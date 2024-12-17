In This State, 65% of Households Have a Gun

There are 393 million guns owned by civilians in America. With a population of 334.9 million, that means there are 120 guns for every 100 people in the country. Gun laws vary by state and some states have more stringent rules for obtaining firearms, while other states make it much easier. Three in ten Americans report currently owning a gun, which means many gun owners own more than one firearm. (Also see America’s top-selling handguns.)
24/7 Wall St. ranked in ascending order the gun ownership rate for each state in the nation by reviewing data from a 2020 study published by the RAND Corporation, a research and public policy advocacy group. We added supplemental data including the gun control law grade for each state, gun deaths for 2022, annual economic output per capita, and annual economic output.
Why Cover Who Owns the Most Guns?
Gun ownership is a hot topic of conversation at home and in the news. Debates over laws to put in place and how to regulate the flow and type of weapons are just a few ways this hits the news. Guns are also a booming industry in the United States. Gun stores, gun shows, websites…there are many avenues to get a firearm if you would like to have one. Learning about gun ownership on a state level is another way to understand the topic better.
Here are the states where Americans own the most guns, ranked:
50. New Jersey
- Gun Control Law Grade: A
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 8.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 5 per 100,000, or 468 people (4th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $103
- Annual Economic Output: $958.9 million
49. Massachusetts
- Gun Control Law Grade: A-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 9.0% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 3.7 per 100,000, or 263 people (2nd lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $185
- Annual Economic Output: $1.3 billion
48. Hawaii
- Gun Control Law Grade: A-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 9.1% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 4.5 per 100,000, or 66 people (3rd lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $54
- Annual Economic Output: $78.5 million
47. Rhode Island
- Gun Control Law Grade: B+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 13.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 3.1 per 100,000, or 37 people (the lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $292
- Annual Economic Output: $320.2 million
46. New York
- Gun Control Law Grade: A-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 14.5% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 5.3 per 100,000, or 1,044 people (5th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $161
- Annual Economic Output: $13.2 billion
45. California
- Gun Control Law Grade: A
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 16.3% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 8.6 per 100,000, or 3,484 people (7th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $153
- Annual Economic Output: $6.0 million
44. Maryland
- Gun Control Law Grade: A-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 16.7% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 13.6 per 100,000, or 813 people (16th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $161
- Annual Economic Output: $997.5 million
43. Connecticut
- Gun Control Law Grade: A-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 18.8% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 6.9 per 100,000, or 252 people (6th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $412
- Annual Economic Output: $1.5 billion
42. Illinois
- Gun Control Law Grade: A-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 22.6% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.4 per 100,000, or 1,798 people (20th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $291
- Annual Economic Output: $3.7 billion
41. Florida
- Gun Control Law Grade: C-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 14.5% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 14 per 100,000, or 3,232 people (18th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $174
- Annual Economic Output: $3.8 billion
40. Washington
- Gun Control Law Grade: B+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 32.1% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 12.4 per 100,000, or 1,022 people (15th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $253
- Annual Economic Output: $2.0 billion
39. Nevada
- Gun Control Law Grade: C+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 32.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 18.9 per 100,000, or 618 people (16th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $255
- Annual Economic Output: $802.3 million
38. Virginia
- Gun Control Law Grade: B
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 35.3% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.9 per 100,000, or 1,316 people (23rd lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $175
- Annual Economic Output: $1.5 billion
37. Texas
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 35.5% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 15.3 per 100,000, or 4,630 people (25th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $199
- Annual Economic Output: $5.9 billion
36. New Mexico
- Gun Control Law Grade: C+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 35.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 27.3 per 100,000, or 571 people (3rd highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $91
- Annual Economic Output: $191.8 million
35. Arizona
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 36.0% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.1 per 100,000, or 1,535 people (13th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $333
- Annual Economic Output: $2.4 billion
34. North Carolina
- Gun Control Law Grade: C
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 37.1% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.8 per 100,000, or 1,831 people (21st highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $252
- Annual Economic Output: $2.7 billion
33. Georgia
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 37.7% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 19.7 per 100,000, or 2,163 people (15th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $224
- Annual Economic Output: $2.4 billion
32. Colorado
- Gun Control Law Grade: B
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 37.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 17.1 per 100,000, or 1,036 people (19th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $196
- Annual Economic Output: $1.1 billion
31. Iowa
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 38.5% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 11.2 per 100,000, or 367 people (10th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $181
- Annual Economic Output: $577.6 million
30. Delaware
- Gun Control Law Grade: B
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 38.7% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 11.9 per 100,000, or 124 people (12th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $78
- Annual Economic Output: $78.7 million
29. Michigan
- Gun Control Law Grade: C+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 38.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 15 per 100,000, or 571 people (24th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $212
