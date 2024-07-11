States Where the Most People Bought Guns In the First Half of 2024 artas / iStock via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” trial began Wednesday, with the prosecutor and defense presenting their cases. The actor is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a gun he used on the film set discharged, leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The film’s armorer had mixed up the dummy ammunition with live bullets and was already found guilty and sentence to 18 months in prison.

While the prosecutor claims Baldwin ignored firearm safety rules, the defense claims these rules would be hard to follow on set when shooting, well, a shooting scene, and that safety should be the responsibility of those who handle the guns before the actors.

While they debate that issue in court, most responsible gun owners would agree that knowing gun safety is very important. But according to Everytown Research & Policy, only nine states require future gun owners to train on basic safety — handling and storage. Regardless of each state’s rules, gun sales — as approximated by firearm background checks — have been declining considerably so far in 2024.

Using data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people bought guns in June 2024. States are ranked on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS in June 2024 for every 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, and data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms for every 100,000 people is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While background checks do not correspond one to one with gun sales, they remain the best proxy of gun sales, and if anything, can be indicative of trends. In the first half of 2024, unadjusted background check figures nationwide (including territories) were about 13% lower than the same period in 2023, at 13.2 million versus 15.2 million. (Also see, Last Year’s Best Selling Guns in the US.)

Looking at per capita sales in states so far in 2024, Hawaii had the lowest number of adjusted background checks per capita at 5 per 1,000 residents, while Idaho had the most adjusted background checks at 60 per 1,000 residents. Hawaii also had the fewest checks so far in 2024, at 7,142, while Texas had the most checks so far at 820,439. Despite this, Texas only had the 37th highest number of background checks per capita at 26.9 per 1,000 residents.

When it comes to gun deaths per capita, it is difficult to draw a relationship as the time periods are different. Mississippi had the most deaths per 100,000 residents at 29.6, while Rhode Island had the fewest at 3.2.

50. Hawaii

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 5.0 per 1,000 residents

5.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 7,142 (the lowest)

7,142 (the lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest)

4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (11th lowest)

49. New York

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 7.9 per 1,000 residents

7.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 155,185 (23rd highest)

155,185 (23rd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest)

5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest) Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (4th highest)

48. New Jersey

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 8.7 per 1,000 residents

8.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 81,100 (16th lowest)

81,100 (16th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest)

5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest) Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (11th highest)

47. Rhode Island

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 11.2 per 1,000 residents

11.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 12,327 (2nd lowest)

12,327 (2nd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest)

3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (7th lowest)

46. Nebraska

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 17.2 per 1,000 residents

17.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 34,100 (7th lowest)

34,100 (7th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest)

12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest)

45. California

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 17.6 per 1,000 residents

17.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 687,376 (2nd highest)

687,376 (2nd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest)

8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest) Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (the highest)

44. Iowa

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 17.9 per 1,000 residents

17.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 57,380 (11th lowest)

57,380 (11th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest)

11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (20th lowest)

43. Massachusetts

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 18.8 per 1,000 residents

18.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 131,670 (24th lowest)

131,670 (24th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest)

3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest) Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (16th highest)

42. Nevada

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 22.3 per 1,000 residents

22.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 71,128 (13th lowest)

71,128 (13th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest)

18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest) Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (19th lowest)

41. Maryland

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 22.5 per 1,000 residents

22.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 139,302 (25th highest)

139,302 (25th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest)

13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest) Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (19th highest)

40. Georgia

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 24.2 per 1,000 residents

24.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 267,351 (11th highest)

267,351 (11th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest)

19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest) Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (8th highest)

39. Ohio

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 25.5 per 1,000 residents

25.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 300,942 (8th highest)

300,942 (8th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest)

15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest) Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (7th highest)

38. Delaware

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 26.8 per 1,000 residents

26.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 27,608 (4th lowest)

27,608 (4th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest)

11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (6th lowest)

37. Texas

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 26.9 per 1,000 residents

26.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 820,439 (the highest)

820,439 (the highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest)

15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest) Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (2nd highest)

36. Louisiana

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 27.1 per 1,000 residents

27.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 123,758 (23rd lowest)

123,758 (23rd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest)

28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest) Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (25th highest)

35. Washington

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 27.2 per 1,000 residents

27.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 212,477 (20th highest)

212,477 (20th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest)

12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest) Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (13th highest)

34. Florida

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 28.3 per 1,000 residents

28.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 640,178 (3rd highest)

640,178 (3rd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest) Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (3rd highest)

33. Kansas

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 28.5 per 1,000 residents

28.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 83,792 (17th lowest)

83,792 (17th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest) Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (17th lowest)

32. Vermont

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 29.1 per 1,000 residents

29.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 18,833 (3rd lowest)

18,833 (3rd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest)

12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest) Total population, 2023: 647,464 (2nd lowest)

31. Virginia

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 29.2 per 1,000 residents

29.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 254,172 (12th highest)

254,172 (12th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest)

14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest) Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (12th highest)

30. Kentucky

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 29.2 per 1,000 residents

29.2 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 132,090 (25th lowest)

132,090 (25th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest)

18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest) Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (25th lowest)

