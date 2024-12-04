The Income You Need to Afford a Home in Each State sevendeman from Getty Images and Andy Dean Photography

Key Points

Surging home prices and mortgage rates in recent years have given rise to a housing affordability crisis.

According to some estimates, Americans are now spending a larger share of their income on housing than ever before.

While it now takes a six-figure income to afford a typical American home, in some states, homeownership is affordable for a much broader range of incomes.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing affordability has emerged as one of the most pressing economic challenges facing the United States. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index, housing costs surged by 53% between January 2020 and September 2024. While the root causes of soaring prices are tied to broad economic trends — including supply constraints, rising demand, and higher borrowing costs — the effects are being felt by millions of American households and families.

Incomes have not climbed nearly fast enough to keep pace with rising home prices, and partially as a result, the median home price is now 4.9 times higher than the median household income. For comparison, the price-to-income ratio was just 3.1 in 1990. Not only have rising costs priced millions of Americans out of the market, but a growing share of the population are now unduly burdened by housing costs.

Financial experts recommend spending no more than 30% of pre-tax income on housing — and between 2019 and 2022, the number of Americans stretching their budgets to afford housing ballooned by three million. Now with home prices near all-time highs, and mortgage rates hovering near multi-decade highs, Americans in the market for a home need to budget carefully.

Using data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. calculated the income needed to comfortably afford a typical home in each state. In our assessment, we factored in not only home prices, but also mortgage rates, property taxes, and insurance premiums. To leave some financial cushion, our calculations reflect the income necessary to pay no more than 28% of annual earnings on housing. The numbers reflected in this story are estimates only, and do not include the savings necessary to afford a down payment.

According to Realtor.com, the median price for a listed home in the U.S. was $424,950 in October 2024. After an 8% down payment — typical for a first time buyer — this leaves a $390,954 30-year loan, which, as of November, 2024, had an average interest rate of 6.84%, according to the Federal Reserve. Factor in property taxes, levied at an average rate of 0.9% of a given home’s value in 2022, according to the Tax Foundation, as well as average homeowners insurance premiums, as reported by the personal finance publication, Bank Rate, and the annual income necessary to comfortably afford a home in the United States stands at $117,597. (Here is a look at the 15 U.S. cities with the highest rent prices.)

Notably, nearly every one of these factors — median home list price, effective property tax rates, and average insurance premiums — vary from state to state. Partially as a result, so too does the income necessary to comfortably afford a house. In some states, located exclusively in the South and the Midwest, homebuyers can afford a typical home with an annual income of less than $85,000. In others, primarily concentrated in the Northeast and along the West Coast, it takes an annual income of over $175,000 to comfortably afford a typical home. (Here is a look at the U.S. towns where home prices are still affordable.)

This is how much you need to make to buy a home in each state

Why It Matters

Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

In recent years, limited supply and rising demand have fueled a surge in home prices. Rising housing costs have led to an affordability crisis, as the number of Americans spending over 30% of their income on housing has grown by the millions in recent years. Now, with home prices and mortgage rates near historic highs, home buyers need to budget carefully — and in some parts of the country, homeownership is accessible for a much broader range of incomes than in others.

Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $88,278 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$88,278 (12th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,060 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$2,060 (12th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $329,200 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$329,200 (15th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $235 (13th highest of 50 states)

$235 (13th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $1,182 (the lowest of 50 states)

$1,182 (the lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.4% (2nd lowest of 50 states)

Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $115,232 (25th highest of 50 states)

$115,232 (25th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,689 (25th highest of 50 states)

$2,689 (25th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $425,000 (24th highest of 50 states)

$425,000 (24th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $82 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$82 (5th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $4,536 (14th highest of 50 states)

$4,536 (14th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.1% (16th highest of 50 states)

Arizona

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $127,087 (17th highest of 50 states)

$127,087 (17th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,965 (17th highest of 50 states)

$2,965 (17th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $495,000 (16th highest of 50 states)

$495,000 (16th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $186 (21st highest of 50 states)

$186 (21st highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,203 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$2,203 (11th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.4% (4th lowest of 50 states)

Arkansas

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $82,984 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$82,984 (5th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,936 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$1,936 (5th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $296,854 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$296,854 (10th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $248 (10th highest of 50 states)

$248 (10th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $1,579 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$1,579 (4th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (12th lowest of 50 states)

