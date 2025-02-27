Changing Gun Regulations Drive Business Shifts in Public Carry Erich Schlegel / Getty Images News via Getty Images

At the federal level, gun regulations have changed little in recent decades. But across the 50 states, gun laws have evolved considerably — and one of the most notable state-level developments in recent years has been a widespread expansion of rights surrounding guns in public places.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

State-level gun laws have changed considerably in much of the country in recent years.

Less than a decade ago, it was illegal to carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit in most of the country. This is no longer the case.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

As recently as 2010, it was illegal to carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit in all but two states — Alaska and Vermont. Today, lawful gun owners can carry a concealed firearm in public without a permit in 29 states. In many of these places, permits for concealed weapons were generally issued to those who could produce character references and complete safety training. Now, in most of the country, these and other requirements designed to reduce the likelihood of gun violence — accidental or otherwise — no longer stand.

In addition, the states that generally allow open carry of firearms in public — meaning handguns or long guns that are carried in plain view — outnumber the states with permitless concealed carry laws.

Using the data from the gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified the laws for carrying guns in public in every state. We reviewed laws surrounding concealed carry as well as open carry of both handguns and long guns. Supplemental data on firearm deaths and mortality rates are for the latest available year from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gun control laws in this story are only broad guidelines, and specific regulations can vary by state.

According to the Giffords Law Center, 21 states require a permit for carrying a concealed weapon in public — in the remaining 29 states, lawful gun owners can carry a concealed handgun in most public places with no special permission.

Meanwhile, only six states explicitly prohibit carrying a handgun in plain view in public places, and five states require a permit for open carry of a handgun. Notably, some states have imposed certain, limited restrictions on open carry for handguns. In Texas, for example, open carry of a handgun is only allowed if the firearm is carried in a holster. (Here is a look at the best selling handguns in the United States.)

When it comes to long guns, like rifles or shotguns, only four states prohibit open carry in public and another six impose restrictions that fall short of outright prohibition. In the remaining 40 states, open carry of a long gun is generally permitted.

The Giffords Law Center assigns each state a letter grade rating the strength of their firearm laws. Grades are current as of December 2024 and range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. While there are exceptions, states where guns are more tightly regulated in public also tend to have stronger gun control policies overall. (Here is a look at the states with the most restrictive gun laws.)

Why It Matters

SETH HERALD / AFP via Getty Images

At the federal level, gun control initiatives have largely stalled in recent years. In stark contrast, many states have enacted laws expanding gun rights — particularly regarding guns in public. Now, in most of the country, guns can be carried in public, either concealed or visibly displayed, without any special permit. Meanwhile, states that still have tight controls over firearms in public are now in the minority.

Alabama

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of 50 states (1,278 total)

Alaska

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of 50 states (164 total)

Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of 50 states (1,535 total)

Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of 50 states (666 total)

California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun in public: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Gun law strength grade: A

A Gun deaths in 2022: 8.6 per 100,000 people — 7th lowest of 50 states (3,484 total)

Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 17.1 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of 50 states (1,036 total)

Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun in public: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Gun law strength grade: A

A Gun deaths in 2022: 6.9 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of 50 states (252 total)

Delaware

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 11.9 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of 50 states (124 total)

Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun in public: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Gun deaths in 2022: 14 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (3,232 total)

Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of 50 states (2,163 total)

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 4.5 per 100,000 people — 3rd lowest of 50 states (66 total)

Idaho

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 17 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of 50 states (338 total)

Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun in public: Generally prohibited

Generally prohibited Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (1,798 total)

Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Gun deaths in 2022: 17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of 50 states (1,211 total)

Iowa

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of 50 states (367 total)

Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (492 total)

Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of 50 states (840 total)

Louisiana

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of 50 states (1,266 total)

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: C+

C+ Gun deaths in 2022: 11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of 50 states (179 total)

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 13.6 per 100,000 people — 16th lowest of 50 states (813 total)

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a long gun in public: Regulated, but not prohibited

Regulated, but not prohibited Gun law strength grade: A

A Gun deaths in 2022: 3.7 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of 50 states (263 total)

Michigan

Steven_Kriemadis / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Gun deaths in 2022: 15 per 100,000 people — 24th lowest of 50 states (1,504 total)

Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a long gun in public: Regulated, but not prohibited

Regulated, but not prohibited Gun law strength grade: B

B Gun deaths in 2022: 9.6 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of 50 states (561 total)

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of 50 states (848 total)

Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of 50 states (1,489 total)

Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of 50 states (274 total)

Nebraska

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Gun deaths in 2022: 12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of 50 states (244 total)

Nevada

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Gun deaths in 2022: 18.9 per 100,000 people — 15th highest of 50 states (618 total)

New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Gun deaths in 2022: 10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of 50 states (156 total)

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun in public: Regulated, but not prohibited

Regulated, but not prohibited Gun law strength grade: A

A Gun deaths in 2022: 5 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of 50 states (468 total)

New Mexico

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Gun deaths in 2022: 27.3 per 100,000 people — 3rd highest of 50 states (571 total)

New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Prohibited

Prohibited Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A

A Gun deaths in 2022: 5.3 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of 50 states (1,044 total)

North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: C-

C- Gun deaths in 2022: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (1,831 total)

North Dakota

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of 50 states (125 total)

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: D-

D- Gun deaths in 2022: 15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of 50 states (1,831 total)

Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of 50 states (797 total)

Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (655 total)

Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Regulated, but not prohibited

Regulated, but not prohibited Gun law strength grade: B

B Gun deaths in 2022: 14.7 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of 50 states (1,941 total)

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 3.1 per 100,000 people — the lowest of 50 states (37 total)

South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of 50 states (1,105 total)

South Dakota

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of 50 states (141 total)

Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Regulated, but not prohibited

Regulated, but not prohibited Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of 50 states (1,480 total)

Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of 50 states (4,630 total)

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of 50 states (446 total)

Vermont

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: B-

B- Gun deaths in 2022: 12 per 100,000 people — 13th lowest of 50 states (84 total)

Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Regulated, but not prohibited

Regulated, but not prohibited Gun law strength grade: B+

B+ Gun deaths in 2022: 14.9 per 100,000 people — 23rd lowest of 50 states (1,316 total)

Washington

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Some restrictions

Some restrictions Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: A-

A- Gun deaths in 2022: 12.4 per 100,000 people — 15th lowest of 50 states (1,022 total)

West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of 50 states (311 total)

Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: Permit required

Permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: C

C Gun deaths in 2022: 14 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (830 total)

Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Concealed carry of a firearm in public: No permit required

No permit required Open carry of a handgun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Open carry of a long gun in public: Allowed without a permit

Allowed without a permit Gun law strength grade: F

F Gun deaths in 2022: 20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of 50 states (124 total)

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.