This State's Electricity Price Is Nearly 3 Times the National Average

The average retail price of electricity varies widely nationwide, from 10.97 cents per kilowatt hour to 42.36 cents per kilowatt hour.

Electricity consumption is also very different from state to state.

These two factors impact the average monthly electricity bill, with the range from $86.63 to $213.21.

Once again, thousands were without power in different states along Debby’s path, including in states where electricity prices are some of the highest nationwide.

To find how much residents pay for electricity in each state and the District of Columbia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Electricity Data Browser. We ranked the states and D.C. by the average retail price of electricity in cents per kilowatt hour. All data came from the EIA. We used the data to calculate average monthly electricity consumption and average monthly electricity bill.

The retail price of electricity ranges from just 10.97 cents per kilowatt hour in North Dakota to 42.36 cents per kilowatt hour in Hawaii. Meanwhile, the average price nationwide is 15.98 cents per kilowatt hour.

Of course, the price of a monthly bill depends not only on the rate but also on how electricity is consumed, on average. So despite some states having among the highest average electricity rates, their monthly bills are not necessarily among the highest.

For example, California has the fourth highest average electricity rate (28.92 cents) but only the 18th highest average monthly bill ($142.97). Florida, meanwhile, despite having only the 21st highest rate (15.24 cents), has the fourth highest electricity monthly bill ($167.80). The national average monthly bill is $137.56. (Also see: The Most Expensive States To Live In.)

Part of the reason for these differences is consumption. While in California the average monthly consumption is 494 kilowatt hours, in Florida the average consumption is 1,101 kilowatt hours per month. Nationwide, the average monthly consumption is 861 kilowatt hours.

51. North Dakota

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 10.97 cents per kilowatt hour

10.97 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,076 kilowatt hour — 7th highest

1,076 kilowatt hour — 7th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $118.01 — 18th lowest

$118.01 — 18th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +0.5% — 3rd lowest increase

+0.5% — 3rd lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 394,934

50. Washington

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 10.98 cents per kilowatt hour

10.98 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 975 kilowatt hour — 20th highest

975 kilowatt hour — 20th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $107.10 — 8th lowest

$107.10 — 8th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +7.0% — 23rd highest increase

+7.0% — 23rd highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 3,313,670

49. Idaho

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.12 cents per kilowatt hour

11.12 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 959 kilowatt hour — 21st highest

959 kilowatt hour — 21st highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $106.66 — 7th lowest

$106.66 — 7th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +7.2% — 22nd highest increase

+7.2% — 22nd highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 842,299

48. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.2 cents per kilowatt hour

11.2 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 773 kilowatt hour — 19th lowest

773 kilowatt hour — 19th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $86.63 — the lowest

$86.63 — the lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +3.3% — 14th lowest increase

+3.3% — 14th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 1,200,498

47. Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.29 cents per kilowatt hour

11.29 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 988 kilowatt hour — 18th highest

988 kilowatt hour — 18th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $111.51 — 12th lowest

$111.51 — 12th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +4.6% — 19th lowest increase

+4.6% — 19th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 900,624

46. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.45 cents per kilowatt hour

11.45 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 870 kilowatt hour — 23rd lowest

870 kilowatt hour — 23rd lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $99.62 — 4th lowest

$99.62 — 4th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +3.2% — 13th lowest increase

+3.2% — 13th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 284,761

45. Louisiana

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 11.53 cents per kilowatt hour

11.53 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,230 kilowatt hour — the highest

1,230 kilowatt hour — the highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $141.79 — 19th highest

$141.79 — 19th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +-10.8% — the highest decrease

+-10.8% — the highest decrease Number of customers, 2023: 2,163,428

44. Arkansas

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.23 cents per kilowatt hour

12.23 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,061 kilowatt hour — 10th highest

1,061 kilowatt hour — 10th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $129.71 — 23rd lowest

$129.71 — 23rd lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +1.5% — 8th lowest increase

+1.5% — 8th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 1,464,085

43. South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.25 cents per kilowatt hour

12.25 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,028 kilowatt hour — 14th highest

1,028 kilowatt hour — 14th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $125.90 — 20th lowest

$125.90 — 20th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +1.3% — 7th lowest increase

