Towns in Texas With the Worst Poverty DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Texas, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Texas, 13.9% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Texas with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 28.0% to 66.7%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $73,035.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.2% jobless rate across Texas.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 32.3% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

Source: addkm / Shutterstock.com

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Pearsall

Poverty rate: 28.0%

28.0% Median household income: $41,761

$41,761 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0%

7.0% Population: 8,870

34. Bacliff

Source: Jeff Remy / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 28.1%

28.1% Median household income: $52,246

$52,246 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%

7.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%

19.4% Population: 10,313

33. Alton

Source: Theunderratedtaco / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 28.1%

28.1% Median household income: $44,317

$44,317 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%

9.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.5%

10.5% Population: 18,493

32. Lamesa

Poverty rate: 28.4%

28.4% Median household income: $39,434

$39,434 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.0%

11.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3%

14.3% Population: 8,571

31. La Homa

Source: 25or6to4 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 28.4%

28.4% Median household income: $38,365

$38,365 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.3%

13.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.2%

8.2% Population: 10,661

30. Fort Stockton

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 28.4%

28.4% Median household income: $65,657

$65,657 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2%

1.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.5%

12.5% Population: 8,404

29. San Elizario

Source: ElFlacodelNorte / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 28.5%

28.5% Median household income: $46,486

$46,486 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Population: 10,072

28. Bay City

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 28.6%

28.6% Median household income: $50,212

$50,212 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%

11.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.1%

20.1% Population: 17,869

27. Uvalde

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 28.7%

28.7% Median household income: $47,289

$47,289 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.1%

1.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Population: 15,342

26. Mercedes

Source: Akissforme / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 29.2%

29.2% Median household income: $43,243

$43,243 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4%

15.4% Population: 16,361

25. San Benito

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 29.8%

29.8% Median household income: $38,100

$38,100 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%

5.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4%

12.4% Population: 24,766

24. Rio Grande City

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 30.0%

30.0% Median household income: $44,307

$44,307 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%

8.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%

18.6% Population: 15,256

23. Robstown

Source: Matt Pierce / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 30.4%

30.4% Median household income: $35,417

$35,417 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.3%

10.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0%

9.0% Population: 10,246

22. Crystal City

Source: Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 30.4%

30.4% Median household income: $49,211

$49,211 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%

4.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%

14.1% Population: 6,332

21. Galena Park

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 30.4%

30.4% Median household income: $45,614

$45,614 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.3%

14.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.9%

6.9% Population: 10,641

20. Jasper

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 31.1%

31.1% Median household income: $38,796

$38,796 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0%

13.0% Population: 7,131

19. Center

Source: Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 31.2%

31.2% Median household income: $57,875

$57,875 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%

12.8% Population: 5,221

18. La Feria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 31.5%

31.5% Median household income: $38,656

$38,656 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%

1.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%

16.9% Population: 6,848

17. Olivarez

Source: 25or6to4 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 31.6%

31.6% Median household income: $61,740

$61,740 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9%

9.9% Population: 6,853

16. Gladewater

Source: Marti157900 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 31.7%

31.7% Median household income: $47,749

$47,749 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2%

12.2% Population: 6,166

15. Raymondville

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 33.1%

33.1% Median household income: $42,109

$42,109 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.5%

12.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.7%

7.7% Population: 10,301

14. Kingsville

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 33.1%

33.1% Median household income: $50,963

$50,963 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.0%

8.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3%

22.3% Population: 25,265

13. Roma

Poverty rate: 33.7%

33.7% Median household income: $26,951

$26,951 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.0%

14.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6%

15.6% Population: 11,531

12. Aldine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 33.7%

33.7% Median household income: $38,239

$38,239 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%

7.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.1%

4.1% Population: 15,511

11. Los Fresnos

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $39,536

$39,536 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%

5.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%

15.5% Population: 8,081

10. Sinton

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 34.6%

34.6% Median household income: $46,411

$46,411 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%

8.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.0%

8.0% Population: 5,505

9. Canutillo

Source: Bill Chizek / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 35.8%

35.8% Median household income: $40,655

$40,655 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.0%

19.0% Population: 6,800

8. Mexia

Source: Brook Cooper / 500px / 500Px Plus via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 36.6%

