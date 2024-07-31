This Is the State Where Over Half of the Population Fishes Ryno Botha / Shutterstock.com

Fishing is now one of the most popular outdoor recreational activities in the United States

There are millions of licensed anglers nationwide, and in one state, over half of the population fish

Public interest in outdoor recreation has surged in recent years. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, a market research group, nearly 176 million Americans participated in at least one outdoor sport or activity in 2023, up from about 140 million a decade earlier. From jogging and cycling to mountaineering and kayaking, there are dozens of ways for Americans to enjoy the outdoors — but few activities are as popular today as fishing.

An estimated 18.2% of Americans aged six and older went fishing at least once in 2023, the second highest participation rate of any outdoor activity included in the OIA survey, trailing only hiking. Meanwhile, the number of licensed anglers in the U.S. recently hit an all-time high. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, there were 32.2 million paid fishing license holders in the U.S. in 2021, more than in any other year going back to the mid-1960s, when record keeping began. Though that number fell to 31.0 million in 2022, participation in fishing remains at a historically high level.

Fishing’s popularity is attributable, in part, to its accessibility. The United States has more than 95,000 miles of shoreline along oceans and the Great Lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — and with over 3.5 million miles of rivers and tributaries nationwide, most of the population lives within a mile of a river or stream. Still, fishing is far more popular in certain parts of the country than in others.

Using 2022 data from the U.S. FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people fish. States are ranked by the number of paid fishing license holders for every 100 people, calculated using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Among the 50 states, the number of paid fishing license holders ranges from about 3,400 to nearly 2 million. Adjusting for population, the concentration of license holders is less than 5 for every 100 people in some states, and more than 40 per 100 in others.

Between fly fishing, ice fishing, angling from a dock, and trolling from a boat, there are many different ways to fish, and some parts of the country are better suited to certain activities than others. Partially as a result, many of the highest ranking states on this list do not have a shoreline along an ocean or a Great Lake — including several land-locked Western states where fly fishing is especially popular. (Here is a look at some of the biggest fish ever caught by state.)

It is important to note that fishing regulations vary at the state and local level, and in some states, such as Hawaii, fishing does not necessarily require a license. As a result, the number of paid license holders in a given state can be a more accurate reflection of the regulatory environment, rather than public interest in the sport.

Why It Matters

Why It Matters

Not only a popular pastime, fishing is also big business in the United States. According to the FWS, the 50 states reported a combined $898 million in fishing license, tag, permit, and stamp sales in 2022. All told, Americans spent a reported $99.4 billion on fishing in 2022, including $36.6 billion in trip related expenditures and another $40.7 billion on equipment.

50. Hawaii

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 0.2 per 100 people (3,413 total)

0.2 per 100 people (3,413 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $25,541

$25,541 State surface area covered by water: 4,509 square miles (41.2% of surface area — 2nd highest of 50 states)

4,509 square miles (41.2% of surface area — 2nd highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,052 miles

49. New Jersey

Fishing license holders in 2022: 2.1 per 100 people (194,128 total)

2.1 per 100 people (194,128 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $5,791,962

$5,791,962 State surface area covered by water: 1,368 square miles (15.7% of surface area — 10th highest of 50 states)

1,368 square miles (15.7% of surface area — 10th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,792 miles

48. Massachusetts

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 3.9 per 100 people (273,849 total)

3.9 per 100 people (273,849 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,947,055

$6,947,055 State surface area covered by water: 2,754 square miles (26.1% of surface area — 4th highest of 50 states)

2,754 square miles (26.1% of surface area — 4th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,519 miles

47. Connecticut

Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.1 per 100 people (147,762 total)

4.1 per 100 people (147,762 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $4,524,679

$4,524,679 State surface area covered by water: 701 square miles (12.6% of surface area — 14th highest of 50 states)

701 square miles (12.6% of surface area — 14th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 618 miles

46. California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.3 per 100 people (1,687,035 total)

4.3 per 100 people (1,687,035 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $76,895,077

$76,895,077 State surface area covered by water: 7,916 square miles (4.8% of surface area — 21st highest of 50 states)

7,916 square miles (4.8% of surface area — 21st highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,427 miles

45. New York

Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.5 per 100 people (884,664 total)

4.5 per 100 people (884,664 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $21,770,145

$21,770,145 State surface area covered by water: 7,429 square miles (13.6% of surface area — 12th highest of 50 states)

7,429 square miles (13.6% of surface area — 12th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 2,625 miles

44. Maryland

ymn / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.9 per 100 people (301,530 total)

