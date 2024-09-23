Muzzleloader Rifles: Do You Enjoy Hunting the Old-Fashioned Way? Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

For most American hunters, the limitations of muzzleloading firearms are prohibitive. But for those who embrace the challenge, there are many added benefits. In much of the country, the muzzleloading hunting season is far longer than it is for those using modern rifles. Hunters with muzzleloaders are also often allowed higher bag limits and access to many places where centerfire rifles are not permitted.

Using data from the National Deer Association, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where most people hunt with muzzleloaders. States are ranked on the share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022. Only the 41 states with available data were included in this analysis. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger estimated number of deer harvested with a muzzleloader ranks higher. Supplemental data on deer harvest totals is also from the NDA. In contrast, the total number of paid hunting license holders per 1,000 people was calculated using data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Why It Matters

Hunting is an increasingly popular pastime in the United States. Hunting is also big business. Americans spent a combined $1.1 billion on hunting licenses, stamps, tags, and permits in 2022 — and another $32.9 billion on hunting equipment and trip-related expenses. Deer are by far the most commonly hunted game in the U.S., and while most hunters use a rifle or a shotgun, hundreds of thousands of deer were harvested with a muzzleloader in recent years.

41. Montana

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 1% (approx. 454 deer)

1% (approx. 454 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer)

45,369 (58.8% antlered buck, 41.2% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 211.3 per 1,000 people (237,312 total)

40. Texas

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 1% (approx. 6,807 deer)

1% (approx. 6,807 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer)

680,671 (55.4% antlered buck, 44.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 37.7 per 1,000 people (1,132,186 total)

39. Nevada

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 110 deer)

2% (approx. 110 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer)

5,500 (87.0% antlered buck, 13.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 34.0 per 1,000 people (107,978 total)

38. Arizona

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 137 deer)

2% (approx. 137 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer)

6,856 (99.3% antlered buck, 0.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.0 per 1,000 people (287,033 total)

37. North Dakota

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 601 deer)

2% (approx. 601 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer)

30,031 (58.3% antlered buck, 41.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 190.1 per 1,000 people (148,101 total)

36. Idaho

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 855 deer)

2% (approx. 855 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer)

42,770 (76.0% antlered buck, 24.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 150.0 per 1,000 people (290,834 total)

35. South Dakota

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 1,108 deer)

2% (approx. 1,108 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer)

55,380 (61.5% antlered buck, 38.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 249.8 per 1,000 people (227,312 total)

34. Illinois

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 3,157 deer)

2% (approx. 3,157 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer)

157,854 (46.4% antlered buck, 53.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 22.8 per 1,000 people (287,438 total)

33. South Carolina

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 3,588 deer)

2% (approx. 3,588 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

179,414 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 40.8 per 1,000 people (215,340 total)

32. Wisconsin

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 2% (approx. 6,806 deer)

2% (approx. 6,806 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

340,282 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 112.8 per 1,000 people (664,738 total)

31. Georgia

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 8,136 deer)

3% (approx. 8,136 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer)

271,211 (35.5% antlered buck, 64.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.1 per 1,000 people (819,893 total)

30. Missouri

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 8,992 deer)

3% (approx. 8,992 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer)

299,719 (47.0% antlered buck, 53.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 82.5 per 1,000 people (509,942 total)

29. Alabama

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 3% (approx. 9,262 deer)

3% (approx. 9,262 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 308,729 (44.6% antlered buck, 55.4% antlerless deer)

308,729 (44.6% antlered buck, 55.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 95.9 per 1,000 people (486,674 total)

28. Maine

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 4% (approx. 1,751 deer)

4% (approx. 1,751 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer)

43,787 (54.4% antlered buck, 45.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 154.2 per 1,000 people (213,686 total)

27. Kansas

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 4% (approx. 3,233 deer)

4% (approx. 3,233 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer)

80,815 (51.9% antlered buck, 48.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.3 per 1,000 people (277,050 total)

26. West Virginia

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 5% (approx. 5,925 deer)

5% (approx. 5,925 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer)

118,499 (60.4% antlered buck, 39.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 149.3 per 1,000 people (265,103 total)

25. Michigan

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 5% (approx. 16,959 deer)

5% (approx. 16,959 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer)

339,189 (60.1% antlered buck, 39.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 63.2 per 1,000 people (634,627 total)

24. Nebraska

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 2,417 deer)

6% (approx. 2,417 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer)

40,289 (58.1% antlered buck, 41.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 122.6 per 1,000 people (241,271 total)

23. Minnesota

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 10,336 deer)

6% (approx. 10,336 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer)