California

bpperry / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $194,364 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$194,364 (2nd highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $4,535 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$4,535 (2nd highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $759,500 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$759,500 (3rd highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $123 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$123 (18th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $5,152 (11th highest of 50 states)

$5,152 (11th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (17th lowest of 50 states)

Colorado

pawel.gaul / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $154,869 (10th highest of 50 states)

$154,869 (10th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,614 (10th highest of 50 states)

$3,614 (10th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $595,000 (8th highest of 50 states)

$595,000 (8th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $268 (9th highest of 50 states)

$268 (9th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,705 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$2,705 (20th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)

Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $149,973 (11th highest of 50 states)

$149,973 (11th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,499 (11th highest of 50 states)

$3,499 (11th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $499,994 (14th highest of 50 states)

$499,994 (14th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $134 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$134 (21st lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $8,921 (4th highest of 50 states)

$8,921 (4th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.8% (3rd highest of 50 states)

Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $121,415 (20th highest of 50 states)

$121,415 (20th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,833 (20th highest of 50 states)

$2,833 (20th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $487,450 (18th highest of 50 states)

$487,450 (18th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $81 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$81 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,350 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$2,350 (14th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (9th lowest of 50 states)

Florida

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $128,532 (16th highest of 50 states)

$128,532 (16th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,999 (16th highest of 50 states)

$2,999 (16th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $434,995 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$434,995 (22nd highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $461 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$461 (2nd highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,084 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$3,084 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (20th lowest of 50 states)

Georgia

rodclementphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $106,007 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$106,007 (18th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,474 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$2,474 (18th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $394,773 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$394,773 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $168 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$168 (25th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,824 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$2,824 (21st lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (22nd lowest of 50 states)

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $191,046 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$191,046 (3rd highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $4,458 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$4,458 (3rd highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $798,500 (the highest of 50 states)

$798,500 (the highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $100 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$100 (11th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,045 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$2,045 (6th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.3% (the lowest of 50 states)

Idaho

Seibel Photography LLC / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $142,889 (15th highest of 50 states)

$142,889 (15th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,334 (15th highest of 50 states)

$3,334 (15th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $572,988 (10th highest of 50 states)

$572,988 (10th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $107 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$107 (14th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,668 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$2,668 (18th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (7th lowest of 50 states)

Illinois

fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $102,096 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$102,096 (16th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,382 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$2,382 (16th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $317,450 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$317,450 (14th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $201 (18th highest of 50 states)

$201 (18th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $6,198 (8th highest of 50 states)

$6,198 (8th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 2.0% (2nd highest of 50 states)

Indiana

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $78,875 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$78,875 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,840 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$1,840 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $290,750 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$290,750 (6th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $143 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$143 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,073 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$2,073 (9th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (21st lowest of 50 states)

Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $85,075 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$85,075 (7th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,985 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$1,985 (7th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $279,950 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$279,950 (4th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $190 (20th highest of 50 states)

$190 (20th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,924 (19th highest of 50 states)

$3,924 (19th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.4% (9th highest of 50 states)

Kansas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $94,813 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$94,813 (15th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,212 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$2,212 (15th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $295,475 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$295,475 (9th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $353 (5th highest of 50 states)

$353 (5th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,718 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$3,718 (23rd highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.3% (13th highest of 50 states)

Kentucky

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $87,001 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$87,001 (10th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,030 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$2,030 (10th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $299,950 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$299,950 (12th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $273 (8th highest of 50 states)

$273 (8th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,209 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$2,209 (12th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (24th lowest of 50 states)

Louisiana

Rebecca Todd / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $82,488 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$82,488 (4th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,925 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$1,925 (4th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $276,438 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$276,438 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $358 (4th highest of 50 states)

$358 (4th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $1,405 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$1,405 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (11th lowest of 50 states)

Maine

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $120,968 (21st highest of 50 states)

$120,968 (21st highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,823 (21st highest of 50 states)

$2,823 (21st highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $450,000 (20th highest of 50 states)

$450,000 (20th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $102 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$102 (12th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $4,329 (17th highest of 50 states)

$4,329 (17th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.0% (21st highest of 50 states)

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $115,472 (24th highest of 50 states)

$115,472 (24th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,694 (24th highest of 50 states)

$2,694 (24th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $425,000 (24th highest of 50 states)

$425,000 (24th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $130 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$130 (20th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $4,028 (18th highest of 50 states)

$4,028 (18th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.9% (22nd highest of 50 states)

Massachusetts

KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $207,469 (the highest of 50 states)

