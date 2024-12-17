In This State, 65% of Households Have a Gun Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

There are 393 million guns owned by civilians in America. With a population of 334.9 million, that means there are 120 guns for every 100 people in the country. Gun laws vary by state and some states have more stringent rules for obtaining firearms, while other states make it much easier. Three in ten Americans report currently owning a gun, which means many gun owners own more than one firearm. (Also see America’s top-selling handguns.)

24/7 Wall St. ranked in ascending order the gun ownership rate for each state in the nation by reviewing data from a 2020 study published by the RAND Corporation, a research and public policy advocacy group. We added supplemental data including the gun control law grade for each state, gun deaths for 2022, annual economic output per capita, and annual economic output.

Why Cover Who Owns the Most Guns?

Bob Riha Jr / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Gun ownership is a hot topic of conversation at home and in the news. Debates over laws to put in place and how to regulate the flow and type of weapons are just a few ways this hits the news. Guns are also a booming industry in the United States. Gun stores, gun shows, websites…there are many avenues to get a firearm if you would like to have one. Learning about gun ownership on a state level is another way to understand the topic better.

Here are the states where Americans own the most guns, ranked:

50. New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A

A Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 8.9% of households

8.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 5 per 100,000, or 468 people (4th lowest)

5 per 100,000, or 468 people (4th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $103

$103 Annual Economic Output: $958.9 million

49. Massachusetts

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A-

A- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 9.0% of households

9.0% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 3.7 per 100,000, or 263 people (2nd lowest)

3.7 per 100,000, or 263 people (2nd lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $185

$185 Annual Economic Output: $1.3 billion

48. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A-

A- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 9.1% of households

9.1% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 4.5 per 100,000, or 66 people (3rd lowest)

4.5 per 100,000, or 66 people (3rd lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $54

$54 Annual Economic Output: $78.5 million

47. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: B+

B+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 13.9% of households

13.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 3.1 per 100,000, or 37 people (the lowest)

3.1 per 100,000, or 37 people (the lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $292

$292 Annual Economic Output: $320.2 million

46. New York

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A-

A- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 14.5% of households

14.5% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 5.3 per 100,000, or 1,044 people (5th lowest)

5.3 per 100,000, or 1,044 people (5th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $161

$161 Annual Economic Output: $13.2 billion

45. California

Ryan Herron / E+ via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A

A Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 16.3% of households

16.3% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 8.6 per 100,000, or 3,484 people (7th lowest)

8.6 per 100,000, or 3,484 people (7th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $153

$153 Annual Economic Output: $6.0 million

44. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A-

A- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 16.7% of households

16.7% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 13.6 per 100,000, or 813 people (16th lowest)

13.6 per 100,000, or 813 people (16th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $161

$161 Annual Economic Output: $997.5 million

43. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A-

A- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 18.8% of households

18.8% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 6.9 per 100,000, or 252 people (6th lowest)

6.9 per 100,000, or 252 people (6th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $412

$412 Annual Economic Output: $1.5 billion

42. Illinois

lhongfoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: A-

A- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 22.6% of households

22.6% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.4 per 100,000, or 1,798 people (20th lowest)

14.4 per 100,000, or 1,798 people (20th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $291

$291 Annual Economic Output: $3.7 billion

41. Florida

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C-

C- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 14.5% of households

14.5% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 14 per 100,000, or 3,232 people (18th lowest)

14 per 100,000, or 3,232 people (18th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $174

$174 Annual Economic Output: $3.8 billion

40. Washington

gmc3101 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: B+

B+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 32.1% of households

32.1% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 12.4 per 100,000, or 1,022 people (15th lowest)

12.4 per 100,000, or 1,022 people (15th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $253

$253 Annual Economic Output: $2.0 billion

39. Nevada

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C+

C+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 32.9% of households

32.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 18.9 per 100,000, or 618 people (16th highest)

18.9 per 100,000, or 618 people (16th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $255

$255 Annual Economic Output: $802.3 million

38. Virginia

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: B

B Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 35.3% of households

35.3% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.9 per 100,000, or 1,316 people (23rd lowest)

14.9 per 100,000, or 1,316 people (23rd lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $175

