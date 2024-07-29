This State Makes Nearly 3 Million Firearms Every Year Chris Livingston / Getty Images News via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

More than 13.3 million firearms were manufactured in the U.S. in 2022

America’s multi-billion dollar firearm industry is being driven by a handful of states

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and America’s firearm industry is growing at a rapid pace. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut based trade association, the arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output, both directly and indirectly, in 2023 — up from just $19.1 billion as recently as 2008.

Steady year-over-year growth has been driven, in part, by rising consumer demand for firearms. Historical data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that over 38.2 million guns were manufactured in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022, nearly one million more than were made in the entire first decade of the 2000s. (Here is a look at the number of guns Americans bought every year since 1986.)

According to the same ATF database, there were over 3,600 federally licensed gunmakers operating across the 50 states in 2022. In some states, the arms and ammunition industry is far more integral to the economy than in others.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states manufacturing the most firearms. States are ranked on the total number of firearms produced by in-state gunmakers in 2022, the latest year of available data. Supplemental data on arms and ammunition industry employment and direct economic impact in 2023 are from the NSSF.

Firearm manufacturing output ranged from fewer than 20 to nearly 2.9 million in 2022, depending on the state. Only six states produced fewer than 1,000 firearms that year, and in four, production volume exceeded 1 million.

In recent years, pistols have emerged as the best-selling firearm type in the United States. Of the nearly 13.4 million domestically manufactured guns in 2022, more than 6.1 million were pistols. With a 2022 production volume of 3.6 million, rifles are the second most popular firearm type. As is the case nationwide, in many of the highest-ranking states on this list, pistol manufacturing accounted for the largest share of firearm production. (Here is a look at America’s top pistol brands.)

Not surprisingly, guns and ammunition are more of an economic pillar in states with major arms manufacturing operations. In five of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, the arms and ammunition industry directly generated over $1 billion in economic output in 2023. In nine of the 10 lowest ranking states, meanwhile, the industry generated less than $500 million the same year.

Why It Matters

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm sales have hit unprecedented highs in the U.S. in recent years. To meet growing demand, many of the world’s largest gunmakers have manufacturing operations in the United States. Each of the 50 states is home to at least one federally licensed gunmaker, and in several states, guns and ammunition is a billion dollar industry.

50. Hawaii

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 17 (0.0% of U.S. total)

17 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)

8 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Rifles manufactured in 2022: 6 (0.0% of U.S. total)

6 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3 (0.0% of U.S. total)

3 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $24.07 million in output; 226 jobs

49. Delaware

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 46 (0.0% of U.S. total)

46 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 7 (0.0% of U.S. total)

7 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Rifles manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)

24 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 15 (0.0% of U.S. total)

15 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $14.87 million in output; 181 jobs

48. Rhode Island

Source: dlewis33 / E+ via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 57 (0.0% of U.S. total)

57 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)

2 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Rifles manufactured in 2022: 30 (0.0% of U.S. total)

30 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 25 (0.0% of U.S. total)

25 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $178.03 million in output; 535 jobs

47. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 105 (0.0% of U.S. total)

105 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 21 (0.0% of U.S. total)

21 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 3 (0.0% of U.S. total)

3 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 70 (0.0% of U.S. total)

70 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11 (0.0% of U.S. total)

11 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $61.96 million in output; 573 jobs

46. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 308 (0.0% of U.S. total)

308 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 146 (0.0% of U.S. total)

146 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)

8 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 96 (0.0% of U.S. total)

96 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)

22 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 36 (0.0% of U.S. total)

36 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $52.17 million in output; 330 jobs

45. New Mexico

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 642 (0.0% of U.S. total)

642 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 170 (0.0% of U.S. total)

170 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)

4 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 353 (0.0% of U.S. total)

353 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)

22 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 93 (0.0% of U.S. total)

93 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $85.29 million in output; 694 jobs

44. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,470 (0.0% of U.S. total)

1,470 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 158 (0.0% of U.S. total)

158 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)

2 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 509 (0.0% of U.S. total)

509 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 13 (0.0% of U.S. total)

13 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 788 (0.0% of U.S. total)

788 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $177.59 million in output; 712 jobs

43. Mississippi

Source: File:Vicksburg3Sept2008TopDollarPinkGorillaPawnGuns.jpg by Infrogmation of New Orleans / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,489 (0.0% of U.S. total)

1,489 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 463 (0.0% of U.S. total)

463 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)

4 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 844 (0.0% of U.S. total)

844 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 21 (0.0% of U.S. total)

21 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 157 (0.0% of U.S. total)

157 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $564.01 million in output; 1,931 jobs