$207,469 (the highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $4,841 (the highest of 50 states)

$4,841 (the highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $769,500 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$769,500 (2nd highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $139 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$139 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $8,000 (5th highest of 50 states)

$8,000 (5th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.0% (17th highest of 50 states)

Michigan

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $85,262 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$85,262 (8th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,989 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$1,989 (8th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $289,950 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$289,950 (5th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $170 (25th highest of 50 states)

$170 (25th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,587 (24th highest of 50 states)

$3,587 (24th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.2% (14th highest of 50 states)

Minnesota

jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $109,793 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$109,793 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,562 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$2,562 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $387,000 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$387,000 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $215 (14th highest of 50 states)

$215 (14th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,809 (21st highest of 50 states)

$3,809 (21st highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.0% (19th highest of 50 states)

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $85,417 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$85,417 (9th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,993 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$1,993 (9th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $294,950 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$294,950 (7th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $274 (7th highest of 50 states)

$274 (7th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,068 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$2,068 (7th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (19th lowest of 50 states)

Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $83,564 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$83,564 (6th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,950 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$1,950 (6th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $299,450 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$299,450 (11th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $176 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$176 (22nd highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,442 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$2,442 (15th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.8% (23rd highest of 50 states)

Montana

Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock.com

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $170,482 (6th highest of 50 states)

$170,482 (6th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,978 (6th highest of 50 states)

$3,978 (6th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $646,975 (5th highest of 50 states)

$646,975 (5th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $211 (15th highest of 50 states)

$211 (15th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $4,490 (15th highest of 50 states)

$4,490 (15th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (18th lowest of 50 states)

Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $114,341 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$114,341 (25th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,668 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$2,668 (25th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $342,450 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$342,450 (16th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $462 (the highest of 50 states)

$462 (the highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $4,922 (12th highest of 50 states)

$4,922 (12th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.4% (8th highest of 50 states)

Nevada

trekandshoot / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $122,373 (18th highest of 50 states)

$122,373 (18th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,855 (18th highest of 50 states)

$2,855 (18th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $495,000 (16th highest of 50 states)

$495,000 (16th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $80 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$80 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,155 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$2,155 (10th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.4% (3rd lowest of 50 states)

New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $165,009 (8th highest of 50 states)

$165,009 (8th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,850 (8th highest of 50 states)

$3,850 (8th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $571,950 (11th highest of 50 states)

$571,950 (11th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $82 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$82 (5th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $9,227 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$9,227 (3rd highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.6% (4th highest of 50 states)

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $175,922 (5th highest of 50 states)

$175,922 (5th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $4,105 (5th highest of 50 states)

$4,105 (5th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $574,500 (9th highest of 50 states)

$574,500 (9th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $97 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$97 (8th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $11,942 (the highest of 50 states)

$11,942 (the highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 2.1% (the highest of 50 states)

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $106,679 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$106,679 (19th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,489 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$2,489 (19th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $399,000 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$399,000 (24th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $173 (24th highest of 50 states)

$173 (24th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,686 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$2,686 (19th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (16th lowest of 50 states)

New York

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $187,954 (4th highest of 50 states)

$187,954 (4th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $4,386 (4th highest of 50 states)

$4,386 (4th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $649,775 (4th highest of 50 states)

$649,775 (4th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $145 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$145 (24th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $9,998 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$9,998 (2nd highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.5% (6th highest of 50 states)

North Carolina

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $110,202 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$110,202 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,571 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$2,571 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $409,950 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$409,950 (25th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $205 (16th highest of 50 states)

$205 (16th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,599 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$2,599 (16th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.6% (15th lowest of 50 states)

North Dakota

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $102,752 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$102,752 (17th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,398 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$2,398 (17th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $356,248 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$356,248 (18th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $240 (11th highest of 50 states)

$240 (11th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,473 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$3,473 (25th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.0% (20th highest of 50 states)

Ohio

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $77,636 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$77,636 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,812 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$1,812 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $269,200 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$269,200 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $109 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$109 (15th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,490 (25th highest of 50 states)

$3,490 (25th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.3% (11th highest of 50 states)

Oklahoma

thomasmales / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $92,397 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$92,397 (13th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,156 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$2,156 (13th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $295,000 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$295,000 (8th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $421 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$421 (3rd highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,256 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$2,256 (13th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.8% (25th highest of 50 states)

Oregon

RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $147,335 (13th highest of 50 states)

$147,335 (13th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,438 (13th highest of 50 states)

