Companies Making America's Favorite Large Caliber Pistols

The United States is the largest consumer market for firearms in the world, and that market is largely dominated by pistols. Pistols — a specific category of handguns that excludes revolvers — accounted for over 40% of all domestic firearm manufacturing in the U.S. in 2023. For context, rifles, the second most popular firearm type, accounted for less than 32%.

In recent decades, American law enforcement and the U.S. military have moved away from large-caliber sidearms in favor of 9mm pistols.

Still, 9mm handguns are not well suited for many common firearm applications, and consumer demand for many larger caliber pistols remains strong — particularly bearing the name of certain gunmakers.

In recent decades, pistols chambered for 9mm ammunition have emerged as a clear favorite among American gun owners. Smaller than some other pistol calibers, 9mm firearms generally benefit from reduced recoil, greater magazine capacity, and more compact designs — while still remaining effective for self-defense purposes. Due to these factors, the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies across the country have moved away from larger .40 caliber and .45 caliber sidearms in favor of the 9mm platform. (Here is a look at the oldest weapons still used by the U.S. military.)

However, whether for increased stopping power in self-defense scenarios, hunting, or protection from dangerous wildlife, large-caliber pistols still have significant market share in the United States. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, domestic gunmakers manufactured nearly 425,000 large-caliber pistols in 2023 alone. These firearms include those chambered for.357 Sig, 10mm, .40, .45, and even .50 caliber ammunition — all of which are larger than 9mm rounds.

While there are thousands of companies manufacturing firearms in the United States, only a small handful of them account for the bulk of large caliber pistol production.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the companies behind America’s favorite large-caliber pistols. We reviewed domestic manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers and ranked them on large caliber pistol production volume in 2023. Data on the location of each company’s production facilities and total firearm manufacturing output in 2023 are also from the ATF. Firearms made outside of the United States, including those made by the companies on this list, were not included in this ranking.

Each of the companies on this list manufactured over 500 large-caliber pistols in the U.S. in 2023. Combined, these 31 companies produced 413,000 large-caliber pistols domestically, accounting for over 97% of all American made pistols chambered for ammunition larger than 9mm in 2023.

The companies behind the best-selling, American-made large-caliber pistols include some of the world’s largest gunmakers. Companies like Glock, Sig Sauer, and Smith & Wesson stand out specifically for their pistols — many of which are chambered for large caliber ammunition. (Here is a look at the most popular gun companies in America.)

Arms and ammunition is a more than $90 billion industry in the United States — and much of the industry is fueled by demand for pistols, including those with a high level of stopping power. While the U.S is home to the manufacturing operations of thousands of gunmakers — including many of the largest in the world — a small handful of companies dominate the market for large caliber pistols.

31. GS Performance, LLC

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 561 units (0.1% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

561 units (0.1% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) GS’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 760 units (73.8% large-caliber pistols)

760 units (73.8% large-caliber pistols) GS’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

30. LWRC International

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 640 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

640 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) LWRC’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 11,007 units (5.8% large-caliber pistols)

11,007 units (5.8% large-caliber pistols) LWRC’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Cambridge, MD

Cambridge, MD Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

29. CMMG Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 686 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

686 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) CMMG’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,145 units (4.5% large-caliber pistols)

15,145 units (4.5% large-caliber pistols) CMMG’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Boonville, MO

Boonville, MO Large-caliber pistol models include: Banshee MkG, Banshee Mk10

28. Les Baer Custom Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 819 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

819 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Les Baer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 905 units (90.5% large-caliber pistols)

905 units (90.5% large-caliber pistols) Les Baer’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Le Claire, IA

Le Claire, IA Large-caliber pistol models include: Baer 1911 Custom Carry, Baer 1911 Boss .45

27. Kriss USA, Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 836 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

836 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Kriss’ total domestic firearm production in 2023: 7,144 units (11.7% large-caliber pistols)

7,144 units (11.7% large-caliber pistols) Kriss’ domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

26. Outpost Armory 2 LLC

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 849 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

849 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Outpost Armory’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 8,770 units (9.7% large-caliber pistols)

