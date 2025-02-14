This US Gun Company Sold Nearly 700,000 Rifles in a Year casenbina / E+ via Getty Images

The United States is the world’s largest gun exporter, responsible for more than 41% of the global market in international arms sales. America may export a lot of guns, but the country sells them domestically as well. Overall, in 2022, the U.S. manufactured over 13 million firearms. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the companies behind America’s most popular rifles.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 33 companies making the best-selling American-made rifles. We reviewed manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers in the United States and ranked them on total rifle production in 2022.

Why Are We Writing About Rifles?

moodboard / Brand X Pictures via Getty Images

Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023 and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In recent years, surging demand for firearms, particularly MSRs, has been a boon for American gunmakers.

Here are the 33 companies making the best-selling American-made rifles:

33. Pioneer Arms Corp.

serikbaib / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,274 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)

10,274 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Sporter AKM-46, Hellpup AKM-47

Sporter AKM-46, Hellpup AKM-47 Pioneer Arms rifle production location(s): Florida

Florida Pioneer Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 10,274 (100% rifles)

32. Stag Arms LLC

Mitch Barrie from Reno, NV, USA / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,779 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)

10,779 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): STAG 15, STAG 10

STAG 15, STAG 10 Stag Arms rifle production location(s): Washington and Wyoming

Washington and Wyoming Stag Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 20,601 (52.3% rifles)

31. LWRC International

玄史生 / CC BY 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 13,251 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)

13,251 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): IC-9, IC-A5, SIX8 PSD

IC-9, IC-A5, SIX8 PSD LWRC rifle production location(s): Maryland

Maryland LWRC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,066 (62.9% rifles)

30. RWC Group

SKapl / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 14,062 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)

14,062 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Kali 103, Kalashnikov KR103

Kali 103, Kalashnikov KR103 RWC rifle production location(s): Florida

Florida RWC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 23,837 (59.0% rifles)

29. Riley Defense Inc.

angad84 / Flickr

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 15,408 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)

15,408 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): RAK-47-P, RAK308-C, RAK74-P

RAK-47-P, RAK308-C, RAK74-P Riley Defense rifle production location(s): North Carolina

North Carolina Riley Defense 2022 total domestic firearm production: 15,408 (100% rifles)

28. Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition

Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 17,147 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)

17,147 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): GLFA .350 Legend, GLFA .450 Bushmaster, GLFA .223 Wylde Rifle

GLFA .350 Legend, GLFA .450 Bushmaster, GLFA .223 Wylde Rifle Great Lakes Firearms rifle production location(s): Michigan

Michigan Great Lakes Firearms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,198 (80.9% rifles)

27. Black Rain Ordnance Inc.

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 18,049 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)

18,049 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): BRO-Fusion, BRO-PCC, Fallout15

BRO-Fusion, BRO-PCC, Fallout15 Black Rain Ordnance rifle production location(s): Missouri

Missouri Black Rain Ordnance 2022 total domestic firearm production: 50,835 (35.5% rifles)

26. Outdoor Colors

picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 19,553 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)

19,553 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): N/A

N/A Outdoor Colors rifle production location(s): North Carolina

North Carolina Outdoor Colors 2022 total domestic firearm production: 51,527 (37.9% rifles)

25. Heritage Manufacturing

Jenniveve84 / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,757 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)

20,757 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Rancher Carbine

Rancher Carbine Heritage rifle production location(s): Georgia

Georgia Heritage 2022 total domestic firearm production: 308,040 (6.7% rifles)

24. Colt’s Manufacturing

Steve Rainwater from Irving, US / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,832 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)

20,832 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): CBX, M5 Carbine, Magpul

CBX, M5 Carbine, Magpul Colt rifle production location(s): Connecticut

Connecticut Colt 2022 total domestic firearm production: 158,797 (13.1% rifles)

23. IWI US, Inc

MathKnight / CC BY 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 21,140 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)

21,140 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Carmel, Galil ACE, Zion-15, Tavor X95

Carmel, Galil ACE, Zion-15, Tavor X95 IWI rifle production location(s): Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania IWI 2022 total domestic firearm production: 49,122 (43.0% rifles)

22. Del-Ton, Inc.

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 24,448 (0.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)

24,448 (0.7% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Echo 316L, DT Scout, DT Sport, Sierra 316L

Echo 316L, DT Scout, DT Sport, Sierra 316L Del-Ton rifle production location(s): North Carolina

North Carolina Del-Ton 2022 total domestic firearm production: 27,830 (87.8% rifles)

21. Bear Creek Arsenal LLC

TKN / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 27,914 (0.8% of all U.S.-made rifles)

27,914 (0.8% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): BC-15

BC-15 Bear Creek Arsenal rifle production location(s): North Carolina

North Carolina Bear Creek Arsenal 2022 total domestic firearm production: 29,541 (94.5% rifles)

20. American Tactical Inc.

American Tactical Imports Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 32,077 (0.9% of all U.S.-made rifles)

32,077 (0.9% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): TRX Bronco, Omni Hybrid Maxx

TRX Bronco, Omni Hybrid Maxx American Tactical rifle production location(s): South Carolina

South Carolina American Tactical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 64,562 (49.7% rifles)

19. FN America, LLC

Mitch Barrie / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 35,144 (1.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)

35,144 (1.0% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): FN Scar, FN 15

FN Scar, FN 15 FN America rifle production location(s): South Carolina

South Carolina FN America 2022 total domestic firearm production: 138,595 (25.4% rifles)

18. Legacy Sports International

Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 41,564 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)