42. Colorado

Source: Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,781 (0.0% of U.S. total)

2,781 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 903 (0.0% of U.S. total)

903 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 166 (0.0% of U.S. total)

166 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 1,367 (0.0% of U.S. total)

1,367 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 175 (0.0% of U.S. total)

175 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 170 (0.0% of U.S. total)

170 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $479.53 million in output; 2,929 jobs

41. Oklahoma

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,657 (0.0% of U.S. total)

3,657 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 312 (0.0% of U.S. total)

312 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 20 (0.0% of U.S. total)

20 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 708 (0.0% of U.S. total)

708 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 34 (0.0% of U.S. total)

34 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,583 (0.1% of U.S. total)

2,583 (0.1% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $209.48 million in output; 1,291 jobs

40. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 5,117 (0.0% of U.S. total)

5,117 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 240 (0.0% of U.S. total)

240 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)

2 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 1,145 (0.0% of U.S. total)

1,145 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 52 (0.0% of U.S. total)

52 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,678 (0.2% of U.S. total)

3,678 (0.2% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $87.07 million in output; 726 jobs

39. Louisiana

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 5,655 (0.0% of U.S. total)

5,655 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,968 (0.0% of U.S. total)

1,968 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)

24 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 3,310 (0.1% of U.S. total)

3,310 (0.1% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 33 (0.0% of U.S. total)

33 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 320 (0.0% of U.S. total)

320 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $236.34 million in output; 1,520 jobs

38. Maine

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,548 (0.0% of U.S. total)

6,548 (0.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 275 (0.0% of U.S. total)

275 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)

4 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,889 (0.2% of U.S. total)

5,889 (0.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)

2 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 378 (0.0% of U.S. total)

378 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $294.08 million in output; 1,819 jobs

37. Nebraska

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,027 (0.1% of U.S. total)

8,027 (0.1% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,087 (0.0% of U.S. total)

1,087 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 25 (0.0% of U.S. total)

25 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 686 (0.0% of U.S. total)

686 (0.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 54 (0.0% of U.S. total)

54 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,175 (0.3% of U.S. total)

6,175 (0.3% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $393.46 million in output; 1,321 jobs

36. Indiana

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,904 (0.1% of U.S. total)

11,904 (0.1% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,751 (0.1% of U.S. total)

5,751 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 10 (0.0% of U.S. total)

10 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 3,174 (0.1% of U.S. total)

3,174 (0.1% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 206 (0.0% of U.S. total)

206 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,763 (0.1% of U.S. total)

2,763 (0.1% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $414.14 million in output; 2,244 jobs

35. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,156 (0.1% of U.S. total)

14,156 (0.1% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 317 (0.0% of U.S. total)

317 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 70 (0.0% of U.S. total)

70 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,518 (0.2% of U.S. total)

5,518 (0.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 148 (0.0% of U.S. total)

148 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,103 (0.4% of U.S. total)

8,103 (0.4% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $189.29 million in output; 1,114 jobs

34. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 16,848 (0.1% of U.S. total)

16,848 (0.1% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 532 (0.0% of U.S. total)

532 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 277 (0.0% of U.S. total)

277 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 14,027 (0.4% of U.S. total)

14,027 (0.4% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)

22 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,990 (0.1% of U.S. total)

1,990 (0.1% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $205.71 million in output; 1,433 jobs

33. Oregon

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 17,809 (0.1% of U.S. total)

17,809 (0.1% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 3,182 (0.1% of U.S. total)

3,182 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 202 (0.0% of U.S. total)

202 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,038 (0.1% of U.S. total)

5,038 (0.1% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 218 (0.0% of U.S. total)

218 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 9,169 (0.4% of U.S. total)

9,169 (0.4% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $637.37 million in output; 3,203 jobs

32. Kansas

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 22,203 (0.2% of U.S. total)

22,203 (0.2% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 16,146 (0.3% of U.S. total)

16,146 (0.3% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 32 (0.0% of U.S. total)

32 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 2,087 (0.1% of U.S. total)

2,087 (0.1% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 206 (0.0% of U.S. total)

206 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,732 (0.2% of U.S. total)

3,732 (0.2% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $368.42 million in output; 1,178 jobs

31. Virginia

Source: 2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 22,526 (0.2% of U.S. total)

22,526 (0.2% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 11,573 (0.2% of U.S. total)

11,573 (0.2% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12 (0.0% of U.S. total)

12 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 10,680 (0.3% of U.S. total)

10,680 (0.3% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 59 (0.0% of U.S. total)

59 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 202 (0.0% of U.S. total)

202 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $553.72 million in output; 2,814 jobs