$175 Annual Economic Output: $1.5 billion

37. Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 35.5% of households

35.5% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 15.3 per 100,000, or 4,630 people (25th lowest)

15.3 per 100,000, or 4,630 people (25th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $199

$199 Annual Economic Output: $5.9 billion

36. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C+

C+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 35.9% of households

35.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 27.3 per 100,000, or 571 people (3rd highest)

27.3 per 100,000, or 571 people (3rd highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $91

$91 Annual Economic Output: $191.8 million

35. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 36.0% of households

36.0% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.1 per 100,000, or 1,535 people (13th highest)

20.1 per 100,000, or 1,535 people (13th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $333

$333 Annual Economic Output: $2.4 billion

34. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C

C Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 37.1% of households

37.1% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.8 per 100,000, or 1,831 people (21st highest)

16.8 per 100,000, or 1,831 people (21st highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $252

$252 Annual Economic Output: $2.7 billion

33. Georgia

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 37.7% of households

37.7% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 19.7 per 100,000, or 2,163 people (15th highest)

19.7 per 100,000, or 2,163 people (15th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $224

$224 Annual Economic Output: $2.4 billion

32. Colorado

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: B

B Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 37.9% of households

37.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 17.1 per 100,000, or 1,036 people (19th highest)

17.1 per 100,000, or 1,036 people (19th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $196

$196 Annual Economic Output: $1.1 billion

31. Iowa

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 38.5% of households

38.5% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 11.2 per 100,000, or 367 people (10th lowest)

11.2 per 100,000, or 367 people (10th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $181

$181 Annual Economic Output: $577.6 million

30. Delaware

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: B

B Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 38.7% of households

38.7% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 11.9 per 100,000, or 124 people (12th lowest)

11.9 per 100,000, or 124 people (12th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $78

$78 Annual Economic Output: $78.7 million

29. Michigan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C+

C+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 38.9% of households

38.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 15 per 100,000, or 571 people (24th lowest)

15 per 100,000, or 571 people (24th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $212

$212 Annual Economic Output: $2.1 billion

28. Minnesota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C+

C+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 39.1% of households

39.1% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 9.6 per 100,000, 0r 561 people (8th lowest)

9.6 per 100,000, 0r 561 people (8th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $640

$640 Annual Economic Output: $3.7 billion

27. Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C+

C+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 39.2% of households

39.2% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 12.2 per 100,000, or 244 people (14th lowest)

12.2 per 100,000, or 244 people (14th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $432

$432 Annual Economic Output: $849.1 million

26. Utah

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 39.7% of households

39.7% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 13.7 per 100,000, or 446 people (17th lowest)

13.7 per 100,000, or 446 people (17th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $431

$431 Annual Economic Output: $1.4 billion

25. Pennsylvania

pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: B-

B- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 40.2% of households

40.2% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.7 per 100,000, or 1,941 people (22nd lowest)

14.7 per 100,000, or 1,941 people (22nd lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $239

$239 Annual Economic Output: $3.1 billion

24. Oregon

jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: B+

B+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 41.4% of households

41.4% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.4 per 100,000, or 655 people (21st lowest)

14.4 per 100,000, or 655 people (21st lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $391

$391 Annual Economic Output: $1.7 billion

23. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 41.9% of households

41.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 15.6 per 100,000, or 1,831 people (26th highest)

15.6 per 100,000, or 1,831 people (26th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $215

$215 Annual Economic Output: $2.5 billion

22. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 42.3% of households

42.3% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.8 per 100,000, or 492 people (22nd highest)

16.8 per 100,000, or 492 people (22nd highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $171

$171 Annual Economic Output: $503.1 million

21. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 42.4% of households

42.4% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 17.4 per 100,000, or 1,211 people (18th highest)

17.4 per 100,000, or 1,211 people (18th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $187

$187 Annual Economic Output: $1.3 billion

20. South Carolina

michaelgatewood / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 45.0% of households

45.0% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.8 per 100,000, or 1,105 people (10th highest)

20.8 per 100,000, or 1,105 people (10th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $228

$228 Annual Economic Output: $1.2 billion

19. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 46.3% of households

46.3% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 10.1 per 100,000, or 156 people (9th lowest)

