Income

What Income Level is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

GeorgePeters / Getty Images
Sam Stebbins
Published:

For much of the last decade in the United States, the rich have been getting richer and the poor have been getting poorer. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the share of income controlled by the wealthiest 5% of households climbed from 23.3% in 2015 to 23.6% in 2022. Meanwhile, the share of income controlled by the poorest 20% of households fell from 3.2% to 3.0% over the same period. This recent trend — and the growing number of Americans at the extreme ends of the income spectrum — is closely connected to the long-term hollowing out of the middle class.

A 2022 study from the Pew Research Center found that the share of American adults in the middle-income tier fell from 61% in 1971 to just 50% in 2021. The declining ranks of middle-income Americans has been precipitated by a number of factors, including globalization and technological advancements. In recent decades, many well-paying factory and white-collar jobs have shifted to lower-cost markets overseas or been taken over by computers and automation.

While the decline of the American middle-class has been well documented, exactly what it means to be middle-class is not so straightforward.

In relative terms, the middle class lies between the working class and the upper class on the socioeconomic spectrum. Typically, middle class households have some disposable income for luxuries like vacations and eating at restaurants and are able to put money away for savings and retirement. Still, these same households generally rely on loans for big-ticket items, such as a house, car, or college education.

These indicators of middle class status are not hard and fast rules, however, and lose their utility when analyzing large populations. While perhaps less nuanced and comprehensive, household income offers a more quantifiable gauge of middle-class status.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the income it takes to be considered middle class in every state. Middle-income ranges were calculated using a version of the Pew Research Center’s methodology. In each state, the income threshold for middle-class is anywhere between two-thirds and double the state’s median household income. All supplemental data in the story is from the ACS and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The estimated minimum household income necessary to be in the middle class ranges from about $35,000 to just over $64,000, depending on the state. Meanwhile, the upper-limit of middle class incomes varies by state from about $105,400 to nearly $193,000. Across the U.S. as a whole, a middle class household can earn anywhere from $49,837 to $149,510. (Here is a look at the salary it takes to be rich in each state.)

While there are some exceptions, states with higher income thresholds also tend to have a higher overall cost of living. Conversely, the cost of living in a given state with a lower-income middle class tends to be below average. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

It is important to note that this ranking does not account for household size — and that many members of the middle class, more broadly defined, may have incomes that fall outside of the ranges presented on this list. Still, most households with incomes that fall within these upper and lower thresholds comprise the core of each state’s middle class

Why It Matters

family budget, finances and people concept - couple with papers and calculator counting money at home
Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

The middle class has long been the economic backbone of the United States. Not only a pillar of stability, a strong middle class is also a key driver of economic growth. Middle class households offer a reliable market for goods and services, their labor is an engine of entrepreneurship and innovation, and their tax dollars help sustain investment in quality public services. Exactly what income level is enough to afford a middle class lifestyle varies across the country, however, and in some states, the middle class is far wealthier than in others.

Alabama

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,783 – $119,348
  • Median household income: $59,674 (7th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,401 (5th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $213,012 (8th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 12.2% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 5,074,296

Alaska

Alaska | Aerial View of a Sunset over Downtown Anchorage, Alaska in Spring
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $58,747 – $176,242
  • Median household income: $88,121 (11th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $20,172 (4th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $254,899 (20th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 2.0% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 733,583

Arizona

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $49,712 – $149,136
  • Median household income: $74,568 (19th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,732 (19th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $254,650 (21st highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 0.1% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 7,359,197

Arkansas

Source: Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,955 – $110,864
  • Median household income: $55,432 (4th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,225 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $196,563 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 13.4% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 3,045,637

California

Source: LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $61,034 – $183,102
  • Median household income: $91,551 (5th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,110 (12th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $346,847 (2nd highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 12.5% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 39,029,342

Colorado

Denver Skyline at Sunset by Larry Johnson
Denver Skyline at Sunset (BY 2.0) by Larry Johnson
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,535 – $178,604
  • Median household income: $89,302 (8th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $20,359 (3rd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $293,864 (10th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 2.3% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 5,839,926

Connecticut

Source: Michael King / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $58,953 – $176,858
  • Median household income: $88,429 (10th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,449 (15th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $340,731 (4th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 6.4% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 3,626,205

Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,783 – $164,348
  • Median household income: $82,174 (14th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,510 (7th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $252,376 (23rd highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 2.0% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 1,018,396

Florida

Source: KarolinaBorkowski / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,202 – $138,606
  • Median household income: $69,303 (18th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,293 (17th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $261,209 (17th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 2.1% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 22,244,823

Georgia

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,558 – $145,674
  • Median household income: $72,837 (21st highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,412 (21st lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $253,577 (22nd highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 4.2% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 10,912,876

Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $61,639 – $184,916
  • Median household income: $92,458 (4th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,975 (10th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $297,132 (9th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 10.8% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 1,440,196

Idaho

Source: Seibel Photography LLC / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,523 – $145,570
  • Median household income: $72,785 (22nd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,560 (11th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $229,521 (18th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 1,939,033

Illinois

Source: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $51,139 – $153,416
  • Median household income: $76,708 (17th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,343 (19th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $275,167 (12th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 1.3% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 12,582,032

Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,523 – $133,570
  • Median household income: $66,785 (13th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,202 (16th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $218,385 (10th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 6,833,037

Iowa

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,392 – $139,176
  • Median household income: $69,588 (20th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,973 (18th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,830 (16th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 11.6% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 3,200,517

Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $45,950 – $137,850
  • Median household income: $68,925 (17th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,724 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $232,612 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 10.0% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 2,937,150

Kentucky

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,561 – $118,682
  • Median household income: $59,341 (5th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,942 (7th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $212,554 (7th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 10.6% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 4,512,310

