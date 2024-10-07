Weapons That Are Against American Law, and Surprising Ones That Aren't Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

There are some surprisingly legal weapons in the United States.

It’s hard to find weapons that are not legal.

The National Firearms Act governs weapon ownership.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

With the popularity of the Second Amendment in the United States, firearm and weapon ownership are a staple part of American culture. As a result, there are many different types of weapons Americans have looked to own over the years, like tanks, flamethrowers, and even the occasional bazooka. Of course, such freedoms do require some overnight and the government has been happy to oblige.

The National Firearms Act, established in 1934, documents the ownership of such weapons. This act of Congress coincides with the Gun Control Act of 1968, which regulates the firearm industry and ownership. Surprisingly, outside of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, only a small number of weapons are illegal to own in the U.S., though every state can enact separate laws.

14. Privately Made Firearms

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

With the rise of 3D printing, privately made firearms are all the rage. Known as “Ghost Guns,” they are surprisingly legal. While there are ATF regulations that govern homemade guns, they can be notoriously difficult to enforce. President Biden introduced executive action on Ghost Guns in 2022 to serialize them so they are easier to track.

13. Crossbow

liveslow / iStock / Getty Images Plus

First popularized in movies with plots set hundreds of years ago, crossbows are perfectly legal to own in the United States. No federal law prohibits them, provided they have been purchased for target shooting or hunting.

12. Tactical Baton

somsak suwanput / Shutterstock.com

While laws vary from state to state, owning a tactical baton or a “telescopic” model is generally legal nationwide. You might need a concealed weapons permit in certain states like Florida, but this follows the same process as gun ownership.

11. Silencers

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Interestingly, while silencers on weapons like pistols are not outright banned in the US, they are heavily regulated under the NFA. To own one, you must undergo an approval process, undergo a background check, and pay the appropriate tax.

10. Sawed-Off Shotgun

Rama / Wikimedia Commons

It might come as a surprise to learn that owning a sawed-off shotgun in the US is perfectly legal as long as you pay the appropriate tax to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. The NFA prohibits shotguns with a barrel under 18 inches, so you must register the weapon to maintain legal possession.

9. Stun Gun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

You can own a stun gun across the US as long as you are 18 years of age and only plan to use it in self-defense. In states like Florida, ownership of a stun gun is a felony if you have previously been convicted of a crime; otherwise, there are few restrictions outside of not taking it into a school or airport.

8. Katana Blades

The Metropolitan Museum of Art / Wikimedia Commons

One weapon that frequently comes around ownership is the katana blade, which you can own in the US. The only caveat is that if you purchase one in Japan, it requires legal paperwork to import; otherwise, ownership is lawful, with some restrictions on carrying it in public in some states. The same goes for short knives like switchblades, which are generally legal in most states.

7. Tanks

Joost J. Bakker / Wikimedia Commons

Private citizens in the US can own a decommissioned tank, albeit with some caveats. First and foremost, the main gun has to be disabled, and, of course, the tank cannot be currently in active service. However, if you have a “Destructive Device” permit, you can own a fully functioning tank, though these permits are notoriously difficult for private citizens.

6. Grenade Launcher

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

While the NFA classifies a grenade launcher as a “destructive device,” you can still own one, assuming you have the permits, passed a background check, and purchased through legal means. Firing a grenade launcher might be more questionable and is not recommended.

5. Machine Gun

MathKnight and Zachi Evenor / Wikimedia Commons

Ownership of a machine gun in the US is interesting as it is legal and illegal. Per the NFA, federal law prohibits the ownership of machine guns manufactured after May 19, 1986. However, machine guns manufactured after this date can be transferred to a new owner pending approval by the ATF.

4. Brass Knuckles

Mauro Cateb / Wikimedia Commons

Somewhat ambiguous at the ownership level, multiple states prohibit ownership of brass knuckles. California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are some states where you cannot own brass knuckles. Brass knuckles are more famous in movies than in real life, but they can be carried for self-defense.

3. Flamethrowers

Alan Wilson / Wikimedia Commons

While Flamethrowers are banned in California, you can surprisingly own one in most states. States like Texas, Florida, and New York permit ownership without specialized documents or licenses. Legal ownership became a central topic after Elon Musk’s The Boring Company sold a flamethrower online.

2. U.S. Rocket Launcher (Bazooka)

tomasdelcoro / Flickr

If you have been considering buying a Bazooka or a U.S.-made Rocket Launcher in your state, the good news is that you likely can. As with many weapons on this list, it just requires a $200 transfer tax, completing some forms, and you can own this weapon.

1. Cannon

JimVallee / iStock via Getty Images

According to the National Firearms Act, amended in 1934, you can surprisingly own a cannon in America. So long as it was manufactured before 1898 and is a muzzle-loading model, you must pay a $200 tax stamp, fill out forms, and ownership is perfectly legal under federal law.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works: 1. Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works: 1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz 2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles. 3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here