennis)
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 39.1 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 2,719,000 – #32 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,186,086 – 43.6% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10 or 0.14 per 100,000 people (#67 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $9,538 (#97 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 6,946,000 (Southern Europe)

4. New Caledonia

Source: joel-t / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 42.5 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 115,000 – #142 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 55,000 – 47.8% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2 or 0.69 per 100,000 people (#114 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: $35,745 (#39 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 270,000 (Melanesia)

3. Yemen

Source: zanskar / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 52.8 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 14,859,000 – #9 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: N/A
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10,056 or 30.49 per 100,000 people (#7 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $650 (#11 lowest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 28,120,000 (Western Asia)

2. Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Argentine and British flags placed around the Falkland Islands or the Malvinas Islands. Local conflicts. Territorial disputes. Island war. Sovereignty crisis. Battle of the Falklands. by evan_huang
Argentine and British flags placed around the Falkland Islands or the Malvinas Islands. Local conflicts. Territorial disputes. Island war. Sovereignty crisis. Battle of the Falklands. (Shutterstock.com) by evan_huang
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 62.1 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 2,000 – #213 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,705 – 85.3% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
  • GDP per capita: N/A
  • Country 2017 population and region: 3,000 (South America)

1. United States of America

Washington, DC April 2011 by Lee Cannon
Washington, DC April 2011 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Lee Cannon
  • Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 120.5 per 100 people
  • Firearms in civilian possession: 393,347,000 – #1 most out of 230 countries
  • Registered firearms: 1,073,743 – 0.3% of all firearms
  • Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 22,702 or 6.74 per 100,000 people (#40 highest)
  • GDP per capita: $76,330 (#11 highest of 211 countries)
  • Country 2017 population and region: 326,474,000 (Northern America)