30. Maryland

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 23,700 (0.2% of U.S. total)

23,700 (0.2% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,362 (0.1% of U.S. total)

5,362 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12 (0.0% of U.S. total)

12 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 15,113 (0.4% of U.S. total)

15,113 (0.4% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 66 (0.0% of U.S. total)

66 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,147 (0.1% of U.S. total)

3,147 (0.1% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $462.30 million in output; 1,688 jobs

29. Iowa

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 27,006 (0.2% of U.S. total)

27,006 (0.2% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 6,379 (0.1% of U.S. total)

6,379 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)

24 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,915 (0.2% of U.S. total)

5,915 (0.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 41 (0.0% of U.S. total)

41 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,647 (0.7% of U.S. total)

14,647 (0.7% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $196.14 million in output; 1,238 jobs

28. Idaho

Source: DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 31,773 (0.2% of U.S. total)

31,773 (0.2% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 4,635 (0.1% of U.S. total)

4,635 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 80 (0.0% of U.S. total)

80 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 13,116 (0.4% of U.S. total)

13,116 (0.4% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 161 (0.0% of U.S. total)

161 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 13,781 (0.6% of U.S. total)

13,781 (0.6% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.15 billion in output; 3,165 jobs

27. Michigan

Source: Raphye Alexius / Image Source via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 31,886 (0.2% of U.S. total)

31,886 (0.2% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,918 (0.1% of U.S. total)

5,918 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 165 (0.0% of U.S. total)

165 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 19,603 (0.5% of U.S. total)

19,603 (0.5% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 198 (0.0% of U.S. total)

198 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,002 (0.3% of U.S. total)

6,002 (0.3% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $659.10 million in output; 4,322 jobs

26. Minnesota

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 40,832 (0.3% of U.S. total)

40,832 (0.3% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 18,848 (0.3% of U.S. total)

18,848 (0.3% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2,310 (0.3% of U.S. total)

2,310 (0.3% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 16,012 (0.4% of U.S. total)

16,012 (0.4% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)

8 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,654 (0.2% of U.S. total)

3,654 (0.2% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.76 billion in output; 5,626 jobs

25. California

Source: Man Cleaning outside Guns Store - Culver City - Los Angeles - California - USA by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 47,012 (0.4% of U.S. total)

47,012 (0.4% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 32,601 (0.5% of U.S. total)

32,601 (0.5% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 399 (0.0% of U.S. total)

399 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 6,006 (0.2% of U.S. total)

6,006 (0.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 703 (0.1% of U.S. total)

703 (0.1% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 7,303 (0.3% of U.S. total)

7,303 (0.3% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $2.81 billion in output; 13,848 jobs

24. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 56,434 (0.4% of U.S. total)

56,434 (0.4% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 46,185 (0.8% of U.S. total)

46,185 (0.8% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 1,057 (0.1% of U.S. total)

1,057 (0.1% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 8,595 (0.2% of U.S. total)

8,595 (0.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 451 (0.1% of U.S. total)

451 (0.1% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 146 (0.0% of U.S. total)

146 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.04 billion in output; 3,549 jobs

23. Vermont

Source: Thomas Jackson / Stone via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 109,639 (0.8% of U.S. total)

109,639 (0.8% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 12,564 (0.2% of U.S. total)

12,564 (0.2% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 7 (0.0% of U.S. total)

7 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 43,292 (1.2% of U.S. total)

43,292 (1.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)

2 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 53,774 (2.5% of U.S. total)

53,774 (2.5% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $59.10 million in output; 321 jobs

22. Ohio

Source: LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 113,567 (0.8% of U.S. total)

113,567 (0.8% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 58,912 (1.0% of U.S. total)

58,912 (1.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 20 (0.0% of U.S. total)

20 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 50,368 (1.4% of U.S. total)

50,368 (1.4% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 173 (0.0% of U.S. total)

173 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 4,094 (0.2% of U.S. total)

4,094 (0.2% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $959.28 million in output; 6,191 jobs

21. Nevada

Source: 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 131,546 (1.0% of U.S. total)

131,546 (1.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 26,338 (0.4% of U.S. total)

26,338 (0.4% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 99 (0.0% of U.S. total)

99 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 52,324 (1.5% of U.S. total)

52,324 (1.5% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 32,038 (4.8% of U.S. total)

32,038 (4.8% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 20,747 (1.0% of U.S. total)

20,747 (1.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $347.93 million in output; 1,513 jobs

20. Pennsylvania

Source: 2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 147,435 (1.1% of U.S. total)

147,435 (1.1% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 39,474 (0.6% of U.S. total)

39,474 (0.6% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 47 (0.0% of U.S. total)

