What Income Level is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

For much of the last decade in the United States, the rich have been getting richer and the poor have been getting poorer. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the share of income controlled by the wealthiest 5% of households climbed from 23.3% in 2015 to 23.6% in 2022. Meanwhile, the share of income controlled by the poorest 20% of households fell from 3.2% to 3.0% over the same period. This recent trend — and the growing number of Americans at the extreme ends of the income spectrum — is closely connected to the long-term hollowing out of the middle class.

A 2022 study from the Pew Research Center found that the share of American adults in the middle-income tier fell from 61% in 1971 to just 50% in 2021. The declining ranks of middle-income Americans has been precipitated by a number of factors, including globalization and technological advancements. In recent decades, many well-paying factory and white-collar jobs have shifted to lower-cost markets overseas or been taken over by computers and automation.

While the decline of the American middle-class has been well documented, exactly what it means to be middle-class is not so straightforward.

In relative terms, the middle class lies between the working class and the upper class on the socioeconomic spectrum. Typically, middle class households have some disposable income for luxuries like vacations and eating at restaurants and are able to put money away for savings and retirement. Still, these same households generally rely on loans for big-ticket items, such as a house, car, or college education.

These indicators of middle class status are not hard and fast rules, however, and lose their utility when analyzing large populations. While perhaps less nuanced and comprehensive, household income offers a more quantifiable gauge of middle-class status.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the income it takes to be considered middle class in every state. Middle-income ranges were calculated using a version of the Pew Research Center’s methodology. In each state, the income threshold for middle-class is anywhere between two-thirds and double the state’s median household income. All supplemental data in the story is from the ACS and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The estimated minimum household income necessary to be in the middle class ranges from about $35,000 to just over $64,000, depending on the state. Meanwhile, the upper-limit of middle class incomes varies by state from about $105,400 to nearly $193,000. Across the U.S. as a whole, a middle class household can earn anywhere from $49,837 to $149,510. (Here is a look at the salary it takes to be rich in each state.)

While there are some exceptions, states with higher income thresholds also tend to have a higher overall cost of living. Conversely, the cost of living in a given state with a lower-income middle class tends to be below average. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

It is important to note that this ranking does not account for household size — and that many members of the middle class, more broadly defined, may have incomes that fall outside of the ranges presented on this list. Still, most households with incomes that fall within these upper and lower thresholds comprise the core of each state’s middle class

Why It Matters

The middle class has long been the economic backbone of the United States. Not only a pillar of stability, a strong middle class is also a key driver of economic growth. Middle class households offer a reliable market for goods and services, their labor is an engine of entrepreneurship and innovation, and their tax dollars help sustain investment in quality public services. Exactly what income level is enough to afford a middle class lifestyle varies across the country, however, and in some states, the middle class is far wealthier than in others.

Alabama

Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,783 – $119,348

$39,783 – $119,348 Median household income: $59,674 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$59,674 (7th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,401 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$11,401 (5th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $213,012 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$213,012 (8th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 12.2% lower than avg.

12.2% lower than avg. Total population: 5,074,296

Alaska

Income needed to be considered middle class: $58,747 – $176,242

$58,747 – $176,242 Median household income: $88,121 (11th highest of 50 states)

$88,121 (11th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $20,172 (4th highest of 50 states)

$20,172 (4th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $254,899 (20th highest of 50 states)

$254,899 (20th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 2.0% higher than avg.

2.0% higher than avg. Total population: 733,583

Arizona

Income needed to be considered middle class: $49,712 – $149,136

$49,712 – $149,136 Median household income: $74,568 (19th highest of 50 states)

$74,568 (19th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,732 (19th highest of 50 states)

$16,732 (19th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $254,650 (21st highest of 50 states)

$254,650 (21st highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 0.1% lower than avg.

0.1% lower than avg. Total population: 7,359,197

Arkansas

Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,955 – $110,864

$36,955 – $110,864 Median household income: $55,432 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$55,432 (4th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,225 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$11,225 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $196,563 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$196,563 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 13.4% lower than avg.