Louisiana

Source: Rebecca Todd / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,944 – $110,832
  • Median household income: $55,416 (3rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $10,691 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $205,286 (4th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 9.4% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 4,590,241

Maine

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,362 – $139,086
  • Median household income: $69,543 (19th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,968 (24th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $231,939 (21st lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 0.8% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 1,385,340

Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $63,327 – $189,982
  • Median household income: $94,991 (2nd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,444 (8th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $308,921 (7th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 5.0% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 6,164,660

Massachusetts

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $62,992 – $188,976
  • Median household income: $94,488 (3rd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,996 (17th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $351,952 (the highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 9.4% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 6,981,974

Michigan

Source: SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,657 – $133,972
  • Median household income: $66,986 (14th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,784 (14th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $230,959 (20th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 6.6% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 10,034,118

Minnesota

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,892 – $164,676
  • Median household income: $82,338 (13th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,980 (9th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $270,174 (13th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 2.3% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 5,717,184

Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $35,146 – $105,438
  • Median household income: $52,719 (the lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $10,171 (the lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $184,924 (the lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 12.7% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 2,940,057

Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,207 – $129,622
  • Median household income: $64,811 (10th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,324 (12th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $222,783 (12th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 8.9% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 6,177,957

Montana

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $45,087 – $135,262
  • Median household income: $67,631 (16th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,384 (20th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $228,532 (17th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 9.7% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 1,122,867

Nebraska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,398 – $139,194
  • Median household income: $69,597 (21st lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,346 (21st highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $234,995 (24th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 10.2% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 1,967,923

Nevada

Laughlin, NV | Laughlin, Nevada
Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,222 – $144,666
  • Median household income: $72,333 (23rd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,162 (22nd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $247,917 (24th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 3.6% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 3,177,772

New Hampshire

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,995 – $179,984
  • Median household income: $89,992 (7th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $21,841 (2nd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $288,945 (11th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 7.6% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 1,395,231

New Jersey

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $64,231 – $192,692
  • Median household income: $96,346 (the highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,682 (6th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $344,854 (3rd highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 8.8% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 9,261,699

New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico | Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Cityscape
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,817 – $119,452
  • Median household income: $59,726 (8th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,775 (6th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $209,081 (5th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 9.0% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 2,113,344

New York

schenectady by Jacob Boomsma
schenectady (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $53,038 – $159,114
  • Median household income: $79,557 (16th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,591 (9th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $326,428 (5th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 7.6% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 19,677,151

North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,987 – $134,962
  • Median household income: $67,481 (15th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,096 (15th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $241,821 (25th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 5.8% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 10,698,973

North Dakota

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,980 – $143,940
  • Median household income: $71,970 (25th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,049 (23rd highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $245,836 (25th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 11.3% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 779,261

Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,813 – $131,440
  • Median household income: $65,720 (12th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,195 (11th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,591 (14th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 8.6% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 11,756,058

Oklahoma

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,782 – $119,346
  • Median household income: $59,673 (6th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,082 (8th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $210,114 (6th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 11.2% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 4,019,800

Oregon

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $50,438 – $151,314
  • Median household income: $75,657 (18th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,482 (20th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $258,823 (18th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 6.6% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 4,240,137

Pennsylvania

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,865 – $143,596
  • Median household income: $71,798 (25th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,303 (18th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $255,764 (19th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 3.8% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 12,972,008

Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,569 – $163,708
  • Median household income: $81,854 (15th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,526 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $266,185 (15th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 4.7% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 1,093,734

South Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $42,743 – $128,230
  • Median household income: $64,115 (9th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,906 (10th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,183 (13th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 6.4% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 5,282,634

South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,485 – $139,456
  • Median household income: $69,728 (22nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,826 (25th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $220,281 (11th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 12.0% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 909,824

Tennessee

Tennessee | Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,503 – $130,508
  • Median household income: $65,254 (11th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,667 (13th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,707 (15th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 7,051,339

Texas

Galveston County, Texas | Flying over Galveston Texas Sea Wall and Beach
Source: Eric Overton / iStock via Getty Images

  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,189 – $144,568
  • Median household income: $72,284 (24th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,762 (24th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $261,583 (16th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 2.5% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 30,029,572

Utah

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,445 – $178,336
  • Median household income: $89,168 (9th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $23,988 (the highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $267,902 (14th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 5.5% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 3,380,800

Vermont

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $49,327 – $147,982
  • Median household income: $73,991 (20th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,704 (14th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $233,602 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 1.1% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 647,064

Virginia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $57,249 – $171,746
  • Median household income: $85,873 (12th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,905 (13th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $302,515 (8th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 2.1% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 8,683,619

Washington

Skyline Seattle by michaelrighi
Skyline Seattle (BY 2.0) by michaelrighi
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $60,871 – $182,612
  • Median household income: $91,306 (6th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,816 (5th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $321,645 (6th highest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 9.8% higher than avg.
  • Total population: 7,785,786

West Virginia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,219 – $108,658
  • Median household income: $54,329 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,286 (4th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $191,795 (2nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 10.8% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 1,775,156

Wisconsin

Source: Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,331 – $141,992
  • Median household income: $70,996 (24th lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,032 (16th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $229,656 (19th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 7.7% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 5,892,539

Wyoming

Source: jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,695 – $140,084
  • Median household income: $70,042 (23rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,900 (25th highest of 50 states)
  • Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $214,972 (9th lowest of 50 states)
  • Cost of living in Alabama: 8.1% lower than avg.
  • Total population: 581,381
Read more: Income, am i middle class, how much money to be in middle class, how rich the middle class is in my state, middle class income by state, what it takes to be in the american middle class

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

The Richest Person in Every State

The Income You Need to Live Comfortably in All 50 States