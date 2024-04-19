These Are the Richest Counties in New York HaizhanZheng / E+ via Getty Images

No economy has generated as much wealth for as many people as that of the United States. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, most adults worldwide have less than $10,000 in total wealth. Meanwhile, the typical American adult is worth nearly $108,000. The same report found that the U.S. is home to 38% of the world’s millionaires, many times more than any other country — and incomes in the U.S. are currently rising at a historic pace.

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that the typical American household earned nearly $75,000 in 2022, up from about $69,700 in 2021. The 7.2% increase was the largest recorded year-over-year since at least the mid-1990s.

In New York, a state home to 50 Fortune 500 companies, the typical household earns $81,386 annually. And in some parts of the state, household incomes exceed that amount by tens of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 13 richest counties in New York. Counties in the state are ranked on median household income. Supplemental data on population, unemployment, and median home values are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes are anywhere from about $400 to $56,300 above what the typical New York household earns. In many of these counties, high incomes are underpinned by a strong job market. According to the ACS, the five-year average jobless rate in all but three of New York’s richest counties is below the 6.2% statewide average.

Home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and high incomes in these counties are often evidenced by the local real estate markets. In most counties on this list, the typical home is worth more than the $384,100 median home value across the state.

These are the richest counties in New York.

13. Columbia County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $81,741

$81,741 Median home value: $283,700

$283,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Population: 61,469

12. Queens County

Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 Median home value: $677,700

$677,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.0%

7.0% Population: 2,360,826

11. Rensselaer County

Source: Terraxplorer / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $83,734

$83,734 Median home value: $230,800

$230,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Population: 160,943

10. Orange County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $91,806

$91,806 Median home value: $337,800

$337,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 401,237

9. Dutchess County

Source: nancykennedy / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $94,578

$94,578 Median home value: $348,700

$348,700 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Population: 296,467

8. Richmond County

Source: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Median household income: $96,185

$96,185 Median home value: $637,100

$637,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Population: 492,925

7. Saratoga County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $97,038

$97,038 Median home value: $306,000

$306,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 236,328

6. New York County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 Median home value: $1,104,000

$1,104,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.8%

6.8% Population: 1,645,867

5. Rockland County

Source: OlegAlbinsky / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $106,173

$106,173 Median home value: $528,900

$528,900 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.2%

6.2% Population: 337,326

4. Westchester County

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $114,651

$114,651 Median home value: $619,000

$619,000 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0%

6.0% Population: 997,904

3. Putnam County

Source: Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $120,970

$120,970 Median home value: $421,800

$421,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Population: 97,942

2. Suffolk County

Source: Meinzahn / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $122,498

$122,498 Median home value: $490,800

$490,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Population: 1,524,486

1. Nassau County

Source: alarico / Getty Images

Median household income: $137,709

$137,709 Median home value: $633,800

$633,800 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.6%

4.6% Population: 1,389,160

Rank County Median household income ($) Median home value ($) Unemployment rate (%) 1 Nassau, New York 137,709 633,800 4.6 2 Suffolk, New York 122,498 490,800 4.8 3 Putnam, New York 120,970 421,800 4.4 4 Westchester, New York 114,651 619,000 6.0 5 Rockland, New York 106,173 528,900 6.2 6 New York, New York 99,880 1,104,000 6.8 7 Saratoga, New York 97,038 306,000 3.5 8 Richmond, New York 96,185 637,100 5.4 9 Dutchess, New York 94,578 348,700 5.0 10 Orange, New York 91,806 337,800 5.3 11 Rensselaer, New York 83,734 230,800 5.6 12 Queens, New York 82,431 677,700 7.0 13 Columbia, New York 81,741 283,700 5.9

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply

clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.