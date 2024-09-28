Georgia Has Some of the Weakest Gun Control Laws in the Country Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm policy has become one of the most polarizing issues in American politics in recent years.

The partisan debate over the appropriate balance between gun rights and gun control has resulted in years of stalled gun control initiatives in Washington, D.C., and a patchwork of firearm regulations across the 50 states.

Georgia is one of many states that has done little to expand upon existing federal gun control laws.

Americans have had the constitutional right to own firearms for over 200 years. While federal law restricts access to firearms for certain groups — including felons, illegal drug users, and fugitives — and effectively prohibits civilian ownership of specific types of firearms — such as fully automatic weapons and short-barreled shotguns — the U.S. has some of the most permissive gun laws in the world.

In recent decades, the increasing regularity of mass shootings have made gun control one of the most polarizing issues in American politics — and attitudes towards firearms largely split along party lines. A 2023 Gallup survey found that 84% of likely Democratic voters say that gun laws should be stricter, compared to only 31% of likely Republican voters.

On Capitol Hill, the partisan divide over gun control has yielded little beyond political gridlock. In the absence of legislative action in Washington, D.C., many states have exercised their authority to expand upon federal gun control policies. Others, meanwhile, have adopted a decidedly hands-off approach.

According to the analysis of Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention group, Georgia has some of the weakest gun control laws in the country. Accounting for a wide-range of policies at the disposal of state governments — including assault-style weapon and high-capacity magazine bans, universal background check laws, waiting periods, and restrictions firearms in public — Gifford’s Law Center assigned Georgia a letter grade of “F”, on an A-F scale, for the strength of its gun control policies. (Here is a look at every state’s gun law grade.)

Firearm regulations are generally designed and implemented to reduce the likelihood of gun violence, and in states where gun control takes a backseat to gun rights, firearm fatality rates tend to be higher. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 2,163 firearm related deaths in Georgia in 2022, or about 19.7 for every 100,000 people, the 14th highest gun-death rate of the 50 states. (Here is a look at the U.S. cities where gun crime is surging.)

Using data compiled by Gifford’s Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Georgia”s approach to 14 key gun control policy areas. It is important to note that the laws on this list are not exhaustive, and only represent broad guidelines. Legal nuances can also vary at the local level.

Universal background check laws

State policy: Under federal law, all gun buyers must undergo a background check before obtaining a firearm from a licensed retailer — but transfers made from unlicensed retailers are exempt from background check requirements. While many states have closed this loophole with universal background check laws, Georgia has not.

Mental health reporting

State policy: Georgia is only required to report individuals involuntarily committed to undergo mental health treatment in an inpatient setting to federal background check databases. However, the state is not required to report those being treated in outpatient facilities or those who are living with a guardian because they cannot manage their own affairs.

Concealed carry of a firearm

State policy: No permit required to carry a concealed firearm in certain public places in Georgia.

Handgun open carry regulations

State policy: Lawful gun owners are permitted to open-carry handguns in certain public places in Georgia.

Long gun open carry regulations

State policy: In Georgia, lawful gun owners are permitted to open-carry long guns in certain public places.

Stand your ground laws

State policy: Use of deadly force is permitted in public, if necessary, to prevent death or serious bodily harm — even if it is possible to step away from the incident.

Guns in schools

State policy: In Georgia, firearms can be carried in K-12 schools by school security officers and by teachers and other school employees who have been granted permission.

Mandatory waiting periods for firearm purchases

State policy: There is no mandatory waiting period for firearm purchases in Georgia.

Assault-style weapons

State policy: Georgia does not regulate the possession or sale of assault-style weapons, like those modeled after AK-47 or M-16 military rifles.

High-capacity magazines

State policy: Possession and sale of high-capacity magazines is not prohibited in Georgia.

Licensing requirements

State policy: Gun owners or prospective buyers do not need to obtain a permit in Georgia.

State-level prohibitions on who can own firearms

State policy: Georgia does not meaningfully expand upon federal laws restricting access to firearms for certain individuals.

Minimum age requirements for handguns

State policy: In Georgia, individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase or possess a handgun.

Minimum age requirements for long guns

State policy: Georgia does not expand upon federal age requirements surrounding the purchase or possession of a long gun, like a rifle or shotgun.

