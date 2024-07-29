Guns and Hunting

This State Makes Nearly 3 Million Firearms Every Year

  • More than 13.3 million firearms were manufactured in the U.S. in 2022
  • America’s multi-billion dollar firearm industry is being driven by a handful of states
The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and America’s firearm industry is growing at a rapid pace. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut based trade association, the arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output, both directly and indirectly, in 2023 — up from just $19.1 billion as recently as 2008.

Steady year-over-year growth has been driven, in part, by rising consumer demand for firearms. Historical data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives shows that over 38.2 million guns were manufactured in the U.S. between 2020 and 2022, nearly one million more than were made in the entire first decade of the 2000s. (Here is a look at the number of guns Americans bought every year since 1986.)

According to the same ATF database, there were over 3,600 federally licensed gunmakers operating across the 50 states in 2022. In some states, the arms and ammunition industry is far more integral to the economy than in others.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states manufacturing the most firearms. States are ranked on the total number of firearms produced by in-state gunmakers in 2022, the latest year of available data. Supplemental data on arms and ammunition industry employment and direct economic impact in 2023 are from the NSSF.

Firearm manufacturing output ranged from fewer than 20 to nearly 2.9 million in 2022, depending on the state. Only six states produced fewer than 1,000 firearms that year, and in four, production volume exceeded 1 million.

In recent years, pistols have emerged as the best-selling firearm type in the United States. Of the nearly 13.4 million domestically manufactured guns in 2022, more than 6.1 million were pistols. With a 2022 production volume of 3.6 million, rifles are the second most popular firearm type. As is the case nationwide, in many of the highest-ranking states on this list, pistol manufacturing accounted for the largest share of firearm production. (Here is a look at America’s top pistol brands.)

Not surprisingly, guns and ammunition are more of an economic pillar in states with major arms manufacturing operations. In five of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, the arms and ammunition industry directly generated over $1 billion in economic output in 2023. In nine of the 10 lowest ranking states, meanwhile, the industry generated less than $500 million the same year.

Why It Matters

AUSA Annual Meeting And Exposition Held In Washington, D.C.
Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm sales have hit unprecedented highs in the U.S. in recent years. To meet growing demand, many of the world’s largest gunmakers have manufacturing operations in the United States. Each of the 50 states is home to at least one federally licensed gunmaker, and in several states, guns and ammunition is a billion dollar industry.

50. Hawaii

Waikiki Gun Shop and Indoor Range by pasa47
Waikiki Gun Shop and Indoor Range (BY 2.0) by pasa47
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 17 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 6 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $24.07 million in output; 226 jobs

49. Delaware

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 46 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 7 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 15 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $14.87 million in output; 181 jobs

48. Rhode Island

Source: dlewis33 / E+ via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 57 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 30 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 25 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $178.03 million in output; 535 jobs

47. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 105 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 21 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 3 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 70 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $61.96 million in output; 573 jobs

46. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 308 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 146 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 96 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 36 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $52.17 million in output; 330 jobs

45. New Mexico

Gun Wall by Michael Saechang
Gun Wall (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Michael Saechang
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 642 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 170 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 353 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 93 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $85.29 million in output; 694 jobs

44. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,470 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 158 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 509 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 13 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 788 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $177.59 million in output; 712 jobs

43. Mississippi

Mississippi+gun+shop | File:Vicksburg3Sept2008TopDollarPinkGorillaPawnGuns.jpg
Source: File:Vicksburg3Sept2008TopDollarPinkGorillaPawnGuns.jpg by Infrogmation of New Orleans / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,489 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 463 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 844 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 21 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 157 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $564.01 million in output; 1,931 jobs

42. Colorado

Source: Nathan Bilow / Photodisc via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,781 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 903 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 166 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 1,367 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 175 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 170 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $479.53 million in output; 2,929 jobs

41. Oklahoma

2006-08-23 - Road Trip - Day 31 - United States - Oklahoma - Route 66 - Pawn Shop - We Have Guns and Ammo - Sign - Black and White by CGP Grey
2006-08-23 - Road Trip - Day 31 - United States - Oklahoma - Route 66 - Pawn Shop - We Have Guns and Ammo - Sign - Black and White (BY 2.0) by CGP Grey
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,657 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 312 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 20 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 708 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 34 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,583 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $209.48 million in output; 1,291 jobs

40. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 5,117 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 240 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 1,145 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 52 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,678 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $87.07 million in output; 726 jobs

39. Louisiana

Drug Free Gun Gree School Zone sign, Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA by gruntzooki
Drug Free Gun Gree School Zone sign, Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA (BY-SA 2.0) by gruntzooki
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 5,655 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,968 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 3,310 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 33 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 320 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $236.34 million in output; 1,520 jobs

