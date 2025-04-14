This is How Old You Have To Be To Own a Gun in Each State

How old do you need to be to own a gun in every state in the United States? Gun ownership is one of the rights given to Americans, thanks to the Second Amendment of the Constitution. However, you’ll find that just about every state in the union has differing laws on the subject, especially when it comes to the ownership of a rifle or shotgun by a minor. Today, we’re looking at the straight facts about gun ownership in every state.
Key Points
-
-
Alabama
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18, 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, Permitless Carry Available
Alabama has fairly standard regulations on firearm ownership, at least compared to the rest of the Southeast.
Alaska
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18, 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, Permitless Carry available
Alaska is fairly lax with its regulations. You can own a long gun at age 16 with parental consent or handguns at 18 with the same caveat.
Arizona
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18, 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue permits for reciprocity
Arizona is fairly standard, at least when compared to other states.
Arkansas
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18, 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for state reciprocity
There is no minimum age to own a gun in Arkansas, however, you’ll need to be the stated ages to purchase a firearm per federal regulations.
California
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 21
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
California arguably has the strictest firearms laws in the United States when it comes to ownership.
Colorado
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
Colorado is fairly standard, following most of its region.
Connecticut
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
Connecticut falls in line with most of the Northeast when considering firearm laws.
Delaware
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 21
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
Delaware is one of the stricter states when it comes to owning a gun. However, anyone at any age can own a shotgun.
Florida
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 21
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for reciprocity
Florida is an outlier of sorts when it comes to the age when you can own a gun.
Georgia
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for reciprocity
Georgia is fairly in line with the rest of Southeast, though it isn’t the most lax.
Hawaii
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 21
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
Hawaii is strict when it comes to firearm ownership, regardless of parental consent when it comes to owning one.
Idaho
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue for reciprocity between states
Nothing unusual about Idaho’s ownership laws; fairly standard across the board. Do note that you’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer.
Illinois
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 21
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
Illinois doesn’t have provisions for firearm ownership under the age of 21.
Indiana
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, Permitless carry allowed
You’ll need to be 21 to buy a handgun in Indiana, but it’s fairly relaxed otherwise.
Iowa
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
Iowa follows most of the country when it comes to how you own a gun.
Kansas
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
Kansas is fairly standard, fitting the norm for the more relaxed states. You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a dealer.
Kentucky
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry available, Shall-Issue
Kentucky has no minimum age on private sales for long guns. You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a dealer, however.
Louisiana
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 17
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry available, Shall-Issue
The above ages are the stated regulations for private sales. To purchase at a dealer, you’ll need to be 18 for a long gun and 21 for a handgun.
Maine
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
You can own a long gun with parental consent at 16 in Maine. You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer.
Maryland
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
Nothing too unusual about Maryland’s firearm laws, at least when compared to most of the country.
Massachusetts
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 for bolt-action and lever-action, 21 for semi-automatics
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
You can own a long gun at 15 with permission from a parent in Massachusetts. Otherwise, the stated age restrictions apply.
Michigan
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
Michigan is a little looser when it comes to firearm ownership, you’ll need to be 21 to buy a handgun from a dealer, however.
Minnesota
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 16
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
The minimum ages stated are solely for private sales in Minnesota. Otherwise, federal regulations of 18 for long guns and 21 for handguns apply. If you apply for a safety course, you can own a long gun at 14, which is unique for the area.
Mississippi
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
Mississippi is in line with most of the Southeast. Like the others, you’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun.
Missouri
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
Missouri is fairly in line with the rest of the country. The same federal guidelines for purchasing a handgun from a licensed dealer apply.
Montana
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 from a dealer
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
There is no minimum age to own a gun in the state of Montana.
Nebraska
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
Nebraska doesn’t seem to have provisions for private ownership with parental consent.
Nevada
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
Nevada allows for handgun ownership at a younger age. However, you’ll need to be 21 when purchasing from a licensed dealer.
New Hampshire
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
The same federal regulations for purchasing from a licensed dealer apply for New Hampshire.
New Jersey
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
New Jersey has no provisions for underage ownership of a firearm.
New Mexico
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 19
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 19
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, open carry allowed
The stated age of 19 for a handgun only applies to private sales, you’ll need to be 21 otherwise.
New York
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 for hunting rifles and shotguns, 21 for semi-automatic rifles
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
New York is one of the strictest states in the East for firearm ownership.
North Carolina
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
North Carolina is stricter than its neighbor to the south when it comes to gun ownership.
North Dakota
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
North Dakota sticks with federal guidelines, it would seem.
Ohio
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry available, Shall-Issue
Ohio isn’t shaking things up when it comes to gun ownership, federal norms are what you’d expect.
Oklahoma
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 from a dealer
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry allowed, Shall-Issue
Oklahoma isn’t bucking the trend for purchase from a dealer. However, you can own a gun at any age here.
Oregon
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
Oregon doesn’t bend the rules when it comes to federal guidelines to own a gun.
Pennsylvania
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
Pennsylvania is one of the looser states when it comes to firearm ownership in the Northeast.
Rhode Island
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 21
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: May-Issue
Rhode Island goes above the norm when it comes to the minimum age needed to own a gun.
South Carolina
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 from a dealer
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue
There aren’t specific laws in place when it comes to the minimum age to own a gun in South Carolina.
South Dakota
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed
You’ll need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a dealer in South Dakota, otherwise, it’s fairly relaxed.
Tennessee
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Permitless carry, Shall-Issue
Tennessee’s laws are somewhat in line with the rest of the Southeast. You’ll need to be 21 to buy a handgun from a dealer, however.
Texas
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed
Texas isn’t quite as cavalier with firearm ownership as you’d expect. Federal guidelines for purchasing a handgun do apply, however.
Utah
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 from a dealer
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed
Utah doesn’t have a minimum age to own a gun, oddly enough.
Vermont
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 from a dealer
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: No permit needed
You can own a long gun at 16 in Vermont, but the rest of the federal guidelines still apply.
Virginia
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, open carry allowed
Virginia isn’t bucking the trends for ages when it comes to gun ownership.
Washington
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue
Washington is in line with the rest of the Pacific Northwest when it comes to owning a gun.
West Virginia
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18 from a dealer
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21 from a dealer
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry allowed
West Virginia doesn’t have a minimum age to own a gun, but you’ll have to stick with federal guidelines if purchasing from a dealer.
Wisconsin
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 18
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Open carry allowed, Shall-Issue
Wisconsin is somewhat relaxed, although you will need to be 21 to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer.
Wyoming
- Minimum Age to Purchase Long Guns: 18
- Minimum Age to Purchase Handguns: 21
- Current Status of Concealed Carry Permits: Shall-Issue, permitless carry available
Wyoming doesn’t buck the trend of federal guidelines, with no provisions on the books for private sales and lower ages.
