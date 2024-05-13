Towns in Texas With the Worst Poverty

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.
The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.
In most of the country, including Texas, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Texas, 13.9% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.
Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Texas with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.
Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 28.0% to 66.7%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $73,035.
Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.2% jobless rate across Texas.
Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 32.3% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.
Why It Matters
The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.
35. Pearsall
- Poverty rate: 28.0%
- Median household income: $41,761
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0%
- Population: 8,870
34. Bacliff
- Poverty rate: 28.1%
- Median household income: $52,246
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%
- Population: 10,313
33. Alton
- Poverty rate: 28.1%
- Median household income: $44,317
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.5%
- Population: 18,493
32. Lamesa
- Poverty rate: 28.4%
- Median household income: $39,434
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3%
- Population: 8,571
31. La Homa
- Poverty rate: 28.4%
- Median household income: $38,365
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.2%
- Population: 10,661
30. Fort Stockton
- Poverty rate: 28.4%
- Median household income: $65,657
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.5%
- Population: 8,404
29. San Elizario
- Poverty rate: 28.5%
- Median household income: $46,486
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Population: 10,072
28. Bay City
- Poverty rate: 28.6%
- Median household income: $50,212
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.1%
- Population: 17,869
27. Uvalde
- Poverty rate: 28.7%
- Median household income: $47,289
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%
- Population: 15,342
26. Mercedes
- Poverty rate: 29.2%
- Median household income: $43,243
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4%
- Population: 16,361
25. San Benito
- Poverty rate: 29.8%
- Median household income: $38,100
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4%
- Population: 24,766
24. Rio Grande City
- Poverty rate: 30.0%
- Median household income: $44,307
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%
- Population: 15,256
23. Robstown
- Poverty rate: 30.4%
- Median household income: $35,417
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.0%
- Population: 10,246
22. Crystal City
- Poverty rate: 30.4%
- Median household income: $49,211
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%
- Population: 6,332
21. Galena Park
- Poverty rate: 30.4%
- Median household income: $45,614
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.9%
- Population: 10,641
20. Jasper
- Poverty rate: 31.1%
- Median household income: $38,796
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0%
- Population: 7,131
19. Center
- Poverty rate: 31.2%
- Median household income: $57,875
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8%
- Population: 5,221
18. La Feria
- Poverty rate: 31.5%
- Median household income: $38,656
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.9%
- Population: 6,848
17. Olivarez
- Poverty rate: 31.6%
- Median household income: $61,740
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9%
- Population: 6,853
16. Gladewater
- Poverty rate: 31.7%
- Median household income: $47,749
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2%
- Population: 6,166
15. Raymondville
- Poverty rate: 33.1%
- Median household income: $42,109
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.7%
- Population: 10,301
14. Kingsville
- Poverty rate: 33.1%
- Median household income: $50,963
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3%
- Population: 25,265
13. Roma
- Poverty rate: 33.7%
- Median household income: $26,951
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6%
- Population: 11,531
12. Aldine
- Poverty rate: 33.7%
- Median household income: $38,239
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.1%
- Population: 15,511
11. Los Fresnos
- Poverty rate: 34.6%
- Median household income: $39,536
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.5%
- Population: 8,081
10. Sinton
- Poverty rate: 34.6%
- Median household income: $46,411
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.0%
- Population: 5,505
9. Canutillo
- Poverty rate: 35.8%
- Median household income: $40,655
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.0%
- Population: 6,800
8. Mexia
- Poverty rate: 36.6%
- Median household income: $33,239
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9%
- Population: 6,907
7. Donna
- Poverty rate: 38.0%
- Median household income: $34,049
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7%
- Population: 16,742
6. Mila Doce
- Poverty rate: 38.9%
- Median household income: $39,247
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.5%
- Population: 7,554
5. Doffing
- Poverty rate: 40.8%
- Median household income: $24,404
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.0%
- Population: 5,209
4. Cameron Park
- Poverty rate: 46.7%
- Median household income: $34,248
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.8%
- Population: 5,830
3. Doolittle
- Poverty rate: 55.8%
- Median household income: $33,326
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 22.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.3%
- Population: 6,019
2. Sparks
- Poverty rate: 58.2%
- Median household income: $30,848
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.7%
- Population: 5,212
1. Salida del Sol Estates
- Poverty rate: 66.7%
- Median household income: $20,613
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.2%
- Population: 6,172
