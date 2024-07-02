This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

By Sunday morning, at least 27 people had been shot, four fatally, in different gun violence incidents across Chicago, according to ABC Eyewitness News.

This deadly weekend follows last weekend that recorded three mass shootings that left dozens dead or wounded: one shooting was at a party in Alabama, another in an entertainment district in Ohio, and third in a grocery store in Arkansas. In addition, at least two law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally.

Some people put the blame for the gun violence on the abundance of guns at the hands of civilians in the U.S. But while the U.S. certainly has by far the most civilian guns per capita of any nation on the planet, it does not necessarily have the highest incidence of gun violence.

To identify the countries where people own the most guns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed estimated civilian firearm possession in 230 countries from the Small Arms Survey‘s Global Firearms Holdings database. The study, which it is important to note reflects conditions in 2017, was done using surveys, expert estimates, as well as analogous comparison. Countries on the list are ranked by the estimated number of civilian firearms per 100 people. We used the total number of guns to break ties.

We also added gross domestic product per capita in current U.S. dollars for 2022 or the most recent year available from the World Bank. For reference, the world GDP per capita was $12,688 in 2022. Of the 35 countries on the list with GDP data, only 11 have a lower GDP per capita than the world average. Meanwhile, 13 of the 25 wealthiest countries in the world are on the list, including the richest three.

Countries like Indonesia, Japan, Malawi, South Korea, and several Pacific island states have fewer than 1 firearm per 100 people. The countries on the list, however, have about 17 or more guns per 100 people. Among the countries on the list are a few that have been mired in armed conflict, including civil war. These countries include Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. In Yemen, the rate is particularly high, at 53 guns per 100 civilians.

Among the Western countries, Austria, Finland, and Canada have 30 or more guns per 100 people. But, the U.S. leads the list with a staggering 121 firearms per 100 civilians, about double second place Falkland Island. Still, while the violent firearm deaths are high relative to Western countries, they are not the highest in the world, ranking 40th highest. (Also see: This Is the Country Where the Most People Die Violent Deaths.)

Why it matters

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images

40. Paraguay

Source: mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people

16.7 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,140,000 – #58 most out of 230 countries

1,140,000 – #58 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 392,000 – 34.4% of all firearms

392,000 – 34.4% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 370 or 5.52 per 100,000 people (#47 highest)

370 or 5.52 per 100,000 people (#47 highest) GDP per capita: $6,153 (#91 lowest of 211 countries)

$6,153 (#91 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 6,812,000 (South America)

39. United Arab Emirates

Source: Richard Sharrocks / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people

16.7 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,569,000 – #44 most out of 230 countries

1,569,000 – #44 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 5 or 0.05 per 100,000 people (#47 lowest)

5 or 0.05 per 100,000 people (#47 lowest) GDP per capita: $53,708 (#22 highest of 211 countries)

$53,708 (#22 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 9,398,000 (Western Asia)

38. Saudi Arabia

Source: MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people

16.7 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 5,468,000 – #19 most out of 230 countries

5,468,000 – #19 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 233 or 0.65 per 100,000 people (#110 lowest)

233 or 0.65 per 100,000 people (#110 lowest) GDP per capita: $30,448 (#49 highest of 211 countries)

$30,448 (#49 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 32,743,000 (Western Asia)

37. Cyprus, North

Source: tunart / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 17.4 per 100 people

17.4 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 61,000 – #160 most out of 230 countries

61,000 – #160 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 49,142 – 80.6% of all firearms

49,142 – 80.6% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)

0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country 2017 population and region: 349,000 (Western Asia)

36. Greece

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 17.6 per 100 people

17.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,920,000 – #41 most out of 230 countries

1,920,000 – #41 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,010,000 – 52.6% of all firearms

1,010,000 – 52.6% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 32 or 0.31 per 100,000 people (#91 lowest)

32 or 0.31 per 100,000 people (#91 lowest) GDP per capita: $20,867 (#61 highest of 211 countries)

$20,867 (#61 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 10,893,000 (Southern Europe)

35. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.5 per 100 people

18.5 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 5,895,000 – #17 most out of 230 countries

5,895,000 – #17 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8,255 or 29.27 per 100,000 people (#9 highest)

8,255 or 29.27 per 100,000 people (#9 highest) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country 2017 population and region: 31,926,000 (South America)

34. Jordan

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.7 per 100 people

18.7 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,473,000 – #48 most out of 230 countries

1,473,000 – #48 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 120,000 – 8.1% of all firearms

120,000 – 8.1% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 31 or 0.28 per 100,000 people (#88 lowest)

