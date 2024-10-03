Missouri Has Some of the Weakest Gun Laws in the Country 2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm policy has become one of the most polarizing issues in American politics in recent years.

The partisan debate over the appropriate balance between gun rights and gun control has resulted in years of stalled gun control initiatives in Washington, D.C., and a patchwork of firearm regulations across the 50 states.

Missouri is one of many states that has done little to expand upon existing federal gun control laws.

The United States is one of only a handful of countries where gun ownership is a constitutional right. While federal law restricts access to firearms for certain groups — including felons, illegal drug users, and fugitives — and effectively prohibits civilian ownership of specific types of firearms — such as fully automatic weapons and short-barreled shotguns — American gun laws are among the most permissive in the world.

In recent decades, the increasing regularity of mass shootings have made gun control one of the most polarizing issues in American politics — and attitudes towards firearms largely split along party lines. According to a 2023 Gallup survey, only 31% of likely Republican voters say that gun laws should be stricter, compared to 84% of likely Democratic voters.

In Washington D.C., the partisan divide over gun control has yielded little beyond political gridlock. In the absence of legislative action on Capitol Hill, many states have exercised their authority to expand upon federal gun control policies. Others, meanwhile, have adopted a decidedly hands-off approach.

According to the analysis of Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention group, Missouri has some of the weakest gun control laws in the country. Accounting for a wide-range of policies at the disposal of state governments — including assault-style weapon and high-capacity magazine restrictions, universal background check laws, waiting periods, and regulating firearms in public — Gifford’s Law Center assigned Missouri a letter grade of “F”, on an A-F scale, for the strength of its gun control policies. (Here is a look at every state’s gun law grade.)

Firearm regulations are generally designed and implemented to reduce the likelihood of gun violence. In states where gun control takes a backseat to gun rights, firearm fatality rates tend to be higher. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 1,489 firearm related deaths in Missouri in 2022, or about 24.2 for every 100,000 people, the fifth highest gun-death rate of the 50 states. (Here is a look at the U.S. cities where gun crime is surging.)

Using data compiled by Gifford’s Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Missouri’s approach to 14 key gun control policy areas. It is important to note that the laws on this list are not exhaustive, and only represent broad guidelines. Legal nuances can also vary at the local level.

Why It Matters

With the exception of some modest revisions to background check protocols, the U.S. has not implemented any meaningful gun control reform in decades. Still, state governments also have the authority to enact their own policies, resulting in a patchwork of gun laws across the 50 states. Currently, Missouri ranks as having some of the weakest state-level firearm regulations in the country.

Universal background check laws

State policy: Under federal law, all gun buyers must undergo a background check before obtaining a firearm from a licensed retailer — but transfers made from unlicensed retailers are exempt from background check requirements. While many states have closed this loophole with universal background check laws, Missouri has not.

Mental health reporting

State policy: Missouri is authorized, but not required, to report individuals involuntarily committed to undergo mental health treatment, as well as those who are under living with a guardian to help manage their affairs, to federal background check databases.

Concealed carry of a firearm

State policy: No permit required to carry a concealed firearm in certain public places in Missouri.

Handgun open carry regulations

State policy: Legal gun owners can briefly display concealed handguns in public places in Missouri, provided the firearm is not presented in an angry or threatening manner.

Long gun open carry regulations

State policy: In Missouri, open carry of long guns by lawful gun owners is not explicitly prohibited in certain public places.

Stand your ground laws

State policy: Use of deadly force is permitted in public, if necessary, to prevent death or serious bodily harm — even if it is possible to step away from the incident.

Guns in schools

State policy: In Missouri, firearms can be carried in K-12 schools by licensed school security officers and by teachers and other school employees who have been granted permission.

Mandatory waiting periods for firearm purchases

State policy: There is no mandatory waiting period for firearm purchases in Missouri.

Assault-style weapons

State policy: Assault-style weapons, like those modeled after AK-47 or M-16 military rifles, are not regulated in Missouri.

High-capacity magazines

State policy: High-capacity magazines are not regulated in Missouri.

Licensing requirements

State policy: Gun owners or prospective buyers do not need to obtain a permit in Missouri.

State-level prohibitions on who can own firearms

State policy: In Missouri, individuals struggling with alcohol abuse can have their access to firearms restricted.

Minimum age requirements for handguns

State policy: In Missouri, individuals must be at least 18 years old to purchase a handgun.

Minimum age requirements for long guns

State policy: In Missouri, adults 18 and older can purchase a long gun — like a rifle or shotgun — without parental consent.

