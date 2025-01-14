America's Best-Selling Firearm Will Cost You $500 Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun ownership is a constitutional right in the United States — but it is one that most Americans choose not to exercise. According to a 2023 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, only about 32% of American adults own a firearm. Still, even though fewer than one-third of the population owns a gun, the U.S. stands out as the only country in the world with more civilian-owned guns than people.

While these two facts may appear contradictory on their face, the simple explanation is most Americans who do own guns have more than one — often, many more. Firearms are used and carried every day for a wide range of specific functions, and no single firearm is optimal for every use case. A hunter, for example, would not likely use the same firearm for big game as they would for waterfowl. Similarly, while a shotgun may be an ideal home defense weapon, a small semi-automatic pistol is better suited for personal protection in public.

Whether for hunting, home defense, personal protection, or recreational shooting, gun owners in the United States have some clear preferences for certain firearms.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 most popular firearms in America. Guns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

While all firearms are weapons capable of affording some level of protection, semi-automatic pistols are the most popular choice for that purpose — particularly in concealed carry scenarios. Given that 72% of gun owners cite personal protection as a major reason for owning a firearm, according to Pew, it is perhaps no surprise that the largest share of the best-selling firearms in 2024 are pistols. Of the 25 firearms on this list, 13 are semi-automatic pistols — including three manufactured by Glock and two models each from Ruger and Sig Sauer. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

Other common firearm types on this list include bolt- and lever-action rifles. Many of these are chambered for large-caliber rounds primarily used for hunting. Others, meanwhile, are only available in smaller rimfire calibers, which are ideal for inexperienced shooters, as they offer lower recoil and fire relatively inexpensive ammunition. (Here is a look at the most expensive rifles you can buy.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

Why It Matters

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world. Partially as a result, the U.S. is home to thousands of licensed gun makers that collectively generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue every year. But, while crowded, America’s arms and ammunition industry is dominated by a handful of companies that design and manufacture firearms with wide appeal among American gun owners.

25. Savage 10/110 series rifles

Cory Charlton / 500px via Getty Images

Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Approx. base price: $480

$480 Manufacturer: Savage Arms, Inc.

Savage Arms, Inc. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts

Westfield, Massachusetts Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

24. Colt Government

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $880

$880 Manufacturer: Colt’s Manufacturing Company

Colt’s Manufacturing Company Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut

West Hartford, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

23. Heritage Rough Rider

Firearm type: Revolver

Revolver Approx. base price: $120

$120 Manufacturer: Heritage Manufacturing

Heritage Manufacturing Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Bainbridge, Georgia

Bainbridge, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Taurus Armas, S.A.

22. Glock G17

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $500

$500 Manufacturer: Glock Inc.

Glock Inc. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

21. CZ-USA Model 457 series rifles

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Approx. base price: $560

$560 Manufacturer: CZ-USA

CZ-USA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

20. Henry Big Boy series rifles

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Approx. base price: $770

$770 Manufacturer: Henry Repeating Arms

Henry Repeating Arms Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

19. Remington Model 700 series rifles

Remington Model 700 with Scope by huntingmark / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Approx. base price: $580

$580 Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group

18. Henry Side Gate Lever Actions

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Approx. base price: $860

$860 Manufacturer: Henry Repeating Arms

Henry Repeating Arms Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

17. Beretta Model 90 series pistols

storem / Flickr

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $630

$630 Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

16. Colt Python

Firearm type: Revolver

Revolver Approx. base price: $1,300

$1,300 Manufacturer: Colt’s Manufacturing Company

Colt’s Manufacturing Company Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: West Hartford, Connecticut

West Hartford, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

15. Armscor/RIA Rock

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $380

$380 Manufacturer: Armscor USA/Rock Island Armory

Armscor USA/Rock Island Armory Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Pahrump, Nevada

Pahrump, Nevada Manufacturer’s parent company: Armscor Precision International

14. Smith & Wesson M&P9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $350

$350 Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Maryville, Tennessee

Maryville, Tennessee Manufacturer’s parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

13. Springfield Hellcat

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $500

$500 Manufacturer: Springfield Armory, Inc.

Springfield Armory, Inc. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Geneseo, Illinois

Geneseo, Illinois Manufacturer’s parent company: None

12. Mossberg Model 590 series shotguns

Firearm type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Approx. base price: $440

$440 Manufacturer: O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: North Haven, Connecticut

North Haven, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

11. Ruger Mark IV

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $400

$400 Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

10. Browning X-Bolt

Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Approx. base price: $660

$660 Manufacturer: Browning Arms Company

Browning Arms Company Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

9. Marlin Model 1895 series rifles

Wirestock/Getty Images

Firearm type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Approx. base price: $1,400

$1,400 Manufacturer: Marlin Firearms

Marlin Firearms Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

8. CZ-USA CZ 75

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $620

$620 Manufacturer: CZ-USA

CZ-USA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

7. Glock G43

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $450

$450 Manufacturer: Glock Inc.

Glock Inc. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

6. Ruger American series rifles

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firearms / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Approx. base price: $400

$400 Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

5. Ruger American series pistols

HalfGig / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $450

$450 Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

4. Glock G19

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $500

$500 Manufacturer: Glock Inc.

Glock Inc. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

3. Sig Sauer P320

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $460

$460 Manufacturer: SIG Sauer

SIG Sauer Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

2. Ruger 10/22

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearm type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Approx. base price: $260

$260 Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

1. Sig Sauer P365

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Approx. base price: $500

$500 Manufacturer: SIG Sauer

SIG Sauer Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

