Where Are Assault-Style Weapons Illegal? The 10 States With Bans

Each state in the US has its own gun laws and restrictions, with some much less stringent than others. There are only 1o states in the country that ban assault weapons. However, note that each state may have a varying definition of the definition of an assault weapon with no universally agreed upon definition. In general, assault weapons are military-style semi-automatic firearms with certain features like a bayonet mount or telescoping stock.

Using data compiled by the Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 states that have banned assault-style weapons. In addition to regulating assault weapons, the 10 states on this list have all imposed a range of restrictions that widely expand on federal gun control policy. Across these states, additional firearm regulations include universal background checks, mandatory waiting periods, high-capacity magazine bans, and permit and licensing requirements.

Why It Matters

Gun control has long been a hot-button issue in American politics, and it remains so today. According to a June 2024 report from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 59% of American voters cite gun policy as a very important issue for the upcoming presidential election. Lately, the gun policy debate has centered largely around assault weapons, which are proven to be far deadlier than other firearms in active shooter scenarios. While most of the country has adopted a hands-off approach to regulating assault weapons, several states enacted laws that effectively prohibit these military-style firearms.

See the 10 states where assault-style weapons are banned:

California

Year ban first went into effect: 1989

1989 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, manufacture, sale, gifting, transport, import

Possession, manufacture, sale, gifting, transport, import Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership of weapon prior to the ban and subsequent registration

Lawful ownership of weapon prior to the ban and subsequent registration Assault weapon definitions: Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features

Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

Connecticut

Year ban first went into effect: 1993, expanded in 2013

1993, expanded in 2013 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, sale, gifting, transport, import

Possession, sale, gifting, transport, import Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership of weapon prior to bans with certification

Lawful ownership of weapon prior to bans with certification Assault weapon definitions: Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features

Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

Delaware

Year ban first went into effect: 2022

2022 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, manufacture, sale, transfer, receipt

Possession, manufacture, sale, transfer, receipt Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership prior to June 20, 2022, transfer to a family member

Lawful ownership prior to June 20, 2022, transfer to a family member Assault weapon definitions: Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features

Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

Hawaii

Year ban first went into effect: 1992

1992 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, manufacture, sale or other transfer, barter, trade, gift or acquisition

Possession, manufacture, sale or other transfer, barter, trade, gift or acquisition Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership prior to July 1, 1992, and subsequent registration

Lawful ownership prior to July 1, 1992, and subsequent registration Assault weapon definitions: Firearms with two or more specific features

Firearms with two or more specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Pistols only

Illinois

Year ban goes into effect: 2023

2023 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, manufacture, sale, import, deliver, purchase

Possession, manufacture, sale, import, deliver, purchase Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership prior to ban and registration before Jan. 1, 2024

Lawful ownership prior to ban and registration before Jan. 1, 2024 Assault weapon definitions: Specific models and firearms with some specific features

Specific models and firearms with some specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

Maryland

Year ban first went into effect: 1994, expanded in 2013

1994, expanded in 2013 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt, transport

Possession, sale, transfer, purchase, receipt, transport Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership and registration of assault pistol prior to Aug. 1, 1994, and lawful ownership of assault long gun before Oct. 1, 2013

Lawful ownership and registration of assault pistol prior to Aug. 1, 1994, and lawful ownership of assault long gun before Oct. 1, 2013 Assault weapon definitions: Firearms with two or more specific features

Firearms with two or more specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

Massachusetts

Year ban first went into effect: 1994

1994 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, sale, transfer

Possession, sale, transfer Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership prior to Sept. 13, 1994

Lawful ownership prior to Sept. 13, 1994 Assault weapon definitions: Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features

Specific models and firearms with one or more specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

New Jersey

Year ban first went into effect: 1990

1990 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, manufacture, transport, shipping, selling, disposal of

Possession, manufacture, transport, shipping, selling, disposal of Exceptions to ban: Officially licensed owners, lawful ownership prior to May 1, 1990, with subsequent registration

Officially licensed owners, lawful ownership prior to May 1, 1990, with subsequent registration Assault weapon definitions: Specific models and firearms with some specific features

Specific models and firearms with some specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

New York

Year ban first went into effect: 2013

2013 Assault weapon restrictions: Possession, manufacture, transport, disposal of

Possession, manufacture, transport, disposal of Exceptions to ban: Lawful ownership prior to Jan. 15, 2013, registered before Jan. 15, 2014

Lawful ownership prior to Jan. 15, 2013, registered before Jan. 15, 2014 Assault weapon definitions: Firearms with one or more specific features

Firearms with one or more specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

Washington

Year ban first went into effect: 2023

2023 Assault weapon restrictions: Sale, manufacture, import, distribution

Sale, manufacture, import, distribution Exceptions to ban: Possession permitted for eligible residents, contingent on completion of safety training courses

Possession permitted for eligible residents, contingent on completion of safety training courses Assault weapon definitions: Specific models and firearms with some specific features

Specific models and firearms with some specific features Types of banned assault weapons: Rifles, shotguns, and pistols

