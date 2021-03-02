These Are the Counties Where No One Has Died of COVID-19

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal cases and confirmed cases are about half what they were seven weeks ago. Nevertheless, 519,735 Americans have died, which about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 28,936,161, or about 25% of the global number. As important as these statistics, hospitalizations have fallen below 50,000 for the first time since November. The range of the severity of the disease by state and county varies considerably. In a very small number of the 3,143 counties and county-equivalents, not a single person has died.

The pace of the spread of the disease remains a race to some extent between vaccinations and a rising number of potentially dangerous variants. At this point, about 15% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine. About 8% have received two shots. According to the COVID Data Tracker, 96,402,490 doses have been delivered in the United States and 76,899,987 doses have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, from the United Kingdom, could account for most new cases by the end of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. At this point, they are present in 46 states.

The number of counties where no one has died has dropped to just 57. Only one has a population of over 10,000 people. San Juan County, Washington, has 16,473 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county covers an island northwest of Seattle, near the Canadian border. Of the population, 88% are white. The median household income in the county is $63,622, slightly below the national figure. At 8.1%, the poverty rate is lower than the national number.

None of the counties without COVID-19 deaths has more than 1,000 cases. Two have less than 10. Loving County, Texas, with a population of 102 has only one case. An examination of the list shows most of the counties where no one has died are in rural states, particularly Kansas, Nebraska and Alaska.

These are the 57 counties where no one has died of COVID-19:

County State Population Cases Deaths San Juan Washington 16,473 121 0 Nome Alaska 9,925 326 0 Sitka City Alaska 8,738 314 0 San Miguel Colorado 7,968 817 0 Anderson Kansas 7,852 809 0 Lake Colorado 7,585 659 0 Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 230 0 Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 110 0 Mitchell Kansas 6,222 558 0 Ottawa Kansas 5,902 548 0 Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 557 0 Cook Minnesota 5,311 118 0 Mineral Montana 4,211 229 0 Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 92 0 Osborne Kansas 3,603 286 0 Harlan Nebraska 3,438 207 0 Woodson Kansas 3,170 204 0 Rush Kansas 3,102 424 0 Sierra California 2,930 48 0 Edwards Kansas 2,925 252 0 Logan Kansas 2,810 291 0 Hamilton Kansas 2,616 199 0 Elk Kansas 2,562 174 0 Haines Alaska 2,518 27 0 Sheridan Kansas 2,506 426 0 Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 29 0 Denali Alaska 2,232 73 0 Highland Virginia 2,214 91 0 Wichita Kansas 2,143 214 0 De Baca New Mexico 2,060 132 0 Dolores Colorado 1,841 68 0 Eureka Nevada 1,830 50 0 Sherman Oregon 1,605 53 0 Wallace Kansas 1,575 173 0 Jackson Colorado 1,296 51 0 Sioux Nebraska 1,266 36 0 Greeley Kansas 1,200 101 0 Alpine California 1,146 77 0 Clark Idaho 1,077 53 0 Skagway Alaska 1,061 20 0 Esmeralda Nevada 981 37 0 Billings North Dakota 946 53 0 Hayes Nebraska 943 59 0 Camas Idaho 886 69 0 Logan Nebraska 886 76 0 Hinsdale Colorado 878 17 0 Wheeler Nebraska 822 36 0 Keya Paha Nebraska 792 47 0 Jones South Dakota 735 85 0 Slope North Dakota 704 31 0 Banner Nebraska 696 32 0 Loup Nebraska 585 40 0 San Juan Colorado 544 42 0 Blaine Nebraska 480 19 0 Harding New Mexico 459 8 0 King Texas 228 11 0 Loving Texas 102 1 0

