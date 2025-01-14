America's Best-Selling Firearm Will Cost You $500

Guns and Hunting

Gun ownership is a constitutional right in the United States — but it is one that most Americans choose not to exercise. According to a 2023 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, only about 32% of American adults own a firearm. Still, even though fewer than one-third of the population owns a gun, the U.S. stands out as the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people.

While these two facts may appear contradictory on their face, the simple explanation is most Americans who do own guns have more than one — often, many more. Firearms are used and carried every day for a wide range of specific functions, and no single firearm is optimal for every use case. A hunter, for example, would not likely use the same firearm for big game as they would for waterfowl. Similarly, while a shotgun may be an ideal home defense weapon, a small semi-automatic pistol is better suited for personal protection in public.

Whether for hunting, home defense, personal protection, or recreational shooting, gun owners in the United States have some clear preferences for certain firearms.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 most popular firearms in America. Guns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

While all firearms are weapons capable of affording some level of protection, semi-automatic pistols are the most popular choice for that purpose — particularly in concealed carry scenarios. Given that 72% of gun owners cite personal protection as a major reason for owning a firearm, according to Pew, it is perhaps no surprise that the largest share of the best-selling firearms in 2024 are pistols. Of the 25 firearms on this list, 13 are semi-automatic pistols — including three manufactured by Glock and two models each from Ruger and Sig Sauer. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

Other common firearm types on this list include bolt- and lever-action rifles. Many of these are chambered for large-caliber rounds primarily used for hunting. Others, meanwhile, are only available in smaller rimfire calibers, which are ideal for inexperienced shooters, as they offer lower recoil and fire relatively inexpensive ammunition. (Here is a look at the most expensive rifles you can buy.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

Why It Matters

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world. Partially as a result, the U.S. is home to thousands of licensed gun makers that collectively generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue every year. But, while crowded, America’s arms and ammunition industry is dominated by a handful of companies that design and manufacture firearms with wide appeal among American gun owners.

25. Savage 10/110 series rifles

Savage Arms rifle | Savage 110 FCP HS Precision
Cory Charlton / 500px via Getty Images
  • Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $480
  • Manufacturer: Savage Arms, Inc.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

24. Colt Government

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $880
  • Manufacturer: Colt’s Manufacturing Company
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

23. Heritage Rough Rider

Heritage Rough Rider .22 revolver by James Case (CapCase)
Heritage Rough Rider .22 revolver (CC BY 2.0) by James Case (CapCase)
  • Firearm type: Revolver
  • Approx. base price: $120
  • Manufacturer: Heritage Manufacturing
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

22. Glock G17

Glock 17 by Defence Images
Glock 17 (BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Images
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $500
  • Manufacturer: Glock Inc.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

21. CZ-USA Model 457 series rifles

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $560
  • Manufacturer: CZ-USA
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

20. Henry Big Boy series rifles

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Lever-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $770
  • Manufacturer: Henry Repeating Arms
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

19. Remington Model 700 series rifles

Remington+Model+700 | Remington Model 700 with Scope
Remington Model 700 with Scope by huntingmark / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $580
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group

18. Henry Side Gate Lever Actions

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Lever-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $860
  • Manufacturer: Henry Repeating Arms
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

17. Beretta Model 90 series pistols

storem / Flickr
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $630
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

16. Colt Python

Colt Pythons by Stephen Z
Colt Pythons (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Stephen Z
  • Firearm type: Revolver
  • Approx. base price: $1,300
  • Manufacturer: Colt’s Manufacturing Company
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

15. Armscor/RIA Rock

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $380
  • Manufacturer: Armscor USA/Rock Island Armory
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Pahrump, Nevada
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Armscor Precision International

14. Smith & Wesson M&P9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $350
  • Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Maryville, Tennessee
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

13. Springfield Hellcat

Springfield Armory Hellcat Desert FDE left side by Somers-all-the-time
Springfield Armory Hellcat Desert FDE left side (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Somers-all-the-time
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $500
  • Manufacturer: Springfield Armory, Inc.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Geneseo, Illinois
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

12. Mossberg Model 590 series shotguns

Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun by Samurai_Chad
Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun (BY 4.0) by Samurai_Chad
  • Firearm type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Approx. base price: $440
  • Manufacturer: O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

11. Ruger Mark IV

Three rimfire pistols by Mitch Barrie
Three rimfire pistols (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $400
  • Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

10. Browning X-Bolt

Browning X Bolt by Drassow
Browning X Bolt (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Drassow
  • Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $660
  • Manufacturer: Browning Arms Company
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

9. Marlin Model 1895 series rifles

Wirestock/Getty Images
  • Firearm type: Lever-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $1,400
  • Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

8. CZ-USA CZ 75

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $620
  • Manufacturer: CZ-USA
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

7. Glock G43

Glock-43 by Miller KH
Glock-43 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Miller KH
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $450
  • Manufacturer: Glock Inc.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

6. Ruger American series rifles

Sturm, Ruger &amp; Co. Firearms / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle
  • Approx. base price: $400
  • Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Ruger American series pistols

HalfGig / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $450
  • Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

4. Glock G19

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $500
  • Manufacturer: Glock Inc.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

3. Sig Sauer P320

SigP320FullSize by TexasWarhawk
SigP320FullSize (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TexasWarhawk
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $460
  • Manufacturer: SIG Sauer
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

2. Ruger 10/22

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic rifle
  • Approx. base price: $260
  • Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: None

1. Sig Sauer P365

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Approx. base price: $500
  • Manufacturer: SIG Sauer
  • Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire
  • Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