+1.3% — 7th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 428,526

42. Tennessee

Larry Braun / Moment via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.27 cents per kilowatt hour

12.27 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,148 kilowatt hour — 3rd highest

1,148 kilowatt hour — 3rd highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $140.85 — 20th highest

$140.85 — 20th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +0.2% — the lowest increase

+0.2% — the lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 3,033,432

41. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.28 cents per kilowatt hour

12.28 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,067 kilowatt hour — 8th highest

1,067 kilowatt hour — 8th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $131.07 — 26th highest

$131.07 — 26th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +-1.3% — 2nd lowest decrease

+-1.3% — 2nd lowest decrease Number of customers, 2023: 1,868,796

40. Montana

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.43 cents per kilowatt hour

12.43 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 873 kilowatt hour — 24th lowest

873 kilowatt hour — 24th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $108.54 — 9th lowest

$108.54 — 9th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +9.7% — 15th highest increase

+9.7% — 15th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 549,586

39. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.49 cents per kilowatt hour

12.49 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,041 kilowatt hour — 12th highest

1,041 kilowatt hour — 12th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $129.97 — 24th lowest

$129.97 — 24th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +-3.3% — 2nd highest decrease

+-3.3% — 2nd highest decrease Number of customers, 2023: 2,018,082

38. Oregon

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.68 cents per kilowatt hour

12.68 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 920 kilowatt hour — 22nd highest

920 kilowatt hour — 22nd highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $116.66 — 16th lowest

$116.66 — 16th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +11.0% — 14th highest increase

+11.0% — 14th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 1,849,319

37. Missouri

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 12.77 cents per kilowatt hour

12.77 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,025 kilowatt hour — 15th highest

1,025 kilowatt hour — 15th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $130.85 — 25th lowest

$130.85 — 25th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +8.8% — 17th highest increase

+8.8% — 17th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,853,509

36. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.21 cents per kilowatt hour

13.21 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 858 kilowatt hour — 22nd lowest

858 kilowatt hour — 22nd lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $113.33 — 14th lowest

$113.33 — 14th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +0.5% — 2nd lowest increase

+0.5% — 2nd lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 1,450,990

35. North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.24 cents per kilowatt hour

13.24 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 999 kilowatt hour — 17th highest

999 kilowatt hour — 17th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $132.21 — 25th highest

$132.21 — 25th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +13.9% — 8th highest increase

+13.9% — 8th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 4,966,544

34. Mississippi

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.42 cents per kilowatt hour

13.42 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,171 kilowatt hour — 2nd highest

1,171 kilowatt hour — 2nd highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $157.10 — 8th highest

$157.10 — 8th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +8.1% — 18th highest increase

+8.1% — 18th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 1,357,539

33. Kansas

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.62 cents per kilowatt hour

13.62 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 878 kilowatt hour — 26th highest

878 kilowatt hour — 26th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $119.59 — 19th lowest

$119.59 — 19th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +-2.6% — 3rd highest decrease

+-2.6% — 3rd highest decrease Number of customers, 2023: 1,326,501

32. Georgia

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 13.73 cents per kilowatt hour

13.73 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,056 kilowatt hour — 11th highest

1,056 kilowatt hour — 11th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $144.98 — 15th highest

$144.98 — 15th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +-0.5% — the lowest decrease

+-0.5% — the lowest decrease Number of customers, 2023: 4,729,217

31. Arizona

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.01 cents per kilowatt hour

14.01 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,066 kilowatt hour — 9th highest

1,066 kilowatt hour — 9th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $149.28 — 11th highest

$149.28 — 11th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +7.6% — 19th highest increase

+7.6% — 19th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 3,037,147

30. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.07 cents per kilowatt hour

14.07 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 987 kilowatt hour — 19th highest

987 kilowatt hour — 19th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $138.83 — 22nd highest

$138.83 — 22nd highest Average retail price change from 2022: +6.3% — 24th highest increase

+6.3% — 24th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 864,588

29. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.1 cents per kilowatt hour

14.1 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,040 kilowatt hour — 13th highest

1,040 kilowatt hour — 13th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $146.60 — 13th highest

$146.60 — 13th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +3.8% — 16th lowest increase

+3.8% — 16th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,522,799

28. New Mexico

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.16 cents per kilowatt hour

14.16 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 673 kilowatt hour — 14th lowest

