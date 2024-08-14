This Is the Rifle Used by World War II's Most Lethal Sniper Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The sniper rifle used to clear 505 confirmed kills and held by the deadliest sniper in warfare history may not be what you think. In fact, it didn’t even have a scope.

It was a Finnish Civil Guard issued Sako M28/30. But this simple bolt action, iron sight rifle was held by the “The White Death” Simo Hayha. And he raised fear among even the toughest in the Red Army during the Winter War between Finland and the Soviet Union from 1939 to 1940.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Simo Hayha is considered the most lethal sniper in history.

He was nicknamed The White Death.

War and conflict can put the markets in turmoil. But you could protect your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Check out our report 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever to get started.

Who is Simo Hayha?

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Simo Hayha is a Finnish soldier who rose to military fame during the Winter War between the U.S.S.R. and Finland. Known to his enemies as the White Death, he’s recognized by many military historians as the most dangerous sniper in history with at least 505 confirmed kills.

Though he had little military history prior to the Winter War, Hayha credited his skills to his years of experience hunting in the snowy Finnish wilderness, and competitive shooting.

He’s also known for impeccable outdoor survival skills, tracking enemy movements, and camouflaging into his surroundings – not to mention deadly precision and accuracy with his rifle.

Hayha was born on December 17, 1905 to Juho and Katriina (née Vilkko) Hayha in the hamlet of Kiiskinen. Before the war, he was a farmer.

What is the Winter War?

peer_gynt / Flickr The Winter War, also called the Russo-Finnish War, broke out in November 1939 when the U.S.S.R. invaded Finland shortly after the start of World War II. Despite its size, the Finnish Army remained resilient in the face of the massive Red Army.

Among its most notable soldiers was the acclaimed sniper Simo Hayha. Although the Soviets referred to Simo as The White Death, the Finnish nicknamed him the Magic Shooter.

But although the Finland military delivered an impressive offense, the country ultimately signed the Treaty of Moscow on March 12, 1940.

What weapons did Simo Hayha use?

Pavel_Chag / iStock via Getty Images

Simo Hayha used an M28-30 (serial number 60974) to wreak havoc on the Soviet Army during the Winter War. He can trace it back to his time in Finland’s Civil Guard, which he joined in 1905 at the age of 17.

Most of Hayha’s kills can be credited to rounds out of the M28-30. However, he occasionally also used a Suomi SMG and LS-26 LMG.

How many confirmed kills did Simo Hayha have?

TPAP8228 / iStock via Getty Images

Most historians say Simo Hayha had at least 504 confirmed kills. However, most sources trace these fatalities to his M28-30 rifle. Some experts believe the use of his Suomi SMG and LS-26 LMG could bring that body count up to around 800.

Attacks on Simo

Ultratone85, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Despite his lethal precision, The White Death wasn’t invincible and he nearly lost his life in the Winter War. On March 6, 1940, a Soviet exploding bullet hit his face. The blow put him in a coma for nearly a week and he spent many months recovering in the hospital even after the war ended.

Medical procedures included more than 20 surgeries to fix his jaw. But he became permanently disfigured and he never fully regained his speech.

What happened to Simo Hayha after the Winter War?

Spondylolithesis / iStock via Getty Images

After leaving the hospital following the end of the war, Hayha returned to farm life in Finland, where he was recognized as a war hero. Hayha passed away in 2002. He was 96.

Did Simo have military experience before the Winter War?

Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

Yes, Simo Hayha did have experience in the military prior to the Winter War. In 1925, he performed his required year of Finnish active duty. He later joined the Finnish Civil Guard.

The White Death facts and trivia

JasonDoiy / E+ via Getty Images

With a name like The White Death and deadliest sniper in history, there’s bound to be some interesting facts about this soldier. Here are a few.

Most of Simo’s sniper kills were made within 150 meters.

While most snipers lie down before taking a shot, Hayha preferred sitting down.

The Winter War lasted only 100 days.

Biographies

Rad K / Shutterstock.com

With such an impressive military service, there were some books written about Simo Hayha. These include “The White Sniper: Simo Häyhä” by Tapio Saarelainen, and “SIMO HÄYHÄ, The White Death: The incredible true story of the deadliest sniper ever,” by Andrea Larsen.

Simo movie

Georgiy Datsenko / iStock via Getty Images

There was also a documentary about the famous sniper called “Sharpshooter Simo Hayha” directed by Vesa Saarinen. It features audio footage from Simo himself.

Why did we cover this?

George Trumpeter / Shutterstock.com

Simo Hayha is considered one of Finland’s most important war heroes and one of the best wartime snipers of all time. Although his country ultimately suffered defeat in the Winter War against the Soviet Union, his story of skill and fearlessness is one worth telling.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.