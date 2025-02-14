This US Gun Company Sold Nearly 700,000 Rifles in a Year

The United States is the world’s largest gun exporter, responsible for more than 41% of the global market in international arms sales. America may export a lot of guns, but the country sells them domestically as well. Overall, in 2022, the U.S. manufactured over 13 million firearms. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the companies behind America’s most popular rifles.
Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 33 companies making the best-selling American-made rifles. We reviewed manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers in the United States and ranked them on total rifle production in 2022.
Why Are We Writing About Rifles?
Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023 and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In recent years, surging demand for firearms, particularly MSRs, has been a boon for American gunmakers.
Here are the 33 companies making the best-selling American-made rifles:
33. Pioneer Arms Corp.
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,274 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Sporter AKM-46, Hellpup AKM-47
- Pioneer Arms rifle production location(s): Florida
- Pioneer Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 10,274 (100% rifles)
32. Stag Arms LLC
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,779 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): STAG 15, STAG 10
- Stag Arms rifle production location(s): Washington and Wyoming
- Stag Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 20,601 (52.3% rifles)
31. LWRC International
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 13,251 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): IC-9, IC-A5, SIX8 PSD
- LWRC rifle production location(s): Maryland
- LWRC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,066 (62.9% rifles)
30. RWC Group
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 14,062 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Kali 103, Kalashnikov KR103
- RWC rifle production location(s): Florida
- RWC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 23,837 (59.0% rifles)
29. Riley Defense Inc.
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 15,408 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): RAK-47-P, RAK308-C, RAK74-P
- Riley Defense rifle production location(s): North Carolina
- Riley Defense 2022 total domestic firearm production: 15,408 (100% rifles)
28. Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 17,147 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): GLFA .350 Legend, GLFA .450 Bushmaster, GLFA .223 Wylde Rifle
- Great Lakes Firearms rifle production location(s): Michigan
- Great Lakes Firearms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,198 (80.9% rifles)
27. Black Rain Ordnance Inc.
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 18,049 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): BRO-Fusion, BRO-PCC, Fallout15
- Black Rain Ordnance rifle production location(s): Missouri
- Black Rain Ordnance 2022 total domestic firearm production: 50,835 (35.5% rifles)
26. Outdoor Colors
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 19,553 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): N/A
- Outdoor Colors rifle production location(s): North Carolina
- Outdoor Colors 2022 total domestic firearm production: 51,527 (37.9% rifles)
25. Heritage Manufacturing
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,757 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Rancher Carbine
- Heritage rifle production location(s): Georgia
- Heritage 2022 total domestic firearm production: 308,040 (6.7% rifles)
24. Colt’s Manufacturing
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,832 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): CBX, M5 Carbine, Magpul
- Colt rifle production location(s): Connecticut
- Colt 2022 total domestic firearm production: 158,797 (13.1% rifles)
23. IWI US, Inc
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 21,140 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Carmel, Galil ACE, Zion-15, Tavor X95
- IWI rifle production location(s): Pennsylvania
- IWI 2022 total domestic firearm production: 49,122 (43.0% rifles)
22. Del-Ton, Inc.
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 24,448 (0.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Echo 316L, DT Scout, DT Sport, Sierra 316L
- Del-Ton rifle production location(s): North Carolina
- Del-Ton 2022 total domestic firearm production: 27,830 (87.8% rifles)
21. Bear Creek Arsenal LLC
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 27,914 (0.8% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): BC-15
- Bear Creek Arsenal rifle production location(s): North Carolina
- Bear Creek Arsenal 2022 total domestic firearm production: 29,541 (94.5% rifles)
20. American Tactical Inc.
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 32,077 (0.9% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): TRX Bronco, Omni Hybrid Maxx
- American Tactical rifle production location(s): South Carolina
- American Tactical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 64,562 (49.7% rifles)
19. FN America, LLC
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 35,144 (1.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): FN Scar, FN 15
- FN America rifle production location(s): South Carolina
- FN America 2022 total domestic firearm production: 138,595 (25.4% rifles)
18. Legacy Sports International
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 41,564 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Stalker, Elevate, Gamepro
- Legacy Sports rifle production location(s): Nevada
- Legacy Sports 2022 total domestic firearm production: 75,310 (55.2% rifles)
