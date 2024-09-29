Which US States Allow Guns in Public Places? Aleksandra Trusova / iStock via Getty Images

Gun ownership is a complex and highly debated issue in the United States. While Americans have had the constitutional right to own guns since 1791, the laws around carrying them in public have changed over time. Just a few decades ago, most states required a permit to carry a gun in public. Now, nearly half of the states allow people to carry guns without a permit. (This is the number of guns Americans have bought every year since 1986.)

Using data compiled by gun control advocacy group Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the laws for carrying firearms in public in every state. States are listed in alphabetical order. The strength of each state’s control laws is expressed in letter grades ranging from “A” for the strictest gun control policies, to “F” for the most permissive. All data is from the Giffords Law Center.

Why This Matters

Cory Doctorow / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

While gun laws have changed little at the national level in recent decades, most of the 50 states have meaningfully expanded gun rights in the last 15 years. Because of these changes, legal gun owners in most states can carry firearms in public — openly or concealed — without a special permit or license. It is important to note that in many of these same states, firearms are restricted from certain public areas, like schools or courthouses.

According to the Giffords Law Center, firearms in public places can increase the risk of avoidable, deadly confrontations — a claim substantiated by firearm mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 10 states with the highest gun death rates, nine have permitless concealed carry laws on the books, and all impose little or no restrictions on the open carry of firearms. (These are the universal background check laws in every state.)

Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 25.9 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)

Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 22.7 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)

Arizona

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 20.5 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)

Arkansas

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 22.1 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

California

bpperry / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A

A Gun death rate: 8.7 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)

Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 17.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A

A Gun death rate: 7.0 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states)

Delaware

sframephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B+

B+ Gun death rate: 12.1 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D+

D+ Gun death rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states)

Georgia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 20.0 per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states)

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required

Permit or license required Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 4.5 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)

Idaho

vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 17.5 per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states)

Illinois

fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)

Indiana

omersukrugoksu / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-

D- Gun death rate: 17.6 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)

Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 11.3 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)

Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 17.0 per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states)

Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 18.9 per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states)

Louisiana

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 28.2 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states)

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-

D- Gun death rate: 12.0 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states)

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required

Permit or license required Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 13.6 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states)

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required

Permit or license required Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 3.7 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states)

Michigan

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B-

B- Gun death rate: 15.1 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)

Minnesota

jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required

Permit or license required Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B

B Gun death rate: 9.7 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 29.7 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)

Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 24.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states)

Montana

Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 24.5 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)

Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C-

C- Gun death rate: 12.3 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)

Nevada

ilbusca / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B-

B- Gun death rate: 19.3 per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states)

New Hampshire

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-

D- Gun death rate: 10.3 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states)

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A

A Gun death rate: 5.0 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states)

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C+

C+ Gun death rate: 27.5 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)

New York

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 5.3 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)

North Carolina

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C-

C- Gun death rate: 17.1 per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states)

North Dakota

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 16.5 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states)

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-

D- Gun death rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states)

Oklahoma

raksyBH / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 20.1 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

Oregon

4kodiak / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 14.6 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states)

Pennsylvania

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B

B Gun death rate: 14.8 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Permit or license required

Permit or license required Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B+

B+ Gun death rate: 3.1 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states)

South Carolina

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: D-

D- Gun death rate: 21.3 per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states)

South Dakota

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 16.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 20.9 per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states)

Texas

Adriano Aurelio Araujo / CC BY-2.0 / Flickr

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states)

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 14.0 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)

Vermont

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B-

B- Gun death rate: 12.2 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)

Virginia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Overall strength of gun control laws grade: B+

B+ Gun death rate: 15.1 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states)

Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: A-

A- Gun death rate: 12.6 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)

West Virginia

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 16.4 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states)

Wisconsin

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: C

C Gun death rate: 14.1 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states)

Wyoming

JTSorrell / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm: Allowed, no permit required

Allowed, no permit required Open carry of a handgun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Open carry of a long gun: Generally permitted for legal gun owners

Generally permitted for legal gun owners Overall strength of gun control laws grade: F

F Gun death rate: 20.6 per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states)

