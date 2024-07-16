Guns and Hunting

Former President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, fired several shots from a nearby rooftop, narrowly missing the former president. One rally attendee was killed and two more were injured before Secret Service agents shot Crooks.

Crooks used a semiautomatic rifle purchased legally (though it is unclear to whom the weapon was registered), according to reports. In addition, more than a dozen guns were found in the home where he lived.

The debate over control in general and of AR-15-style rifles in particular has resumed after the assassination attempt. According to the Wall Street Journal, the AR-15 has been used in many mass shootings, though not in an assassination attempt of a president. It is the most popular rifle in America, with the number of civilian ARs rising from 400,000 in the early 1990s to more than 20 million by the 2020s. Some of those were likely purchased in June.

To identify the states where the most people bought guns in June 2024, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States are ranked on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS in June 2024 for every 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, and data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms for every 100,000 people is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While background checks do not correspond one-to-one with gun sales, they remain the best proxy of gun sales, and if anything, can be indicative of trends. June’s unadjusted background check figures were the lowest of the year, at 1.96 million compared to 2 million in May 2024. They were also significantly lower than last year, specifically 9% lower than the 2.15 million background checks initiated in June 2023.

Looking at per capita sales, nationwide there were 4.3 background checks per 1,000 people in June. Hawaii had the lowest number of adjusted background checks per capita at 0.9 per 1,000 residents, while Montana had the highest at 9.4 per 1,000.

Hawaii also had the fewest checks in June at just over 1,200, while Texas had the most checks at just over 126,000. Despite this, Texas had lower background checks per capita than the national average at 4.2 checks per 1,000 residents. Half the states, however, had a higher background check per capita figure than the national average, with checks in nine states reaching over 7 per 1,000 residents. (Also see, States Where the Most People Bought Guns In the First Half of 2024.)

Why this matters

Utah+gun+shop | Sniper rifles
Source: Sniper rifles by denebola2025 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
There are no official means to track legal gun sales. Therefore, firearm background checks remain the best estimates to gun sales, especially trends. Still, background checks have limitations, and now the measure may further change with the closing of the “gun show loophole.” Meanwhile, some checks are conducted without them involving a sale, such as rechecks, confusing the matter further. With the former president’s assassination attempt in an election year and the issue of gun rights and gun control always an important topic, keeping apprised of trends in gun sales can help provide some context.

50. Hawaii

Waikiki Gun Shop and Indoor Range by pasa47
Waikiki Gun Shop and Indoor Range (BY 2.0) by pasa47
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 0.9 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 1,228 (the lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (11th lowest)

49. New York

New York City, Manhattan, Little Italy, 183 Grand St. : ' John Jovino Gun Shop ' by (vincent desjardins)
New York City, Manhattan, Little Italy, 183 Grand St. : ' John Jovino Gun Shop ' (BY 2.0) by (vincent desjardins)
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 1.1 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 21,651 (23rd highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (4th highest)

48. New Jersey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 1.3 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 12,193 (18th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (11th highest)

47. Rhode Island

guns | Kimber Custom II
Source: ranna / Flickr

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 1.4 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 1,564 (2nd lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (7th lowest)

46. Iowa

Checking out guns at the gun shop by freddthompson
Checking out guns at the gun shop (BY-SA 2.0) by freddthompson
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 2.1 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 6,850 (11th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (20th lowest)

45. Nebraska

Source: MidwestWilderness / iStock via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 2.2 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 4,409 (6th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest)

44. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 2.6 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 18,295 (25th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (16th highest)

43. Maryland

Next Door to Church by jcantroot
Next Door to Church (BY 2.0) by jcantroot
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.0 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 18,318 (25th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (19th highest)

42. Illinois

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.3 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 40,848 (9th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (6th highest)

41. California

Sporting Goods Store - Bridgeport, California by clickfarmer
Sporting Goods Store - Bridgeport, California (BY 2.0) by clickfarmer
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.3 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 127,403 (2nd highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (the highest)

40. Nevada

Source: 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.4 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 10,912 (15th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (19th lowest)

39. Georgia

Mossberg Pawn Shop by kenteegardin
Mossberg Pawn Shop (BY-SA 2.0) by kenteegardin
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.5 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 38,161 (12th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (8th highest)

38. Ohio

Source: bagli / Wikimedia Commons

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.5 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 40,932 (8th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (7th highest)

37. Delaware

FN America pistol | Armor Piercing Pistol Isolated on White Background Right
Source: westtexasfish / iStock via Getty Images

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.7 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 3,787 (4th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (6th lowest)

