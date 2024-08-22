The Most and Least Expensive Handguns to Shoot artas / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Gun owners should be familiar and comfortable with their firearm — but regular practice with live ammunition can be expensive

Certain handgun calibers make for a far more affordable day at the range than others

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

Public interest in gun ownership and shooting sports has surged in recent years. In both 2021 and 2022, the number of licensed hunters in the U.S. topped 15.9 million for the first time in over three decades. Additionally, data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show that approximately 38.3 million firearms were manufactured domestically between 2020 and 2022 — nearly one million more than were made in the entire first decade of the 2000s.

With demand for firearms and participation in hunting at historic highs, related areas of the economy are reporting rapid growth. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, America’s arms and ammunition industry directly and indirectly generated nearly $90.1 billion in 2023 — up from $80.7 billion in 2022 and $70.5 billion in 2021.

But, as millions of American sports men and women already know, shooting can be an expensive hobby. Beyond the initial investment in a firearm, which can range in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousand, every pull of the trigger comes with additional costs. For those who want to enjoy shooting sports without breaking the bank, a day at the range or in the field can be far more affordable with certain calibers.

Using data from Southern Defense, an ammunition price tracking website, 24/7 Wall St. identified the price of 19 different handgun calibers and ranked them by price per round, from lowest to highest. It is important to note that ammo prices can vary by brand, cartridge characteristics, retailer, and geographic area. The prices on this list represent the lowest available as of mid-August 2024. Supplemental data on cartridge ballistics and common usages are from Sportsman’s Warehouse and other firearm reference tables. It is important to note that ballistics performance can vary by the type of ammunition used, firearm barrel length, and environmental factors.

Among the handgun calibers on this list, prices range from as low as $0.04 per round to well over $1.00. The cheapest handgun round by a wide margin is the .22 Long Rifle, or .22 LR. Unlike most other cartridges, the .22 LR is rimfire round, which are much cheaper to manufacture than centerfire ammunition, partially because they are relatively low pressure and can use thin-walled cartridge casings.

While affordable, .22 LR ammunition is far less capable than other common handgun rounds, and largely limited to target shooting and small game and varmint hunting. Meanwhile, more expensive ammunition on this list tend to be powerful, high-caliber rounds suited to self-defense hunting larger game. Notably, many of these rounds deliver a heavy recoil that many shooters may find uncomfortable. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

The best-selling handguns in the U.S. are chambered for 9mm rounds. Due to the popularity of 9mm firearms, ammunition manufacturers have expanded their production capacity to meet demand. Partially as a result, 9mm ammunition is relatively inexpensive. Not only a best-seller on the consumer market, 9mm firearms are also used by the U.S. military and police departments across the country. (Here is a look at the standard issue police sidearms in America’s 10 biggest cities.)

Why It Matters

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm sales have hit all-time highs in the U.S. in recent years. Those in the market for a new firearm have many considerations to weigh when choosing a gun — including intended usage, and long-term ownership costs. Whether keeping a firearm for personal protection, hunting, or recreational shooting, handgun owners need to be familiar with their weapon — and regular practice at the range is far more expensive with some handgun calibers than others.

19. 22 LR

Lowest price currently available: $0.04 per round (33.3% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.04 per round (33.3% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.02 – $0.34 per round ($0.07 per round avg.)

$0.02 – $0.34 per round ($0.07 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 32-grain round: 1,640 fps at muzzle; 119 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,640 fps at muzzle; 119 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Plinking, varmints

Plinking, varmints Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger SR22

18. 9mm

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $0.14 per round (12.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.14 per round (12.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.09 – $0.71 per round ($0.28 per round avg.)

$0.09 – $0.71 per round ($0.28 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 100-grain round: 1,125 fps at muzzle; 224 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,125 fps at muzzle; 224 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Beretta 92, Glock 17, Sig Sauer P365

17. 22 WMR

Lowest price currently available: $0.17 per round (10.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.17 per round (10.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.15 – $0.93 per round ($0.27 per round avg.)

$0.15 – $0.93 per round ($0.27 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 45-grain round: 1,000 fps at muzzle; 85 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,000 fps at muzzle; 85 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Heritage Rough Rider, North American Arms Mini-Revolver

16. 380 ACP

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.21 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.)

$0.21 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.17 – $1.47 per round ($0.41 per round avg.)

$0.17 – $1.47 per round ($0.41 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 90-grain round: 1,000 fps at muzzle; 166 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,000 fps at muzzle; 166 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger LCP Max Micro Compact

15. 40 Smith & Wesson

Lowest price currently available: $0.24 per round (7.7% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.24 per round (7.7% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.20 – $0.90 per round ($0.36 per round avg.)

$0.20 – $0.90 per round ($0.36 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 155-grain round: 1,180 fps at muzzle; 387 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,180 fps at muzzle; 387 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Varmint, personal defense

Varmint, personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Blackhawk

14. 10mm

Lowest price currently available: $0.31 per round (8.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.31 per round (8.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.21 – $0.89 per round ($0.46 per round avg.)