4.9 per 100 people (301,530 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,893,543

$8,893,543 State surface area covered by water: 2,699 square miles (21.8% of surface area — 5th highest of 50 states)

2,699 square miles (21.8% of surface area — 5th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,190 miles

43. Illinois

Fishing license holders in 2022: 4.9 per 100 people (618,921 total)

4.9 per 100 people (618,921 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,342,403

$8,342,403 State surface area covered by water: 2,395 square miles (4.1% of surface area — 24th highest of 50 states)

2,395 square miles (4.1% of surface area — 24th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 63 miles

42. Nevada

Fishing license holders in 2022: 5.1 per 100 people (162,548 total)

5.1 per 100 people (162,548 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $5,473,787

$5,473,787 State surface area covered by water: 791 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 6th lowest of 50 states)

791 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 6th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

41. Arizona

Fishing license holders in 2022: 5.6 per 100 people (414,433 total)

5.6 per 100 people (414,433 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $14,421,017

$14,421,017 State surface area covered by water: 396 square miles (0.3% of surface area — 2nd lowest of 50 states)

396 square miles (0.3% of surface area — 2nd lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

40. Virginia

Fishing license holders in 2022: 6.4 per 100 people (559,013 total)

6.4 per 100 people (559,013 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $28,472,390

$28,472,390 State surface area covered by water: 3,285 square miles (7.7% of surface area — 18th highest of 50 states)

3,285 square miles (7.7% of surface area — 18th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,315 miles

39. Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 6.6 per 100 people (1,989,010 total)

6.6 per 100 people (1,989,010 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $65,959,728

$65,959,728 State surface area covered by water: 7,365 square miles (2.7% of surface area — 21st lowest of 50 states)

7,365 square miles (2.7% of surface area — 21st lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,359 miles

38. Ohio

Fishing license holders in 2022: 7.1 per 100 people (839,329 total)

7.1 per 100 people (839,329 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $19,983,322

$19,983,322 State surface area covered by water: 3,965 square miles (8.8% of surface area — 16th highest of 50 states)

3,965 square miles (8.8% of surface area — 16th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 312 miles

37. Florida

Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 7.7 per 100 people (1,720,836 total)

7.7 per 100 people (1,720,836 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $47,341,420

$47,341,420 State surface area covered by water: 12,133 square miles (18.5% of surface area — 7th highest of 50 states)

12,133 square miles (18.5% of surface area — 7th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 8,436 miles

36. Indiana

Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.3 per 100 people (570,322 total)

8.3 per 100 people (570,322 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $7,874,092

$7,874,092 State surface area covered by water: 593 square miles (1.6% of surface area — 13th lowest of 50 states)

593 square miles (1.6% of surface area — 13th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 45 miles

35. Delaware

Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.4 per 100 people (85,779 total)

8.4 per 100 people (85,779 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $1,568,732

$1,568,732 State surface area covered by water: 540 square miles (21.7% of surface area — 6th highest of 50 states)

540 square miles (21.7% of surface area — 6th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 381 miles

34. Pennsylvania

Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.6 per 100 people (1,114,744 total)

8.6 per 100 people (1,114,744 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $30,308,912

$30,308,912 State surface area covered by water: 1,312 square miles (2.8% of surface area — 22nd lowest of 50 states)

1,312 square miles (2.8% of surface area — 22nd lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 140 miles

33. Rhode Island

Joshua McDonough / Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 8.8 per 100 people (96,703 total)

8.8 per 100 people (96,703 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $878,138

$878,138 State surface area covered by water: 511 square miles (33.1% of surface area — 3rd highest of 50 states)

511 square miles (33.1% of surface area — 3rd highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 384 miles

32. Washington

Fishing license holders in 2022: 9.2 per 100 people (716,371 total)

9.2 per 100 people (716,371 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $37,046,370

$37,046,370 State surface area covered by water: 4,842 square miles (6.8% of surface area — 19th highest of 50 states)

4,842 square miles (6.8% of surface area — 19th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,026 miles

31. Kansas

Fishing license holders in 2022: 9.9 per 100 people (290,068 total)

9.9 per 100 people (290,068 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,689,831

$6,689,831 State surface area covered by water: 520 square miles (0.6% of surface area — 4th lowest of 50 states)

520 square miles (0.6% of surface area — 4th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

30. Georgia

Fishing license holders in 2022: 10.2 per 100 people (1,114,640 total)

10.2 per 100 people (1,114,640 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $15,747,703