36.6% Median household income: $33,239

$33,239 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9%

9.9% Population: 6,907

7. Donna

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 38.0%

38.0% Median household income: $34,049

$34,049 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7%

12.7% Population: 16,742

6. Mila Doce

Poverty rate: 38.9%

38.9% Median household income: $39,247

$39,247 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.5%

3.5% Population: 7,554

5. Doffing

Source: 25or6to4 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 40.8%

40.8% Median household income: $24,404

$24,404 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%

5.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.0%

10.0% Population: 5,209

4. Cameron Park

Source: Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 46.7%

46.7% Median household income: $34,248

$34,248 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.8%

5.8% Population: 5,830

3. Doolittle

Source: Joshua Matthews / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 55.8%

55.8% Median household income: $33,326

$33,326 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 22.3%

22.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.3%

3.3% Population: 6,019

2. Sparks

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 58.2%

58.2% Median household income: $30,848

$30,848 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.7%

10.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.7%

8.7% Population: 5,212

1. Salida del Sol Estates

Source: John Moore / Getty Images

Poverty rate: 66.7%

66.7% Median household income: $20,613

$20,613 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6%

1.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.2%

3.2% Population: 6,172

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Salida del Sol Estates, Texas 66.7 20,613 1.6 3.2 6,172 2 Sparks, Texas 58.2 30,848 10.7 8.7 5,212 3 Doolittle, Texas 55.8 33,326 22.3 3.3 6,019 4 Cameron Park, Texas 46.7 34,248 10.2 5.8 5,830 5 Doffing, Texas 40.8 24,404 5.4 10.0 5,209 6 Mila Doce, Texas 38.9 39,247 6.4 3.5 7,554 7 Donna, Texas 38.0 34,049 4.2 12.7 16,742 8 Mexia, Texas 36.6 33,239 3.8 9.9 6,907 9 Canutillo, Texas 35.8 40,655 2.8 19.0 6,800 10 Sinton, Texas 34.6 46,411 8.2 8.0 5,505 11 Los Fresnos, Texas 34.6 39,536 5.9 15.5 8,081 12 Aldine, Texas 33.7 38,239 7.9 4.1 15,511 13 Roma, Texas 33.7 26,951 14.0 15.6 11,531 14 Kingsville, Texas 33.1 50,963 8.0 22.3 25,265 15 Raymondville, Texas 33.1 42,109 12.5 7.7 10,301 16 Gladewater, Texas 31.7 47,749 2.8 12.2 6,166 17 Olivarez, Texas 31.6 61,740 3.7 9.9 6,853 18 La Feria, Texas 31.5 38,656 1.8 16.9 6,848 19 Center, Texas 31.2 57,875 3.6 12.8 5,221 20 Jasper, Texas 31.1 38,796 9.7 13.0 7,131 21 Galena Park, Texas 30.4 45,614 14.3 6.9 10,641 22 Crystal City, Texas 30.4 49,211 4.7 14.1 6,332 23 Robstown, Texas 30.4 35,417 10.3 9.0 10,246 24 Rio Grande City, Texas 30.0 44,307 8.9 18.6 15,256 25 San Benito, Texas 29.8 38,100 5.3 12.4 24,766 26 Mercedes, Texas 29.2 43,243 8.3 15.4 16,361 27 Uvalde, Texas 28.7 47,289 1.1 16.3 15,342 28 Bay City, Texas 28.6 50,212 11.1 20.1 17,869 29 San Elizario, Texas 28.5 46,486 4.8 7.8 10,072 30 Fort Stockton, Texas 28.4 65,657 1.2 12.5 8,404 31 La Homa, Texas 28.4 38,365 13.3 8.2 10,661 32 Lamesa, Texas 28.4 39,434 11.0 14.3 8,571 33 Alton, Texas 28.1 44,317 9.3 10.5 18,493 34 Bacliff, Texas 28.1 52,246 7.1 19.4 10,313 35 Pearsall, Texas 28.0 41,761 4.5 7.0 8,870

Buffett Missed These Two… Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and has stuffed Berkshire with some of his favorites. But he overlooked two dividend legends that continue to print checks on a new level, they’re nowhere in his portfolio. Unlock the two dividend legends Buffett missed in this new free report.