29. Indiana

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 31.1 per 1,000 residents

31.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 213,730 (19th highest)

213,730 (19th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest)

17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest) Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest)

28. North Carolina

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 31.7 per 1,000 residents

31.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 343,543 (7th highest)

343,543 (7th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest)

16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest) Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (9th highest)

27. Connecticut

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 32.0 per 1,000 residents

32.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 115,661 (21st lowest)

115,661 (21st lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest)

6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (22nd lowest)

26. South Carolina

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 32.1 per 1,000 residents

32.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 172,442 (21st highest)

172,442 (21st highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest)

20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (23rd highest)

25. Arizona

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 34.1 per 1,000 residents

34.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 253,180 (14th highest)

253,180 (14th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest)

20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest) Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (14th highest)

24. Arkansas

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 34.4 per 1,000 residents

34.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 105,662 (19th lowest)

105,662 (19th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest)

21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest) Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (18th lowest)

23. Michigan

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 35.6 per 1,000 residents

35.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 357,070 (6th highest)

357,070 (6th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest)

15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest) Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (10th highest)

22. Maine

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 35.6 per 1,000 residents

35.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 49,677 (10th lowest)

49,677 (10th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest)

11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (9th lowest)

21. New Mexico

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 36.9 per 1,000 residents

36.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 78,086 (15th lowest)

78,086 (15th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest)

27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest) Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (15th lowest)

20. Missouri

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 37.0 per 1,000 residents

37.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 229,540 (17th highest)

229,540 (17th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest)

24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest) Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (18th highest)

19. Mississippi

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 37.5 per 1,000 residents

37.5 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 110,280 (20th lowest)

110,280 (20th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest)

29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest) Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (16th lowest)

18. Minnesota

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 37.7 per 1,000 residents

37.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 216,360 (18th highest)

216,360 (18th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest)

9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest) Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (22nd highest)

17. South Dakota

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 37.7 per 1,000 residents

37.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 34,696 (9th lowest)

34,696 (9th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest)

15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest) Total population, 2023: 919,318 (5th lowest)

16. Tennessee

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 39.6 per 1,000 residents

39.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 282,174 (10th highest)

282,174 (10th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest)

20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest) Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (15th highest)

15. Oklahoma

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 39.8 per 1,000 residents

39.8 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 161,189 (22nd highest)

161,189 (22nd highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest)

19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest) Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (23rd lowest)

14. North Dakota

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 40.3 per 1,000 residents

40.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 31,612 (5th lowest)

31,612 (5th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest)

16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest) Total population, 2023: 783,926 (4th lowest)

13. Illinois

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 41.1 per 1,000 residents

41.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 515,848 (5th highest)

515,848 (5th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest) Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (6th highest)

12. Utah

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 41.6 per 1,000 residents

41.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 142,325 (24th highest)

142,325 (24th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest)

13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest) Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (21st lowest)

11. Pennsylvania

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 41.9 per 1,000 residents

41.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 542,515 (4th highest)

542,515 (4th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)

14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest) Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (5th highest)

10. Colorado

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 42.0 per 1,000 residents

42.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 247,135 (15th highest)

247,135 (15th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest)

17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (21st highest)

9. Wisconsin

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 42.9 per 1,000 residents

42.9 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 253,519 (13th highest)

253,519 (13th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest)

14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest) Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (20th highest)

8. Alaska

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 47.1 per 1,000 residents

47.1 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 34,574 (8th lowest)

34,574 (8th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest)

22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest) Total population, 2023: 733,406 (3rd lowest)

7. West Virginia

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 48.7 per 1,000 residents

48.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 86,166 (18th lowest)

86,166 (18th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest)

16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest) Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (12th lowest)

6. New Hampshire

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 53.7 per 1,000 residents

53.7 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 75,329 (14th lowest)

75,329 (14th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest)

10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest) Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (10th lowest)

5. Oregon

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 54.6 per 1,000 residents

54.6 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 231,028 (16th highest)

231,028 (16th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest)

14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest) Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (24th lowest)

4. Alabama

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 55.3 per 1,000 residents

55.3 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 282,653 (9th highest)

282,653 (9th highest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest)

25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest) Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (24th highest)

3. Wyoming

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 58.4 per 1,000 residents

58.4 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 34,097 (6th lowest)

34,097 (6th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest)

20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest) Total population, 2023: 584,057 (the lowest)

2. Montana

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 59.0 per 1,000 residents

59.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 66,831 (12th lowest)

66,831 (12th lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest)

23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest) Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (8th lowest)

1. Idaho

Firearm background checks per capita, Jan-June 2024: 60.0 per 1,000 residents

60.0 per 1,000 residents Total firearm background checks, Jan-June 2024: 117,945 (22nd lowest)

117,945 (22nd lowest) Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest)

17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest) Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (13th lowest)

There are no official means to track legal gun sales. Therefore, firearm background checks remain the best estimates to gun sales, especially trends. Still, background checks have limitations, and now the measure may further change with the closing of the “gun show loophole.” Meanwhile, some checks are conducted without them involving a sale, such as rechecks, confusing the matter further. With the presidential elections looming and the issue of gun rights and gun control always a hot topic, keeping apprised of trends in gun sales can help provide some context.