$15,747,703 State surface area covered by water: 1,912 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 25th lowest of 50 states)

1,912 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 25th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 2,344 miles

29. Mississippi

CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 10.9 per 100 people (319,916 total)

10.9 per 100 people (319,916 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,331,666

$6,331,666 State surface area covered by water: 1,509 square miles (3.1% of surface area — 23rd lowest of 50 states)

1,509 square miles (3.1% of surface area — 23rd lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 359 miles

28. South Carolina

Fishing license holders in 2022: 10.9 per 100 people (577,416 total)

10.9 per 100 people (577,416 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,360,006

$6,360,006 State surface area covered by water: 1,960 square miles (6.1% of surface area — 20th highest of 50 states)

1,960 square miles (6.1% of surface area — 20th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 2,876 miles

27. Iowa

dangarneau / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 11.1 per 100 people (353,931 total)

11.1 per 100 people (353,931 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $10,018,528

$10,018,528 State surface area covered by water: 416 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 8th lowest of 50 states)

416 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 8th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

26. Michigan

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 11.5 per 100 people (1,154,958 total)

11.5 per 100 people (1,154,958 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $29,831,447

$29,831,447 State surface area covered by water: 40,175 square miles (41.5% of surface area — the highest of 50 states)

40,175 square miles (41.5% of surface area — the highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,224 miles

25. Alabama

Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.0 per 100 people (609,962 total)

12.0 per 100 people (609,962 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $17,921,999

$17,921,999 State surface area covered by water: 1,775 square miles (3.4% of surface area — 25th highest of 50 states)

1,775 square miles (3.4% of surface area — 25th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 607 miles

24. Kentucky

aheflin / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.3 per 100 people (554,152 total)

12.3 per 100 people (554,152 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $11,387,851

$11,387,851 State surface area covered by water: 921 square miles (2.3% of surface area — 18th lowest of 50 states)

921 square miles (2.3% of surface area — 18th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

23. Nebraska

allenboe / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.3 per 100 people (241,835 total)

12.3 per 100 people (241,835 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,004,692

$8,004,692 State surface area covered by water: 524 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 5th lowest of 50 states)

524 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 5th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

22. Missouri

Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.5 per 100 people (769,458 total)

12.5 per 100 people (769,458 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $14,724,105

$14,724,105 State surface area covered by water: 965 square miles (1.4% of surface area — 12th lowest of 50 states)

965 square miles (1.4% of surface area — 12th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

21. New Mexico

SWInsider / Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.5 per 100 people (263,422 total)

12.5 per 100 people (263,422 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,335,016

$8,335,016 State surface area covered by water: 292 square miles (0.2% of surface area — the lowest of 50 states)

292 square miles (0.2% of surface area — the lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

20. New Hampshire

Fishing license holders in 2022: 12.9 per 100 people (180,404 total)

12.9 per 100 people (180,404 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $7,402,413

$7,402,413 State surface area covered by water: 397 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 22nd highest of 50 states)

397 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 22nd highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 131 miles

19. North Carolina

Mosslight Fine Art Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 13.1 per 100 people (1,404,125 total)

13.1 per 100 people (1,404,125 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $28,658,118

$28,658,118 State surface area covered by water: 5,201 square miles (9.7% of surface area — 15th highest of 50 states)

5,201 square miles (9.7% of surface area — 15th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,375 miles

18. Tennessee

Dee / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 13.9 per 100 people (982,700 total)

13.9 per 100 people (982,700 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $43,678,425

$43,678,425 State surface area covered by water: 909 square miles (2.2% of surface area — 17th lowest of 50 states)

909 square miles (2.2% of surface area — 17th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

17. Oregon

Fishing license holders in 2022: 15.1 per 100 people (640,655 total)

15.1 per 100 people (640,655 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $33,462,943

$33,462,943 State surface area covered by water: 2,391 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 20th lowest of 50 states)

2,391 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 20th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 1,410 miles

16. Utah

craigpickup / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 15.3 per 100 people (517,540 total)

15.3 per 100 people (517,540 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $17,310,581

$17,310,581 State surface area covered by water: 2,727 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 24th lowest of 50 states)

2,727 square miles (3.2% of surface area — 24th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

15. Oklahoma

raksyBH / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 15.7 per 100 people (630,807 total)

15.7 per 100 people (630,807 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $13,064,637

$13,064,637 State surface area covered by water: 1,304 square miles (1.9% of surface area — 15th lowest of 50 states)

1,304 square miles (1.9% of surface area — 15th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

14. Louisiana

Fishing license holders in 2022: 16.0 per 100 people (736,070 total)