172,265 (51.2% antlered buck, 48.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.8 per 1,000 people (542,085 total)

22. Ohio

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 12,658 deer)

6% (approx. 12,658 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer)

210,973 (42.7% antlered buck, 57.3% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 30.2 per 1,000 people (354,606 total)

21. Pennsylvania

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 6% (approx. 25,378 deer)

6% (approx. 25,378 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer)

422,960 (38.8% antlered buck, 61.2% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.6 per 1,000 people (981,320 total)

20. Connecticut

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 7% (approx. 731 deer)

7% (approx. 731 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer)

10,445 (53.6% antlered buck, 46.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.9 per 1,000 people (28,670 total)

19. Kentucky

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 7% (approx. 10,115 deer)

7% (approx. 10,115 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer)

144,493 (49.2% antlered buck, 50.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 70.7 per 1,000 people (318,869 total)

18. North Carolina

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 8% (approx. 13,106 deer)

8% (approx. 13,106 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer)

163,831 (52.6% antlered buck, 47.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 60.8 per 1,000 people (650,361 total)

17. Florida

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 8,414 deer)

9% (approx. 8,414 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer)

93,484 (69.5% antlered buck, 30.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 9.8 per 1,000 people (219,074 total)

16. Oklahoma

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 12,074 deer)

9% (approx. 12,074 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer)

134,158 (54.5% antlered buck, 45.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 92.7 per 1,000 people (372,663 total)

15. Arkansas

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 9% (approx. 16,702 deer)

9% (approx. 16,702 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer)

185,579 (48.4% antlered buck, 51.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 114.1 per 1,000 people (347,418 total)

14. New Jersey

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 10% (approx. 3,832 deer)

10% (approx. 3,832 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer)

38,324 (42.0% antlered buck, 58.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.7 per 1,000 people (70,907 total)

13. Indiana

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 10% (approx. 12,185 deer)

10% (approx. 12,185 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer)

121,854 (56.6% antlered buck, 43.4% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 39.3 per 1,000 people (268,630 total)

12. Delaware

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 11% (approx. 1,853 deer)

11% (approx. 1,853 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 16,848 (25.9% antlered buck, 74.1% antlerless deer)

16,848 (25.9% antlered buck, 74.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 15.7 per 1,000 people (16,034 total)

11. New York

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 11% (approx. 25,516 deer)

11% (approx. 25,516 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer)

231,961 (50.2% antlered buck, 49.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.1 per 1,000 people (553,475 total)

10. Iowa

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 12% (approx. 13,152 deer)

12% (approx. 13,152 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer)

109,600 (42.4% antlered buck, 57.6% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 68.6 per 1,000 people (219,432 total)

9. Louisiana

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 12% (approx. 26,124 deer)

12% (approx. 26,124 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer)

217,700 (55.5% antlered buck, 44.5% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 94.4 per 1,000 people (433,219 total)

8. New Mexico

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 13% (approx. 1,205 deer)

13% (approx. 1,205 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer)

9,266 (98.1% antlered buck, 1.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 75.9 per 1,000 people (160,322 total)

7. Utah

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 15% (approx. 4,130 deer)

15% (approx. 4,130 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer)

27,536 (92.9% antlered buck, 7.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 79.0 per 1,000 people (267,238 total)

6. Tennessee

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 15% (approx. 24,487 deer)

15% (approx. 24,487 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer)

163,244 (52.9% antlered buck, 47.1% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 119.7 per 1,000 people (844,172 total)

5. New Hampshire

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 18% (approx. 2,535 deer)

18% (approx. 2,535 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer)

14,082 (59.2% antlered buck, 40.8% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 43.2 per 1,000 people (60,323 total)

4. Vermont

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 18% (approx. 3,143 deer)

18% (approx. 3,143 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer)

17,461 (55.1% antlered buck, 44.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 93.8 per 1,000 people (60,719 total)

3. Massachusetts

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 23% (approx. 3,646 deer)

23% (approx. 3,646 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer)

15,853 (57.3% antlered buck, 42.7% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 8.9 per 1,000 people (61,865 total)

2. Virginia

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 24% (approx. 44,829 deer)

24% (approx. 44,829 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer)

186,788 (49.0% antlered buck, 51.0% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 28.7 per 1,000 people (248,951 total)

1. Rhode Island

Share of deer harvested with a muzzleloader in 2022: 42% (approx. 1,136 deer)

42% (approx. 1,136 deer) Total deer harvested in 2022: 2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer)

2,705 (48.1% antlered buck, 51.9% antlerless deer) Paid hunting license holders in 2022: 7.4 per 1,000 people (8,099 total)