31 or 0.28 per 100,000 people (#88 lowest) GDP per capita: $4,311 (#74 lowest of 211 countries)

$4,311 (#74 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 7,877,000 (Western Asia)

33. Bahamas

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.8 per 100 people

18.8 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 74,000 – #156 most out of 230 countries

74,000 – #156 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 17,110 – 23.1% of all firearms

17,110 – 23.1% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 133 or 32.61 per 100,000 people (#5 highest)

133 or 32.61 per 100,000 people (#5 highest) GDP per capita: $31,458 (#48 highest of 211 countries)

$31,458 (#48 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 397,000 (Caribbean)

32. Luxembourg

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.9 per 100 people

18.9 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 110,000 – #144 most out of 230 countries

110,000 – #144 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 86,000 – 78.2% of all firearms

86,000 – 78.2% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 0.16 per 100,000 people (#69 lowest)

1 or 0.16 per 100,000 people (#69 lowest) GDP per capita: $125,006 (#3 highest of 211 countries)

$125,006 (#3 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 584,000 (Western Europe)

31. Monaco

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people

19.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 7,000 – #193 most out of 230 countries

7,000 – #193 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)

0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest) GDP per capita: $240,862 (#1 highest of 211 countries)

$240,862 (#1 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 38,000 (Western Europe)

30. French Guiana

Source: evenfh / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people

19.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 55,000 – #164 most out of 230 countries

55,000 – #164 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 24 or 8.07 per 100,000 people (#34 highest)

24 or 8.07 per 100,000 people (#34 highest) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country 2017 population and region: 283,000 (South America)

29. Réunion

Source: Infografick / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people

19.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 171,000 – #127 most out of 230 countries

171,000 – #127 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 12 or 1.24 per 100,000 people (#99 highest)

12 or 1.24 per 100,000 people (#99 highest) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country 2017 population and region: 873,000 (Eastern Africa)

28. Iraq

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people

19.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 7,588,000 – #15 most out of 230 countries

7,588,000 – #15 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,620 or 10.61 per 100,000 people (#27 highest)

4,620 or 10.61 per 100,000 people (#27 highest) GDP per capita: $5,937 (#89 lowest of 211 countries)

$5,937 (#89 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 38,654,000 (Western Asia)

27. France

Source: saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people

19.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 12,732,000 – #11 most out of 230 countries

12,732,000 – #11 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 4,501,235 – 35.4% of all firearms

4,501,235 – 35.4% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 250 or 0.39 per 100,000 people (#97 lowest)

250 or 0.39 per 100,000 people (#97 lowest) GDP per capita: $40,886 (#35 highest of 211 countries)

$40,886 (#35 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 64,939,000 (Western Europe)

26. Germany

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people

19.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 15,822,000 – #8 most out of 230 countries

15,822,000 – #8 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 5,830,000 – 36.8% of all firearms

5,830,000 – 36.8% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 60 or 0.07 per 100,000 people (#53 lowest)

60 or 0.07 per 100,000 people (#53 lowest) GDP per capita: $48,718 (#27 highest of 211 countries)

$48,718 (#27 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 80,636,000 (Western Europe)

25. Portugal

Source: mussikatz / Flickr

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 21.3 per 100 people

21.3 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 2,186,000 – #38 most out of 230 countries

2,186,000 – #38 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,400,000 – 64.0% of all firearms

1,400,000 – 64.0% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 28 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest)

28 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest) GDP per capita: $24,515 (#58 highest of 211 countries)

$24,515 (#58 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 10,265,000 (Southern Europe)

24. Greenland

Source: Elizabeth M. Ruggiero / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 22.3 per 100 people

22.3 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 13,000 – #185 most out of 230 countries

13,000 – #185 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 1.78 per 100,000 people (#85 highest)

1 or 1.78 per 100,000 people (#85 highest) GDP per capita: $57,116 (#16 highest of 211 countries)

$57,116 (#16 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 56,000 (Northern America)

23. Pakistan

Source: HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 22.3 per 100 people

22.3 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 43,917,000 – #4 most out of 230 countries

43,917,000 – #4 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 6,000,000 – 13.7% of all firearms

6,000,000 – 13.7% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,208 or 1.82 per 100,000 people (#83 highest)

4,208 or 1.82 per 100,000 people (#83 highest) GDP per capita: $1,589 (#24 lowest of 211 countries)

$1,589 (#24 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 196,744,000 (Southern Asia)

22. Sweden

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 23.1 per 100 people

23.1 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 2,296,000 – #35 most out of 230 countries

2,296,000 – #35 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,955,478 – 85.2% of all firearms

1,955,478 – 85.2% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 52 or 0.50 per 100,000 people (#105 lowest)