13.4% lower than avg. Total population: 3,045,637

California

Income needed to be considered middle class: $61,034 – $183,102

$61,034 – $183,102 Median household income: $91,551 (5th highest of 50 states)

$91,551 (5th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,110 (12th highest of 50 states)

$18,110 (12th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $346,847 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$346,847 (2nd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 12.5% higher than avg.

12.5% higher than avg. Total population: 39,029,342

Colorado

Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,535 – $178,604

$59,535 – $178,604 Median household income: $89,302 (8th highest of 50 states)

$89,302 (8th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $20,359 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$20,359 (3rd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $293,864 (10th highest of 50 states)

$293,864 (10th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 2.3% higher than avg.

2.3% higher than avg. Total population: 5,839,926

Connecticut

Income needed to be considered middle class: $58,953 – $176,858

$58,953 – $176,858 Median household income: $88,429 (10th highest of 50 states)

$88,429 (10th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,449 (15th highest of 50 states)

$17,449 (15th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $340,731 (4th highest of 50 states)

$340,731 (4th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 6.4% higher than avg.

6.4% higher than avg. Total population: 3,626,205

Delaware

Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,783 – $164,348

$54,783 – $164,348 Median household income: $82,174 (14th highest of 50 states)

$82,174 (14th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,510 (7th highest of 50 states)

$19,510 (7th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $252,376 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$252,376 (23rd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 2.0% lower than avg.

2.0% lower than avg. Total population: 1,018,396

Florida

Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,202 – $138,606

$46,202 – $138,606 Median household income: $69,303 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$69,303 (18th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,293 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$15,293 (17th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $261,209 (17th highest of 50 states)

$261,209 (17th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 2.1% higher than avg.

2.1% higher than avg. Total population: 22,244,823

Georgia

Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,558 – $145,674

$48,558 – $145,674 Median household income: $72,837 (21st highest of 50 states)

$72,837 (21st highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,412 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$15,412 (21st lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $253,577 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$253,577 (22nd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 4.2% lower than avg.

4.2% lower than avg. Total population: 10,912,876

Hawaii

Income needed to be considered middle class: $61,639 – $184,916

$61,639 – $184,916 Median household income: $92,458 (4th highest of 50 states)

$92,458 (4th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,975 (10th highest of 50 states)

$18,975 (10th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $297,132 (9th highest of 50 states)

$297,132 (9th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 10.8% higher than avg.

10.8% higher than avg. Total population: 1,440,196

Idaho

Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,523 – $145,570

$48,523 – $145,570 Median household income: $72,785 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$72,785 (22nd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,560 (11th highest of 50 states)

$18,560 (11th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $229,521 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$229,521 (18th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.

8.2% lower than avg. Total population: 1,939,033

Illinois

Income needed to be considered middle class: $51,139 – $153,416

$51,139 – $153,416 Median household income: $76,708 (17th highest of 50 states)

$76,708 (17th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,343 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$15,343 (19th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $275,167 (12th highest of 50 states)

$275,167 (12th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 1.3% higher than avg.

1.3% higher than avg. Total population: 12,582,032

Indiana

Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,523 – $133,570

$44,523 – $133,570 Median household income: $66,785 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$66,785 (13th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,202 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$15,202 (16th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $218,385 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$218,385 (10th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.

8.2% lower than avg. Total population: 6,833,037

Iowa

Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,392 – $139,176

$46,392 – $139,176 Median household income: $69,588 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$69,588 (20th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,973 (18th highest of 50 states)

$16,973 (18th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,830 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$226,830 (16th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 11.6% lower than avg.

11.6% lower than avg. Total population: 3,200,517

Kansas

Income needed to be considered middle class: $45,950 – $137,850

$45,950 – $137,850 Median household income: $68,925 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$68,925 (17th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,724 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$15,724 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $232,612 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$232,612 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 10.0% lower than avg.