8,770 units (9.7% large-caliber pistols) Outpost Armory’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

25. Automated Finishing Company Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 960 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

960 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Automated Finishing’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 15,022 units (6.4% large-caliber pistols)

15,022 units (6.4% large-caliber pistols) Automated Finishing’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Attleboro, MA

Attleboro, MA Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

24. Legacy Sports International Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,061 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

1,061 units (0.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Legacy Sports’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 83,807 units (1.3% large-caliber pistols)

83,807 units (1.3% large-caliber pistols) Legacy Sports’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Reno, NV

Reno, NV Large-caliber pistol models include: Citadel M1911

23. RemArms, LLC

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,293 units (0.3% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

1,293 units (0.3% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) RemArms’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 27,586 units (4.7% large-caliber pistols)

27,586 units (4.7% large-caliber pistols) RemArms’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Lagrange, GA

Lagrange, GA Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

22. VLH Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,654 units (0.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

1,654 units (0.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) VLH’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 3,179 units (52.0% large-caliber pistols)

3,179 units (52.0% large-caliber pistols) VLH’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Berryville, AR

Berryville, AR Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

21. Nighthawk Custom LLC

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,665 units (0.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

1,665 units (0.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Nighthawk’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 5,154 units (32.3% large-caliber pistols)

5,154 units (32.3% large-caliber pistols) Nighthawk’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Berryville, AR

Berryville, AR Large-caliber pistol models include: Agent 2, Chairman, Cooper Classic

20. ET Arms, Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 1,679 units (0.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

1,679 units (0.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) ET Arms’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 9,620 units (17.5% large-caliber pistols)

9,620 units (17.5% large-caliber pistols) ET Arms’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City, AZ Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

19. Savage Arms, Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 2,349 units (0.6% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

2,349 units (0.6% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Savage Arms’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 725,644 units (0.3% large-caliber pistols)

725,644 units (0.3% large-caliber pistols) Savage Arms’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Westfield, MA

Westfield, MA Large-caliber pistol models include: Savage 1911

18. Haskell Manufacturing Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 3,200 units (0.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

3,200 units (0.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Haskell’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 3,200 units (100.0% large-caliber pistols)

3,200 units (100.0% large-caliber pistols) Haskell’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Lima, OH

Lima, OH Large-caliber pistol models include: N/A

17. Century Arms Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 3,562 units (0.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

3,562 units (0.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Century Arms’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 24,839 units (14.3% large-caliber pistols)

24,839 units (14.3% large-caliber pistols) Century Arms’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Georgia, VT

Georgia, VT Large-caliber pistol models include: Centurion 11

16. Strassells Machine Inc. (Hi-Point)

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 3,599 units (0.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

3,599 units (0.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Hi-Point’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 26,703 units (13.5% large-caliber pistols)

26,703 units (13.5% large-caliber pistols) Hi-Point’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Mansfield, OH

Mansfield, OH Large-caliber pistol models include: Model JHP 45

15. Henry Repeating Arms Company Holding Corp

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 3,807 units (0.9% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

3,807 units (0.9% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Henry RAC’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 411,786 units (0.9% large-caliber pistols)

411,786 units (0.9% large-caliber pistols) Henry RAC’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI

Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI Large-caliber pistol models include: Big Boy Mare’s Leg Side Gate

14. CZ-USA Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,453 units (1.0% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

4,453 units (1.0% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) CZ-USA’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 18,068 units (24.6% large-caliber pistols)

18,068 units (24.6% large-caliber pistols) CZ-USA’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Norwich, NY

Norwich, NY Large-caliber pistol models include: CZ P-10, CZ TS 2

13. Wilson’s Gun Shop Inc. (Wilson Combat)

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,614 units (1.1% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

4,614 units (1.1% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Wilson Combat’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 41,197 units (11.2% large-caliber pistols)

41,197 units (11.2% large-caliber pistols) Wilson Combat’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Berryville, AR

Berryville, AR Large-caliber pistol models include: ACP Commander, X-Tac Elite 1911

12. Saeilo Inc. (Kahr Arms)

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 4,997 units (1.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

4,997 units (1.2% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Kahr’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 16,266 units (30.7% large-caliber pistols)

