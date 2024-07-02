This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

By Sunday morning, at least 27 people had been shot, four fatally, in different gun violence incidents across Chicago, according to ABC Eyewitness News.
This deadly weekend follows last weekend that recorded three mass shootings that left dozens dead or wounded: one shooting was at a party in Alabama, another in an entertainment district in Ohio, and third in a grocery store in Arkansas. In addition, at least two law enforcement officers were shot, one fatally.
Some people put the blame for the gun violence on the abundance of guns at the hands of civilians in the U.S. But while the U.S. certainly has by far the most civilian guns per capita of any nation on the planet, it does not necessarily have the highest incidence of gun violence.
To identify the countries where people own the most guns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed estimated civilian firearm possession in 230 countries from the Small Arms Survey‘s Global Firearms Holdings database. The study, which it is important to note reflects conditions in 2017, was done using surveys, expert estimates, as well as analogous comparison. Countries on the list are ranked by the estimated number of civilian firearms per 100 people. We used the total number of guns to break ties.
We also added gross domestic product per capita in current U.S. dollars for 2022 or the most recent year available from the World Bank. For reference, the world GDP per capita was $12,688 in 2022. Of the 35 countries on the list with GDP data, only 11 have a lower GDP per capita than the world average. Meanwhile, 13 of the 25 wealthiest countries in the world are on the list, including the richest three.
Countries like Indonesia, Japan, Malawi, South Korea, and several Pacific island states have fewer than 1 firearm per 100 people. The countries on the list, however, have about 17 or more guns per 100 people. Among the countries on the list are a few that have been mired in armed conflict, including civil war. These countries include Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. In Yemen, the rate is particularly high, at 53 guns per 100 civilians.
Among the Western countries, Austria, Finland, and Canada have 30 or more guns per 100 people. But, the U.S. leads the list with a staggering 121 firearms per 100 civilians, about double second place Falkland Island. Still, while the violent firearm deaths are high relative to Western countries, they are not the highest in the world, ranking 40th highest. (Also see: This Is the Country Where the Most People Die Violent Deaths.)
Why it mattersThe U.S. surgeon general issued on Tuesday an advisory, declaring firearm violence in America a public health crisis. In 2022, 48,204 people died from firearm‑related injuries, including suicides, homicides, and unintentional deaths. This is about 20% more than in 2019 and a whopping 50% increase from 2010. It is important to understand the role gun ownership plays.
40. Paraguay
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,140,000 – #58 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 392,000 – 34.4% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 370 or 5.52 per 100,000 people (#47 highest)
- GDP per capita: $6,153 (#91 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 6,812,000 (South America)
39. United Arab Emirates
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,569,000 – #44 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 5 or 0.05 per 100,000 people (#47 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $53,708 (#22 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 9,398,000 (Western Asia)
38. Saudi Arabia
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 16.7 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 5,468,000 – #19 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 233 or 0.65 per 100,000 people (#110 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $30,448 (#49 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 32,743,000 (Western Asia)
37. Cyprus, North
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 17.4 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 61,000 – #160 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 49,142 – 80.6% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country 2017 population and region: 349,000 (Western Asia)
36. Greece
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 17.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,920,000 – #41 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,010,000 – 52.6% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 32 or 0.31 per 100,000 people (#91 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $20,867 (#61 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 10,893,000 (Southern Europe)
35. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.5 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 5,895,000 – #17 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8,255 or 29.27 per 100,000 people (#9 highest)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country 2017 population and region: 31,926,000 (South America)
34. Jordan
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.7 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,473,000 – #48 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 120,000 – 8.1% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 31 or 0.28 per 100,000 people (#88 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $4,311 (#74 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 7,877,000 (Western Asia)
33. Bahamas
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.8 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 74,000 – #156 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 17,110 – 23.1% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 133 or 32.61 per 100,000 people (#5 highest)
- GDP per capita: $31,458 (#48 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 397,000 (Caribbean)
32. Luxembourg
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 18.9 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 110,000 – #144 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 86,000 – 78.2% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 0.16 per 100,000 people (#69 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $125,006 (#3 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 584,000 (Western Europe)
31. Monaco
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 7,000 – #193 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $240,862 (#1 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 38,000 (Western Europe)
30. French Guiana
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 55,000 – #164 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 24 or 8.07 per 100,000 people (#34 highest)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country 2017 population and region: 283,000 (South America)
29. Réunion
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 171,000 – #127 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 12 or 1.24 per 100,000 people (#99 highest)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country 2017 population and region: 873,000 (Eastern Africa)
28. Iraq
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 7,588,000 – #15 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,620 or 10.61 per 100,000 people (#27 highest)
- GDP per capita: $5,937 (#89 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 38,654,000 (Western Asia)
27. France
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 12,732,000 – #11 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 4,501,235 – 35.4% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 250 or 0.39 per 100,000 people (#97 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $40,886 (#35 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 64,939,000 (Western Europe)
26. Germany
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 19.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 15,822,000 – #8 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 5,830,000 – 36.8% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 60 or 0.07 per 100,000 people (#53 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $48,718 (#27 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 80,636,000 (Western Europe)
25. Portugal
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 21.3 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 2,186,000 – #38 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,400,000 – 64.0% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 28 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $24,515 (#58 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 10,265,000 (Southern Europe)
24. Greenland
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 22.3 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 13,000 – #185 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 1.78 per 100,000 people (#85 highest)
- GDP per capita: $57,116 (#16 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 56,000 (Northern America)
23. Pakistan
