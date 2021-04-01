COVID-19: This Is the Deadliest County in the Deadliest State

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal and confirmed cases are about half what they were seven weeks ago. Nevertheless, 556,487 Americans have died, which is about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 30,613,592, or about 25% of the global number. Hospitalizations, which had reached over 100,000 during the peak wave, dropped into the thousands. However, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reports they have begun to rise again in 25 states.

The pace of the spread of the disease remains in part a race between vaccinations and the rising number of potentially dangerous variants. So far, 29% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 16% are fully vaccinated. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, the one from Johnson & Johnson requires just a single dose. According to The New York Times, 195,581,725 doses have been delivered in the United States and 150,273,292 of them have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, first identified in the United Kingdom, could soon account for most new U.S. cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. They have been found in all 50 states, and a number of other variants have emerged that the CDC does not report on to the public.

Additionally, much of the country has “opened up,” and this has caused worries that there will be a fourth wave of the disease. Just two weeks ago, the nation’s newspapers were filled with reports of large college parties in Florida with hundreds of people in close proximity without masks. This kind of activity has led to public health officials predicting that fourth wave.



Measuring cases, hospitalizations and deaths per 100,000 people allows easier comparisons place to place. The state with the most deaths per 100,000 people averaged over the past seven days is Kentucky at 0.77. At the far end of the spectrum, the figure in Alaska is 0.02.

The county in Kentucky with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days is Carroll County at 4.03. This county is in the northeast part of the state, along the Ohio River. It is also midway between Cincinnati and Louisville.

Carroll County has a population of 10,631. Just under 88% of the population is white. The median household income in the county of $43,524 is more than $20,000 below the national average. The 15.2% poverty rate is much higher than the national figure.

