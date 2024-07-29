This State Makes Nearly 3 Million Firearms Every Year

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- More than 13.3 million firearms were manufactured in the U.S. in 2022
- America’s multi-billion dollar firearm industry is being driven by a handful of states
The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and America’s firearm industry is growing at a rapid pace. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut based trade association, the arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output, both directly and indirectly, in 2023 — up from just $19.1 billion as recently as 2008.
Steady year-over-year growth has been driven, in part, by rising consumer demand for firearms. Historical data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that over 38.2 million guns were manufactured in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022, nearly one million more than were made in the entire first decade of the 2000s. (Here is a look at the number of guns Americans bought every year since 1986.)
According to the same ATF database, there were over 3,600 federally licensed gunmakers operating across the 50 states in 2022. In some states, the arms and ammunition industry is far more integral to the economy than in others.
Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states manufacturing the most firearms. States are ranked on the total number of firearms produced by in-state gunmakers in 2022, the latest year of available data. Supplemental data on arms and ammunition industry employment and direct economic impact in 2023 are from the NSSF.
Firearm manufacturing output ranged from fewer than 20 to nearly 2.9 million in 2022, depending on the state. Only six states produced fewer than 1,000 firearms that year, and in four, production volume exceeded 1 million.
In recent years, pistols have emerged as the best-selling firearm type in the United States. Of the nearly 13.4 million domestically manufactured guns in 2022, more than 6.1 million were pistols. With a 2022 production volume of 3.6 million, rifles are the second most popular firearm type. As is the case nationwide, in many of the highest-ranking states on this list, pistol manufacturing accounted for the largest share of firearm production. (Here is a look at America’s top pistol brands.)
Not surprisingly, guns and ammunition are more of an economic pillar in states with major arms manufacturing operations. In five of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, the arms and ammunition industry directly generated over $1 billion in economic output in 2023. In nine of the 10 lowest ranking states, meanwhile, the industry generated less than $500 million the same year.
Why It Matters
Firearm sales have hit unprecedented highs in the U.S. in recent years. To meet growing demand, many of the world’s largest gunmakers have manufacturing operations in the United States. Each of the 50 states is home to at least one federally licensed gunmaker, and in several states, guns and ammunition is a billion dollar industry.
50. Hawaii
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 17 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 6 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $24.07 million in output; 226 jobs
49. Delaware
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 46 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 7 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 15 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $14.87 million in output; 181 jobs
48. Rhode Island
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 57 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 30 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 25 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $178.03 million in output; 535 jobs
47. Alaska
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 105 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 21 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 3 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 70 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $61.96 million in output; 573 jobs
46. North Dakota
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 308 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 146 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 96 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 36 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $52.17 million in output; 330 jobs
45. New Mexico
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 642 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 170 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 353 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 93 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $85.29 million in output; 694 jobs
44. South Dakota
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,470 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 158 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 509 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 13 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 788 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $177.59 million in output; 712 jobs
43. Mississippi
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,489 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 463 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 844 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 21 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 157 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $564.01 million in output; 1,931 jobs
42. Colorado
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,781 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 903 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 166 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 1,367 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 175 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 170 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $479.53 million in output; 2,929 jobs
41. Oklahoma
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,657 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 312 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 20 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 708 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 34 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,583 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $209.48 million in output; 1,291 jobs
40. West Virginia
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 5,117 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 240 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 1,145 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 52 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,678 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $87.07 million in output; 726 jobs
39. Louisiana
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 5,655 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,968 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 3,310 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 33 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 320 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $236.34 million in output; 1,520 jobs
38. Maine
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,548 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 275 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,889 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 378 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $294.08 million in output; 1,819 jobs
37. Nebraska
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,027 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,087 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 25 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 686 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 54 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,175 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $393.46 million in output; 1,321 jobs
36. Indiana
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,904 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,751 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 10 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 3,174 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 206 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,763 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $414.14 million in output; 2,244 jobs
35. Montana
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,156 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 317 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 70 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,518 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 148 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,103 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $189.29 million in output; 1,114 jobs
34. Wyoming
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 16,848 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 532 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 277 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 14,027 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,990 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $205.71 million in output; 1,433 jobs
33. Oregon
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 17,809 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 3,182 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 202 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,038 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 218 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 9,169 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $637.37 million in output; 3,203 jobs
32. Kansas
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 22,203 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 16,146 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 32 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 2,087 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 206 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,732 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $368.42 million in output; 1,178 jobs
31. Virginia
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 22,526 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 11,573 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 10,680 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 59 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 202 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $553.72 million in output; 2,814 jobs
30. Maryland
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 23,700 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,362 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 15,113 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 66 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,147 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $462.30 million in output; 1,688 jobs
29. Iowa
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 27,006 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 6,379 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,915 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 41 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,647 (0.7% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $196.14 million in output; 1,238 jobs
28. Idaho
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 31,773 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 4,635 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 80 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 13,116 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 161 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 13,781 (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.15 billion in output; 3,165 jobs
27. Michigan
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 31,886 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,918 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 165 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 19,603 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 198 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,002 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $659.10 million in output; 4,322 jobs
