Muzzleloader Rifles: Do You Enjoy Hunting the Old-Fashioned Way?

For most American hunters, the limitations of muzzleloading firearms are prohibitive. But for those who embrace the challenge, there are many added benefits. In much of the country, the muzzleloading hunting season is far longer than it is for those using modern rifles. Hunters with muzzleloaders are also often allowed higher bag limits and access to many places where centerfire rifles are not permitted.
Using data from the National Deer Association, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where most people hunt with muzzleloaders. States are ranked on the share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022. Only the 41 states with available data were included in this analysis. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger estimated number of deer harvested with a muzzleloader ranks higher. Supplemental data on deer harvest totals is also from the NDA. In contrast, the total number of paid hunting license holders per 1,000 people was calculated using data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Why It Matters
Hunting is an increasingly popular pastime in the United States. Hunting is also big business. Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 — and another $32.9 billion on hunting equipment and trip-related expenses. Deer are by far the most commonly hunted game in the U.S., and while most hunters use a rifle or a shotgun, hundreds of thousands of deer were harvested with a muzzleloader in recent years.
41. Montana
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 1% (approx. 454 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 211.3 per 1,000 people (237,312 total)
40. Texas
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 1% (approx. 6,807 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 37.7 per 1,000 people (1,132,186 total)
39. Nevada
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 110 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 34.0 per 1,000 people (107,978 total)
38. Arizona
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 137 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.0 per 1,000 people (287,033 total)
37. North Dakota
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 601 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 190.1 per 1,000 people (148,101 total)
36. Idaho
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 855 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 150.0 per 1,000 people (290,834 total)
35. South Dakota
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 1,108 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 249.8 per 1,000 people (227,312 total)
34. Illinois
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 3,157 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 22.8 per 1,000 people (287,438 total)
33. South Carolina
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 3,588 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 40.8 per 1,000 people (215,340 total)
32. Wisconsin
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 6,806 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 112.8 per 1,000 people (664,738 total)
31. Georgia
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 8,136 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.1 per 1,000 people (819,893 total)
30. Missouri
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 8,992 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 82.5 per 1,000 people (509,942 total)
29. Alabama
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 9,262 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 308,729 (44.6% antlered buck, 55.4% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 95.9 per 1,000 people (486,674 total)
28. Maine
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 4% (approx. 1,751 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 154.2 per 1,000 people (213,686 total)
27. Kansas
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 4% (approx. 3,233 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.3 per 1,000 people (277,050 total)
26. West Virginia
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 5% (approx. 5,925 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 149.3 per 1,000 people (265,103 total)
25. Michigan
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 5% (approx. 16,959 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 63.2 per 1,000 people (634,627 total)
24. Nebraska
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 2,417 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 122.6 per 1,000 people (241,271 total)
23. Minnesota
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 10,336 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.8 per 1,000 people (542,085 total)
22. Ohio
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 12,658 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 30.2 per 1,000 people (354,606 total)
21. Pennsylvania
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 25,378 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.6 per 1,000 people (981,320 total)
20. Connecticut
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 7% (approx. 731 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.9 per 1,000 people (28,670 total)
19. Kentucky
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 7% (approx. 10,115 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 70.7 per 1,000 people (318,869 total)
18. North Carolina
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 8% (approx. 13,106 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 60.8 per 1,000 people (650,361 total)
17. Florida
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 8,414 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 9.8 per 1,000 people (219,074 total)
16. Oklahoma
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 12,074 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 92.7 per 1,000 people (372,663 total)
15. Arkansas
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 16,702 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 114.1 per 1,000 people (347,418 total)
14. New Jersey
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 10% (approx. 3,832 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.7 per 1,000 people (70,907 total)
13. Indiana
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 10% (approx. 12,185 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.3 per 1,000 people (268,630 total)
12. Delaware
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 11% (approx. 1,853 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 16,848 (25.9% antlered buck, 74.1% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 15.7 per 1,000 people (16,034 total)
11. New York
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 11% (approx. 25,516 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.1 per 1,000 people (553,475 total)
10. Iowa
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 12% (approx. 13,152 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 68.6 per 1,000 people (219,432 total)
9. Louisiana
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 12% (approx. 26,124 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.4 per 1,000 people (433,219 total)
8. New Mexico
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 13% (approx. 1,205 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.9 per 1,000 people (160,322 total)
7. Utah
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 15% (approx. 4,130 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (267,238 total)
6. Tennessee
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 15% (approx. 24,487 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 119.7 per 1,000 people (844,172 total)
5. New Hampshire
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 18% (approx. 2,535 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 43.2 per 1,000 people (60,323 total)
4. Vermont
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 18% (approx. 3,143 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 93.8 per 1,000 people (60,719 total)
3. Massachusetts
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 23% (approx. 3,646 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 8.9 per 1,000 people (61,865 total)
2. Virginia
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 24% (approx. 44,829 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.7 per 1,000 people (248,951 total)
1. Rhode Island
- Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 42% (approx. 1,136 deer)
- Total deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)
- Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.4 per 1,000 people (8,099 total)
