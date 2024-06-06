See the Salary It Takes to Be Rich in All 50 States

So you want to be rich. How will you know when you’re there? It depends on who you compare yourself to. If you have enough food and clean water, you’re richer than millions of people in the world. Got a house and a car? You’ve shot ahead of many billions more. But being rich also depends on where you live. A salary of $100k might put you at the top of the pack in an economically depressed area but in poverty in others. So, if you want to be rich, maybe that doesn’t mean having more money but moving to a state where your money goes further.
Based on the American Community Survey of the U.S. Census Bureau, and Forbes, we’ve compiled a list of the average income of the top 5% of earners in each state along with the richest person in the state. These are arranged from lowest to highest average income levels.
Why is This Useful?
This information might be useful to you not only for bragging rights but to help identify lower-cost places to live if you’re feeling the pinch in your state. If you are able to work remotely or you are retiring, you can draw your income from a higher-paying state and live in a lower-cost one to stretch your dollars.
You can also notice the ages of the richest people in each state and the economic sectors where they made their wealth. You might find some trends that inspire you, such as the fact that quite a few of these individuals made their wealth from companies that sell actual tangible products, not by playing the market.
How to Be Rich on a Budget
If reading about the richest people in the country makes you feel left behind, here are some simple, low-cost ways to feel richer without spending a lot of money.
- Schedule more leisure time and really relax.
- Focus on having experiences and building memories in the place you live, rather than going into debt to acquire material things.
- Dress and groom yourself neatly. It doesn’t take name brands to look clean and put together.
- Keep your space (apartment, office, house) clean, orderly, and well-maintained.
- Visit ethnic restaurants and develop a more sophisticated palate.
- Educate yourself with internet resources about the world, business, fashion, and other cultures.
- Cultivate modesty, kindness, and generosity—character traits shown by some of the best wealthy role models.
Now, properly fortified, let’s dive into that rich list!
50. West Virginia
Average top 5% income: $329,620
Richest person, age, and home: Brad Smith, 60, Huntington
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $900 million – Intuit
49. Mississippi
Average top 5% income: $333,597
Richest person, age, and home: Thomas and James Duff, 66 & 62, Hattiesburg
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $3 billion – tires, diversified
48. Alabama
Average top 5% income: $370,977
Richest person, age, and home: Jimmy Rane, 77, Abbeville
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $1.5 billion – lumber
47. New Mexico
Average top 5% income: $353,104
Richest person, age, and home: Ron Corio, 62, Albuquerque
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $1.7 billion – solar
46. Arkansas
Average top 5% income: $377,040
Richest person, age, and home: Jim Walton, 75, Bentonville
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $78.4 billion – Walmar
45. Oklahoma
Average top 5% income: $377,724
Richest person, age, and home: Harold Hamm, 78, Oklahoma City
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $18.5 billion – oil & gas
44. Kentucky
Average top 5% income: $380,726
Richest person, age, and home: Tamara Gustavson, 62, Lexington
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $7.8 billion – self-storage
43. Indiana
Average top 5% income: $381,422
Richest person, age, and home: Carl Cook, 61, Bloomington
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $10.6 billion – medical devices
42. Louisiana
Average top 5% income: $384,432
Richest person, age, and home: Todd Graves, 52, Baton Rouge
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $9.1 billion – Raising Cane’s
41. Iowa
Average top 5% income: $386,152
Richest person, age, and home: Harry Stine, 82, Adel
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $9.7 billion – agriculture
40. South Dakota
Average top 5% income: $392,724
Richest person, age, and home: T. Denny Sanford, 60, Sioux Falls
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $2.1 billion – banking, credit cards
39. Maine
Average top 5% income: $396,205
Richest person, age, and home: Susan Alfond, 78, Scarborough
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $3.1 billion – shoes
38. Idaho
Average top 5% income: $402,743
Richest person, age, and home: Frank VanderSloot, 75, Idaho Falls
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $3.3 billion – nutrition, wellness products
37. Wisconsin
Average top 5% income: $403,055
Richest person, age, and home: John Menard Jr., 84, Eau Claire
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $25.2 billion – home improvement stores
36. Ohio
Average top 5% income: $403,750
Richest person, age, and home: Les Wexner, 86, New Albany
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $6 billion – retail
35. Missouri:
Average top 5% income: $404,080
Richest person, age, and home: John Morris, 76, Springfield
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $9.5 billion – sporting goods retail
34. Vermont
Average top 5% income: $405,333
Richest person, age, and home: John Abele, 87, Shelburne
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $1.9 billion – healthcare
33. Michigan
Average top 5% income: $406,657
Richest person, age, and home: Daniel Gilbert, 62, Franklin
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $26.2 billion – Quicken Loans
32. Wyoming
Average top 5% income: $407,646