10.0% lower than avg. Total population: 2,937,150

Kentucky

Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,561 – $118,682

$39,561 – $118,682 Median household income: $59,341 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$59,341 (5th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,942 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$11,942 (7th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $212,554 (7th lowest of 50 states)

$212,554 (7th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 10.6% lower than avg.

10.6% lower than avg. Total population: 4,512,310

Louisiana

Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,944 – $110,832

$36,944 – $110,832 Median household income: $55,416 (3rd lowest of 50 states)

$55,416 (3rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $10,691 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$10,691 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $205,286 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$205,286 (4th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 9.4% lower than avg.

9.4% lower than avg. Total population: 4,590,241

Maine

Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,362 – $139,086

$46,362 – $139,086 Median household income: $69,543 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$69,543 (19th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,968 (24th highest of 50 states)

$15,968 (24th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $231,939 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$231,939 (21st lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 0.8% higher than avg.

0.8% higher than avg. Total population: 1,385,340

Maryland

Income needed to be considered middle class: $63,327 – $189,982

$63,327 – $189,982 Median household income: $94,991 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$94,991 (2nd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,444 (8th highest of 50 states)

$19,444 (8th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $308,921 (7th highest of 50 states)

$308,921 (7th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 5.0% higher than avg.

5.0% higher than avg. Total population: 6,164,660

Massachusetts

Income needed to be considered middle class: $62,992 – $188,976

$62,992 – $188,976 Median household income: $94,488 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$94,488 (3rd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,996 (17th highest of 50 states)

$16,996 (17th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $351,952 (the highest of 50 states)

$351,952 (the highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 9.4% higher than avg.

9.4% higher than avg. Total population: 6,981,974

Michigan

Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,657 – $133,972

$44,657 – $133,972 Median household income: $66,986 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$66,986 (14th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,784 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$14,784 (14th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $230,959 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$230,959 (20th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 6.6% lower than avg.

6.6% lower than avg. Total population: 10,034,118

Minnesota

Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,892 – $164,676

$54,892 – $164,676 Median household income: $82,338 (13th highest of 50 states)

$82,338 (13th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $18,980 (9th highest of 50 states)

$18,980 (9th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $270,174 (13th highest of 50 states)

$270,174 (13th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 2.3% lower than avg.

2.3% lower than avg. Total population: 5,717,184

Mississippi

Income needed to be considered middle class: $35,146 – $105,438

$35,146 – $105,438 Median household income: $52,719 (the lowest of 50 states)

$52,719 (the lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $10,171 (the lowest of 50 states)

$10,171 (the lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $184,924 (the lowest of 50 states)

$184,924 (the lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 12.7% lower than avg.

12.7% lower than avg. Total population: 2,940,057

Missouri

Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,207 – $129,622

$43,207 – $129,622 Median household income: $64,811 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$64,811 (10th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,324 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$14,324 (12th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $222,783 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$222,783 (12th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 8.9% lower than avg.

8.9% lower than avg. Total population: 6,177,957

Montana

Income needed to be considered middle class: $45,087 – $135,262

$45,087 – $135,262 Median household income: $67,631 (16th lowest of 50 states)

$67,631 (16th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,384 (20th lowest of 50 states)

$15,384 (20th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $228,532 (17th lowest of 50 states)

$228,532 (17th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 9.7% lower than avg.

9.7% lower than avg. Total population: 1,122,867

Nebraska

Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,398 – $139,194

$46,398 – $139,194 Median household income: $69,597 (21st lowest of 50 states)

$69,597 (21st lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,346 (21st highest of 50 states)

$16,346 (21st highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $234,995 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$234,995 (24th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 10.2% lower than avg.

10.2% lower than avg. Total population: 1,967,923

Nevada

Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,222 – $144,666

$48,222 – $144,666 Median household income: $72,333 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$72,333 (23rd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,162 (22nd highest of 50 states)

$16,162 (22nd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $247,917 (24th highest of 50 states)

$247,917 (24th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 3.6% lower than avg.

