This Middle Eastern Country Sells the Most Shotguns to America, and It's Not Even Close

The United States is the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned firearms than people — and the number of guns in circulation nationwide continues to grow by the millions every year. Between handguns and long guns, and all available calibers, configurations, and materials, the variety of firearms available on the consumer market is virtually endless — but one characteristic most guns in the U.S. share is where they were made.

Most shotguns sold in the United States in recent years were imported from foreign countries.

While there are dozens of countries that export firearms to the United States, America’s consumer market for shotguns is dominated by just a small handful of them.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 65% of the more than 198 million guns that were put on the market between 2010 and 2023 were made in America. The United States is home to thousands of firearm manufacturing plants, including many owned by some of the largest gunmakers in the world — and these facilities produce the bulk of firearms stocking the racks of retailers and gun cabinets nationwide. When it comes to specific types of firearms, however, shotguns stand out as the single exception to this broad trend.

An estimated 23.4 million shotguns have been sold in the U.S. since 2010, and only 42% of them were manufactured domestically — while the remainder were imported from abroad. And while dozens of countries export firearms to the U.S. every year, only a small handful of them dominate America’s consumer market for shotguns.

Using data from the ATF’s Firearm Commerce report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries selling Americans the most shotguns. Countries are ranked on the total number of shotguns they exported to the U.S. between 2010 and 2023 — and only countries that exported at least 1,000 shotguns over this time period were considered. Listed companies have been active in the corresponding country for some or all of the 2010 to 2023 time period.

In total, 21 countries have exported at least 1,000 shotguns to the U.S. over the last 14 years. Of these countries, the top three alone account for nearly 90% of the more than 13.5 million shotguns imported to the U.S. since 2010. (Here is a look at the best-selling shotgun models in the United States.)

Many countries on this list have long-standing reputations for manufacturing high-end shotguns. These places include Belgium, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. However, shotguns imported from these places can often cost several thousand dollars, and are prohibitively expensive for many Americans. Partially as a result, each of these places — with the sole exception of Italy — account for less than 1% of all imported shotguns.

Turkey, meanwhile, dominates the market for foreign made shotguns. Turkish gunmakers, such as Huglu and Yildiz, produce shotguns for major firearm brands, including CZ-USA and Weatherby. Companies like Stoeger also have manufacturing facilities in Turkey. Many shotguns from these plants are ultimately exported to the United States, and are typically available at price points that are well below that of alternative brands coming out of many Western European countries on this list. (Here is a look at the most popular gun brands in America.)

These are the countries exporting the most shotguns to the United States.

Shotguns are the only type of firearm in the U.S. that are more likely to be imported from abroad than manufactured domestically. Many countries exporting shotguns to the U.S. are known for making high-end firearms that sell for thousands of dollars, while others have a reputation for mass producing affordable alternatives.

21. Taiwan

Sean3810 / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 1,007 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,007 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Taiwan, 2010-2023: 12,451 (8.1% shotguns)

12,451 (8.1% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Taiwan between 2010 and 2013 include: N/A

20. India

shylendrahoode / Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 1,271 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,271 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from India, 2010-2023: 2,708 (46.9% shotguns)

2,708 (46.9% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in India between 2010 and 2013 include: Thirumala Precicasts, Rifle Factory Ishapore, Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli, SSS Defence

19. Sweden

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 1,573 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,573 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Sweden, 2010-2023: 13,593 (11.6% shotguns)

13,593 (11.6% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Sweden between 2010 and 2013 include: Flodman Guns, VO Vapen

18. Pakistan

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 1,578 (0.01% of all imported shotguns)

1,578 (0.01% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Pakistan, 2010-2023: 6,119 (25.8% shotguns)

6,119 (25.8% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Pakistan between 2010 and 2013 include: Peshawar Arms Company, North Star Arsenal, Pakistan Ordnance Factories

17. Mexico

MartinM303 / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 4,341 (0.03% of all imported shotguns)

4,341 (0.03% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Mexico, 2010-2023: 6,691 (64.9% shotguns)

6,691 (64.9% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Mexico between 2010 and 2013 include: Productos Mendoza

16. Austria

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 5,816 (0.04% of all imported shotguns)

5,816 (0.04% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Austria, 2010-2023: 14,437,266 (0.0% shotguns)

14,437,266 (0.0% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Austria between 2010 and 2013 include: Glock, Steyr Arms

15. France

Shotguns exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 7,072 (0.05% of all imported shotguns)

7,072 (0.05% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from France, 2010-2023: 29,363 (24.1% shotguns)

29,363 (24.1% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in France between 2010 and 2013 include: Armes Mathelon, Chapuis Armes, Manurhin, PGM Precision