Richest person, age, and home: John Mars, 88, Jackson
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $38.5 billion – candy, pet food
31. South Carolina
Average top 5% income: $408,138
Richest person, age, and home: Robert Faith, 60, Charleston
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $5.8 billion – real estate management
30. Montana
Average top 5% income: $411,205
Richest person, age, and home: Dennis Washington, 89, Missoula
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $7 billion – construction, mining
29. Kansas
Average top 5% income: $415,875
Richest person, age, and home: Charles Koch, 88, Wichita
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $58.5 billion – Koch Industries
28. Tennessee
Average top 5% income: $418,421
Richest person, age, and home: Thomas Frist Jr., 85, Nashville
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $26.2 billion – hospitals
27. North Dakota
Average top 5% income: $418,541
Richest person, age, and home: Gary Tharaldson, 78, Fargo
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $1.2 billion – hotels
26. Nebraska
Average top 5% income: $420,169
Richest person, age, and home: Warren Buffett, 93, Omaha
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $133 billion – Berkshire Hathaway
25. Alaska
Average top 5% income: $424,278
Richest person, age, and home: Jonathan Rubini, 69, Anchorage
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $400 million – real estate
24. North Carolina
Average top 5% income: $429,071
Richest person, age, and home: James Goodnight, 81, Cary
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $10.1 billion – software
23. Arizona
Average top 5% income: $435,414
Richest person, age, and home: Ernest Garcia II, 66, Tempe
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $8 billion – used cars
22. Delaware
Average top 5% income: $442,860
Richest person, age, and home: Elizabeth Snyder, 76, Wilmington
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $800 million – Gore-Tex
21. Oregon
Average top 5% income: $448,649
Richest person, age, and home: Phil Knight, 86, Hillsboro
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $40.9 billion – Nike
20. Nevada
Average top 5% income: $449,872
Richest person, age, and home: Miriam Adelson, 78, Las Vegas
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $32 billion – casinos
19. Rhode Island
Average top 5% income: $453,192
Richest person, age, and home: Jonathan Nelson, 67, Providence
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $3.4 billion – private equity
18. Pennsylvania
Average top 5% income: $454,639
Richest person, age, and home: Jeff Yass, 86, Haverford
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $27.6 billion – trading, investments
17. Georgia
Average top 5% income: $455,439
Richest person, age, and home: Dan, Bubba, and Trudy Cathy, 70, 69, and 67, Atlanta
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $11.2 billion – Chick-fil-A
16. Utah
Average top 5% income: $463,437
Richest person, age, and home: Gail Miller, 80, Salt Lake City
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $3.9 billion – car dealerships
15. Texas
Average top 5% income: $464,859
Richest person, age, and home: Elon Musk, 52, Austin
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $195 billion – Tesla, X, SpaceX
14. Minnesota
Average top 5% income: $476,290
Richest person, age, and home: Glen Taylor, 82, Mankato
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $2.9 billion – printing
13. Florida
Average top 5% income: $476,546
Richest person, age, and home: Jeff Bezos, 60, Miami
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $194 billion – Amazon
12. New Hampshire
Average top 5% income: $485,660
Richest person, age, and home: Rick Cohen, 71, Keene
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $19.6 billion – warehouse automation
11. Hawaii
Average top 5% income: $500,183
Richest person, age, and home: Pierre Omidyar, 56, Honolulu
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $6.3 billion – eBay, PayPal
10. Illinois
Average top 5% income: $503,970
Richest person, age, and home: Lukas Walton, 37, Chicago
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $28 billion – Walmart
9. Colorado
Average top 5% income: $507,181
Richest person, age, and home: Philip Anschutz, 84, Denver
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $15.3 billion – energy, sports, entertainment
8. Virginia
Average top 5% income: $531,035
Richest person, age, and home: Jacqueline Mars, 84, The Plains
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $38.5 billion – candy and pet food
7. Maryland
Average top 5% income: $540,934
Richest person, age, and home: Annette Lerner, 94, Chevy Chase
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $6.4 billion – real estate
6. Washington
Average top 5% income: $544,518
Richest person, age, and home: Bill Gates, 68, Medina
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $128 billion – Microsoft
5. New Jersey
Average top 5% income: $613,494
Richest person, age, and home: Rocco Commisso, 74, Saddle River
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $8 billion – telecom
4. California
Average top 5% income: $613,602
Richest person, age, and home: Mark Zukerberg, 39, Palo Alto
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $177 billon – Facebook
3. Massachusetts
Average top 5% income: $617,199
Richest person, age, and home: Abigail Johnson, 62, Milton
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $29 billion – Fidelity
2. New York
Average top 5% income: $621,301
Richest person, age, and home: Michael Bloomberg, 82, New York City
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $106 billion – Bloomberg LP
1. Connecticut
Average top 5% income: $656,438
Richest person, age, and home: Steve Cohen, 67, Greenwich
Richest person’s net wealth and income source: $19.8 billion – hedge funds.
