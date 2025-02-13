These Are the 50 Most Popular Guns Ever Made ArtistGNDphotography / E+ via Getty Images

What are the best-selling guns in the world? Rounding out the 50 best sellers is a weapon that was first manufactured in 1892. The American-made Winchester Model 1892 sold approximately two million units. That may sound like a lot until you consider number one on the following list has sold 150 million units overall. (Also check out the the 25 most popular firearms sold in America.)

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most popular guns in the world by reviewing various sources, such as GunBroker.com, Small Arms Survey, and more to get estimates of global gun sales. Guns were ranked by estimated lifetime sales. The origin of each gun is the historical country of origin or where the weapon was first created. Different models of the same gun released in different years are included in the gun sales estimates.

Why You Need to Know These Guns

saechang / Flickr

Understanding the connection between gun sales, gun use, gun violence, and gun deaths helps to participate in conversations about the topic. This is especially important as gun control has been a pressing discussion in the political realm. Guns are part of the fabric of the United States. In fact, our country actually has more guns than people. The surgeon general’s recent advisory brings to light the need for these conversations to continue, and further education will allow for that to happen.

50. Winchester Model 1892

Wikipedia / Public Domain

Approximate Units Sold: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

49. Winchester Model 1912/1942

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

48. Winchester Models 1900 through 1968

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

47. Marlin Model 1891/1892/1897/1939

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Country of Origin: United States

46. M14

PEO Soldier / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 2,380,000

2,380,000 Country of Origin: United States

45. Fusil Gras mle 1874

Musee de l'Armee / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 2,500,000

2,500,000 Country of Origin: France

44. Remington Model 740/742/7400 Woodsmaster

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 2,500,000

2,500,000 Country of Origin: United States

43. Gewehr 1888

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 2,800,000

2,800,000 Country of Origin: Germany

42. Browning Auto-5

Wikimedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,000,000

3,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

41. Browning M2

Wikipedia /Public Domain

Approximate Units Sold: 3,000,000

3,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

40. Luger Parabellum

Rama / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 3,000,000

3,000,000 Country of Origin: Germany

39. Nagant M1895

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,000,000

3,000,000 Country of Origin: Russia

38. QBZ-95

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,000,000

3,000,000 Country of Origin: China

37. Ruger Standard

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,000,000

3,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

36. Springfield M1903

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,000,000

3,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

35. Berdan M1870

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,200,000

3,200,000 Country of Origin: Russia

34. Beretta 92

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,500,000

3,500,000 Country of Origin: Italy

33. Lebel Model 1886

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,500,000

3,500,000 Country of Origin: France

32. Mannlicher M1895

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 3,500,000

3,500,000 Country of Origin: Austria-Hungary

31. Remington Model 1100

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 4,000,000

4,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

30. Ruger Single Six/Blackhawk/Vaquero

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 4,000,000

4,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

29. ‘Brown Bess’ Land Pattern Musket

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 4,300,000

4,300,000 Country of Origin: United Kingdom

28. Carcano Modello 1891

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 4,500,000

4,500,000 Country of Origin: Italy

27. STEN Gun

mikedabell / iStock via Getty Images

Approximate Units Sold: 4,500,000

4,500,000 Country of Origin: United Kingdom

26. M1911 (and copies)

Wikipedia / Public Domain

Approximate Units Sold: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

25. Walther PP/PPK

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Country of Origin: Weimar Republic, Germany

24. Marlin Model 336

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 6,000,000

6,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

23. PPSh-41

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 6,000,000

6,000,000 Country of Origin: Soviet Union

22. Ruger 10/22

Approximate Units Sold: 6,000,000

6,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

21. Smith & Wesson Model 10

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 6,000,000

6,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

20. Type 63

Approximate Units Sold: 6,000,000

6,000,000 Country of Origin: China

19. M1/M2/M3 Carbine

Wikipedia / Public Domain

Approximate Units Sold: 6,500,000

6,500,000 Country of Origin: United States

18. FN FAL (and derivatives)

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 7,000,000

7,000,000 Country of Origin: Belgium

17. Musket Model 1777

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 7,000,000

7,000,000 Country of Origin: France

16. Winchester Model 1894

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 7,500,000

7,500,000 Country of Origin: United States

15. Heckler & Koch G3

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 8,000,000

8,000,000 Country of Origin: Germany

14. M1 Garand

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 8,200,000

8,200,000 Country of Origin: United States

13. Arisaka Type 30/38/99

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 10,000,000

10,000,000 Country of Origin: Japan

12. Glock

Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 10,000,000

10,000,000 Country of Origin: Austria

11. IMI Uzi

Wikipedia

Approximate Units Sold: 10,000,000

10,000,000 Country of Origin: Israel

10. Makarov Pistol

baronvsp / iStock via Getty Images

Approximate Units Sold: 10,000,000

10,000,000 Country of Origin: Soviet Union

9. Marlin Model 60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 11,000,000

11,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

8. Remington 870

Approximate Units Sold: 11,000,000

11,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

7. Mossberg 500

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 12,000,000

12,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

6. SKS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 15,000,000

15,000,000 Country of Origin: Soviet Union

5. Lee-Enfield

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximate Units Sold: 17,000,000

17,000,000 Country of Origin: United Kingdom

4. M16/M4/AR-15 (and derivatives)

blackwaterimages / E+ via Getty Images

Approximate Units Sold: 20,000,000

20,000,000 Country of Origin: United States

3. Mosin-Nagant

Approximate Units Sold: 37,000,000

37,000,000 Country of Origin: Russia

2. Mauser Gewehr 98 (and similar)

philipimage / iStock via Getty Images

Approximate Units Sold: 102,000,000

102,000,000 Country of Origin: Germany

1. Kalashnikov AK-47 (and derivatives)

serikbaib / iStock via Getty Images

Approximate Units Sold: 150,000,000

150,000,000 Country of Origin: Soviet Union