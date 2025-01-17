Do You Own One of America's Favorite Pistols? kerriekerr from Getty Images Signature and Derwin Edwards from Pexels

Gun laws in the U.S. are largely set at the state level — and in recent years, state laws have changed considerably. While states have cumulatively passed more than 700 firearm safety laws since the 2012 mass shooting in Sandy Hook, Connecticut — including 88 new laws in 2024 alone — many other states have greatly expanded gun rights.

Pistols have ranked as the best selling type of firearm for years in the United States.

But while there are countless pistol configurations available on the market, Americans have some clear preferences for certain makes and models.

As recently as 2009, Alaska and Vermont were the only states where lawful gun owners could carry a concealed firearm in public. Today, permitless concealed carry is the law of the land in 29 states, according to Giffords Law Center, a gun violence prevention advocacy group. For most Americans who carry a concealed weapon, semi-automatic pistols are the firearm of choice — and as laws surrounding concealed carry have loosened in most of the country, sales of semi-automatic pistols have surged.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, more rifles were manufactured in the United States than any other type of firearm between 2000 and 2009. By 2010, however, consumer demand for pistols, as measured by domestic manufacturing output, overtook demand for rifles — and pistols have remained the most popular firearm nearly every year since. In 2000, only about 1 million pistols were manufactured in the United States. As of 2022, the most recent year of ATF data, domestic pistol manufacturing output nearly topped 6.2 million.

While pistols, as a broad category, have dominated the consumer firearm market in the U.S. for well over a decade, sales figures for 2024 show that certain models are especially popular with American gun owners.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling pistols in the United States. Guns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

These 10 pistols are manufactured by seven brands — including Glock, Ruger, and Sig Sauer — companies that each have two models on this list. While one pistol on this list is chambered for .22 caliber ammunition, each of the remaining models can be, or are exclusively, chambered for 9mm ammunition. (Here is a look at the most powerful handguns.)

By far the most popular pistol caliber in the United States, 9mm firearms are used by the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies across the country. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, more than 60% of all domestically manufactured pistols in 2022 were chambered for 9mm rounds. (Here is a look at the firearms carried by U.S. federal agents.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer — usually a local gun store — which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling pistols in the United States.

Why It Matters

wingedwolf / iStock via Getty Images

In recent decades, Americans have become increasingly likely to cite personal protection as the top reason for choosing to own a firearm — and changing gun laws have allowed more Americans to carry a concealed weapon in public with no special permit. This shift has coincided with a surge in consumer demand for handguns — particularly semi-automatic pistols. While those in the market for a pistol have countless brands, configurations, and calibers to choose from, certain models have emerged as clear favorites among American gun owners.

10. Armscor/RIA Rock

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $380

$380 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm, .45 ACP, 10mm

9mm, .45 ACP, 10mm Manufacturer: Armscor/RIA

Armscor/RIA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Pahrump, Nevada

Pahrump, Nevada Manufacturer’s parent company: Armscor Precision International

9. Smith & Wesson M&P9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $350

$350 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Maryville, Tennessee

Maryville, Tennessee Manufacturer’s parent company: Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

8. Springfield Hellcat

Approx. base price: $500

$500 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Springfield

Springfield Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Geneseo, Illinois

Geneseo, Illinois Manufacturer’s parent company: None

7. Ruger Mark IV

Approx. base price: $400

$400 Available caliber(s) include: .22 LR

.22 LR Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

6. CZ-USA CZ 75

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $620

$620 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm, .40 S&W, .45 ACP

9mm, .40 S&W, .45 ACP Manufacturer: CZ-USA

CZ-USA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

5. Glock G43

Approx. base price: $450

$450 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

4. Ruger American series pistols

HalfGig / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $450

$450 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm, .45 ACP

9mm, .45 ACP Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

3. Glock G19

Approx. base price: $500

$500 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Smyrna, Georgia

Smyrna, Georgia Manufacturer’s parent company: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

2. Sig Sauer P320

Approx. base price: $460

$460 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP

9mm, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

1. Sig Sauer P365

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $500

$500 Available caliber(s) include: 9mm

9mm Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Newington, New Hampshire

Newington, New Hampshire Manufacturer’s parent company: L&O Holding