38. Maine

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,548 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 275 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 4 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,889 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 378 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $294.08 million in output; 1,819 jobs

37. Nebraska

USMS-Omaha-42 by Office of Public Affairs
USMS-Omaha-42 (CC BY 2.0) by Office of Public Affairs
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,027 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,087 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 25 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 686 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 54 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,175 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $393.46 million in output; 1,321 jobs

36. Indiana

Gun shop by sarahstierch
Gun shop (BY 2.0) by sarahstierch
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,904 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,751 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 10 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 3,174 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 206 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,763 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $414.14 million in output; 2,244 jobs

35. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,156 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 317 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 70 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,518 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 148 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,103 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $189.29 million in output; 1,114 jobs

34. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 16,848 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 532 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 277 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 14,027 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 22 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,990 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $205.71 million in output; 1,433 jobs

33. Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Gun Shop by Only in Oregon
Eugene, Oregon Gun Shop (BY 2.0) by Only in Oregon
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 17,809 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 3,182 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 202 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,038 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 218 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 9,169 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $637.37 million in output; 3,203 jobs

32. Kansas

Please Check All Firearms at t... by ryan harvey
Please Check All Firearms at t... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ryan harvey
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 22,203 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 16,146 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 32 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 2,087 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 206 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,732 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $368.42 million in output; 1,178 jobs

31. Virginia

Source: 2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 22,526 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 11,573 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 10,680 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 59 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 202 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $553.72 million in output; 2,814 jobs

30. Maryland

Next Door to Church by jcantroot
Next Door to Church (BY 2.0) by jcantroot
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 23,700 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,362 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 15,113 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 66 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,147 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $462.30 million in output; 1,688 jobs

29. Iowa

Checking out guns at the gun shop by freddthompson
Checking out guns at the gun shop (BY-SA 2.0) by freddthompson
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 27,006 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 6,379 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 24 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 5,915 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 41 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,647 (0.7% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $196.14 million in output; 1,238 jobs

28. Idaho

Source: DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 31,773 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 4,635 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 80 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 13,116 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 161 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 13,781 (0.6% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.15 billion in output; 3,165 jobs

27. Michigan

Source: Raphye Alexius / Image Source via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 31,886 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,918 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 165 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 19,603 (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 198 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 6,002 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $659.10 million in output; 4,322 jobs

26. Minnesota

Bill&#039;s Gun Shop and Range by Eugene Kim
Bill&#039;s Gun Shop and Range (CC BY 2.0) by Eugene Kim
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 40,832 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 18,848 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2,310 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 16,012 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 8 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 3,654 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.76 billion in output; 5,626 jobs

25. California

California+gun+store | Man Cleaning outside Guns Store - Culver City - Los Angeles - California - USA
Source: Man Cleaning outside Guns Store - Culver City - Los Angeles - California - USA by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 47,012 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 32,601 (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 399 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 6,006 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 703 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 7,303 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $2.81 billion in output; 13,848 jobs

24. Arkansas

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 56,434 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 46,185 (0.8% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 1,057 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 8,595 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 451 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 146 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.04 billion in output; 3,549 jobs

23. Vermont

Source: Thomas Jackson / Stone via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 109,639 (0.8% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 12,564 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 7 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 43,292 (1.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 53,774 (2.5% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $59.10 million in output; 321 jobs

22. Ohio

Source: LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 113,567 (0.8% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 58,912 (1.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 20 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 50,368 (1.4% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 173 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 4,094 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $959.28 million in output; 6,191 jobs

21. Nevada

Source: 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 131,546 (1.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 26,338 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 99 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 52,324 (1.5% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 32,038 (4.8% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 20,747 (1.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $347.93 million in output; 1,513 jobs

20. Pennsylvania

Source: 2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 147,435 (1.1% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 39,474 (0.6% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 47 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 83,522 (2.3% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 10,083 (1.5% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,309 (0.7% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.23 billion in output; 7,976 jobs

19. Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, you get guns with your bikes by firepile
In Wisconsin, you get guns with your bikes (BY 2.0) by firepile
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 150,496 (1.1% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 1,134 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 42 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 107,885 (3.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 25,142 (3.8% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 16,293 (0.8% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $767.61 million in output; 3,147 jobs

18. Kentucky

Source: 2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 159,093 (1.2% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 3,624 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 23 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 8,007 (0.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 16 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 147,423 (6.8% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $312.34 million in output; 2,142 jobs

17. Utah

Sniper rifles by denebola2025
Sniper rifles (BY 2.0) by denebola2025
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 173,445 (1.3% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 60,110 (1.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 14,664 (1.8% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 73,160 (2.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 530 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 24,981 (1.2% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $688.47 million in output; 3,858 jobs