14. Israel

Boris-B / Shutterstock.com

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 7,697 (0.06% of all imported shotguns)

7,697 (0.06% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Israel, 2010-2023: 496,317 (1.6% shotguns)

496,317 (1.6% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Israel between 2010 and 2013 include: IMI Systems, Israel Weapon Industries

13. Belgium

KavalenkavaVolha / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 7,999 (0.06% of all imported shotguns)

7,999 (0.06% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Belgium, 2010-2023: 691,408 (1.2% shotguns)

691,408 (1.2% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Belgium between 2010 and 2013 include: Winchester, Browning, FN Herstal

12. Canada

J Duquette / Shutterstock.com

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 14,203 (0.11% of all imported shotguns)

14,203 (0.11% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Canada, 2010-2023: 3,676,709 (0.4% shotguns)

3,676,709 (0.4% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Canada between 2010 and 2013 include: Colt Canada Corporation, Savage Arms, PGW Defence

11. Japan

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 15,143 (0.11% of all imported shotguns)

15,143 (0.11% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Japan, 2010-2023: 1,103,971 (1.4% shotguns)

1,103,971 (1.4% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Japan between 2010 and 2013 include: Howa, Miroku Corp.

10. Spain

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 24,007 (0.18% of all imported shotguns)

24,007 (0.18% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Spain, 2010-2023: 753,309 (3.2% shotguns)

753,309 (3.2% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Spain between 2010 and 2013 include: Bergara Barrels, ASTRA Defense, Traditions Performance Firearms, Arrieta Shotguns, Grulla Armas

9. Germany

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 30,435 (0.23% of all imported shotguns)

30,435 (0.23% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Germany, 2010-2023: 5,946,615 (0.5% shotguns)

5,946,615 (0.5% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Germany between 2010 and 2013 include: Heckler & Koch, Umarex, SIG Sauer GmbH & Co.

8. Portugal

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 42,128 (0.31% of all imported shotguns)

42,128 (0.31% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Portugal, 2010-2023: 281,140 (15.0% shotguns)

281,140 (15.0% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Portugal between 2010 and 2013 include: Winchester, Browning

7. Philippines

fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Philippines, 2010-2023: 48,635 (0.36% of all imported shotguns)

48,635 (0.36% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Philippines, 2010-2023: 1,558,441 (3.1% shotguns)

1,558,441 (3.1% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in the Philippines between 2010 and 2013 include: Shooters Arms Mfg., Armscor, United Defense Manufacturing Corporation

6. United Kingdom

ZGPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Shotguns exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 72,167 (0.53% of all imported shotguns)

72,167 (0.53% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from United Kingdom, 2010-2023: 233,410 (30.9% shotguns)

233,410 (30.9% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in United Kingdom between 2010 and 2013 include: Holland & Holland, Boss & Co., Gallyon Gun & Rifle Makers, James Purdey & Sons, Webley & Scott

5. Russia

Joanna Orchide / Shutterstock.com

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 183,815 (1.36% of all imported shotguns)

183,815 (1.36% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Russia, 2010-2023: 871,024 (21.1% shotguns)

871,024 (21.1% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Russia between 2010 and 2013 include: Kurbatov Arms, Kalashnikov Group, Lobaev Arms

4. Brazil

Yuri de Mesquita Bar / iStock via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 1,012,155 (7.49% of all imported shotguns)

1,012,155 (7.49% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Brazil, 2010-2023: 11,517,759 (8.8% shotguns)

11,517,759 (8.8% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Brazil between 2010 and 2013 include: Amadeo Rossi S.A., Taurus Armas

3. China

ispyfriend / E+ via Getty Images

Shotguns exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 2,076,968 (15.36% of all imported shotguns)

2,076,968 (15.36% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from China, 2010-2023: 2,175,423 (95.5% shotguns)

2,175,423 (95.5% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in China between 2010 and 2013 include: Qiqihar Hawk Industries

2. Italy

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 2,720,341 (20.12% of all imported shotguns)

2,720,341 (20.12% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Italy, 2010-2023: 5,446,618 (49.9% shotguns)

5,446,618 (49.9% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Italy between 2010 and 2013 include: Franchi S.p.A., Benelli Armi, Beretta, Chiappa Firearms, Perugini & Visini, Perazzi

1. Turkey

Shotguns exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 7,237,595 (53.54% of all imported shotguns)

7,237,595 (53.54% of all imported shotguns) Total firearms exported to U.S. from Turkey, 2010-2023: 10,209,178 (70.9% shotguns)

10,209,178 (70.9% shotguns) Gunmakers operating in Turkey between 2010 and 2013 include: Barathrum Arms, Typhoon Defens, Huglu, Carrera Arms, Yildiz

