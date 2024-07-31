Guns and Hunting

This Is the State Where Over Half of the Population Fishes

Big Bass Largemouth - Fishing
Ryno Botha / Shutterstock.com
Sam Stebbins
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Fishing is now one of the most popular outdoor recreational activities in the United States
  • There are millions of licensed anglers nationwide, and in one state, over half of the population fish
  • Also: Discover the next Nvidia

Public interest in outdoor recreation has surged in recent years. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, a market research group, nearly 176 million Americans participated in at least one outdoor sport or activity in 2023, up from about 140 million a decade earlier. From jogging and cycling to mountaineering and kayaking, there are dozens of ways for Americans to enjoy the outdoors — but few activities are as popular today as fishing.

An estimated 18.2% of Americans aged six and older went fishing at least once in 2023, the second highest participation rate of any outdoor activity included in the OIA survey, trailing only hiking. Meanwhile, the number of licensed anglers in the U.S. recently hit an all-time high. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, there were 32.2 million paid fishing license holders in the U.S. in 2021, more than in any other year going back to the mid-1960s, when record keeping began. Though that number fell to 31.0 million in 2022, participation in fishing remains at a historically high level.

Fishing’s popularity is attributable, in part, to its accessibility. The United States has more than 95,000 miles of shoreline along oceans and the Great Lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — and with over 3.5 million miles of rivers and tributaries nationwide, most of the population lives within a mile of a river or stream. Still, fishing is far more popular in certain parts of the country than in others.

Using 2022 data from the U.S. FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people fish. States are ranked by the number of paid fishing license holders for every 100 people, calculated using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Among the 50 states, the number of paid fishing license holders ranges from about 3,400 to nearly 2 million. Adjusting for population, the concentration of license holders is less than 5 for every 100 people in some states, and more than 40 per 100 in others.

Between fly fishing, ice fishing, angling from a dock, and trolling from a boat, there are many different ways to fish, and some parts of the country are better suited to certain activities than others. Partially as a result, many of the highest ranking states on this list do not have a shoreline along an ocean or a Great Lake — including several land-locked Western states where fly fishing is especially popular. (Here is a look at some of the biggest fish ever caught by state.)

It is important to note that fishing regulations vary at the state and local level, and in some states, such as Hawaii, fishing does not necessarily require a license. As a result, the number of paid license holders in a given state can be a more accurate reflection of the regulatory environment, rather than public interest in the sport.

Why It Matters

Success zander fishing. Happy fisherman with big walleye fish trophy at lake
FedBul / Shutterstock.com

Not only a popular pastime, fishing is also big business in the United States. According to the FWS, the 50 states reported a combined $898 million in fishing license, tag, permit, and stamp sales in 2022. All told, Americans spent a reported $99.4 billion on fishing in 2022, including $36.6 billion in trip related expenditures and another $40.7 billion on equipment.

50. Hawaii

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 0.2 per 100 people (3,413 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $25,541
  • State surface area covered by water: 4,509 square miles (41.2% of surface area — 2nd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,052 miles

49. New Jersey

Sunset from Ocean City (#1) by Tony Fischer Photography
Sunset from Ocean City (#1) (BY 2.0) by Tony Fischer Photography
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 2.1 per 100 people (194,128 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $5,791,962
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,368 square miles (15.7% of surface area — 10th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,792 miles

48. Massachusetts

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 3.9 per 100 people (273,849 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,947,055
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,754 square miles (26.1% of surface area — 4th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,519 miles

47. Connecticut

Old Greenwich Connecticut Beac... by Bengt 1955
Old Greenwich Connecticut Beac... (CC BY 2.0) by Bengt 1955
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.1 per 100 people (147,762 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $4,524,679
  • State surface area covered by water: 701 square miles (12.6% of surface area — 14th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 618 miles

46. California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.3 per 100 people (1,687,035 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $76,895,077
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,916 square miles (4.8% of surface area — 21st highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,427 miles

45. New York

Lake Champlain, Rouses Point, ... by Ken Lund
Lake Champlain, Rouses Point, ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.5 per 100 people (884,664 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $21,770,145
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,429 square miles (13.6% of surface area — 12th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 2,625 miles

44. Maryland

ymn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.9 per 100 people (301,530 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,893,543
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,699 square miles (21.8% of surface area — 5th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,190 miles

43. Illinois

IMG_4182 by arvind grover
IMG_4182 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by arvind grover
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.9 per 100 people (618,921 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,342,403
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,395 square miles (4.1% of surface area — 24th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 63 miles

42. Nevada

A desert oasis by Mark Gunn
A desert oasis (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Gunn
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 5.1 per 100 people (162,548 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $5,473,787
  • State surface area covered by water: 791 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 6th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

