This State's Electricity Price Is Nearly 3 Times the National Average

- The average retail price of electricity varies widely nationwide, from 10.97 cents per kilowatt hour to 42.36 cents per kilowatt hour.
- Electricity consumption is also very different from state to state.
- These two factors impact the average monthly electricity bill, with the range from $86.63 to $213.21.
Once again, thousands were without power in different states along Debby’s path, including in states where electricity prices are some of the highest nationwide.
To find how much residents pay for electricity in each state and the District of Columbia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Electricity Data Browser. We ranked the states and D.C. by the average retail price of electricity in cents per kilowatt hour. All data came from the EIA. We used the data to calculate average monthly electricity consumption and average monthly electricity bill.
The retail price of electricity ranges from just 10.97 cents per kilowatt hour in North Dakota to 42.36 cents per kilowatt hour in Hawaii. Meanwhile, the average price nationwide is 15.98 cents per kilowatt hour.
Of course, the price of a monthly bill depends not only on the rate but also on how electricity is consumed, on average. So despite some states having among the highest average electricity rates, their monthly bills are not necessarily among the highest.
For example, California has the fourth highest average electricity rate (28.92 cents) but only the 18th highest average monthly bill ($142.97). Florida, meanwhile, despite having only the 21st highest rate (15.24 cents), has the fourth highest electricity monthly bill ($167.80). The national average monthly bill is $137.56. (Also see: The Most Expensive States To Live In.)
Part of the reason for these differences is consumption. While in California the average monthly consumption is 494 kilowatt hours, in Florida the average consumption is 1,101 kilowatt hours per month. Nationwide, the average monthly consumption is 861 kilowatt hours.
Why are we covering thisFollowing a period of inflation, a significant portion of a household’s cost of living are the monthly bills, including the electricity bill. Here we look at states in relation to their electricity rate, usage, and bill.
51. North Dakota
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 10.97 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,076 kilowatt hour — 7th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $118.01 — 18th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +0.5% — 3rd lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 394,934
50. Washington
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 10.98 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 975 kilowatt hour — 20th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $107.10 — 8th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +7.0% — 23rd highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 3,313,670
49. Idaho
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.12 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 959 kilowatt hour — 21st highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $106.66 — 7th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +7.2% — 22nd highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 842,299
48. Utah
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.2 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 773 kilowatt hour — 19th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $86.63 — the lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +3.3% — 14th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,200,498
47. Nebraska
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.29 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 988 kilowatt hour — 18th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $111.51 — 12th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +4.6% — 19th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 900,624
46. Wyoming
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.45 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 870 kilowatt hour — 23rd lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $99.62 — 4th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +3.2% — 13th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 284,761
45. Louisiana
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.53 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,230 kilowatt hour — the highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $141.79 — 19th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +-10.8% — the highest decrease
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,163,428
44. Arkansas
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.23 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,061 kilowatt hour — 10th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $129.71 — 23rd lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +1.5% — 8th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,464,085
43. South Dakota
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.25 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,028 kilowatt hour — 14th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $125.90 — 20th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +1.3% — 7th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 428,526
42. Tennessee
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.27 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,148 kilowatt hour — 3rd highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $140.85 — 20th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +0.2% — the lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 3,033,432
41. Oklahoma
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.28 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,067 kilowatt hour — 8th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $131.07 — 26th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +-1.3% — 2nd lowest decrease
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,868,796
40. Montana
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.43 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 873 kilowatt hour — 24th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $108.54 — 9th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +9.7% — 15th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 549,586
39. Kentucky
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.49 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,041 kilowatt hour — 12th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $129.97 — 24th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +-3.3% — 2nd highest decrease
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,018,082
38. Oregon
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.68 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 920 kilowatt hour — 22nd highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $116.66 — 16th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +11.0% — 14th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,849,319
37. Missouri
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.77 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,025 kilowatt hour — 15th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $130.85 — 25th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +8.8% — 17th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,853,509
36. Iowa
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.21 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 858 kilowatt hour — 22nd lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $113.33 — 14th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +0.5% — 2nd lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,450,990
35. North Carolina
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.24 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 999 kilowatt hour — 17th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $132.21 — 25th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +13.9% — 8th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 4,966,544
34. Mississippi
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.42 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,171 kilowatt hour — 2nd highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $157.10 — 8th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +8.1% — 18th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,357,539
33. Kansas
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.62 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 878 kilowatt hour — 26th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $119.59 — 19th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +-2.6% — 3rd highest decrease
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,326,501
32. Georgia
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.73 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,056 kilowatt hour — 11th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $144.98 — 15th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +-0.5% — the lowest decrease
- Number of customers, 2023: 4,729,217
31. Arizona
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.01 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,066 kilowatt hour — 9th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $149.28 — 11th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +7.6% — 19th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 3,037,147
30. West Virginia
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.07 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 987 kilowatt hour — 19th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $138.83 — 22nd highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +6.3% — 24th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 864,588
29. South Carolina