52 or 0.50 per 100,000 people (#105 lowest) GDP per capita: $56,424 (#18 highest of 211 countries)

$56,424 (#18 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 9,921,000 (Northern Europe)

21. Kosovo

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 23.8 per 100 people

23.8 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 436,000 – #89 most out of 230 countries

436,000 – #89 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 43,206 – 9.9% of all firearms

43,206 – 9.9% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)

0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest) GDP per capita: $5,340 (#84 lowest of 211 countries)

$5,340 (#84 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 1,831,000 (Southern Europe)

20. New Zealand

Source: georgeclerk / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 26.3 per 100 people

26.3 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,212,000 – #53 most out of 230 countries

1,212,000 – #53 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,200,000 – 99.0% of all firearms

1,200,000 – 99.0% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 21 or 0.41 per 100,000 people (#98 lowest)

21 or 0.41 per 100,000 people (#98 lowest) GDP per capita: $48,419 (#28 highest of 211 countries)

$48,419 (#28 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 4,605,000 (Australia/New Zealand)

19. Switzerland

Source: extravagantni / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 27.6 per 100 people

27.6 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 2,332,000 – #34 most out of 230 countries

2,332,000 – #34 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 791,719 – 34.0% of all firearms

791,719 – 34.0% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 9 or 0.10 per 100,000 people (#58 lowest)

9 or 0.10 per 100,000 people (#58 lowest) GDP per capita: $93,260 (#8 highest of 211 countries)

$93,260 (#8 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 8,454,000 (Western Europe)

18. Malta

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.3 per 100 people

28.3 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 119,000 – #139 most out of 230 countries

119,000 – #139 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 96,425 – 81.0% of all firearms

96,425 – 81.0% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)

0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest) GDP per capita: $34,128 (#43 highest of 211 countries)

$34,128 (#43 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 421,000 (Southern Europe)

17. Liechtenstein

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.8 per 100 people

28.8 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 11,000 – #187 most out of 230 countries

11,000 – #187 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)

0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest) GDP per capita: $197,505 (#2 highest of 211 countries)

$197,505 (#2 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 38,000 (Western Europe)

16. Norway

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.8 per 100 people

28.8 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,537,000 – #47 most out of 230 countries

1,537,000 – #47 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,254,638 – 81.6% of all firearms

1,254,638 – 81.6% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest)

6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest) GDP per capita: $108,729 (#5 highest of 211 countries)

$108,729 (#5 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 5,331,000 (Northern Europe)

15. Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic of

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 29.8 per 100 people

29.8 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 621,000 – #74 most out of 230 countries

621,000 – #74 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 169,687 – 27.3% of all firearms

169,687 – 27.3% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 18 or 0.86 per 100,000 people (#110 highest)

18 or 0.86 per 100,000 people (#110 highest) GDP per capita: $6,591 (#94 lowest of 211 countries)

$6,591 (#94 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 2,083,000 (Southern Europe)

14. Austria

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 30.0 per 100 people

30.0 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 2,577,000 – #33 most out of 230 countries

2,577,000 – #33 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 837,000 – 32.5% of all firearms

837,000 – 32.5% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 18 or 0.20 per 100,000 people (#77 lowest)

18 or 0.20 per 100,000 people (#77 lowest) GDP per capita: $52,085 (#23 highest of 211 countries)

$52,085 (#23 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 8,592,000 (Western Europe)

13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.2 per 100 people

31.2 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,185,000 – #55 most out of 230 countries

1,185,000 – #55 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 353,000 – 29.8% of all firearms

353,000 – 29.8% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 16 or 0.49 per 100,000 people (#104 lowest)

16 or 0.49 per 100,000 people (#104 lowest) GDP per capita: $7,569 (#105 lowest of 211 countries)

$7,569 (#105 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 3,793,000 (Southern Europe)

12. Iceland

Source: patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.7 per 100 people

31.7 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 106,000 – #145 most out of 230 countries

106,000 – #145 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 73,000 – 68.9% of all firearms

73,000 – 68.9% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest)

1 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest) GDP per capita: $73,467 (#12 highest of 211 countries)

$73,467 (#12 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 334,000 (Northern Europe)

11. Lebanon

Source: Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.9 per 100 people

31.9 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,927,000 – #40 most out of 230 countries

1,927,000 – #40 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 142 or 2.54 per 100,000 people (#68 highest)

142 or 2.54 per 100,000 people (#68 highest) GDP per capita: $4,136 (#71 lowest of 211 countries)

$4,136 (#71 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 6,039,000 (Western Asia)

10. Finland

Source: Kehinde Temitope Odutayo / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 32.4 per 100 people