41,564 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Stalker, Elevate, Gamepro

Stalker, Elevate, Gamepro Legacy Sports rifle production location(s): Nevada

Nevada Legacy Sports 2022 total domestic firearm production: 75,310 (55.2% rifles)

17. Century Arms Inc.

Bobbobarebob / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 43,146 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)

43,146 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): VSKA, BFT-47

VSKA, BFT-47 Century Arms rifle production location(s): Vermont

Vermont Century Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 106,970 (40.3% rifles)

16. Strassells Machine Inc (High-Point)

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 45,900 (1.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)

45,900 (1.3% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): 995, 1095, 4095, 3895

995, 1095, 4095, 3895 High-Point rifle production location(s): Ohio

Ohio High-Point 2022 total domestic firearm production: 87,800 (52.3% rifles)

15. RemArms

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 48,697 (1.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)

48,697 (1.4% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): 700, 783

700, 783 RemArms rifle production location(s): Georgia and New York

Georgia and New York RemArms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 155,999 (31.2% rifles)

14. Keystone Sporting Arms

JackF / iStock via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 54,200 (1.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)

54,200 (1.5% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Precision 6061, Precision Compact 722

Precision 6061, Precision Compact 722 Keystone Sporting Arms rifle production location(s): Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Keystone Sporting Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 60,269 (89.9% rifles)

13. TDJ Buyer, LLC

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 60,270 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)

60,270 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): N/A

N/A TDJ Buyer rifle production location(s): Utah

Utah TDJ Buyer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 63,053 (95.6% rifles)

12. Daniel Defense LLC

Mitch Barrie / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 61,923 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)

61,923 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Delta 5, DD4 RIII, MK12

Delta 5, DD4 RIII, MK12 Daniel Defense rifle production location(s): Georgia

Georgia Daniel Defense 2022 total domestic firearm production: 81,435 (76.0% rifles)

11. Kel Tec CNC Industries

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 69,874 (2.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)

69,874 (2.0% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): SU16, SUB2000, RFB

SU16, SUB2000, RFB Kel Tec rifle production location(s): Florida

Florida Kel Tec 2022 total domestic firearm production: 196,118 (35.6% rifles)

10. Maverick Arms, Inc. (Mossberg)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 74,309 (2.1% of all U.S.-made rifles)

74,309 (2.1% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): 715T, Patriot, MVP, 817

715T, Patriot, MVP, 817 Maverick rifle production location(s): Connecticut and Texas

Connecticut and Texas Maverick 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,404,697 (5.3% rifles)

9. Diamondback Firearms LLC

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 78,036 (2.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)

78,036 (2.2% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): DB10, DB9R

DB10, DB9R Diamondback rifle production location(s): Florida

Florida Diamondback 2022 total domestic firearm production: 123,025 (63.4% rifles)

8. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Kristover / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 101,358 (2.8% of all U.S.-made rifles)

101,358 (2.8% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): PA-15 M4 Carbine

PA-15 M4 Carbine Palmetto State Armory rifle production location(s): South Carolina

South Carolina Palmetto State Armory 2022 total domestic firearm production: 551,448 (18.4% rifles)

7. Radical Firearms

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 102,537 (2.9% of all U.S.-made rifles)

102,537 (2.9% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): RF-10

RF-10 Radical rifle production location(s): Texas

Texas Radical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 121,600 (84.3% rifles)

6. Smith & Wesson

Coldbolt / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 130,681 (3.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)

130,681 (3.7% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): M&P 15 Sport, Model 1854, Volunteer XV Pro, Response

M&P 15 Sport, Model 1854, Volunteer XV Pro, Response S&W rifle production location(s): Massachusetts and Missouri

Massachusetts and Missouri S&W 2022 total domestic firearm production: 973,994 (13.4% rifles)

5. Sig Sauer

Sig Sauer M400 rifle by Sig Sauer company / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en)

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 144,329 (4.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)

144,329 (4.0% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): M400,MCX-Regulator, Cross Magnum

M400,MCX-Regulator, Cross Magnum Sig Sauer rifle production location(s): New Hampshire

New Hampshire Sig Sauer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 2,346,752 (6.2% rifles)

4. Springfield Inc.

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 304,365 (8.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)

304,365 (8.5% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Saint AR-15, SA-16, M1A

Saint AR-15, SA-16, M1A Springfield rifle production location(s): Illinios

Illinios Springfield 2022 total domestic firearm production: 562,466 (54.1% rifles)

3. Henry Repeating Arms

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 334,805 (9.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)

334,805 (9.4% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): Frontier, Varmint Express, American Eagle, Golden Boy

Frontier, Varmint Express, American Eagle, Golden Boy Henry RAC rifle production location(s): New Jersey and Wisconsin

New Jersey and Wisconsin Henry RAC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 365,867 (91.5% rifles)

2. Savage Arms

Cory Charlton / 500px via Getty Images

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 608,579 (17.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)

608,579 (17.0% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): AXIS, Mark II, 110, Hunter

AXIS, Mark II, 110, Hunter Savage Arms rifle production location(s): Massachusetts

Massachusetts Savage Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 719,641 (84.6% rifles)

1. Sturm, Ruger & Company

Mitch Barrie / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 694,397 (19.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)

694,397 (19.4% of all U.S.-made rifles) Popular rifle model(s): 10/22, Hawkeye, 77-Series, American, AR-556

10/22, Hawkeye, 77-Series, American, AR-556 Ruger rifle production location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina

Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina Ruger 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,565,743 (44.3% rifles)