41. Arizona

C. C. Cragin Reservoir by Coconino NF Photography
C. C. Cragin Reservoir (PDM 1.0) by Coconino NF Photography
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 5.6 per 100 people (414,433 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $14,421,017
  • State surface area covered by water: 396 square miles (0.3% of surface area — 2nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

40. Virginia

Virginia Beach by Meta-Man
Virginia Beach (CC BY 2.0) by Meta-Man
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 6.4 per 100 people (559,013 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $28,472,390
  • State surface area covered by water: 3,285 square miles (7.7% of surface area — 18th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,315 miles

39. Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 6.6 per 100 people (1,989,010 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $65,959,728
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,365 square miles (2.7% of surface area — 21st lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,359 miles

38. Ohio

Berlin Lake, Ohio by Eric Haake
Berlin Lake, Ohio (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Haake
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 7.1 per 100 people (839,329 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $19,983,322
  • State surface area covered by water: 3,965 square miles (8.8% of surface area — 16th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 312 miles

37. Florida

Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 7.7 per 100 people (1,720,836 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $47,341,420
  • State surface area covered by water: 12,133 square miles (18.5% of surface area — 7th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 8,436 miles

36. Indiana

Miller Beach National Lakeshor... by Steve Johnson
Miller Beach National Lakeshor... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Johnson
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.3 per 100 people (570,322 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $7,874,092
  • State surface area covered by water: 593 square miles (1.6% of surface area — 13th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 45 miles

35. Delaware

Bayside by Rob Pongsajapan
Bayside (CC BY 2.0) by Rob Pongsajapan
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.4 per 100 people (85,779 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $1,568,732
  • State surface area covered by water: 540 square miles (21.7% of surface area — 6th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 381 miles

34. Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA, USA (as seen f... by Always Shooting
Pittsburgh, PA, USA (as seen f... (CC BY 2.0) by Always Shooting
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.6 per 100 people (1,114,744 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $30,308,912
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,312 square miles (2.8% of surface area — 22nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 140 miles

33. Rhode Island

Joshua McDonough / Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.8 per 100 people (96,703 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $878,138
  • State surface area covered by water: 511 square miles (33.1% of surface area — 3rd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 384 miles

32. Washington

Olympic Coast by pfly
Olympic Coast (BY-SA 2.0) by pfly
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 9.2 per 100 people (716,371 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $37,046,370
  • State surface area covered by water: 4,842 square miles (6.8% of surface area — 19th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,026 miles

31. Kansas

Spring Evening Silhouette, Wichita by Sharon Mollerus
Spring Evening Silhouette, Wichita (BY 2.0) by Sharon Mollerus
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 9.9 per 100 people (290,068 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,689,831
  • State surface area covered by water: 520 square miles (0.6% of surface area — 4th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

30. Georgia

Georgia Coastline (pingnews) by pingnews.com
Georgia Coastline (pingnews) (BY-SA 2.0) by pingnews.com
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 10.2 per 100 people (1,114,640 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $15,747,703
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,912 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 25th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 2,344 miles

29. Mississippi

CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 10.9 per 100 people (319,916 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,331,666
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,509 square miles (3.1% of surface area — 23rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 359 miles

28. South Carolina

Meanwhile... Back in Myrtle Be... by Randy Heinitz
Meanwhile... Back in Myrtle Be... (CC BY 2.0) by Randy Heinitz
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 10.9 per 100 people (577,416 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,360,006
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,960 square miles (6.1% of surface area — 20th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 2,876 miles

27. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 11.1 per 100 people (353,931 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $10,018,528
  • State surface area covered by water: 416 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 8th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

26. Michigan

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 11.5 per 100 people (1,154,958 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $29,831,447
  • State surface area covered by water: 40,175 square miles (41.5% of surface area — the highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,224 miles

25. Alabama

Gulf Shores 2008 241 by nola.agent
Gulf Shores 2008 241 (CC BY 2.0) by nola.agent
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.0 per 100 people (609,962 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $17,921,999
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,775 square miles (3.4% of surface area — 25th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 607 miles

24. Kentucky

aheflin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.3 per 100 people (554,152 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $11,387,851
  • State surface area covered by water: 921 square miles (2.3% of surface area — 18th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

23. Nebraska

allenboe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.3 per 100 people (241,835 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,004,692
  • State surface area covered by water: 524 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 5th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

22. Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol Cracks Down on Drunk Boaters by KOMUnews
Missouri State Highway Patrol Cracks Down on Drunk Boaters (BY 2.0) by KOMUnews
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.5 per 100 people (769,458 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $14,724,105
  • State surface area covered by water: 965 square miles (1.4% of surface area — 12th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