673 kilowatt hour — 14th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $95.31 — 2nd lowest

$95.31 — 2nd lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +2.3% — 10th lowest increase

+2.3% — 10th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 910,477

26. Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.32 cents per kilowatt hour

14.32 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 687 kilowatt hour — 17th lowest

687 kilowatt hour — 17th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $98.44 — 3rd lowest

$98.44 — 3rd lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +0.9% — 5th lowest increase

+0.9% — 5th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,455,898

26. Texas

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.32 cents per kilowatt hour

14.32 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,141 kilowatt hour — 4th highest

1,141 kilowatt hour — 4th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $163.32 — 7th highest

$163.32 — 7th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +4.1% — 17th lowest increase

+4.1% — 17th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 12,122,815

25. Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.34 cents per kilowatt hour

14.34 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,002 kilowatt hour — 16th highest

1,002 kilowatt hour — 16th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $143.65 — 16th highest

$143.65 — 16th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +7.5% — 20th highest increase

+7.5% — 20th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 3,637,509

24. Minnesota

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.57 cents per kilowatt hour

14.57 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 762 kilowatt hour — 18th lowest

762 kilowatt hour — 18th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $111.07 — 11th lowest

$111.07 — 11th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +2.2% — 9th lowest increase

+2.2% — 9th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,567,729

23. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.58 cents per kilowatt hour

14.58 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,124 kilowatt hour — 5th highest

1,124 kilowatt hour — 5th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $163.82 — 6th highest

$163.82 — 6th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +2.3% — 11th lowest increase

+2.3% — 11th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,367,459

22. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 14.94 cents per kilowatt hour

14.94 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 898 kilowatt hour — 23rd highest

898 kilowatt hour — 23rd highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $134.11 — 24th highest

$134.11 — 24th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +2.4% — 12th lowest increase

+2.4% — 12th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,962,176

21. Florida

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.24 cents per kilowatt hour

15.24 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 1,101 kilowatt hour — 6th highest

1,101 kilowatt hour — 6th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $167.80 — 4th highest

$167.80 — 4th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +9.6% — 16th highest increase

+9.6% — 16th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 10,195,717

20. Ohio

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.46 cents per kilowatt hour

15.46 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 819 kilowatt hour — 21st lowest

819 kilowatt hour — 21st lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $126.59 — 22nd lowest

$126.59 — 22nd lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +11.6% — 12th highest increase

+11.6% — 12th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 5,079,661

19. Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.75 cents per kilowatt hour

15.75 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 886 kilowatt hour — 25th highest

886 kilowatt hour — 25th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $139.48 — 21st highest

$139.48 — 21st highest Average retail price change from 2022: +14.9% — 6th highest increase

+14.9% — 6th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 463,172

18. Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 15.82 cents per kilowatt hour

15.82 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 673 kilowatt hour — 15th lowest

673 kilowatt hour — 15th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $106.53 — 6th lowest

$106.53 — 6th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +1.1% — 6th lowest increase

+1.1% — 6th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 5,393,120

17. District Of Columbia

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.35 cents per kilowatt hour

16.35 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 631 kilowatt hour — 11th lowest

631 kilowatt hour — 11th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $103.24 — 5th lowest

$103.24 — 5th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +15.3% — 5th highest increase

+15.3% — 5th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 313,032

16. Maryland

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.59 cents per kilowatt hour

16.59 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 897 kilowatt hour — 24th highest

897 kilowatt hour — 24th highest Average monthly bill, 2023: $148.85 — 12th highest

$148.85 — 12th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +14.7% — 7th highest increase

+14.7% — 7th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,429,070

15. Nevada

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.67 cents per kilowatt hour

16.67 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 876 kilowatt hour — 25th lowest

876 kilowatt hour — 25th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $146.09 — 14th highest

$146.09 — 14th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +21.0% — 3rd highest increase

+21.0% — 3rd highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 1,285,206

14. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 16.77 cents per kilowatt hour

16.77 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 662 kilowatt hour — 13th lowest

662 kilowatt hour — 13th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $111.06 — 10th lowest

$111.06 — 10th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +7.4% — 21st highest increase

+7.4% — 21st highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,818,266

13. New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 17.73 cents per kilowatt hour

17.73 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 640 kilowatt hour — 12th lowest

