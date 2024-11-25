Most Americans Can’t Answer These Simple Gun Law Questions artas / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

Gun laws can be unsurprisingly confusing, depending on where you live.

Americans should know the laws about carrying guns over state lines.

There’s a lot of confusion about purchasing a firearm at a gun show.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

When you think about gun ownership in the United States, it’s quickly acknowledged as one of the rights Americans hold most sacred. Along with freedom of speech, the right to bear arms is something many hold as dearly as the right to breathe. Unfortunately, the country’s relationship with guns is a complex one, and most Americans can’t answer basic questions about guns and gun ownership about subjects like private gun sales or mail-ordering a firearm.

22. Question

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Can you legally carry a firearm on public transportation?

Answer: Maybe

SerrNovik / iStock via Getty Images

The answer to this question depends on the state and the public transportation system. For example, Chicago prohibits firearms on any public transportation method, and the same goes for all of Amtrak’s train lines.

21. Question

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Are active-duty service members exempt from any gun laws that apply to civilians?

Answer: No

401stafsb / Flickr

If a military member is off duty, they are required to follow all civilian gun laws. While on duty, service members must adhere to military regulations regarding firearms.

20. Question

Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

Can someone be denied gun ownership if they have a misdemeanor conviction?

Answer: Yes and No

Hernando Sorzano / Shutterstock.com

In the case of someone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor for domestic violence, these individuals are prohibited from owning a firearm. In some states, the same restrictions apply to anyone convicted of stalking or repeated DUI. However, in other cases, loopholes exist for someone with a misdemeanor on their record to own a firearm.

19. Question

aapsky / iStock via Getty Images

Are you legally able to own a machine gun in the United States?

Answer: In Strict Cases

thenationalguard / Flickr

For the most part, any machine gun manufactured before May 19, 1986, can be legally owned in the United States per the National Firearms Act. Owning these weapons would require ATF registration, an extensive background check, and a $200 tax payment. Machine guns manufactured after this date are prohibited from civilian ownership.

18. Question

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Can a gun manufacturer be sued if a manufactured firearm is used in a crime?

Answer: No, With Exceptions

TexasWarhawk / CC BY-SA 4.0 Wikimedia Commons

This has long been a heated legal issue, but the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) protects firearms manufacturers and dealers against lawsuits. However, in the case of the Sandy Hook shooting, families of the victims were able to successfully win a lawsuit against Remington Firearms with the argument that the company’s deceptive marketing tactics played a role in the shooting.

17. Question

Zhanna Hapanovich / Shutterstock.com

Can someone who has previously been convicted of a felony own and or carry a firearm?

Answer: No

usmarshals / Flickr

This is a pretty easy one. Federal law has been in place for a while, indicating that anyone convicted of a felony in the past, regardless of the crime, is prohibited from owning a firearm. There are cases in which felons can have their gun ownership rights restored, but doing so requires significant legal work, and success varies by state.

16. Question

Pavel_Chag / iStock via Getty Images

Do you need to have a federal firearms license to sell ammunition legally?

Answer: No

infospeed / iStock via Getty Images

This is a tough one, as federal law does not currently mandate having a license to sell standard ammunition to the public. However, any seller is responsible for ensuring that a potential buyer is not restricted from owning firearms. Also, states like California mandate that a background check be undertaken for ammunition purchases.

15. Question

Aleksandra Trusova / iStock via Getty Images

Can you legally take a firearm across state lines?

Answer: Yes

Mitch Barrie / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

This is among the most essential and simple questions many Americans get wrong. Under the Firearm Owners Protection Act, an individual can transport a firearm across state lines if used for a lawful purpose and locked in a container. However, anyone crossing state lines must be familiar with the laws of any state they enter, as individual state laws vary, especially around reciprocity for concealed carry permits.

14. Question

Richard T. Nowitz / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Can guns be carried on a college campus?

Answer: Yes, In Some States

benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The short answer to this question is yes, especially in places like Texas, where guns can be legally carried openly without a permit. However, this law gets significantly tighter in states like California, where firearms are strictly prohibited on college campuses unless carried by members of law enforcement.

13. Question

RonBailey / E+ via Getty Images

Are there any limits on magazine capacity?

Answer: Yes, In Certain States

Cory Barnes / Flickr

As of September 2023, 14 states and Washington, D.C. have enabled magazine capacity restrictions. In many states, the maximum allowed capacity is between 10 and 20 rounds. For example, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont all limit magazines to 10 rounds, while Vermont also extends this rule to handguns to just 15 rounds.