17. Century Arms Inc.
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 43,146 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): VSKA, BFT-47
- Century Arms rifle production location(s): Vermont
- Century Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 106,970 (40.3% rifles)
16. Strassells Machine Inc (High-Point)
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 45,900 (1.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): 995, 1095, 4095, 3895
- High-Point rifle production location(s): Ohio
- High-Point 2022 total domestic firearm production: 87,800 (52.3% rifles)
15. RemArms
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 48,697 (1.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): 700, 783
- RemArms rifle production location(s): Georgia and New York
- RemArms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 155,999 (31.2% rifles)
14. Keystone Sporting Arms
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 54,200 (1.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Precision 6061, Precision Compact 722
- Keystone Sporting Arms rifle production location(s): Pennsylvania
- Keystone Sporting Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 60,269 (89.9% rifles)
13. TDJ Buyer, LLC
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 60,270 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): N/A
- TDJ Buyer rifle production location(s): Utah
- TDJ Buyer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 63,053 (95.6% rifles)
12. Daniel Defense LLC
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 61,923 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Delta 5, DD4 RIII, MK12
- Daniel Defense rifle production location(s): Georgia
- Daniel Defense 2022 total domestic firearm production: 81,435 (76.0% rifles)
11. Kel Tec CNC Industries
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 69,874 (2.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): SU16, SUB2000, RFB
- Kel Tec rifle production location(s): Florida
- Kel Tec 2022 total domestic firearm production: 196,118 (35.6% rifles)
10. Maverick Arms, Inc. (Mossberg)
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 74,309 (2.1% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): 715T, Patriot, MVP, 817
- Maverick rifle production location(s): Connecticut and Texas
- Maverick 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,404,697 (5.3% rifles)
9. Diamondback Firearms LLC
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 78,036 (2.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): DB10, DB9R
- Diamondback rifle production location(s): Florida
- Diamondback 2022 total domestic firearm production: 123,025 (63.4% rifles)
8. Palmetto State Armory, LLC
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 101,358 (2.8% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): PA-15 M4 Carbine
- Palmetto State Armory rifle production location(s): South Carolina
- Palmetto State Armory 2022 total domestic firearm production: 551,448 (18.4% rifles)
7. Radical Firearms
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 102,537 (2.9% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): RF-10
- Radical rifle production location(s): Texas
- Radical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 121,600 (84.3% rifles)
6. Smith & Wesson
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 130,681 (3.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): M&P 15 Sport, Model 1854, Volunteer XV Pro, Response
- S&W rifle production location(s): Massachusetts and Missouri
- S&W 2022 total domestic firearm production: 973,994 (13.4% rifles)
5. Sig Sauer
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 144,329 (4.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): M400,MCX-Regulator, Cross Magnum
- Sig Sauer rifle production location(s): New Hampshire
- Sig Sauer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 2,346,752 (6.2% rifles)
4. Springfield Inc.
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 304,365 (8.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Saint AR-15, SA-16, M1A
- Springfield rifle production location(s): Illinios
- Springfield 2022 total domestic firearm production: 562,466 (54.1% rifles)
3. Henry Repeating Arms
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 334,805 (9.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): Frontier, Varmint Express, American Eagle, Golden Boy
- Henry RAC rifle production location(s): New Jersey and Wisconsin
- Henry RAC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 365,867 (91.5% rifles)
2. Savage Arms
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 608,579 (17.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): AXIS, Mark II, 110, Hunter
- Savage Arms rifle production location(s): Massachusetts
- Savage Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 719,641 (84.6% rifles)
1. Sturm, Ruger & Company
- Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 694,397 (19.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
- Popular rifle model(s): 10/22, Hawkeye, 77-Series, American, AR-556
- Ruger rifle production location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina
- Ruger 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,565,743 (44.3% rifles)