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.1 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,040 kilowatt hour — 13th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $146.60 — 13th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +3.8% — 16th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,522,799
28. New Mexico
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.16 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 673 kilowatt hour — 14th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $95.31 — 2nd lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +2.3% — 10th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 910,477
26. Colorado
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.32 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 687 kilowatt hour — 17th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $98.44 — 3rd lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +0.9% — 5th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,455,898
26. Texas
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.32 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,141 kilowatt hour — 4th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $163.32 — 7th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +4.1% — 17th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 12,122,815
25. Virginia
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.34 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,002 kilowatt hour — 16th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $143.65 — 16th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +7.5% — 20th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 3,637,509
24. Minnesota
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.57 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 762 kilowatt hour — 18th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $111.07 — 11th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +2.2% — 9th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,567,729
23. Alabama
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.58 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,124 kilowatt hour — 5th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $163.82 — 6th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +2.3% — 11th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,367,459
22. Indiana
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.94 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 898 kilowatt hour — 23rd highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $134.11 — 24th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +2.4% — 12th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,962,176
21. Florida
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.24 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,101 kilowatt hour — 6th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $167.80 — 4th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +9.6% — 16th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 10,195,717
20. Ohio
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.46 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 819 kilowatt hour — 21st lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $126.59 — 22nd lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +11.6% — 12th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 5,079,661
19. Delaware
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.75 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 886 kilowatt hour — 25th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $139.48 — 21st highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +14.9% — 6th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 463,172
18. Illinois
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.82 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 673 kilowatt hour — 15th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $106.53 — 6th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +1.1% — 6th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 5,393,120
17. District Of Columbia
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.35 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 631 kilowatt hour — 11th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $103.24 — 5th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +15.3% — 5th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 313,032
16. Maryland
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.59 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 897 kilowatt hour — 24th highest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $148.85 — 12th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +14.7% — 7th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,429,070
15. Nevada
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.67 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 876 kilowatt hour — 25th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $146.09 — 14th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +21.0% — 3rd highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,285,206
14. Wisconsin
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.77 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 662 kilowatt hour — 13th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $111.06 — 10th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +7.4% — 21st highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,818,266
13. New Jersey
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 17.73 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 640 kilowatt hour — 12th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $113.50 — 15th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +5.9% — 25th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 3,700,841
12. Pennsylvania
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 18.1 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 793 kilowatt hour — 20th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $143.54 — 17th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +13.6% — 9th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 5,510,211
11. Michigan
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 18.7 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 604 kilowatt hour — 10th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $113.02 — 13th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +4.7% — 26th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 4,508,736
10. Vermont
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 20.81 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 565 kilowatt hour — 6th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $117.49 — 17th lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +4.4% — 18th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 319,861
9. New York
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 22.25 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 568 kilowatt hour — 7th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $126.35 — 21st lowest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +0.8% — 4th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 7,381,873
8. Alaska
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 23.89 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 573 kilowatt hour — 8th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $136.83 — 23rd highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +3.4% — 15th lowest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 297,697
7. Maine
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 27.46 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 559 kilowatt hour — 4th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $153.37 — 10th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +22.4% — the highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 732,153
6. Rhode Island
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 27.98 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 554 kilowatt hour — 3rd lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $155.12 — 9th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +20.6% — 4th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 450,180
5. New Hampshire
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 28.31 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 597 kilowatt hour — 9th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $169.15 — 3rd highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +11.2% — 13th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 644,235
4. California
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 28.92 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 494 kilowatt hour — the lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $142.97 — 18th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +11.9% — 11th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 13,990,704
3. Massachusetts
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 29.4 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 560 kilowatt hour — 5th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $164.52 — 5th highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +13.2% — 10th highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 2,877,663
2. Connecticut
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 29.86 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 678 kilowatt hour — 16th lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $202.53 — 2nd highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +21.3% — 2nd highest increase
- Number of customers, 2023: 1,540,117
1. Hawaii
- Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 42.36 cents per kilowatt hour
- Average monthly consumption, 2023: 503 kilowatt hour — 2nd lowest
- Average monthly bill, 2023: $213.21 — the highest
- Average retail price change from 2022: +-1.6% — 3rd lowest decrease
- Number of customers, 2023: 446,202