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 22.3 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 43,917,000 – #4 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 6,000,000 – 13.7% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,208 or 1.82 per 100,000 people (#83 highest)
- GDP per capita: $1,589 (#24 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 196,744,000 (Southern Asia)
22. Sweden
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 23.1 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 2,296,000 – #35 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,955,478 – 85.2% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 52 or 0.50 per 100,000 people (#105 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $56,424 (#18 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 9,921,000 (Northern Europe)
21. Kosovo
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 23.8 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 436,000 – #89 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 43,206 – 9.9% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $5,340 (#84 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 1,831,000 (Southern Europe)
20. New Zealand
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 26.3 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,212,000 – #53 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,200,000 – 99.0% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 21 or 0.41 per 100,000 people (#98 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $48,419 (#28 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 4,605,000 (Australia/New Zealand)
19. Switzerland
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 27.6 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 2,332,000 – #34 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 791,719 – 34.0% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 9 or 0.10 per 100,000 people (#58 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $93,260 (#8 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 8,454,000 (Western Europe)
18. Malta
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.3 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 119,000 – #139 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 96,425 – 81.0% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $34,128 (#43 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 421,000 (Southern Europe)
17. Liechtenstein
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.8 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 11,000 – #187 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $197,505 (#2 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 38,000 (Western Europe)
16. Norway
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 28.8 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,537,000 – #47 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,254,638 – 81.6% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $108,729 (#5 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 5,331,000 (Northern Europe)
15. Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic of
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 29.8 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 621,000 – #74 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 169,687 – 27.3% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 18 or 0.86 per 100,000 people (#110 highest)
- GDP per capita: $6,591 (#94 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 2,083,000 (Southern Europe)
14. Austria
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 30.0 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 2,577,000 – #33 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 837,000 – 32.5% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 18 or 0.20 per 100,000 people (#77 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $52,085 (#23 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 8,592,000 (Western Europe)
13. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.2 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,185,000 – #55 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 353,000 – 29.8% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 16 or 0.49 per 100,000 people (#104 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $7,569 (#105 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 3,793,000 (Southern Europe)
12. Iceland
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.7 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 106,000 – #145 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 73,000 – 68.9% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 0.27 per 100,000 people (#86 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $73,467 (#12 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 334,000 (Northern Europe)
11. Lebanon
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 31.9 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,927,000 – #40 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 142 or 2.54 per 100,000 people (#68 highest)
- GDP per capita: $4,136 (#71 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 6,039,000 (Western Asia)
10. Finland
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 32.4 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,793,000 – #42 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,542,396 – 86.0% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.11 per 100,000 people (#63 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $50,872 (#24 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 5,541,000 (Northern Europe)
9. Cyprus, Rep. of
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.0 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 285,000 – #110 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 154,327 – 54.1% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6 or 0.48 per 100,000 people (#103 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $32,048 (#47 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 839,000 (Western Asia)
8. Uruguay
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.7 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 1,198,000 – #54 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 605,313 – 50.5% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 220 or 6.42 per 100,000 people (#41 highest)
- GDP per capita: $20,795 (#62 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 3,457,000 (South America)
7. Canada
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 34.7 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 12,708,000 – #12 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 2,081,442 – 16.4% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 342 or 0.90 per 100,000 people (#108 highest)
- GDP per capita: $55,522 (#19 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 36,626,000 (Northern America)
6. Montenegro
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 39.1 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 245,000 – #114 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 103,536 – 42.3% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8 or 1.27 per 100,000 people (#97 highest)
- GDP per capita: $10,093 (#95 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 626,000 (Southern Europe)
5. Serbia
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 39.1 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 2,719,000 – #32 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,186,086 – 43.6% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10 or 0.14 per 100,000 people (#67 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $9,538 (#97 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 6,946,000 (Southern Europe)
4. New Caledonia
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 42.5 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 115,000 – #142 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 55,000 – 47.8% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2 or 0.69 per 100,000 people (#114 lowest)
- GDP per capita: $35,745 (#39 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 270,000 (Melanesia)
3. Yemen
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 52.8 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 14,859,000 – #9 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: N/A
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10,056 or 30.49 per 100,000 people (#7 highest)
- GDP per capita: $650 (#11 lowest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 28,120,000 (Western Asia)
2. Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 62.1 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 2,000 – #213 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,705 – 85.3% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 0 or 0.00 per 100,000 people (#1 lowest)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country 2017 population and region: 3,000 (South America)
1. United States of America
- Estimated civilian firearms holdings: 120.5 per 100 people
- Firearms in civilian possession: 393,347,000 – #1 most out of 230 countries
- Registered firearms: 1,073,743 – 0.3% of all firearms
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 22,702 or 6.74 per 100,000 people (#40 highest)
- GDP per capita: $76,330 (#11 highest of 211 countries)
- Country 2017 population and region: 326,474,000 (Northern America)