16.0 per 100 people (736,070 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $11,113,122

$11,113,122 State surface area covered by water: 9,174 square miles (17.5% of surface area — 8th highest of 50 states)

9,174 square miles (17.5% of surface area — 8th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 7,721 miles

13. Colorado

skibreck / Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 16.3 per 100 people (949,595 total)

16.3 per 100 people (949,595 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $29,928,665

$29,928,665 State surface area covered by water: 452 square miles (0.4% of surface area — 3rd lowest of 50 states)

452 square miles (0.4% of surface area — 3rd lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

12. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 18.0 per 100 people (319,178 total)

18.0 per 100 people (319,178 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $6,203,706

$6,203,706 State surface area covered by water: 192 square miles (0.8% of surface area — 9th lowest of 50 states)

192 square miles (0.8% of surface area — 9th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

11. Arkansas

dlewis33 / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 18.1 per 100 people (549,773 total)

18.1 per 100 people (549,773 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $9,923,690

$9,923,690 State surface area covered by water: 1,143 square miles (2.1% of surface area — 16th lowest of 50 states)

1,143 square miles (2.1% of surface area — 16th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

10. Vermont

C Louis Creations / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 19.0 per 100 people (122,922 total)

19.0 per 100 people (122,922 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $4,190,940

$4,190,940 State surface area covered by water: 400 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 23rd highest of 50 states)

400 square miles (4.2% of surface area — 23rd highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

9. Wisconsin

JMichl / E+ via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 23.2 per 100 people (1,366,447 total)

23.2 per 100 people (1,366,447 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $34,623,011

$34,623,011 State surface area covered by water: 11,339 square miles (17.3% of surface area — 9th highest of 50 states)

11,339 square miles (17.3% of surface area — 9th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 820 miles

8. Minnesota

Fishing license holders in 2022: 24.9 per 100 people (1,421,560 total)

24.9 per 100 people (1,421,560 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $38,469,076

$38,469,076 State surface area covered by water: 7,309 square miles (8.4% of surface area — 17th highest of 50 states)

7,309 square miles (8.4% of surface area — 17th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 189 miles

7. South Dakota

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 26.1 per 100 people (237,457 total)

26.1 per 100 people (237,457 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $7,537,446

$7,537,446 State surface area covered by water: 1,305 square miles (1.7% of surface area — 14th lowest of 50 states)

1,305 square miles (1.7% of surface area — 14th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

6. Maine

wbritten / Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 26.5 per 100 people (367,124 total)

26.5 per 100 people (367,124 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $9,394,339

$9,394,339 State surface area covered by water: 4,537 square miles (12.8% of surface area — 13th highest of 50 states)

4,537 square miles (12.8% of surface area — 13th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 3,478 miles

5. North Dakota

rruntsch / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 26.8 per 100 people (209,053 total)

26.8 per 100 people (209,053 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $4,027,973

$4,027,973 State surface area covered by water: 1,698 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 19th lowest of 50 states)

1,698 square miles (2.4% of surface area — 19th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

4. Idaho

Fishing license holders in 2022: 28.8 per 100 people (557,974 total)

28.8 per 100 people (557,974 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $18,358,838

$18,358,838 State surface area covered by water: 926 square miles (1.1% of surface area — 11th lowest of 50 states)

926 square miles (1.1% of surface area — 11th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

3. Montana

Stewart Sutton / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 41.0 per 100 people (459,939 total)

41.0 per 100 people (459,939 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $22,968,713

$22,968,713 State surface area covered by water: 1,494 square miles (1.0% of surface area — 10th lowest of 50 states)

1,494 square miles (1.0% of surface area — 10th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

2. Wyoming

Amanda Allard-Korell / Shutterstock.com

Fishing license holders in 2022: 43.2 per 100 people (250,870 total)

43.2 per 100 people (250,870 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $8,580,741

$8,580,741 State surface area covered by water: 720 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 7th lowest of 50 states)

720 square miles (0.7% of surface area — 7th lowest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): None

1. Alaska

JANIFEST / iStock via Getty Images

Fishing license holders in 2022: 63.6 per 100 people (466,244 total)

63.6 per 100 people (466,244 total) Total spending on fishing licenses in 2022: $20,915,174

$20,915,174 State surface area covered by water: 94,743 square miles (14.2% of surface area — 11th highest of 50 states)

94,743 square miles (14.2% of surface area — 11th highest of 50 states) Shoreline (Great Lakes and oceans): 33,904 miles