640 kilowatt hour — 12th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $113.50 — 15th lowest

$113.50 — 15th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +5.9% — 25th highest increase

+5.9% — 25th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 3,700,841

12. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 18.1 cents per kilowatt hour

18.1 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 793 kilowatt hour — 20th lowest

793 kilowatt hour — 20th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $143.54 — 17th highest

$143.54 — 17th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +13.6% — 9th highest increase

+13.6% — 9th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 5,510,211

11. Michigan

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 18.7 cents per kilowatt hour

18.7 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 604 kilowatt hour — 10th lowest

604 kilowatt hour — 10th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $113.02 — 13th lowest

$113.02 — 13th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +4.7% — 26th highest increase

+4.7% — 26th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 4,508,736

10. Vermont

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 20.81 cents per kilowatt hour

20.81 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 565 kilowatt hour — 6th lowest

565 kilowatt hour — 6th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $117.49 — 17th lowest

$117.49 — 17th lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +4.4% — 18th lowest increase

+4.4% — 18th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 319,861

9. New York

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 22.25 cents per kilowatt hour

22.25 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 568 kilowatt hour — 7th lowest

568 kilowatt hour — 7th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $126.35 — 21st lowest

$126.35 — 21st lowest Average retail price change from 2022: +0.8% — 4th lowest increase

+0.8% — 4th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 7,381,873

8. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 23.89 cents per kilowatt hour

23.89 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 573 kilowatt hour — 8th lowest

573 kilowatt hour — 8th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $136.83 — 23rd highest

$136.83 — 23rd highest Average retail price change from 2022: +3.4% — 15th lowest increase

+3.4% — 15th lowest increase Number of customers, 2023: 297,697

7. Maine

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 27.46 cents per kilowatt hour

27.46 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 559 kilowatt hour — 4th lowest

559 kilowatt hour — 4th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $153.37 — 10th highest

$153.37 — 10th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +22.4% — the highest increase

+22.4% — the highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 732,153

6. Rhode Island

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 27.98 cents per kilowatt hour

27.98 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 554 kilowatt hour — 3rd lowest

554 kilowatt hour — 3rd lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $155.12 — 9th highest

$155.12 — 9th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +20.6% — 4th highest increase

+20.6% — 4th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 450,180

5. New Hampshire

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 28.31 cents per kilowatt hour

28.31 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 597 kilowatt hour — 9th lowest

597 kilowatt hour — 9th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $169.15 — 3rd highest

$169.15 — 3rd highest Average retail price change from 2022: +11.2% — 13th highest increase

+11.2% — 13th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 644,235

4. California

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 28.92 cents per kilowatt hour

28.92 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 494 kilowatt hour — the lowest

494 kilowatt hour — the lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $142.97 — 18th highest

$142.97 — 18th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +11.9% — 11th highest increase

+11.9% — 11th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 13,990,704

3. Massachusetts

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 29.4 cents per kilowatt hour

29.4 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 560 kilowatt hour — 5th lowest

560 kilowatt hour — 5th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $164.52 — 5th highest

$164.52 — 5th highest Average retail price change from 2022: +13.2% — 10th highest increase

+13.2% — 10th highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 2,877,663

2. Connecticut

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 29.86 cents per kilowatt hour

29.86 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 678 kilowatt hour — 16th lowest

678 kilowatt hour — 16th lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $202.53 — 2nd highest

$202.53 — 2nd highest Average retail price change from 2022: +21.3% — 2nd highest increase

+21.3% — 2nd highest increase Number of customers, 2023: 1,540,117

1. Hawaii

Average retail price of electricity, 2023: 42.36 cents per kilowatt hour

42.36 cents per kilowatt hour Average monthly consumption, 2023: 503 kilowatt hour — 2nd lowest

503 kilowatt hour — 2nd lowest Average monthly bill, 2023: $213.21 — the highest

$213.21 — the highest Average retail price change from 2022: +-1.6% — 3rd lowest decrease

+-1.6% — 3rd lowest decrease Number of customers, 2023: 446,202

Following a period of inflation, a significant portion of a household’s cost of living are the monthly bills, including the electricity bill. Here we look at states in relation to their electricity rate, usage, and bill.