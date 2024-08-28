This High-Tech Sniper Rifle Costs $27,500 Marines Sniper Rifle Aiming Scope 2660088 Edited 2020 by patwilson687 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)



Most sniper rifles are expensive, but some cost thousands of dollars.

Many sniper rifles are made by well-known gun brands.

Sniper rifles stand out for their unparalleled precision and power. They also stand out in another way —their price range. Some sniper rifles are not just tools of war or hunting instruments; they are masterpieces of engineering, commanding prices that reflect their cutting-edge technology and craftsmanship.

We looked at current online prices for a range of sniper rifles to bring you a list of the most expensive options available. These aren’t necessarily the most expensive sniper rifles ever sold; they’re the most expensive sniper rifles you could purchase right now.

This article is listed in count-down style, so you’ll find the most expensive rifle at the very end.

Why We’re Covering This

Ok-product studio / Shutterstock.com

Many of these sniper rifles are made by well-known firearm companies. As we’ve covered previously, some gun companies are known as good dividend stocks. Keeping track of which companies are making the most profitable firearms is vital to deciding whether or not these companies make good investments.

20. Wilson Combat AR-10 Precision

The National Guard / CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Price: $2,000 – $3,000

The Wilson Combat AR-10 Precision is a semi-automatic rifle with good accuracy. It isn’t the highest-end sniper rifle out there, but it easily costs several thousand dollars.

19. Dan Wesson Custom Rifles

Sniper rifles by denebola2025 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Price: $2,000+

As the name suggests, the Dan Wesson Custom Rifles are completely customized to specific customer requirements. As you might imagine, this makes them very expensive (and also causes the price to vary widely).

18. Christensen Arms Mesa Long Range

Galeria del Ministerio de Defensa del Perú, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Price: $2,000 – $3,000

This lightweight rifle is pretty accurate and designed for long-range shooting. It isn’t a super fancy gun, but it gets the job done.

17. Ruger Precision Rifle

34 Squadron undertake Live Fire Tactical Training at Otterburn Camp. by Defence Images / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Price: $2,000-$3,000

The Ruger Precision Rifle features a modular design with many customization options. Depending on the exact upgrades purchased, it can be pretty expensive!

16. Weatherby Mark V

Sniper Scope by Dyroc / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Price: $2,500+

The Weatherby Mark V is best known for its powerful cartridges. It does come in several calibers and customizations, which make the price vary.

15. Howa 1500 HTR

24 MEU Deployment 2012 [Image 11 of 21] by DVIDSHUB / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Price: $2,000 – $3,000

The Howa 1500 HTR is renowned as a reliable and accurate rifle. It just works, and it isn’t incredibly expensive like some other rifles.

14. Savage 110 Precision

Vietnam War 1968 - U.S. Snipers by manhhai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Price: $2,000 – $3,000

This rifle is often considered a “budget sniper rifle,” despite being easily $3,000, depending on where you purchase it.

13. Remington 700 Police

Photo Spirit / Shutterstock.com

Price: $2,500 – $3,500

The Remington 700 Police is often used by law enforcement, hence the name. It’s a versatile rifle that’s not exceptionally expensive.

12. Tikka T3x TAC A1

Pete_Flyer / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $3,000 – $4,000

The Tikka T3x TAC A1 is a popular choice for citizen precision shooters. It’s moving up into the “premium” category without being thousands and thousands of dollars.

11. Steyr SSG 08

Filipovic018 / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $3,000 – $4,000

Like many guns on this list, the Steyr SSG 08 is known as a fabulously accurate and reliable firearm. It wouldn’t cost so much if it wasn’t!

10. Bergara Premier Match

gan chaonan / iStock via Getty Images

Price: $3,000 – $4,000

Many competitive shooters choose the Bergara Premier Match, as it’s specifically designed for competitive shooting. It can easily cost close to $4,000.

9. Proof Research Carbon Fiber Rifles

zachievenor / Flickr

Price: $3,500 – $4,000

The Proof Research Carbon Fiber Rifles are made from carbon fiber, which makes them lightweight and durable. However, due to the advanced materials used, they are more expensive.

8. Surgeon Rifles Custom Models

peosoldier / Flickr

Price: $3,000 – $6,000

As the name suggests, the Surgeon Rifles Custom Models are completely customized precision rifles. Due to their high customization, they vary widely in price. It’s very easy for them to get above $6,000 (or even more).

7. AICS AX-50

moodboard / Brand X Pictures via Getty Images

Price: $5,000 – $7,000

The AICS AX-50 is getting into the more expensive side of sniper rifles. All sniper rifles are expensive to some extent due to the precision engineering involved, but this rifle can easily cost $7,o00 new.

6. Desert Tech SRS

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: $5,000 – $7,000

Like some other weapons we’ve covered thus far, the Desert Tech SRS has a modular design that allows for easy caliber changes. This design also makes it more expensive.

5. Sako TRG-42

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: $5,000 – $7,000

The Sako TRG-42 is a high-precision sniper rifle designed and manufactured by the Finnish company Sako. It’s often used by military and law enforcement snipers.

4. McMillan TAC-50

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: $6,000 – $8,000

The McMillan TAC-50 is a long-range, bolt-action sniper rifle chambered in .50 BMG. It is effective at very long distances.

3. Accuracy International Arctic Warfare

Nickolas warner / Shutterstock.com

Price: $7,000 – $10,000

The Accuracy International Arctic Warfare is designed for very cold weather conditions, like what you may find in the arctic. It’s mostly used by military units.

2. Barrett M82A1

IDF-Barrett-M82A1-IndependenceDay-58 by MathKnight / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Price: $8,000 – $10,000

The Barrett M82A1 is one of the high-end sniper rifles currently available. It’s designed for long-range engagements and has the ability to disable vehicles and takeout equipment. It’s used by military forces around the world.

1. TrackingPoint XS1

Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

Price: $27,500

The TrackingPoint XS1 is a precision-guided sniper rifle with tons of advanced targeting technology. It allows shooters to accurately hit targets at very high distances thanks to its integrated optics, sensors, and computer power system.