$3,438 (13th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $569,950 (12th highest of 50 states)

$569,950 (12th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $85 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$85 (7th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $4,368 (16th highest of 50 states)

$4,368 (16th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.8% (24th highest of 50 states)

Pennsylvania

tupungato / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $87,998 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$87,998 (11th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,053 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$2,053 (11th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $309,900 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$309,900 (13th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $103 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$103 (13th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,902 (20th highest of 50 states)

$3,902 (20th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.3% (12th highest of 50 states)

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $155,240 (9th highest of 50 states)

$155,240 (9th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,622 (9th highest of 50 states)

$3,622 (9th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $549,950 (13th highest of 50 states)

$549,950 (13th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $174 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$174 (23rd highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $6,772 (7th highest of 50 states)

$6,772 (7th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.2% (15th highest of 50 states)

South Carolina

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $94,287 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$94,287 (14th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,200 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$2,200 (14th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $355,000 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$355,000 (17th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $202 (17th highest of 50 states)

$202 (17th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $1,637 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$1,637 (5th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (6th lowest of 50 states)

South Dakota

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $107,418 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$107,418 (20th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,506 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$2,506 (20th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $372,500 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$372,500 (20th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $238 (12th highest of 50 states)

$238 (12th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,780 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$3,780 (22nd highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.0% (18th highest of 50 states)

Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $111,730 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$111,730 (24th lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,607 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$2,607 (24th lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $427,450 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$427,450 (23rd highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $193 (19th highest of 50 states)

$193 (19th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,070 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$2,070 (8th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (10th lowest of 50 states)

Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $116,611 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$116,611 (22nd highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,721 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$2,721 (22nd highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $370,739 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$370,739 (19th lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $324 (6th highest of 50 states)

$324 (6th highest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $5,433 (9th highest of 50 states)

$5,433 (9th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.5% (7th highest of 50 states)

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $149,036 (12th highest of 50 states)

$149,036 (12th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,477 (12th highest of 50 states)

$3,477 (12th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $599,000 (7th highest of 50 states)

$599,000 (7th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $100 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$100 (11th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,836 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$2,836 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (8th lowest of 50 states)

Vermont

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $142,901 (14th highest of 50 states)

$142,901 (14th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,334 (14th highest of 50 states)

$3,334 (14th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $499,000 (15th highest of 50 states)

$499,000 (15th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $67 (the lowest of 50 states)

$67 (the lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $7,807 (6th highest of 50 states)

$7,807 (6th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.6% (5th highest of 50 states)

Virginia

Greg Bethmann / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $115,810 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$115,810 (23rd highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,702 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$2,702 (23rd highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $440,527 (21st highest of 50 states)

$440,527 (21st highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $127 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$127 (19th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $3,181 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$3,181 (24th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.7% (23rd lowest of 50 states)

Washington

MarkHatfield / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $167,404 (7th highest of 50 states)

$167,404 (7th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $3,906 (7th highest of 50 states)

$3,906 (7th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $644,450 (6th highest of 50 states)

$644,450 (6th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $119 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$119 (17th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $4,891 (13th highest of 50 states)

$4,891 (13th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.8% (25th lowest of 50 states)

West Virginia

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $63,429 (the lowest of 50 states)

$63,429 (the lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $1,480 (the lowest of 50 states)

$1,480 (the lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $245,000 (the lowest of 50 states)

$245,000 (the lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $83 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$83 (6th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $1,347 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$1,347 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.5% (13th lowest of 50 states)

Wisconsin

Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $108,285 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$108,285 (21st lowest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,527 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$2,527 (21st lowest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $379,450 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$379,450 (21st lowest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $100 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$100 (11th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $5,242 (10th highest of 50 states)

$5,242 (10th highest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 1.4% (10th highest of 50 states)

Wyoming

JTSorrell / E+ via Getty Images

Minimum annual income needed to afford a typical home: $121,988 (19th highest of 50 states)

$121,988 (19th highest of 50 states) Est. monthly expenses for a typical home: $2,846 (19th highest of 50 states)

$2,846 (19th highest of 50 states) Median home list price in October 2024: $479,225 (19th highest of 50 states)

$479,225 (19th highest of 50 states) Avg. annual homeowners insurance premium: $113 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$113 (16th lowest of 50 states) Est. annual property tax payments: $2,644 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$2,644 (17th lowest of 50 states) Effective property tax rate: 0.6% (14th lowest of 50 states)