3.6% lower than avg. Total population: 3,177,772

New Hampshire

Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,995 – $179,984

$59,995 – $179,984 Median household income: $89,992 (7th highest of 50 states)

$89,992 (7th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $21,841 (2nd highest of 50 states)

$21,841 (2nd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $288,945 (11th highest of 50 states)

$288,945 (11th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 7.6% higher than avg.

7.6% higher than avg. Total population: 1,395,231

New Jersey

Income needed to be considered middle class: $64,231 – $192,692

$64,231 – $192,692 Median household income: $96,346 (the highest of 50 states)

$96,346 (the highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,682 (6th highest of 50 states)

$19,682 (6th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $344,854 (3rd highest of 50 states)

$344,854 (3rd highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 8.8% higher than avg.

8.8% higher than avg. Total population: 9,261,699

New Mexico

Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,817 – $119,452

$39,817 – $119,452 Median household income: $59,726 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$59,726 (8th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,775 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$11,775 (6th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $209,081 (5th lowest of 50 states)

$209,081 (5th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 9.0% lower than avg.

9.0% lower than avg. Total population: 2,113,344

New York

Income needed to be considered middle class: $53,038 – $159,114

$53,038 – $159,114 Median household income: $79,557 (16th highest of 50 states)

$79,557 (16th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,591 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$13,591 (9th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $326,428 (5th highest of 50 states)

$326,428 (5th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 7.6% higher than avg.

7.6% higher than avg. Total population: 19,677,151

North Carolina

Income needed to be considered middle class: $44,987 – $134,962

$44,987 – $134,962 Median household income: $67,481 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$67,481 (15th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,096 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$15,096 (15th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $241,821 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$241,821 (25th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 5.8% lower than avg.

5.8% lower than avg. Total population: 10,698,973

North Dakota

Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,980 – $143,940

$47,980 – $143,940 Median household income: $71,970 (25th highest of 50 states)

$71,970 (25th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,049 (23rd highest of 50 states)

$16,049 (23rd highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $245,836 (25th highest of 50 states)

$245,836 (25th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 11.3% lower than avg.

11.3% lower than avg. Total population: 779,261

Ohio

Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,813 – $131,440

$43,813 – $131,440 Median household income: $65,720 (12th lowest of 50 states)

$65,720 (12th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,195 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$14,195 (11th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,591 (14th lowest of 50 states)

$226,591 (14th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 8.6% lower than avg.

8.6% lower than avg. Total population: 11,756,058

Oklahoma

Income needed to be considered middle class: $39,782 – $119,346

$39,782 – $119,346 Median household income: $59,673 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$59,673 (6th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,082 (8th lowest of 50 states)

$13,082 (8th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $210,114 (6th lowest of 50 states)

$210,114 (6th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 11.2% lower than avg.

11.2% lower than avg. Total population: 4,019,800

Oregon

Income needed to be considered middle class: $50,438 – $151,314

$50,438 – $151,314 Median household income: $75,657 (18th highest of 50 states)

$75,657 (18th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $16,482 (20th highest of 50 states)

$16,482 (20th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $258,823 (18th highest of 50 states)

$258,823 (18th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 6.6% higher than avg.

6.6% higher than avg. Total population: 4,240,137

Pennsylvania

Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,865 – $143,596

$47,865 – $143,596 Median household income: $71,798 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$71,798 (25th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,303 (18th lowest of 50 states)

$15,303 (18th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $255,764 (19th highest of 50 states)

$255,764 (19th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 3.8% lower than avg.

3.8% lower than avg. Total population: 12,972,008

Rhode Island

Income needed to be considered middle class: $54,569 – $163,708

$54,569 – $163,708 Median household income: $81,854 (15th highest of 50 states)

$81,854 (15th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,526 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$15,526 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $266,185 (15th highest of 50 states)

$266,185 (15th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 4.7% higher than avg.

4.7% higher than avg. Total population: 1,093,734

South Carolina

Income needed to be considered middle class: $42,743 – $128,230

$42,743 – $128,230 Median household income: $64,115 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$64,115 (9th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $13,906 (10th lowest of 50 states)

$13,906 (10th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,183 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$226,183 (13th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 6.4% lower than avg.