26. Minnesota
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 40,832 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 18,848 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2,310 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 16,012 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,654 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.76 billion in output; 5,626 jobs
25. California
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 47,012 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 32,601 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 399 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 6,006 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 703 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 7,303 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $2.81 billion in output; 13,848 jobs
24. Arkansas
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 56,434 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 46,185 (0.8% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 1,057 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 8,595 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 451 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 146 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.04 billion in output; 3,549 jobs
23. Vermont
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 109,639 (0.8% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 12,564 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 7 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 43,292 (1.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 53,774 (2.5% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $59.10 million in output; 321 jobs
22. Ohio
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 113,567 (0.8% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 58,912 (1.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 20 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 50,368 (1.4% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 173 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 4,094 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $959.28 million in output; 6,191 jobs
21. Nevada
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 131,546 (1.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 26,338 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 99 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 52,324 (1.5% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 32,038 (4.8% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 20,747 (1.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $347.93 million in output; 1,513 jobs
20. Pennsylvania
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 147,435 (1.1% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 39,474 (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 47 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 83,522 (2.3% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 10,083 (1.5% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,309 (0.7% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.23 billion in output; 7,976 jobs
19. Wisconsin
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 150,496 (1.1% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,134 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 42 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 107,885 (3.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 25,142 (3.8% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 16,293 (0.8% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $767.61 million in output; 3,147 jobs
18. Kentucky
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 159,093 (1.2% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 3,624 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 23 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 8,007 (0.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 16 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 147,423 (6.8% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $312.34 million in output; 2,142 jobs
17. Utah
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 173,445 (1.3% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 60,110 (1.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 14,664 (1.8% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 73,160 (2.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 530 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 24,981 (1.2% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $688.47 million in output; 3,858 jobs
16. Connecticut
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 177,104 (1.3% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 36,159 (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 107,096 (12.9% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 21,089 (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 4,446 (0.7% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,314 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $835.78 million in output; 2,102 jobs
15. New York
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 182,336 (1.4% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 30,346 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 94 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 44,268 (1.2% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 83,876 (12.7% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 23,752 (1.1% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.32 billion in output; 4,570 jobs
14. Tennessee
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 207,086 (1.5% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 128,176 (2.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 258 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 11,522 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 55,104 (8.3% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 12,026 (0.6% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.43 billion in output; 4,733 jobs
13. Alabama
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 239,050 (1.8% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 210,938 (3.4% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 15,865 (1.9% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 12,070 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 54 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 123 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $285.76 million in output; 2,132 jobs
12. New Jersey
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 243,125 (1.8% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,366 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 234,504 (6.6% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2,417 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 838 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $304.56 million in output; 1,637 jobs
11. Washington
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 246,063 (1.8% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 16,477 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 408 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 14,810 (0.4% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 857 (0.1% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 213,511 (9.8% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $836.46 million in output; 4,065 jobs
10. Arizona
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 470,969 (3.5% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 374,904 (6.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 46,822 (5.6% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 37,505 (1.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 186 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,552 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.51 billion in output; 5,102 jobs
9. Florida
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 529,360 (4.0% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 248,798 (4.0% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12,485 (1.5% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 180,445 (5.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 45,100 (6.8% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 42,532 (2.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.81 billion in output; 9,313 jobs
8. Illinois
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 607,716 (4.5% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 259,830 (4.2% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 10 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 313,345 (8.8% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 245 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 34,286 (1.6% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.51 billion in output; 5,612 jobs
7. Massachusetts
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 735,445 (5.5% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 20,044 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2,660 (0.3% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 609,469 (17.0% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 102,603 (15.5% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 669 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $276.21 million in output; 1,665 jobs
6. North Carolina
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 745,313 (5.6% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 324,378 (5.3% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 49 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 388,505 (10.9% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 21,287 (3.2% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,094 (0.5% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $961.94 million in output; 4,191 jobs
5. South Carolina
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 769,641 (5.7% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 267,679 (4.4% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 33 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 176,596 (4.9% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 309 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 325,024 (15.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $435.34 million in output; 2,447 jobs
4. Missouri
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,060,717 (7.9% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 652,719 (10.6% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 208,642 (25.1% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 155,699 (4.4% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 7,432 (1.1% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 36,225 (1.7% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $686.17 million in output; 3,810 jobs
3. Georgia
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,185,497 (8.9% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 796,272 (12.9% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 287,305 (34.6% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 101,494 (2.8% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 152 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 274 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.09 billion in output; 4,021 jobs
2. Texas
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,711,726 (12.8% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 188,255 (3.1% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 401 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 190,184 (5.3% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 267,343 (40.4% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,065,543 (49.1% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $2.03 billion in output; 12,167 jobs
1. New Hampshire
- All firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,896,632 (21.6% of U.S. total)
- Pistols manufactured in 2022: 2,224,981 (36.2% of U.S. total)
- Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 128,844 (15.5% of U.S. total)
- Rifles manufactured in 2022: 527,967 (14.8% of U.S. total)
- Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 40 (0.0% of U.S. total)
- Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,800 (0.7% of U.S. total)
- Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $488.92 million in output; 1,635 jobs