12. Question

WASR / Wikimedia Commons

Bump stocks are frequently in the news. Are they legal?

Answer: No

aleks0649 / iStock via Getty Images

While bump stocks are still found in the wild, they have been federally banned since 2018. The popularity of this weapon enhancement enables a semiautomatic rifle to fire rapidly, and its use has been under a microscope after being used in several mass shootings in recent years.

11. Question

M&R Glasgow / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Can you purchase a firearm at a gun show without requiring a background check?

Answer: Not Really

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Per federal law, anyone with a Federal Firearms License (FFL), such as a gun store or other licensee who might sell at a gun show, must perform a background check on any buyer and keep detailed records about the sale. In Florida, this isn’t necessarily true, as you can purchase a firearm at a gun show without any background check due to a loophole known as the “gun show loophole.”

10. Question

LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images

Are there any restrictions on the type of ammunition a single buyer can purchase?

Answer: Yes

LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images

For example, a buyer in the United States cannot purchase or own armor-piercing ammunition due to a federal ban. Federal law also bans handgun ammunition from being sold to anyone under 21 years of age. There are also state limitations based on magazine capacity and locations like California that require a background check on most ammunition purchases.

9. Question

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Can someone not in law enforcement or the military use a silencer or gun suppressor?

Answer: Yes

vchal / iStock via Getty Images

This is a murky one because the short answer is yes: 42 states allow suppressors to be used in conjunction with private firearms. However, to do so, you must register under the National Firearms Act, pay a $200 tax, and submit to an even more extensive background check.

8. Question

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Are you legally allowed to make your firearms?

Answer: Yes

Pink Ruger SR22 handgun by AlmightyWorm / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

This is a tough question as the guidelines vary and are coming under increasing scrutiny as 3D printing becomes more popular and allows people to manufacture guns that can pass through metal detectors. However, making firearms for personal use is legal if the individual complies with federal laws. Any gun manufactured privately must be legally registered with a serial number.

7. Question

AFP Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

Are assault weapons banned nationwide?

Answer: No

zachievenor / Flickr

This question often confuses many Americans, as President Bill Clinton had previously enacted a 10-year ban on assault weapons. However, this ban expired in 2004, which allowed states like New York, California, and Connecticut to enact their restrictions on assault weapons.

6. Question

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

What is the current federal waiting period to purchase and own a firearm?

Answer: Varies By State

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

In terms of federal law, you don’t have to worry about a waiting period, but the laws can get a little more complicated when you look state-by-state. In California, you’d have to push past a 10-day waiting period for the background check to complete, while Florida only requires a 3-day waiting period for handgun purchases.

5. Question

Sergey Kashin 2021 / Moment via Getty Images

Can you legally carry a firearm in every state?

Answer: Yes, With Restrictions

Erich Schlegel / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Every state allows people to carry firearms under certain conditions. Anyone doing so needs a permit, like a concealed carry permit, that restricts how a weapon can be carried or displayed on one’s person. For example, you can carry it openly without a permit in Texas, while New York and Florida have stricter rules.

4. Question

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

If you walk into a gun store, how many guns can one person purchase at a time?

Answer: No restriction

saechang / Flickr

Federal law does not directly prohibit or restrict the number of firearms a single individual can purchase at one time. However, there’s a major caveat: If this were the case, the sale would have to be reported to the ATF. Additionally, states like California do restrict handgun buyers to a single gun or rifle purchase per month.

3. Question

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Do you need to complete a background check if you are selling a gun privately?

Answer: No

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Interestingly enough, no existing federal law prohibits or restricts private firearm sales without a background check being completed. However, states like California, New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and others have varying degrees of state-based laws that would allow for private gun transactions. In total, 22 states and Washington, D.C., have laws requiring background checks for a private transfer.

2. Question

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Can you purchase a gun or firearm online and ship it to your home?

Answer: No

Orbitallens / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Anytime a firearm is purchased online, it must be shipped to a licensed firearm dealer or gun store where a background check can be completed. Pending the background check’s approval, a firearm transfer can occur to the intended buyer. Only antique firearms manufactured before 1899 can be shipped to your home.

1. Question

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

How old must you be to purchase a handgun in the United States?

Answer: 21

Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the United States, federal law states that a minimum age of 21 is required to purchase a handgun. Strangely, the same federal laws also allow an 18-year-old to buy both a rifle and a shotgun, so gun advocates hope change the law so it’s the same age for everything.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.