16. Connecticut

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 177,104 (1.3% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 36,159 (0.6% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 107,096 (12.9% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 21,089 (0.6% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 4,446 (0.7% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 8,314 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $835.78 million in output; 2,102 jobs

15. New York

New York City, Manhattan, Little Italy, 183 Grand St. : &#039; John Jovino Gun Shop &#039; by (vincent desjardins)
New York City, Manhattan, Little Italy, 183 Grand St. : &#039; John Jovino Gun Shop &#039; (BY 2.0) by (vincent desjardins)
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 182,336 (1.4% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 30,346 (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 94 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 44,268 (1.2% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 83,876 (12.7% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 23,752 (1.1% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.32 billion in output; 4,570 jobs

14. Tennessee

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 207,086 (1.5% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 128,176 (2.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 258 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 11,522 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 55,104 (8.3% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 12,026 (0.6% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.43 billion in output; 4,733 jobs

13. Alabama

Source: Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 239,050 (1.8% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 210,938 (3.4% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 15,865 (1.9% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 12,070 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 54 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 123 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $285.76 million in output; 2,132 jobs

12. New Jersey

Source: undefined undefined / iStock via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 243,125 (1.8% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 5,366 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 0
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 234,504 (6.6% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 2,417 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 838 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $304.56 million in output; 1,637 jobs

11. Washington

Washington state image | Space Needle and Seattle downtown
Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 246,063 (1.8% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 16,477 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 408 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 14,810 (0.4% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 857 (0.1% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 213,511 (9.8% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $836.46 million in output; 4,065 jobs

10. Arizona

Two Guns, Arizona by Eric Friedebach
Two Guns, Arizona (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 470,969 (3.5% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 374,904 (6.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 46,822 (5.6% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 37,505 (1.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 186 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,552 (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.51 billion in output; 5,102 jobs

9. Florida

Guns &amp; ammo next to hair salon, Lake Placid, Florida by Beyond My Ken
Guns &amp; ammo next to hair salon, Lake Placid, Florida (BY-SA 4.0) by Beyond My Ken
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 529,360 (4.0% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 248,798 (4.0% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 12,485 (1.5% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 180,445 (5.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 45,100 (6.8% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 42,532 (2.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.81 billion in output; 9,313 jobs

8. Illinois

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 607,716 (4.5% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 259,830 (4.2% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 10 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 313,345 (8.8% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 245 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 34,286 (1.6% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.51 billion in output; 5,612 jobs

7. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 735,445 (5.5% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 20,044 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 2,660 (0.3% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 609,469 (17.0% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 102,603 (15.5% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 669 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $276.21 million in output; 1,665 jobs

6. North Carolina

Source: Brian Blanco / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 745,313 (5.6% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 324,378 (5.3% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 49 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 388,505 (10.9% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 21,287 (3.2% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 11,094 (0.5% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $961.94 million in output; 4,191 jobs

5. South Carolina

Source: Kristover / Wikimedia Commons
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 769,641 (5.7% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 267,679 (4.4% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 33 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 176,596 (4.9% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 309 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 325,024 (15.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $435.34 million in output; 2,447 jobs

4. Missouri

Source: 2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,060,717 (7.9% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 652,719 (10.6% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 208,642 (25.1% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 155,699 (4.4% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 7,432 (1.1% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 36,225 (1.7% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $686.17 million in output; 3,810 jobs

3. Georgia

No guns allowed on planes sign, TSA checkpoint, Atlanta International Airport, Georgia, USA by gruntzooki
No guns allowed on planes sign, TSA checkpoint, Atlanta International Airport, Georgia, USA (BY-SA 2.0) by gruntzooki
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,185,497 (8.9% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 796,272 (12.9% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 287,305 (34.6% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 101,494 (2.8% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 152 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 274 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $1.09 billion in output; 4,021 jobs

2. Texas

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,711,726 (12.8% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 188,255 (3.1% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 401 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 190,184 (5.3% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 267,343 (40.4% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 1,065,543 (49.1% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $2.03 billion in output; 12,167 jobs

1. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images
  • All firearms manufactured in 2022: 2,896,632 (21.6% of U.S. total)
  • Pistols manufactured in 2022: 2,224,981 (36.2% of U.S. total)
  • Revolvers manufactured in 2022: 128,844 (15.5% of U.S. total)
  • Rifles manufactured in 2022: 527,967 (14.8% of U.S. total)
  • Shotguns manufactured in 2022: 40 (0.0% of U.S. total)
  • Misc. firearms manufactured in 2022: 14,800 (0.7% of U.S. total)
  • Arms industry economic impact in 2023: $488.92 million in output; 1,635 jobs

