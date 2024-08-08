These States Allow Firearms in Public Places

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- At the national level, gun regulations have changed little in recent decades
- But since 2010, most of the 50 states have greatly expanded gun rights, removing restrictions on firearms in public
Gun ownership has been a constitutional right in the United States since 1791, and in the more than 230 years since, millions of Americans have exercised that right. But in recent decades, there has been a dramatic shift in the reasons Americans choose to own guns.
As of 2023, 72% of gun owners had a firearm primarily for protection, up from just 26% in 1999, according to the Pew Research Center. Over the same period, the share of gun owners who keep a firearm for hunting fell from 49% to 32%. As self-defense has emerged as the most commonly cited reason for gun ownership, state-level regulations have also evolved in much of the country, expanding on the places Americans can carry a gun for protection. (Here is a look at the number of guns Americans have bought every year since 1986.)
As recently as 2009, only two of the 50 states generally allowed gun owners to carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit. Today, permitless concealed carry is legal in 29 states. In an even greater number of states, gun owners are legally allowed to openly carry firearms in public without a permit.
Using data compiled by gun control advocacy group Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the laws for carrying firearms in public in every state. States are listed in alphabetical order. The strength of each state’s control laws are expressed in letter grades ranging from “A” for the strictest gun control policies, to “F” for the most permissive. All data is from Giffords Law Center.
Of the 29 states with permitless concealed carry laws, only one prohibits the open carry of firearms in public. Even in many states where gun owners need to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon, the open carry of a firearm in public is generally allowed with little or no restrictions. However, open carry regulations often differentiate between handguns, like pistols and revolvers, and long guns, like rifles and shotguns.
According to the Giffords Law Center, firearms in public places can increase the risk of avoidable, deadly confrontations — a claim substantiated by firearm mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 10 states with the highest gun death rates, nine have permitless concealed carry laws on the books, and all impose little or no restrictions on the open carry of firearms. (Here is a look at universal background check laws in every state.)
Why It Matters
While gun laws have changed little at the national-level in recent decades, most of the 50 states have meaningfully expanded gun rights in the last 15 years. Because of these changes, legal gun owners in most states can carry firearms in public — openly or concealed — without a special permit or license. It is important to note that in many of these same states, firearms are restricted from certain public areas, like schools or courthouses.
Alabama
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 25.9 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)
Alaska
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 22.7 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)
Arizona
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 20.5 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)
Arkansas
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 22.1 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)
California
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A
- Gun death rate: 8.7 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)
Colorado
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 17.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)
Connecticut
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A
- Gun death rate: 7.0 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states)
Delaware
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B+
- Gun death rate: 12.1 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)
Florida
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D+
- Gun death rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states)
Georgia
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 20.0 per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states)
Hawaii
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 4.5 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)
Idaho
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 17.5 per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states)
Illinois
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)
Indiana
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-
- Gun death rate: 17.6 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)
Iowa
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 11.3 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)
Kansas
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 17.0 per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states)
Kentucky
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 18.9 per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states)
Louisiana
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 28.2 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states)
Maine
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-
- Gun death rate: 12.0 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states)
Maryland
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 13.6 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states)
Massachusetts
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required
- Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 3.7 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states)
Michigan
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B-
- Gun death rate: 15.1 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)
Minnesota
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required
- Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B
- Gun death rate: 9.7 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)
Mississippi
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 29.7 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)
Missouri
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 24.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states)
Montana
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 24.5 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)
Nebraska
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C-
- Gun death rate: 12.3 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)
Nevada
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B-
- Gun death rate: 19.3 per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states)
New Hampshire
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-
- Gun death rate: 10.3 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states)
New Jersey
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited
- Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A
- Gun death rate: 5.0 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states)
New Mexico
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C+
- Gun death rate: 27.5 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)
New York
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 5.3 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)
North Carolina
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C-
- Gun death rate: 17.1 per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states)
North Dakota
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 16.5 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states)
Ohio
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-
- Gun death rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states)
Oklahoma
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 20.1 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)
Oregon
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 14.6 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states)
Pennsylvania
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B
- Gun death rate: 14.8 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)
Rhode Island
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B+
- Gun death rate: 3.1 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states)
South Carolina
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-
- Gun death rate: 21.3 per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states)
South Dakota
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 16.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)
Tennessee
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 20.9 per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states)
Texas
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states)
Utah
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 14.0 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)
Vermont
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B-
- Gun death rate: 12.2 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)
Virginia
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B+
- Gun death rate: 15.1 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states)
Washington
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-
- Gun death rate: 12.6 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)
West Virginia
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 16.4 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states)
Wisconsin
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C
- Gun death rate: 14.1 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states)
Wyoming
- Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required
- Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners
- Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F
- Gun death rate: 20.6 per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states)