6.4% lower than avg. Total population: 5,282,634

South Dakota

Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,485 – $139,456

$46,485 – $139,456 Median household income: $69,728 (22nd lowest of 50 states)

$69,728 (22nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,826 (25th lowest of 50 states)

$15,826 (25th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $220,281 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$220,281 (11th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 12.0% lower than avg.

12.0% lower than avg. Total population: 909,824

Tennessee

Income needed to be considered middle class: $43,503 – $130,508

$43,503 – $130,508 Median household income: $65,254 (11th lowest of 50 states)

$65,254 (11th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $14,667 (13th lowest of 50 states)

$14,667 (13th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $226,707 (15th lowest of 50 states)

$226,707 (15th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 8.2% lower than avg.

8.2% lower than avg. Total population: 7,051,339

Texas

Income needed to be considered middle class: $48,189 – $144,568

$48,189 – $144,568 Median household income: $72,284 (24th highest of 50 states)

$72,284 (24th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,762 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$15,762 (24th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $261,583 (16th highest of 50 states)

$261,583 (16th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 2.5% lower than avg.

2.5% lower than avg. Total population: 30,029,572

Utah

Income needed to be considered middle class: $59,445 – $178,336

$59,445 – $178,336 Median household income: $89,168 (9th highest of 50 states)

$89,168 (9th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $23,988 (the highest of 50 states)

$23,988 (the highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $267,902 (14th highest of 50 states)

$267,902 (14th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 5.5% lower than avg.

5.5% lower than avg. Total population: 3,380,800

Vermont

Income needed to be considered middle class: $49,327 – $147,982

$49,327 – $147,982 Median household income: $73,991 (20th highest of 50 states)

$73,991 (20th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,704 (14th highest of 50 states)

$17,704 (14th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $233,602 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$233,602 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 1.1% higher than avg.

1.1% higher than avg. Total population: 647,064

Virginia

Income needed to be considered middle class: $57,249 – $171,746

$57,249 – $171,746 Median household income: $85,873 (12th highest of 50 states)

$85,873 (12th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,905 (13th highest of 50 states)

$17,905 (13th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $302,515 (8th highest of 50 states)

$302,515 (8th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 2.1% higher than avg.

2.1% higher than avg. Total population: 8,683,619

Washington

$60,871 – $182,612 Median household income: $91,306 (6th highest of 50 states)

$91,306 (6th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $19,816 (5th highest of 50 states)

$19,816 (5th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $321,645 (6th highest of 50 states)

$321,645 (6th highest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 9.8% higher than avg.

9.8% higher than avg. Total population: 7,785,786

West Virginia

Income needed to be considered middle class: $36,219 – $108,658

$36,219 – $108,658 Median household income: $54,329 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$54,329 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $11,286 (4th lowest of 50 states)

$11,286 (4th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $191,795 (2nd lowest of 50 states)

$191,795 (2nd lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 10.8% lower than avg.

10.8% lower than avg. Total population: 1,775,156

Wisconsin

Income needed to be considered middle class: $47,331 – $141,992

$47,331 – $141,992 Median household income: $70,996 (24th lowest of 50 states)

$70,996 (24th lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $17,032 (16th highest of 50 states)

$17,032 (16th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $229,656 (19th lowest of 50 states)

$229,656 (19th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 7.7% lower than avg.

7.7% lower than avg. Total population: 5,892,539

Wyoming

Income needed to be considered middle class: $46,695 – $140,084

$46,695 – $140,084 Median household income: $70,042 (23rd lowest of 50 states)

$70,042 (23rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. income among poorest 20% of households: $15,900 (25th highest of 50 states)

$15,900 (25th highest of 50 states) Avg. income among wealthiest 20% of households: $214,972 (9th lowest of 50 states)

$214,972 (9th lowest of 50 states) Cost of living in Alabama: 8.1% lower than avg.

8.1% lower than avg. Total population: 581,381