- Annual Economic Output: $2.1 billion
28. Minnesota
- Gun Control Law Grade: C+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 39.1% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 9.6 per 100,000, 0r 561 people (8th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $640
- Annual Economic Output: $3.7 billion
27. Nebraska
- Gun Control Law Grade: C+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 39.2% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 12.2 per 100,000, or 244 people (14th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $432
- Annual Economic Output: $849.1 million
26. Utah
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 39.7% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 13.7 per 100,000, or 446 people (17th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $431
- Annual Economic Output: $1.4 billion
25. Pennsylvania
- Gun Control Law Grade: B-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 40.2% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.7 per 100,000, or 1,941 people (22nd lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $239
- Annual Economic Output: $3.1 billion
24. Oregon
- Gun Control Law Grade: B+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 41.4% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 14.4 per 100,000, or 655 people (21st lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $391
- Annual Economic Output: $1.7 billion
23. Ohio
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 41.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 15.6 per 100,000, or 1,831 people (26th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $215
- Annual Economic Output: $2.5 billion
22. Kansas
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 42.3% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.8 per 100,000, or 492 people (22nd highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $171
- Annual Economic Output: $503.1 million
21. Indiana
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 42.4% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 17.4 per 100,000, or 1,211 people (18th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $187
- Annual Economic Output: $1.3 billion
20. South Carolina
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 45.0% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.8 per 100,000, or 1,105 people (10th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $228
- Annual Economic Output: $1.2 billion
19. New Hampshire
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 46.3% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 10.1 per 100,000, or 156 people (9th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $2,190
- Annual Economic Output: $3.0 billion
18. Tennessee
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 46.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.5 per 100,000, or 1,480 people (11th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $469
- Annual Economic Output: $3.3 billion
17. Wisconsin
- Gun Control Law Grade: D+
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 47.1% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 14 per 100,000, or 830 people (24th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $301
- Annual Economic Output: $1.8 billion
16. Maine
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 47.7% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 11.7 per 100,000, or 179 people (11th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $445
- Annual Economic Output: $611.3 million
15. Vermont
- Gun Control Law Grade: C-
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 50.3% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 12 per 100,000, or 84 people (13th lowest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $220
- Annual Economic Output: $142.1 million
14. Arkansas
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 51.8% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 21.9 per 100,000, or 666 people (8th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $702
- Annual Economic Output: $2.1 billion
13. Louisiana
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.3% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 28.2 per 100,000, or 1,266 people (2nd highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $150
- Annual Economic Output: $693.2 million
12. Kentucky
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.5% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 18.8 per 100,000, or 840 people (17th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $216
- Annual Economic Output: $972.1 million
11. Missouri
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.8% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 24.2 per 100,000, or 1,489 people (5th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $249
- Annual Economic Output: $1.5 billion
10. Alabama
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 52.8% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 25.5 per 100,000, or 1,278 people (4th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $174
- Annual Economic Output: $875.7 million
9. North Dakota
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 53.3% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.4 per 100,000, or 125 people (23rd highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $126
- Annual Economic Output: $98.0 million
8. Mississippi
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 54.1% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 29.6 per 100,000, or 848 people (1st highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $405
- Annual Economic Output: $1.2 billion
7. Oklahoma
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 54.9% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 19.8 per 100,000, or 797 people (14th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $116
- Annual Economic Output: $461.5 million
6. South Dakota
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 55.0% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 15.7 per 100,000, or 141 people (25th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $447
- Annual Economic Output: $400.4 million
5. Alaska
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 57.2% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 22.4 per 100,000, or 164 people (7th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $161
- Annual Economic Output: $117.6 million
4. Idaho
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 57.8% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 17 per 100,000, or 338 people (20th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $1,233
- Annual Economic Output: $2.3 billion
3. West Virginia
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 60.0% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 16.2 per 100,000, or 311 people (24th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $143
- Annual Economic Output: $254.8 million (lowest of all 50 states)
2. Wyoming
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 60.7% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 20.4 per 100,000, or 124 people (12th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $1,066
- Annual Economic Output: $617.0 million
1. Montana
- Gun Control Law Grade: F
- Estimated Firearm Ownership Rate: 65.0% of households
- Gun Deaths for 2022: 23.9 per 100,000, or 274 people (6th highest)
- Annual Economic Output Per Capita: $352
- Annual Economic Output: $389.3 million