10.1 per 100,000, or 156 people (9th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $2,190

$2,190 Annual Economic Output: $3.0 billion

18. Tennessee

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 46.9% of households

46.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.5 per 100,000, or 1,480 people (11th highest)

20.5 per 100,000, or 1,480 people (11th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $469

$469 Annual Economic Output: $3.3 billion

17. Wisconsin

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: D+

D+ Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 47.1% of households

47.1% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 14 per 100,000, or 830 people (24th lowest)

14 per 100,000, or 830 people (24th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $301

$301 Annual Economic Output: $1.8 billion

16. Maine

peeterv / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 47.7% of households

47.7% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 11.7 per 100,000, or 179 people (11th lowest)

11.7 per 100,000, or 179 people (11th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $445

$445 Annual Economic Output: $611.3 million

15. Vermont

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: C-

C- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 50.3% of households

50.3% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 12 per 100,000, or 84 people (13th lowest)

12 per 100,000, or 84 people (13th lowest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $220

$220 Annual Economic Output: $142.1 million

14. Arkansas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 51.8% of households

51.8% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 21.9 per 100,000, or 666 people (8th highest)

21.9 per 100,000, or 666 people (8th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $702

$702 Annual Economic Output: $2.1 billion

13. Louisiana

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.3% of households

52.3% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 28.2 per 100,000, or 1,266 people (2nd highest)

28.2 per 100,000, or 1,266 people (2nd highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $150

$150 Annual Economic Output: $693.2 million

12. Kentucky

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.5% of households

52.5% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 18.8 per 100,000, or 840 people (17th highest)

18.8 per 100,000, or 840 people (17th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $216

$216 Annual Economic Output: $972.1 million

11. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.8% of households

52.8% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 24.2 per 100,000, or 1,489 people (5th highest)

24.2 per 100,000, or 1,489 people (5th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $249

$249 Annual Economic Output: $1.5 billion

10. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.8% of households

52.8% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 25.5 per 100,000, or 1,278 people (4th highest)

25.5 per 100,000, or 1,278 people (4th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $174

$174 Annual Economic Output: $875.7 million

9. North Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 53.3% of households

53.3% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.4 per 100,000, or 125 people (23rd highest)

16.4 per 100,000, or 125 people (23rd highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $126

$126 Annual Economic Output: $98.0 million

8. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 54.1% of households

54.1% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 29.6 per 100,000, or 848 people (1st highest)

29.6 per 100,000, or 848 people (1st highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $405

$405 Annual Economic Output: $1.2 billion

7. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 54.9% of households

54.9% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 19.8 per 100,000, or 797 people (14th highest)

19.8 per 100,000, or 797 people (14th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $116

$116 Annual Economic Output: $461.5 million

6. South Dakota

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 55.0% of households

55.0% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 15.7 per 100,000, or 141 people (25th highest)

15.7 per 100,000, or 141 people (25th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $447

$447 Annual Economic Output: $400.4 million

5. Alaska

photosvit / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 57.2% of households

57.2% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 22.4 per 100,000, or 164 people (7th highest)

22.4 per 100,000, or 164 people (7th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $161

$161 Annual Economic Output: $117.6 million

4. Idaho

Seibel Photography LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 57.8% of households

57.8% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 17 per 100,000, or 338 people (20th highest)

17 per 100,000, or 338 people (20th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $1,233

$1,233 Annual Economic Output: $2.3 billion

3. West Virginia

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 60.0% of households

60.0% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.2 per 100,000, or 311 people (24th highest)

16.2 per 100,000, or 311 people (24th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $143

$143 Annual Economic Output: $254.8 million (lowest of all 50 states)

2. Wyoming

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 60.7% of households

60.7% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.4 per 100,000, or 124 people (12th highest)

20.4 per 100,000, or 124 people (12th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $1,066

$1,066 Annual Economic Output: $617.0 million

1. Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Gun Control Law Grade: F

F Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 65.0% of households

65.0% of households Gun Deaths for 2022: 23.9 per 100,000, or 274 people (6th highest)

23.9 per 100,000, or 274 people (6th highest) Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $352

$352 Annual Economic Output: $389.3 million