36. Vermont

Source: huntingmark / Flickr

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 2,470 (3rd lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 647,464 (2nd lowest)

35. Washington

Source: Francis Dean / Getty Images

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 29,962 (18th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (13th highest)

34. Kansas

Kansas+guns | Please Check All Firearms at the Greeter's Desk
Source: ryanh / Flickr

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.9 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 11,428 (16th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (17th lowest)

33. Kentucky

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.9 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,653 (22nd lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (25th lowest)

32. Louisiana

Al's Gun Shop, Lake Charles, Louisiana (Al A.H. Giertz) by Gary Lee Todd, Ph.D.
Al's Gun Shop, Lake Charles, Louisiana (Al A.H. Giertz) (CC0 1.0) by Gary Lee Todd, Ph.D.
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.9 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,954 (24th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (25th highest)

31. Virginia

Source: 2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.0 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 35,288 (14th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (12th highest)

30. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.1 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 92,817 (3rd highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (3rd highest)

29. New Mexico

Larry's Discount Gun Shop by Stefan Andrej Shambora
Larry's Discount Gun Shop (CC BY 2.0) by Stefan Andrej Shambora
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 8,875 (12th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (15th lowest)

28. Indiana

Gun shop by sarahstierch
Gun shop (BY 2.0) by sarahstierch
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 28,839 (19th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest)

27. Texas

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 128,605 (the highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (2nd highest)

26. North Carolina

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.3 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 46,827 (7th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (9th highest)

25. South Carolina

Source: Richard Ellis / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.4 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 23,735 (21st highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (23rd highest)

24. Minnesota

Bill's Gun Shop and Range by Eugene Kim
Bill's Gun Shop and Range (CC BY 2.0) by Eugene Kim
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.4 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 25,373 (20th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (22nd highest)

23. Michigan

Source: Getty Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.7 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 47,064 (6th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (10th highest)

22. Maine

Source: 2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.8 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 6,657 (10th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (9th lowest)

21. Connecticut

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.9 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,702 (23rd lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (22nd lowest)

20. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.0 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 4,562 (7th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 919,318 (5th lowest)

19. Mississippi

Source: File:Vicksburg3Sept2008TopDollarPinkGorillaPawnGuns.jpg by Infrogmation of New Orleans / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.1 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 14,961 (19th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (16th lowest)

18. Missouri

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.2 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 32,227 (17th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (18th highest)

17. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.2 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 16,059 (20th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (18th lowest)

16. Tennessee

Holding a gun by Erik Cleves Kristensen
Holding a gun (BY 2.0) by Erik Cleves Kristensen
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 39,610 (11th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (15th highest)

15. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 4,367 (5th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 783,926 (4th lowest)

14. Oklahoma

2006-08-23 - Road Trip - Day 31 - United States - Oklahoma - Route 66 - Pawn Shop - We Have Guns and Ammo - Sign - Black and White by CGP Grey
2006-08-23 - Road Trip - Day 31 - United States - Oklahoma - Route 66 - Pawn Shop - We Have Guns and Ammo - Sign - Black and White (BY 2.0) by CGP Grey
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 22,661 (22nd highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (23rd lowest)

13. Colorado

Source: Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.7 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 33,383 (16th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (21st highest)

12. Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, you get guns with your bikes by firepile
In Wisconsin, you get guns with your bikes (BY 2.0) by firepile
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.7 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 33,645 (15th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (20th highest)

11. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.8 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 75,594 (4th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (5th highest)

10. Utah

Sniper rifles by denebola2025
Sniper rifles (BY 2.0) by denebola2025
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 6.2 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 21,115 (24th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (21st lowest)

9. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 6.5 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 11,505 (17th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (12th lowest)

8. Arizona

Two Guns, Arizona by Eric Friedebach
Two Guns, Arizona (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 7.0 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 51,970 (5th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (14th highest)

7. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 7.3 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 10,245 (13th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (10th lowest)

6. Alaska

Source: Courtesy of Christensen Arms

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 7.6 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 5,585 (9th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 733,406 (3rd lowest)

5. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.0 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 40,745 (10th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (24th highest)

4. Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Gun Shop by Only in Oregon
Eugene, Oregon Gun Shop (BY 2.0) by Only in Oregon
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.5 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 36,124 (13th highest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest)
  • Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (24th lowest)

3. Idaho

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images

  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.7 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,115 (21st lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (13th lowest)

2. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.9 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 5,217 (8th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 584,057 (the lowest)

1. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 9.4 per 1,000 residents
  • Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 10,695 (14th lowest)
  • Firearm mortality, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest)
  • Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (8th lowest)