32.4 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,793,000 – #42 most out of 230 countries

1,793,000 – #42 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,542,396 – 86.0% of all firearms

1,542,396 – 86.0% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest)

6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest) GDP per capita: $50,872 (#24 highest of 211 countries)

$50,872 (#24 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 5,541,000 (Northern Europe)

9. Cyprus, Rep. of

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.0 per 100 people

34.0 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 285,000 – #110 most out of 230 countries

285,000 – #110 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 154,327 – 54.1% of all firearms

154,327 – 54.1% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.48 per 100,000 people (#103 lowest)

6 or 0.48 per 100,000 people (#103 lowest) GDP per capita: $32,048 (#47 highest of 211 countries)

$32,048 (#47 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 839,000 (Western Asia)

8. Uruguay

The U.S. surgeon general issued on Tuesday an advisory , declaring firearm violence in America a public health crisis. In 2022, 48,204 people died from firearm‑related injuries, including suicides, homicides, and unintentional deaths. This is about 20% more than in 2019 and a whopping 50% increase from 2010. It is important to understand the role gun ownership plays.

Source: Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.7 per 100 people

34.7 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 1,198,000 – #54 most out of 230 countries

1,198,000 – #54 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 605,313 – 50.5% of all firearms

605,313 – 50.5% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 220 or 6.42 per 100,000 people (#41 highest)

220 or 6.42 per 100,000 people (#41 highest) GDP per capita: $20,795 (#62 highest of 211 countries)

$20,795 (#62 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 3,457,000 (South America)

7. Canada

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.7 per 100 people

34.7 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 12,708,000 – #12 most out of 230 countries

12,708,000 – #12 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 2,081,442 – 16.4% of all firearms

2,081,442 – 16.4% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 342 or 0.90 per 100,000 people (#108 highest)

342 or 0.90 per 100,000 people (#108 highest) GDP per capita: $55,522 (#19 highest of 211 countries)

$55,522 (#19 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 36,626,000 (Northern America)

6. Montenegro

Source: MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 39.1 per 100 people

39.1 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 245,000 – #114 most out of 230 countries

245,000 – #114 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 103,536 – 42.3% of all firearms

103,536 – 42.3% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8 or 1.27 per 100,000 people (#97 highest)

8 or 1.27 per 100,000 people (#97 highest) GDP per capita: $10,093 (#95 highest of 211 countries)

$10,093 (#95 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 626,000 (Southern Europe)

5. Serbia

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 39.1 per 100 people

39.1 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 2,719,000 – #32 most out of 230 countries

2,719,000 – #32 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,186,086 – 43.6% of all firearms

1,186,086 – 43.6% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10 or 0.14 per 100,000 people (#67 lowest)

10 or 0.14 per 100,000 people (#67 lowest) GDP per capita: $9,538 (#97 highest of 211 countries)

$9,538 (#97 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 6,946,000 (Southern Europe)

4. New Caledonia

Source: joel-t / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 42.5 per 100 people

42.5 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 115,000 – #142 most out of 230 countries

115,000 – #142 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 55,000 – 47.8% of all firearms

55,000 – 47.8% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2 or 0.69 per 100,000 people (#114 lowest)

2 or 0.69 per 100,000 people (#114 lowest) GDP per capita: $35,745 (#39 highest of 211 countries)

$35,745 (#39 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 270,000 (Melanesia)

3. Yemen

Source: zanskar / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 52.8 per 100 people

52.8 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 14,859,000 – #9 most out of 230 countries

14,859,000 – #9 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: N/A

N/A Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10,056 or 30.49 per 100,000 people (#7 highest)

10,056 or 30.49 per 100,000 people (#7 highest) GDP per capita: $650 (#11 lowest of 211 countries)

$650 (#11 lowest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 28,120,000 (Western Asia)

2. Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 62.1 per 100 people

62.1 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 2,000 – #213 most out of 230 countries

2,000 – #213 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,705 – 85.3% of all firearms

1,705 – 85.3% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)

0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country 2017 population and region: 3,000 (South America)

1. United States of America

Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 120.5 per 100 people

120.5 per 100 people Firearms in civilian possession: 393,347,000 – #1 most out of 230 countries

393,347,000 – #1 most out of 230 countries Registered firearms: 1,073,743 – 0.3% of all firearms

1,073,743 – 0.3% of all firearms Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 22,702 or 6.74 per 100,000 people (#40 highest)

22,702 or 6.74 per 100,000 people (#40 highest) GDP per capita: $76,330 (#11 highest of 211 countries)

$76,330 (#11 highest of 211 countries) Country 2017 population and region: 326,474,000 (Northern America)