If You Love Gun Shows, These States Are for You

States with lots of gun shows naturally have a strong gun culture.

Many of the states we explore below also have a strong outdoor culture, with lots of hunting opportunities, which drives gun ownership.

Practically every state has gun shows, but some states have bigger (and better) ones than others! Below, we’ll discuss the ten best states for gun shows.

We considered the number and quality of gun shows each state has. Many smaller shows aren’t necessarily better than one bigger show!

We ranked the top ten states for gun shows in countdown style, so the best state for gun shows is at the very end.

There are around 2,000 to 5,000 gun shows in America every year. Needless to say, that adds up to quite a bit of money changing hands. Gun shows are almost an industry in themselves, with some businesses making most of their profits from gun shows.

This industry isn’t evenly spread out, though. It’s concentrated in a few states where gun shows are very popular. Many of the states below are also those where people tend to buy the most guns.

10. Kentucky

Kentucky is known for its strong gun culture and is home to frequent gun shows. Based on our research, there seem to be at least five every month or so!

9. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s history has fostered a strong gun culture, which fuels several gun shows in the state each year. The state’s rural areas see a surprising number of shows, too.

8. North Carolina

North Carolina’s rural areas and strong gun rights tradition make it a favorable state for gun shows. The state offers tons of hunting opportunities, which only increases the popularity of these shows.

7. Georgia

Georgia’s growing popularity has also led to a growth in gun shows. The state is full of rural areas and hunting opportunities, which leads to many of the residents owning firearms.

6. Tennessee

Tennessee’s outdoor attractions and strong gun rights culture make it a hotspot for gun shows. There are around seven each month, especially in the Nashville area.

5. California

You might not have expected to see California on this list due to its stricter gun laws. However, gun shows are popular in some areas of the state. It’s important to remember that California is very big, so it only makes sense that it would have more gun shows than others.

4. Nevada

Nevada has a thriving gun culture. Gun shows are especially popular in Las Vegas due to its large convention centers.

3. Arizona

Arizona’s outdoor attractions and rugged terrain make it a natural for gun shows. Many individuals in Arizona participate in hunting and recreational shooting.

2. Florida

Florida has a very strong gun culture and is a natural tourist spot. It only makes sense that it would host several large gun shows each year.

1. Texas

Texas is a huge state with a very strong gun culture, which naturally leads to the state hosting dozens of gun shows each month. Many of these shows attract gun enthusiasts from around the country.