16,266 units (30.7% large-caliber pistols) Kahr’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Greeley, PA, Worcester, MA

Greeley, PA, Worcester, MA Large-caliber pistol models include:. Series,. Series, PM Series

11. Heckler and Koch, Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 6,934 units (1.6% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

6,934 units (1.6% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) H&K’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 12,087 units (57.4% large-caliber pistols)

12,087 units (57.4% large-caliber pistols) H&K’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbus, GA

Columbus, GA Large-caliber pistol models include: HK45, USP Tactical, Mark 23

10. American Tactical Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 11,880 units (2.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

11,880 units (2.8% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) American Tactical’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 55,026 units (21.6% large-caliber pistols)

55,026 units (21.6% large-caliber pistols) American Tactical’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC Large-caliber pistol models include: ATI HGA FXH-45

9. Glock Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 14,074 units (3.3% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

14,074 units (3.3% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Glock’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 345,119 units (4.1% large-caliber pistols)

345,119 units (4.1% large-caliber pistols) Glock’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Smyrna, GA

Smyrna, GA Large-caliber pistol models include: Glock G22, G31, G29

8. Magnum Research Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 14,452 units (3.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

14,452 units (3.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Magnum Research’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 19,602 units (73.7% large-caliber pistols)

19,602 units (73.7% large-caliber pistols) Magnum Research’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Pillager, MN

Pillager, MN Large-caliber pistol models include: Desert Eagle, Magnum Research 1911

7. Bond Arms, Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 18,408 units (4.3% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

18,408 units (4.3% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Bond Arms’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 35,506 units (51.8% large-caliber pistols)

35,506 units (51.8% large-caliber pistols) Bond Arms’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Granbury, TX

Granbury, TX Large-caliber pistol models include: Roughneck, XLV

6. Sturm, Ruger and Company, Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 23,152 units (5.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

23,152 units (5.4% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Ruger’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,305,615 units (1.8% large-caliber pistols)

1,305,615 units (1.8% large-caliber pistols) Ruger’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Newport, NH, Southport, CT

Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Newport, NH, Southport, CT Large-caliber pistol models include: SR1911, Ruger American

5. Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 41,862 units (9.9% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

41,862 units (9.9% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Colt’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 193,057 units (21.7% large-caliber pistols)

193,057 units (21.7% large-caliber pistols) Colt’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): West Hartford, CT

West Hartford, CT Large-caliber pistol models include: Delta Elite, Defender, 1911 Classic

4. FN America, LLC

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 48,863 units (11.5% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

48,863 units (11.5% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) FN’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 140,952 units (34.7% large-caliber pistols)

140,952 units (34.7% large-caliber pistols) FN’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC Large-caliber pistol models include: FN 545, FN 510

3. Sig Sauer Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 49,157 units (11.6% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

49,157 units (11.6% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Sig Sauer’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 1,020,755 units (4.8% large-caliber pistols)

1,020,755 units (4.8% large-caliber pistols) Sig Sauer’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Newington, NH, Epping, NH, Exeter, NH, Jacksonville, AR

Newington, NH, Epping, NH, Exeter, NH, Jacksonville, AR Large-caliber pistol models include: 1911 Emperor Scorpion, P320, 1911 STX

2. Kimber Mfg. Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 66,766 units (15.7% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

66,766 units (15.7% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Kimber’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 143,726 units (46.5% large-caliber pistols)

143,726 units (46.5% large-caliber pistols) Kimber’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Troy, AL

Troy, AL Large-caliber pistol models include: Super Jagare, Comp. Hunter, Nightstar 1911

1. Smith and Wesson Inc.

Domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing output in 2023: 74,569 units (17.5% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols)

74,569 units (17.5% of all domestically made large-caliber pistols) Smith. Wesson’s total domestic firearm production in 2023: 991,847 units (7.5% large-caliber pistols)

991,847 units (7.5% large-caliber pistols) Smith. Wesson’s domestic large-caliber pistol manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA

Columbia, MO, Maryville, TN, Springfield, MA Large-caliber pistol models include: M&P 40, SW1911, M&P 45 Shield