$0.21 – $0.89 per round ($0.46 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 155-grain round: 1,265 fps at muzzle; 430 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,265 fps at muzzle; 430 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Varmint, personal defense

Varmint, personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Sig Sauer P320, RIA Rock

13. 38 Special

NoDerog / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $0.31 per round (6.1% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.31 per round (6.1% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.22 – $2.88 per round ($0.48 per round avg.)

$0.22 – $2.88 per round ($0.48 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 90-grain round: 1,200 fps at muzzle; 215 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,200 fps at muzzle; 215 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Taurus Model 856, S&W M&P Bodyguard

12. 45 ACP

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $0.33 per round (6.5% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.33 per round (6.5% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.27 – $1.08 per round ($0.44 per round avg.)

$0.27 – $1.08 per round ($0.44 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 185-grain round: 970 fps at muzzle; 341 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

970 fps at muzzle; 341 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Colt 1911, RIA Rock

11. 32 ACP

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.33 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.)

$0.33 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.32 – $0.37 per round ($0.33 per round avg.)

$0.32 – $0.37 per round ($0.33 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 60-grain round: 1,000 fps at muzzle; 105 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,000 fps at muzzle; 105 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Beretta 3032 Tomcat

10. 30 Super Carry

Scott Barbour / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $0.34 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.)

$0.34 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.27 – $0.37 per round ($0.34 per round avg.)

$0.27 – $0.37 per round ($0.34 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 90-grain round: 1,300 fps at muzzle; 272 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,300 fps at muzzle; 272 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: S&W Shield Plus

9. 5.7x28mm

Lowest price currently available: $0.39 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.)

$0.39 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.31 – $1.75 per round ($0.68 per round avg.)

$0.31 – $1.75 per round ($0.68 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 40-grain round: 1,700 fps at muzzle; 183 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,700 fps at muzzle; 183 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense, target

Personal defense, target Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger-57

8. 357 Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $0.39 per round (5.4% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.39 per round (5.4% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.21 – $1.63 per round ($0.53 per round avg.)

$0.21 – $1.63 per round ($0.53 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 125-grain round: 1,500 fps at muzzle; 478 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,500 fps at muzzle; 478 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Varmint, target, personal defense

Varmint, target, personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Colt Python, Taurus Raging Hunter

7. 357 Sig

shoot-club / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.40 per round (4.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.40 per round (4.8% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.32 – $0.49 per round ($0.42 per round avg.)

$0.32 – $0.49 per round ($0.42 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 135-grain round: 1,225 fps at muzzle; 371 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,225 fps at muzzle; 371 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Glock 33, Glock 32

6. 7.62x25mm Tokarev

Lowest price currently available: $0.43 per round (2.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.43 per round (2.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.41 – $0.47 per round ($0.44 per round avg.)

$0.41 – $0.47 per round ($0.44 per round avg.) Ballistics: N/A

N/A Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Zastava M57A

5. 44 Special

Lowest price currently available: $0.43 per round (23.2% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.43 per round (23.2% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.43 – $0.61 per round ($0.56 per round avg.)

$0.43 – $0.61 per round ($0.56 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 165-grain round: 900 fps at muzzle; 263 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

900 fps at muzzle; 263 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Blackhawk

4. 45 Long Colt

Lowest price currently available: $0.60 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.)

$0.60 per round (in-line with 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.47 – $2.19 per round ($0.80 per round avg.)

$0.47 – $2.19 per round ($0.80 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 185-grain round: 920 fps at muzzle; 311 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

920 fps at muzzle; 311 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Personal defense

Personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Taurus Judge

3. 44 Magnum

Lowest price currently available: $0.60 per round (1.7% higher than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.60 per round (1.7% higher than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.54 – $1.54 per round ($0.79 per round avg.)

$0.54 – $1.54 per round ($0.79 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 200-grain round: 1,500 fps at muzzle; 788 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,500 fps at muzzle; 788 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Colt Anaconda, Taurus Raging Hunter

2. 41 Remington Magnum

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Lowest price currently available: $0.66 per round (1.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$0.66 per round (1.5% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $0.63 – $0.69 per round ($0.66 per round avg.)

$0.63 – $0.69 per round ($0.66 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 190-grain round: 1,620 fps at muzzle; 865 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,620 fps at muzzle; 865 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Medium game, personal defense

Medium game, personal defense Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Ruger Blackhawk

1. 500 Magnum

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lowest price currently available: $1.34 per round (4.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.)

$1.34 per round (4.3% lower than 12-mo. avg.) Daily price range in recent years: $1.22 – $1.65 per round ($1.42 per round avg.)

$1.22 – $1.65 per round ($1.42 per round avg.) Ballistics of a 300-grain round: 1,950 fps at muzzle; 1,819 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards

1,950 fps at muzzle; 1,819 foot-pounds of energy at 50 yards Common usage: Medium and large game

Medium and large game Handgun model(s) chambered for ammunition include: Taurus Raging Hunter