47 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 83,522 (2.3% of U.S. total)

83,522 (2.3% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 10,083 (1.5% of U.S. total)

10,083 (1.5% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,309 (0.7% of U.S. total)

14,309 (0.7% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.23 billion in output; 7,976 jobs

19. Wisconsin

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 150,496 (1.1% of U.S. total)

150,496 (1.1% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,134 (0.0% of U.S. total)

1,134 (0.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 42 (0.0% of U.S. total)

42 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 107,885 (3.0% of U.S. total)

107,885 (3.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 25,142 (3.8% of U.S. total)

25,142 (3.8% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 16,293 (0.8% of U.S. total)

16,293 (0.8% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $767.61 million in output; 3,147 jobs

18. Kentucky

Source: 2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 159,093 (1.2% of U.S. total)

159,093 (1.2% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 3,624 (0.1% of U.S. total)

3,624 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 23 (0.0% of U.S. total)

23 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 8,007 (0.2% of U.S. total)

8,007 (0.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 16 (0.0% of U.S. total)

16 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 147,423 (6.8% of U.S. total)

147,423 (6.8% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $312.34 million in output; 2,142 jobs

17. Utah

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 173,445 (1.3% of U.S. total)

173,445 (1.3% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 60,110 (1.0% of U.S. total)

60,110 (1.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 14,664 (1.8% of U.S. total)

14,664 (1.8% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 73,160 (2.0% of U.S. total)

73,160 (2.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 530 (0.1% of U.S. total)

530 (0.1% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 24,981 (1.2% of U.S. total)

24,981 (1.2% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $688.47 million in output; 3,858 jobs

16. Connecticut

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 177,104 (1.3% of U.S. total)

177,104 (1.3% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 36,159 (0.6% of U.S. total)

36,159 (0.6% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 107,096 (12.9% of U.S. total)

107,096 (12.9% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 21,089 (0.6% of U.S. total)

21,089 (0.6% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 4,446 (0.7% of U.S. total)

4,446 (0.7% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,314 (0.4% of U.S. total)

8,314 (0.4% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $835.78 million in output; 2,102 jobs

15. New York

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 182,336 (1.4% of U.S. total)

182,336 (1.4% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 30,346 (0.5% of U.S. total)

30,346 (0.5% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 94 (0.0% of U.S. total)

94 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 44,268 (1.2% of U.S. total)

44,268 (1.2% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 83,876 (12.7% of U.S. total)

83,876 (12.7% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 23,752 (1.1% of U.S. total)

23,752 (1.1% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.32 billion in output; 4,570 jobs

14. Tennessee

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 207,086 (1.5% of U.S. total)

207,086 (1.5% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 128,176 (2.1% of U.S. total)

128,176 (2.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 258 (0.0% of U.S. total)

258 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 11,522 (0.3% of U.S. total)

11,522 (0.3% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 55,104 (8.3% of U.S. total)

55,104 (8.3% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 12,026 (0.6% of U.S. total)

12,026 (0.6% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.43 billion in output; 4,733 jobs

13. Alabama

Source: Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 239,050 (1.8% of U.S. total)

239,050 (1.8% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 210,938 (3.4% of U.S. total)

210,938 (3.4% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 15,865 (1.9% of U.S. total)

15,865 (1.9% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 12,070 (0.3% of U.S. total)

12,070 (0.3% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 54 (0.0% of U.S. total)

54 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 123 (0.0% of U.S. total)

123 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $285.76 million in output; 2,132 jobs

12. New Jersey

Source: undefined undefined / iStock via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 243,125 (1.8% of U.S. total)

243,125 (1.8% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,366 (0.1% of U.S. total)

5,366 (0.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0

0 Rifles manufactured in 2022: 234,504 (6.6% of U.S. total)

234,504 (6.6% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2,417 (0.4% of U.S. total)

2,417 (0.4% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 838 (0.0% of U.S. total)

838 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $304.56 million in output; 1,637 jobs

11. Washington

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 246,063 (1.8% of U.S. total)

246,063 (1.8% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 16,477 (0.3% of U.S. total)

16,477 (0.3% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 408 (0.0% of U.S. total)

408 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 14,810 (0.4% of U.S. total)

14,810 (0.4% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 857 (0.1% of U.S. total)

857 (0.1% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 213,511 (9.8% of U.S. total)

213,511 (9.8% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $836.46 million in output; 4,065 jobs

10. Arizona

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 470,969 (3.5% of U.S. total)

470,969 (3.5% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 374,904 (6.1% of U.S. total)

374,904 (6.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 46,822 (5.6% of U.S. total)

46,822 (5.6% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 37,505 (1.0% of U.S. total)