21. New Mexico

SWInsider / Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.5 per 100 people (263,422 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,335,016
  • State surface area covered by water: 292 square miles (0.2% of surface area — the lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

20. New Hampshire

Lake Winnipesaukee - New Hamps... by Doug Kerr
Lake Winnipesaukee - New Hamps... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.9 per 100 people (180,404 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $7,402,413
  • State surface area covered by water: 397 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 22nd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 131 miles

19. North Carolina

Mosslight Fine Art Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 13.1 per 100 people (1,404,125 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $28,658,118
  • State surface area covered by water: 5,201 square miles (9.7% of surface area — 15th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,375 miles

18. Tennessee

Dee / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 13.9 per 100 people (982,700 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $43,678,425
  • State surface area covered by water: 909 square miles (2.2% of surface area — 17th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

17. Oregon

Oregon Coastline looking North to Otter Crest by Kirt Edblom
Oregon Coastline looking North to Otter Crest (BY-SA 2.0) by Kirt Edblom
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 15.1 per 100 people (640,655 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $33,462,943
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,391 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 20th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,410 miles

16. Utah

craigpickup / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 15.3 per 100 people (517,540 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $17,310,581
  • State surface area covered by water: 2,727 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 24th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

15. Oklahoma

raksyBH / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 15.7 per 100 people (630,807 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $13,064,637
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,304 square miles (1.9% of surface area — 15th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

14. Louisiana

sea people by brando
sea people (CC BY 2.0) by brando
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 16.0 per 100 people (736,070 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $11,113,122
  • State surface area covered by water: 9,174 square miles (17.5% of surface area — 8th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 7,721 miles

13. Colorado

skibreck / Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 16.3 per 100 people (949,595 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $29,928,665
  • State surface area covered by water: 452 square miles (0.4% of surface area — 3rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

12. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 18.0 per 100 people (319,178 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,203,706
  • State surface area covered by water: 192 square miles (0.8% of surface area — 9th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

11. Arkansas

dlewis33 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 18.1 per 100 people (549,773 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $9,923,690
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,143 square miles (2.1% of surface area — 16th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

10. Vermont

C Louis Creations / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 19.0 per 100 people (122,922 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $4,190,940
  • State surface area covered by water: 400 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 23rd highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

9. Wisconsin

JMichl / E+ via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 23.2 per 100 people (1,366,447 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $34,623,011
  • State surface area covered by water: 11,339 square miles (17.3% of surface area — 9th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 820 miles

8. Minnesota

Shoreline of Lake Superior (Minnesota Point sandbar, south of Duluth, Minnesota, USA) 1 by James St. John
Shoreline of Lake Superior (Minnesota Point sandbar, south of Duluth, Minnesota, USA) 1 (BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 24.9 per 100 people (1,421,560 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $38,469,076
  • State surface area covered by water: 7,309 square miles (8.4% of surface area — 17th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 189 miles

7. South Dakota

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 26.1 per 100 people (237,457 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $7,537,446
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,305 square miles (1.7% of surface area — 14th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

6. Maine

wbritten / Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 26.5 per 100 people (367,124 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $9,394,339
  • State surface area covered by water: 4,537 square miles (12.8% of surface area — 13th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,478 miles

5. North Dakota

rruntsch / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 26.8 per 100 people (209,053 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $4,027,973
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,698 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 19th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

4. Idaho

Diamond Lake and Mt Thielson, Oregon by Bonnie Moreland (free images)
Diamond Lake and Mt Thielson, Oregon (PDM 1.0) by Bonnie Moreland (free images)
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 28.8 per 100 people (557,974 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $18,358,838
  • State surface area covered by water: 926 square miles (1.1% of surface area — 11th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

3. Montana

Stewart Sutton / DigitalVision via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 41.0 per 100 people (459,939 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $22,968,713
  • State surface area covered by water: 1,494 square miles (1.0% of surface area — 10th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

2. Wyoming

A man fly fishing in the Wyoming wilderness
Amanda Allard-Korell / Shutterstock.com
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 43.2 per 100 people (250,870 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,580,741
  • State surface area covered by water: 720 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 7th lowest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

1. Alaska

JANIFEST / iStock via Getty Images
  • Fishing license holders in 2022: 63.6 per 100 people (466,244 total)
  • Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $20,915,174
  • State surface area covered by water: 94,743 square miles (14.2% of surface area — 11th highest of 50 states)
  • Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 33,904 miles
Read more: Guns and Hunting, best states for fishing, fishing in every state, fishing licenses by state, FWS, states where fishing is the most popular, states where the most people fish

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

The Top Gun Brand in Every State