Former President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, fired several shots from a nearby rooftop, narrowly missing the former president. One rally attendee was killed and two more were injured before Secret Service agents shot Crooks.
Crooks used a semiautomatic rifle purchased legally (though it is unclear to whom the weapon was registered), according to reports. In addition, more than a dozen guns were found in the home where he lived.
The debate over control in general and of AR-15-style rifles in particular has resumed after the assassination attempt. According to the Wall Street Journal, the AR-15 has been used in many mass shootings, though not in an assassination attempt of a president. It is the most popular rifle in America, with the number of civilian ARs rising from 400,000 in the early 1990s to more than 20 million by the 2020s. Some of those were likely purchased in June.
To identify the states where the most people bought guns in June 2024, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System. States are ranked on the number of firearm background checks initiated through the NICS in June 2024 for every 1,000 residents. Background rechecks for existing gun permits were excluded. Population data is from the Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates program, and data on the number of age-adjusted deaths due to firearms for every 100,000 people is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While background checks do not correspond one-to-one with gun sales, they remain the best proxy of gun sales, and if anything, can be indicative of trends. June’s unadjusted background check figures were the lowest of the year, at 1.96 million compared to 2 million in May 2024. They were also significantly lower than last year, specifically 9% lower than the 2.15 million background checks initiated in June 2023.
Looking at per capita sales, nationwide there were 4.3 background checks per 1,000 people in June. Hawaii had the lowest number of adjusted background checks per capita at 0.9 per 1,000 residents, while Montana had the highest at 9.4 per 1,000.
Hawaii also had the fewest checks in June at just over 1,200, while Texas had the most checks at just over 126,000. Despite this, Texas had lower background checks per capita than the national average at 4.2 checks per 1,000 residents. Half the states, however, had a higher background check per capita figure than the national average, with checks in nine states reaching over 7 per 1,000 residents. (Also see, States Where the Most People Bought Guns In the First Half of 2024.)
Why this mattersThere are no official means to track legal gun sales. Therefore, firearm background checks remain the best estimates to gun sales, especially trends. Still, background checks have limitations, and now the measure may further change with the closing of the “gun show loophole.” Meanwhile, some checks are conducted without them involving a sale, such as rechecks, confusing the matter further. With the former president’s assassination attempt in an election year and the issue of gun rights and gun control always an important topic, keeping apprised of trends in gun sales can help provide some context.
50. Hawaii
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 0.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 1,228 (the lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 4.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,435,138 (11th lowest)
49. New York
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 1.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 21,651 (23rd highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 19,571,216 (4th highest)
48. New Jersey
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 1.3 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 12,193 (18th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 5.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 9,290,841 (11th highest)
47. Rhode Island
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 1.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 1,564 (2nd lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (the lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,095,962 (7th lowest)
46. Iowa
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 2.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 6,850 (11th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,207,004 (20th lowest)
45. Nebraska
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 2.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 4,409 (6th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,978,379 (14th lowest)
44. Massachusetts
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 2.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 18,295 (25th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 3.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,001,399 (16th highest)
43. Maryland
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.0 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 18,318 (25th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 6,180,253 (19th highest)
42. Illinois
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.3 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 40,848 (9th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 12,549,689 (6th highest)
41. California
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.3 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 127,403 (2nd highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 8.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 38,965,193 (the highest)
40. Nevada
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 10,912 (15th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,194,176 (19th lowest)
39. Georgia
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 38,161 (12th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (14th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 11,029,227 (8th highest)
38. Ohio
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 40,932 (8th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 11,785,935 (7th highest)
37. Delaware
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 3,787 (4th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,031,890 (6th lowest)
36. Vermont
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 2,470 (3rd lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 647,464 (2nd lowest)
35. Washington
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 29,962 (18th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 12.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (15th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,812,880 (13th highest)
34. Kansas
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 11,428 (16th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st highest)
- Total population, 2023: 2,940,546 (17th lowest)
33. Kentucky
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,653 (22nd lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 18.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (16th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,526,154 (25th lowest)
32. Louisiana
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 3.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,954 (24th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 28.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (2nd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,573,749 (25th highest)
31. Virginia
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.0 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 35,288 (14th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 8,715,698 (12th highest)
30. Florida
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 92,817 (3rd highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 22,610,726 (3rd highest)
29. New Mexico
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 8,875 (12th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 27.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (3rd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 2,114,371 (15th lowest)
28. Indiana
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 28,839 (19th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 6,862,199 (17th highest)
27. Texas
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 128,605 (the highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.3 deaths per 100,000 residents (25th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 30,503,301 (2nd highest)
26. North Carolina
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.3 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 46,827 (7th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (20th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 10,835,491 (9th highest)
25. South Carolina
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 23,735 (21st highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,373,555 (23rd highest)
24. Minnesota
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 25,373 (20th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 9.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,737,915 (22nd highest)
23. Michigan
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 47,064 (6th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 10,037,261 (10th highest)
22. Maine
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 6,657 (10th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 11.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,395,722 (9th lowest)
21. Connecticut
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 4.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,702 (23rd lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 6.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,617,176 (22nd lowest)
20. South Dakota
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.0 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 4,562 (7th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 15.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (24th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 919,318 (5th lowest)
19. Mississippi
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.1 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 14,961 (19th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 29.6 deaths per 100,000 residents (the highest)
- Total population, 2023: 2,939,690 (16th lowest)
18. Missouri
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 32,227 (17th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 24.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (5th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 6,196,156 (18th highest)
17. Arkansas
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 16,059 (20th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 21.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (8th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,067,732 (18th lowest)
16. Tennessee
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 39,610 (11th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (10th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,126,489 (15th highest)
15. North Dakota
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 4,367 (5th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 783,926 (4th lowest)
14. Oklahoma
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 22,661 (22nd highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents (13th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,053,824 (23rd lowest)
13. Colorado
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 33,383 (16th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (18th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,877,610 (21st highest)
12. Wisconsin
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 33,645 (15th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,910,955 (20th highest)
11. Pennsylvania
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 5.8 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 75,594 (4th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (22nd lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 12,961,683 (5th highest)
10. Utah
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 6.2 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 21,115 (24th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 13.7 deaths per 100,000 residents (17th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 3,417,734 (21st lowest)
9. West Virginia
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 6.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 11,505 (17th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 16.2 deaths per 100,000 residents (23rd highest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,770,071 (12th lowest)
8. Arizona
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 7.0 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 51,970 (5th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (12th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 7,431,344 (14th highest)
7. New Hampshire
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 7.3 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 10,245 (13th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 10.1 deaths per 100,000 residents (9th lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,402,054 (10th lowest)
6. Alaska
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 7.6 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 5,585 (9th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 22.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (7th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 733,406 (3rd lowest)
5. Alabama
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.0 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 40,745 (10th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 25.5 deaths per 100,000 residents (4th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 5,108,468 (24th highest)
4. Oregon
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.5 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 36,124 (13th highest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 14.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (21st lowest)
- Total population, 2023: 4,233,358 (24th lowest)
3. Idaho
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.7 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 17,115 (21st lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 17.0 deaths per 100,000 residents (19th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,964,726 (13th lowest)
2. Wyoming
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 8.9 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 5,217 (8th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 20.4 deaths per 100,000 residents (11th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 584,057 (the lowest)
1. Montana
- Firearm background checks per capita, June 2024: 9.4 per 1,000 residents
- Total firearm background checks, June 2024: 10,695 (14th lowest)
- Firearm mortality, 2022: 23.9 deaths per 100,000 residents (6th highest)
- Total population, 2023: 1,132,812 (8th lowest)