37,505 (1.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 186 (0.0% of U.S. total)

186 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,552 (0.5% of U.S. total)

11,552 (0.5% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.51 billion in output; 5,102 jobs

9. Florida

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 529,360 (4.0% of U.S. total)

529,360 (4.0% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 248,798 (4.0% of U.S. total)

248,798 (4.0% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12,485 (1.5% of U.S. total)

12,485 (1.5% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 180,445 (5.0% of U.S. total)

180,445 (5.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 45,100 (6.8% of U.S. total)

45,100 (6.8% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 42,532 (2.0% of U.S. total)

42,532 (2.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.81 billion in output; 9,313 jobs

8. Illinois

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 607,716 (4.5% of U.S. total)

607,716 (4.5% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 259,830 (4.2% of U.S. total)

259,830 (4.2% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 10 (0.0% of U.S. total)

10 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 313,345 (8.8% of U.S. total)

313,345 (8.8% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 245 (0.0% of U.S. total)

245 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 34,286 (1.6% of U.S. total)

34,286 (1.6% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.51 billion in output; 5,612 jobs

7. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 735,445 (5.5% of U.S. total)

735,445 (5.5% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 20,044 (0.3% of U.S. total)

20,044 (0.3% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2,660 (0.3% of U.S. total)

2,660 (0.3% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 609,469 (17.0% of U.S. total)

609,469 (17.0% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 102,603 (15.5% of U.S. total)

102,603 (15.5% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 669 (0.0% of U.S. total)

669 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $276.21 million in output; 1,665 jobs

6. North Carolina

Source: Brian Blanco / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 745,313 (5.6% of U.S. total)

745,313 (5.6% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 324,378 (5.3% of U.S. total)

324,378 (5.3% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 49 (0.0% of U.S. total)

49 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 388,505 (10.9% of U.S. total)

388,505 (10.9% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 21,287 (3.2% of U.S. total)

21,287 (3.2% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,094 (0.5% of U.S. total)

11,094 (0.5% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $961.94 million in output; 4,191 jobs

5. South Carolina

Source: Kristover / Wikimedia Commons

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 769,641 (5.7% of U.S. total)

769,641 (5.7% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 267,679 (4.4% of U.S. total)

267,679 (4.4% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 33 (0.0% of U.S. total)

33 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 176,596 (4.9% of U.S. total)

176,596 (4.9% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 309 (0.0% of U.S. total)

309 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 325,024 (15.0% of U.S. total)

325,024 (15.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $435.34 million in output; 2,447 jobs

4. Missouri

Source: 2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,060,717 (7.9% of U.S. total)

1,060,717 (7.9% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 652,719 (10.6% of U.S. total)

652,719 (10.6% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 208,642 (25.1% of U.S. total)

208,642 (25.1% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 155,699 (4.4% of U.S. total)

155,699 (4.4% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 7,432 (1.1% of U.S. total)

7,432 (1.1% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 36,225 (1.7% of U.S. total)

36,225 (1.7% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $686.17 million in output; 3,810 jobs

3. Georgia

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,185,497 (8.9% of U.S. total)

1,185,497 (8.9% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 796,272 (12.9% of U.S. total)

796,272 (12.9% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 287,305 (34.6% of U.S. total)

287,305 (34.6% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 101,494 (2.8% of U.S. total)

101,494 (2.8% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 152 (0.0% of U.S. total)

152 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 274 (0.0% of U.S. total)

274 (0.0% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.09 billion in output; 4,021 jobs

2. Texas

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,711,726 (12.8% of U.S. total)

1,711,726 (12.8% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 188,255 (3.1% of U.S. total)

188,255 (3.1% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 401 (0.0% of U.S. total)

401 (0.0% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 190,184 (5.3% of U.S. total)

190,184 (5.3% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 267,343 (40.4% of U.S. total)

267,343 (40.4% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,065,543 (49.1% of U.S. total)

1,065,543 (49.1% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $2.03 billion in output; 12,167 jobs

1. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

All firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,896,632 (21.6% of U.S. total)

2,896,632 (21.6% of U.S. total) Pistols manufactured in 2022: 2,224,981 (36.2% of U.S. total)

2,224,981 (36.2% of U.S. total) Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 128,844 (15.5% of U.S. total)

128,844 (15.5% of U.S. total) Rifles manufactured in 2022: 527,967 (14.8% of U.S. total)

527,967 (14.8% of U.S. total) Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 40 (0.0% of U.S. total)

40 (0.0% of U.S. total) Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,800 (0.7% of U.S. total)

14,800 (0.7% of U.S. total) Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $488.92 million in output; 1,635 jobs